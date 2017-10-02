Corsair's Glaive RGB gaming mouse reviewed

Rounding off some rough edges

For years now, Corsair's M65 has been the company's flagship mouse. That evergreen rodent has gone through a number of iterations, but it has retained its distinctive, angular shape. While the M65 has undoubtedly proven its place as a high-quality mouse, its unconventional shape isn't for everyone. In an effort to build a better mousetrap, Corsair has introduced the Glaive RGB, a gaming mouse for those who prefer more conventional shapes. Corsair kindly sent one of these new rodents to our lab for testing, and I'm here to report my hands-on results.

The body of the Glaive is mainly constructed of black plastic, but our version comes with optional aluminum accents at the front of the mouse. The all-plastic Glaive already weighs 120 grams, and while the aluminum looks nice, it makes the mouse seven grams heavier still. I recommend going with the plastic version if you're picking one of these up, but others might prefer the extra heft. The aluminum edition feels sturdy and durable, and given Corsair's track record and the quality of the plastic in the aluminum version, the full plastic Glaive should be just as well-built.

The Glaive feels absolutely fantastic in the hand, which I wasn't expecting considering how large it is. At 5" x 3.6" x 1.8" (LxWxH), the Glaive is not a small mouse, especially for someone with relatively small hands like me. However, the Glaive has such a classic-feeling, well-proportioned and rounded shape, my hand practically melds right into it. In another endorsement, the Glaive caught the eye of my old man Damage as it was sitting on my desk. He went over to it, put his hand on it, and immediately proclaimed he was co-opting it as a replacement for his old Logitech MX510.

Two slick-looking RGB LED strips run along the top of the mouse, and they flank an RGB LED-backlit Corsair logo. There are more multicolor LEDs at the front of the mouse, but while they look cool, they aren't even visible most of the time. Thankfully, the brightness of the LEDs can be adjusted in the mouse software, since they're a bit too bright by default. There are also five lights on the top of the Glaive's body that correspond to its five customizable DPI levels. One of my gripes with many gaming mice, particularly mice with more than two DPI levels, is that there's no quick and easy way to tell which DPI level the mouse is on. It's nice to have DPI indicators built directly into the mouse, but I think they could be positioned more optimally. In their current position, the indicators are hidden from view as soon as you put your hand on the mouse.

The two main buttons and the DPI button feel great, at least. The scroll wheel isn't so hot, though. My experience with the company's past mice suggests it can make some of the best scroll wheels on the market, but the Glaive's scroll wheel isn't one of them. It doesn't have notches that are as clearly distinguishable as the detents on other Corsair scroll wheels, something I care particularly strongly about when selecting a mouse. The Glaive still has a pretty decent scroll wheel relative to other scroll wheels on the market, but it doesn't feel as good as Corsair's usual efforts.

Two buttons jut out from their own little alcove in the side of the Glaive. This is quite an irregular side button design. Most side buttons just stick right out the side of the mouse. The side buttons in the Glaive, however, are offset from the main side section of the mouse with a sizable gap between the buttons and the thumb grip. After getting used to this arrangement, I actually liked having separate trigger-like buttons. There's something satisfying about pressing in a large clicky button with a fair amount of travel. However, given how odd these side buttons are, I can totally understand someone not liking them. Opinions on these buttons are highly subjective and depend heavily on the mice you're already used to, your hand size, and your grip style.

In the vein of things that may or may not be a negative depending on hand size and grip style, I found that if I grip the mouse farther back, the side of my thumb that touches the mouse pad a bit occasionally gets slightly caught under the back of the mouse. The back side angles up in a certain way that causes this annoyance only when I use a very specific far-back grip, but it's still something to be aware of. I don't think this will be an issue for most people, especially those with smaller hands. Even so, this is one of those things that would be good to test if you get a chance to try out the mouse before buying it.

Another area of mice subject to varying opinions is the thumb grip. Rather than picking one style of thumb grip and alienating those who like other styles, Corsair packages the Glaive with three different thumb grips: a smooth, only slightly-curved grip, a textured, curvier grip, and a textured, almost flat grip that curves downward into a full-on thumb rest. All the grips felt usable and comfortable to me, but I prefer textured grips because my hands tend to sweat. I also found that I prefer to rest my thumb higher up than the thumb rest so as to decrease the distance between my thumb's rest place and the side buttons. As a result, the textured grip without the thumb rest (the middle grip in the picture above) was my thumb grip of choice.

The grips attach to the side of the mouse magnetically and fit snugly into their dedicated cut-out. They don't rattle any and definitely won't suddenly detach. In fact, purposefully detaching the grips is somewhat difficult due to the strength of the magnets and how tightly the grips fit.

Here are the main specifications of the Glaive RGB:

Glaive RGB Dimensions (LxWxH) 5" x 3.6" x 1.8"

(126 x 92 x 45 mm) Weight 4.5 oz (127 g) Max CPI 16000 CPI Sensor type Optical (PixArt PMW3360) Switch type Omron Switch life 50 million actuations Programmable buttons 6 Max polling rate 1000Hz DPI switching levels 5 Shape Right-handed Cable length 5.9'(1.8 m) Price $69.99

At $69.99, Corsair is firing a shot right across the bow of the Logitech G502 and SteelSeries' Rival 500 with the Glaive. Let's see if it has what it takes to compete with these popular gaming mice now.