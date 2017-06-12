Computex 2017: Adata goes all-in on M.2 SSDs

Gumsticks galore

After spending many hours examining the X299 boards, RGB LED software solutions, and tempered-glass cases of Computex, we got a welcome change of pace at Adata's booth at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Finally, we'd found the SSD haven of the convention.

Opening the storage compartment

First, we had a look at a pair of enterprise-oriented drives packing IMFT's 2nd-generation, 64-layer, 3D NAND in a TLC configuration. The NVMe-enabled IM2P33E8 is the more powerful of the two, and it's driven by Silicon Motion's upcoming SM2262 controller. Adata says that it can hit sequential read speeds of up to 3000 MB/s and that it's capable of writing at up to 1500 MB/s.

The second enterprise drive is a IM2S33D8, a SATA offering based on a SM2259 controller—therefore likely to carry a much humbler price tag than its faster cousin. Sequential operation speeds are given as 560 MB/s for reads and 520 MB/s for writes. Both drives are due out by the end of the year, but don't expect to see these enterprise offerings commonly available at your favorite e-tailer.

But don't worry, Adata's still got you covered. The company had a whopping five more M.2 drives to show off. All of the following models fall under the company's enthusiast XPG sub-brand.

Starting with the highest-end drive, we've got the XPG SX9000. The SX9000 is an NVMe drive powered by a Marvell controller and Toshiba's evergreen 15-nm MLC NAND. Adata claims this model can hit 2800 MB/s sequential read and 1500 MB/s write speeds, though the numbers are useful merely as a point of reference against other drives of the same type. The SX9000 should hit shelves in July in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB flavors. In Q4, Adata plans to release an updated version on the SX9000 powered by 3D TLC. The company assured us that the refreshed model will hit the same performance targets as the planar MLC version.

Going down the line, the next drive is the XPG SX8000. This drive's actually already out on the market, though we haven't gotten into our test rigs yet. Suffice to say, it's another NVMe offering, but with a Silicon Motion SM2260 controller and IMFT 3D MLC flash. The drive boasts 2500 MB/s sequential read and 1100 MB/s sequential write speeds, and comes in flavors ranging from 128 GB all the way up to 2 TB.