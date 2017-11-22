FSP CMT-series cases keep it clear and simple

Fully-transparent side panels have clearly been a big trend in enthusiast PC cases in 2017. The trouble for some users is that most new enclosures with the shiny see-through sides don't have any provisions for front-mounted devices like optical drives and card readers. FSP's new CMT110A and CMT120A cases allow those attached to their optical drives to bask in the glow of all of their RGB LED-illuminated components while still enjoying their Quake 2 installer dics and Bad Boys II DVDs.

The difference between the two FSP cases we're considering today is in the design of their front panels. The CMT110A (above) has an all-mesh front stiffened by a plastic support with hexagon-shaped holes. The CMT120A (below) has a solid plastic front panel that trades away some airflow in the name of style. Both models can fit motherboards from diminutive mini-ITX units all the way to regular ATX boards. Builders can fit up to seven expansion cards, two 5.25" external devices, a pair of 3.5" internal drives, and a 2.5" storage device inside. Graphics cards as long as 13.4" (34 cm) can push pixels and power supplies as long as 6.7" (17 cm) can switch AC to DC within the confines of these enclosures.

One 120-mm fan comes pre-mounted in the back panel, but both cases have room for up to six fans. Curiously, FSP lists the front panel's water-cooling support as "120 mm x 2," so we're not entirely sure whether that means a 240-mm radiator will fit. In any case, the front panel has mounts for two fans, the back and top panels have mounts for one spinner each, and the top of the power supply shroud can hold two more fans. The top fan gets a removable magnetic dust filter. The maximum height for a CPU air cooler is 6.3" (16 cm) in both towers.

The cases measure 17.7" tall, 7.3" wide, and 15.4" deep (45 cm x 18.5 cm x 41.5 cm) and weigh in at a rather feathery 8.2 lbs. (3.74 kg). The front panels are adorned with a pair of USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, and the customary audio jacks.

FSP didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but the bend-and-snap-away expansion slot covers suggest that these cases will be targeted toward the bottom end of the market. Versions with steel side panels and one less USB 3.0 port are also available. We found a slightly different variation of the CMT120 with a translucent front panel and only one USB 3.0 port at Newegg for $45.