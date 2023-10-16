A Full Anyword Review: Is It Worth Using in 2023?

Improving your web content can be daunting, but it’s an essential bridge between your value proposition and your audience. Your quest for a top-notch AI content generator, including the feedback surrounding it, may have led you to this Anyword review.

Is Anyword a powerhouse that can supercharge your content creation while standing its ground among renowned rivals? Under the right circumstances, yes.

Our Anyword AI review will answer any questions you might have about the product. Having tested the tool ourselves, we’re ready to offer firsthand insights into what it brings to the table. Stick around, and let’s unravel Anyword together.

What Is Anyword?

Anyword is an artificial intelligence platform that creates marketing and blog content through highly developed language models like GPT-3.

With a robust data science team and experience working with global brands like The New York Times and Ted Baker, it possesses the proficiency to revolutionize marketing copywriting.

Reflecting on a 2022 survey, 41% of marketers pinpoint brand awareness as their primary goal in content marketing, with trust-building, sales growth, and lead generation trailing closely at 38%.

An AI writing generator like Anyword.ai is instrumental in streamlining these aspects.

This targeted approach to content marketing provides a robust solution for realizing these objectives efficiently and effectively. Even better, it includes built-in plagiarism checker, and an AI that you can train on your brand voice.

What Is Anyword.ai Used For?

Aside from Anyword’s multi-platform advantage for marketers, it’s got several other outstanding use cases we’ve found during testing:

Data-driven Content Creation: Anyword’s editor feature optimizes content for SEO, social media, and ads. Google says that SEO combined with other optimizations improves your ranking and site UX.

Anyword’s editor feature optimizes content for SEO, social media, and ads. Google says that SEO combined with other optimizations improves your ranking and site UX. Product Descriptions: Skyrocket your sales with crisp, persuasive, and optimized descriptions of your products or services.

Skyrocket your sales with crisp, persuasive, and optimized descriptions of your products or services. Social Media Content: Strengthen your brand’s presence on platforms where awareness truly matters – social media.

Strengthen your brand’s presence on platforms where awareness truly matters – social media. Emails: Helps streamline effective email communication with various tones for your emails.

Simply put, Anyword is best suited for marketers, SEO specialists, and content creators across various platforms.

Its standout features support everything from crafting engaging social media content and effective product descriptions to data-driven content and targeted emails.

According to social media statistics, 4.48 billion people actively use social media. Imagine how your company can reach that amount of people while they’re scrolling on your phone.

The Key Anyword Pros and Cons

This isn’t what you’d find from typical Anyword reviews, as we strive to keep things balanced and transparent for you, especially when it comes to the disadvantages. Here’s what we’ve identified as the pros and cons after thoroughly testing Anyword:

Pros: You can save up to 25 brand rules for all types of content

You can save up to 25 brand rules for all types of content Boosts your copy’s performance with one click

Boosts your copy’s performance with one click Lets you write social media posts for free

Lets you write social media posts for free Over 100 templates

Over 100 templates Frameworks like AIDA and PAS, which are effective in marketing Cons: Only has a 7-day free trial

Only has a 7-day free trial Having more than 1 member costs you more

Testing Anyword and scanning through dozens user reviews, we’ve seen firsthand how Anyword exhibits strong capabilities in short-form and long-form content, refined product descriptions, and targeted email marketing.

Anyword AI Pricing Breakdown — Is Anyword Free?

The Anyword pricing structure offers four tiers to accommodate various user needs, from solo startups to large-scale enterprises. All tiers offer an array of features, such as:

All the writing templates

Unlimited words

The data-driven editor and blog wizard features

Grammarly integration

30+ languages

Here are all of your options:

The critical difference across the plans lies in the user and workspace allocation, plagiarism runs, and the number of times you can use the 1-click performance boost.

Starter

The Starter plan accommodates a single user and provides 25 plagiarism checks and 5 performance boosts per month.

