Wednesday deals: sweet displays, a $150 Ryzen 5 1500X, and more

Good day, gerbils. I'm half-dead with cold and flu, my throat is raw, my eyes look like tomatoes, and I feel like I lost a slap match against B.J. Blazkowicz. The only thing that gives me reprieve from these terrible ailments is a good, healthy dosage of hardware deals. I have procured them, and I shall share them with you.

The biggest item takes the lead today. The LG 32UD59-B is a relatively familiar sight around these parts as it's been discounted more than once, but today's deal is sweeter still. The 32" panel in this monitor has resolution of 3840x2160, and its 10-bit color depth lets it display 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. The contrast ratio is an impressive 3000:1, and the tame 60-Hz refresh rate is complemented by FreeSync support in the 40 Hz to 60 Hz range. Grab one of these for a stupid-low $349.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCBBCC46.

If you prefer a display that's a little faster, we'd like to direct your attention towards the Dell S2716DG. This gorgeous showpiece has a resolution of 2560x1440, a 144-Hz refresh rate with G-Sync support, and a 1-ms response time. The panel might be a TN unit, but Dell's not known to skimp on image quality. A spiffy G-Sync gaming monitor is usually an expensive proposition, but you can get this one from Best Buy for only $349.99.

Just the other day we talked up some Ryzen CPU deals, but there's one today that's sweeter than most. The Ryzen 5 1500X and its four cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 3.7 GHz is selling for $149.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBCC23. Did we mention there's a Wraith Spire cooler in the box, too?

Prices for big hard drives have been dropping like rocks, and we're more than happy to reap the benefits. The HGST DeskStar NAS 6 TB is big, super-speedy, and is currently going for a mere $161.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCBBCB27. That's a square $27 for each terabyte of fast spinning storage.

It's possible you've been eyeing a build with a Coffee Lake CPU as a centerpiece. You're going to need a good platform for it, and the Z370 Aorus Gaming WiFi (sic) is as good as any for more affordable builds. This board has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, two M.2 sockets, and even a Creative Sound Core3D audio processor with WIMA capacitors. You'd think this decked-out board would be a $200-and-more jobbie, but we'll point you to the $129.99 price tag for this board at Newegg. That's not all, though: there's an $30 rebate available that can bring the final price down to $99.99.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.