Computex 2017: Corsair goes high-concept

Clothe your hardware in carbon and silica

During the hustle and bustle of Computex, we made sure to stop by Corsair's suite in the Grand Hyatt Taipei to see what the company has cooking. Corsair decided to put its concept designs at the fore instead of focusing on soon-to-be-released or just-released products. Nonetheless, the company assured me that products based on these concepts will eventually make their way to the market.

High-end cases

First, let's address the elephant in the room. I mean that only somewhat metaphorically—the Concept Slate is a massive, 120-liter colossus that immediately drew my attention. Corsair estimates the monster's weight at 40 lbs (or 20 kg) without any components inside. The demo system was loaded up with a ridiculous amount of hardware—apparently $700 worth of fans alone.

On the exterior, the Slate is all tempered glass and aluminum. Each of the interchangeable radiator trays at the top and front can accommodate two 480-mm radiators, with spare room for an additional 240-mm radiator to the rear. Pulling off the right side panel yields access access to "french door" mounts for up to eight 2.5" drives.

Beyond those doors is the back of one of the motherboards. Did I mention the Slate houses two whole systems, one ATX configuration and a Mini-ITX setup? The ATX motherboard is mounted in the usual fashion and hangs over a Mini-ITX board sitting flat on top of the PSU shroud. A single elaborate liquid-cooling loop comprising Corsair's new lineup of water blocks, fittings, and radiators keeps both systems' CPUs and GPUs running frosty.

Corsair was loath to give a solid price or launch date for a retail version of the Concept Slate. We expect to see something Slate-y hitting the market in the next six months.

Next up, the Concept Curve. Despite being an ATX full tower, the Curve seems positively petite next to the Slate. If the Curve looks familiar, it's because the case is based on Corsair's 780T tower. Corsair tells me the Curve takes cues from high-end automotive design—the bits that aren't made of glass are covered in hand-laid carbon fiber. The top, front, and both side panels are all made of curved tempered glass.

While the Curve can "only" house a single system, its glass panels and roomy interior make it well-suited for showing off fancy water cooling loops, a characteristic that Corsair certainly took advantage of. Some form of the Curve will likely go up for sale by the end of the year around the $250 mark, but nothing's final yet.