What we love is it already has the ability to train the AI on your brand voice. Along with this, you’ll acquire up to 10 saved prompts and the ability to deploy 3 distinct tones of voice.

The plan further enhances brand consistency by allowing 25 brand rules and 10 custom formulas. Unfortunately, the Starter Plan doesn’t let you add team members or expand user access – a slight drawback to consider.

Data-Driven

The Data-Driven plan introduces unlimited 1-click boost performance, an enticing upgrade for users. It supports up to 3 users with the convenience of 5 workspaces. Although it maintains the same quotas for plagiarism checks, saved prompts, tone of voice, brand rules, and formulas, its enhancements make it a tempting prospect.

With this plan, you can add up to 10 seats, each costing you $49/month.

Business

The Business plan gives you another 3 users and 10 workspaces while providing unlimited plagiarism runs and performance boosts.

It introduces automated website messaging and the capability to compare your AI-generated content to your existing copy. It also offers additional integrations, deeper copy analytics, and a whopping 125 brand rules to curate. You can also add up to 20 users, with a price-per-user similar to Data-Driven.

Wondering how Anyword ranks in terms of costs? It has the same starting price as Jasper.ai, which is among the most premium-priced tools in the market.

However, in our review of the best AI copywriting tools, you’ll see that it’s still cheaper than ClosersCopy.

In case you want to look for something else, you also have the option to cancel your monthly or annual subscription at any moment. Just note that no refunds are issued for subscriptions that have been canceled.

In contrast, other popular platforms like Jasper and Copy.ai offer moneyback guarantees that allow you to get a refund within 7–10 days of cancellation.

Reviewing of Anyword.ai’s Features

As part of our Anyword review, we tested all the features we can get our hands on with the free trial version. We put each feature through its paces to determine just how much it can elevate your writing.

From plagiarism checkers to SEO optimization and so much more, we’ve dug deep into the working mechanics, benefits, and, yes, even the downsides.

Blogging Essentials

In our review of the blogging tools at Anyword.com, we were rather impressed at the intuitive ease of crafting blogs. Simply by selecting the blog post option, we were provided with an interactive interface to set the desired audience.

Doing so improves your conversion rates and even awareness, as it’s one of the many proven ways to build a strong online presence.

Whether we supplied our instructions, pasted a reference website link, or inputted sample text, setting the audience was a breeze.

What caught our eye next was the seamless incorporation of primary and secondary keywords – a fundamental aspect of SEO optimization.

Upon completing the set parameters, Anyword gave us a range of title ideas, each complete with a potential SEO ranking score – which is vital to the way you take your conversion rates to the next level.

This feature undoubtedly simplifies the process of formulating engaging, search engine-friendly titles.

Additionally, this platform displayed promptness in generating an outline for our blog, which we could use or customize further. Adding more headings, rephrasing them, or writing our own was a straightforward process as well.

One way to write good meta descriptions is to make them compelling, which we could also do easily with Anyword.ai’s meta description tool.

A prompt to introduce the content topic was succeeded by the option to either use the “Default” mode, rewrite existing copy, or create customized, brand-specific content via the Power Mode.

There’s just one thing to note: the plagiarism checker is only available on the blog post generator, which means if you have to double-check other content types, e.g., email copy, you’ll have to go to the blog post page.

Free Social Post Generator

Our tests confirmed what many copywriters have been realizing: AI social post tools like Anyword can lend a valuable helping hand.

We started with Instagram and found a clever AI-driven caption generator. This can craft likable captions for images, whether they’re product features, the latest recipes, or personal snaps.

Facebook posts with Anyword can also help you generate engaging content that can truly captivate the attention of busy feeds. That’s just the beginning, too.

Turning our attention to X/Twitter, we found the AI tweet/post generator to be a game-changer. With just a few prompts, it crafted engaging X/Twitter posts with emojis and hashtags included, even in the avalanche of tweets that flood one’s feed.

You’ll be able to set tones, audiences, and advertising platforms from which Anyword will pull data when generating tweets – whether it be HubSpot, Google Ads, Meta Ads, or LinkedIn.

