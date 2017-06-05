Computex 2017: Gigabyte's latest and greatest gear

Motherboards and eGPUs and laptops, oh my

We kicked off the first real day of Computex 2017 with a comprehensive tour of Gigabyte's new and upcoming products at the company's temporary base of operations in Taipei 101. We were greeted not only by company staff, but also this modern masterpiece. The creature is apparently more falcon than eagle, but it was neither confirmed nor denied whether the bottom part of the logo depicts flexing biceps.

X299 aplenty

The star of the show, of course, was Gigabyte's X299 motherboard lineup, so we wasted no time getting personal with the Aorus Gaming series. We've already covered these boards elsewhere, so we'll first let the pictures speak for themselves.

Hands-on time with the boards and Gigabyte staff yielded some additional tidbits. All four boards use the same eight-phase power-delivery scheme largely obscured by a beefy heatsink. The Gaming 9 enjoys additional heat dissipation (not to mention rigidity) from an aluminum backplate. The Gaming 7 has a lesser luxury in a small thermal pad directly under the VRMs on the underside of the motherboard.

As the pictures should make abundantly clear, the RGB LEDs are strong with these boards. If the boards' native blinkenlights aren't enough to satisfy, the RBGW LED header provides an avenue for additional strips or controllers to be brought on board and unified under Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software. We previously saw RGB Fusion at work in the Aorus Z270X-Gaming 5 board, and it's obvious that Gigabyte is hard at work extending that software ecosystem.

Those of you gnashing your teeth at the sight of all this LED ostentation, take a deep breath. Aorus gear may not be your cup of tea, but that doesn't mean Gigabyte has abandoned you just yet. Behold the Gigabyte X299 Ultra Durable 4.

No RGB. No armor, whether medieval or chiropteran. Just some empty slots and a socket. Gigabyte characterizes the UD4 as similar to the Aorus Gaming 3, less a bit of bling. We imagine this will be the X299 board of choice for the surly anti-RGB-LED brigade.

The last X299 board in Gigabyte's stable is the GA-C422-WS, targeted squarely at workstations. The board's merely six-phase power design may deter ambitious overclockers, but its whopping seven PCIe slots might attract the multi-GPU crowd.

Gigabyte tells us that preorders for its X299 lineup begin on June 19. Builders who bite between that date and August will be rewarded with an early adopter incentive. While the details of the promotion aren't yet ironed out, we're told it will comprise some combination of Steam codes, headsets, mousepads, or XSplit licenses totaling roughly $150 in value.