Beyond Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, our testing experience unveiled that Anyword had much more in its treasure trove.

Whether it’s spicing up your professional presence with cogent LinkedIn posts or pinning down your ideas with Pinterest Pin titles and descriptions, the Anyword copywriting AI functionality didn’t disappoint.

Making videos? Anyword’s got you covered there too. With a knack for crafting YouTube titles and descriptions, we found it could beautifully encapsulate the essence of our video content.

Brand Voice Features

Anyword can bolster your brand’s unique voice across all your content content. The Anyword AI copywriter understands the significance of unique brand copy.

The Messaging Bank allows Anyword’s AI to draw from a repository of information exclusive to your company or product.

While testing, we found this feature functions easily in lending a copy an authentic brand feel. By simply adding a company’s bio or mission statement, the generator could align the content it created with the brand voice.

Another stand-out feature we loved was the saved tones of voice. This enables users to describe their brand tone or let Anyword understand it from an existing published text. The result? A phraseology that’s consistent and emphatically ‘you.’

However insightful the brand voice features of Anyword may be, it’s got limited variety in tones of voice. Compared to competitors like Writesonic and Rytr, which offer 5 and over 20 tones respectively in their lowest-tier plans, Anyword’s offerings appear somewhat lean.

While it delivers commendably on capturing the essence of a brand, the lack of a more diverse tone spectrum can be a slight letdown for users who crave diversity and more nuanced personalization in their content.

With the Brand Rules feature, we could guide the tool even more precisely. It allowed us to flag terms that should be replaced or avoided, ensuring a word-perfect brand representation.

The system either replaced disallowed terms with approved brand words or totally eliminated them from the generated copy.

Complementing these features is the prompt-saving function, which saves prompts and keeps creation aligned with your brand voice and intent, streamlining the process. We used this to guide the platform in producing content, saving us a ton of time during the testing phase.

Overall, we found that Anyword’s brand voice features lend an impressive level of customization and control.

They provide precise guidelines for maintaining a cohesive, recognizable brand voice across all your copy, making this tool a real asset for marketers and writers alike.

Anyword’s Copywriting Frameworks

From time to time, even the most professional writers still need some sort of scaffolding for their content – and Anyword doesn’t disappoint.

It has four types of frameworks to help you generate compelling content that resonates with your audiences:

The AIDA framework (Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action) helps ensure your content engages users at each trajectory point, enhancing the likelihood of conversion.

The helps ensure your content engages users at each trajectory point, enhancing the likelihood of conversion. The PAS (Problem, Agitation, Solution) framework is aimed at first identifying a problem your potential customer may have, agitating it by emphasizing emotional discomfort, and then introducing your product or service as the ideal solution.

The framework is aimed at first identifying a problem your potential customer may have, agitating it by emphasizing emotional discomfort, and then introducing your product or service as the ideal solution. The BABA (Before, After, Bridge, Action) is a storytelling framework that guides you in sketching a picture of the customer’s status quo (Before), offering a glimpse into the effect of your offer (After), crossing over (Bridge), and then nudging them towards taking action.

In addition to these structured frameworks, Anyword also offers a tool for crafting engaging questions. This feature proved effective in creating content that helped our test article have productive discussions, which can potentially prompt responses from the audience.

Integrations

We’ve come to appreciate Anyword’s seamless integrations with popular marketing tools. It connects with some of the most popular CRM tools, including HubSpot, plus other nifty options like Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn Ads – all enhancing the data-collection process.

User data aids in generating useful targeted content, meaning you can train custom models based on successful talking points from previous campaigns. This is done to optimize the performance of emails and ad copy.

The benefits even extend to your Facebook pages and website automation, utilizing predictive performance scores.

With these integrations, Anyword has the capability of learning from your successful content, generating high-performing personalized copy, and enhancing real-time improvements.

The synergy between Anyword and your chosen marketing tools dramatically expedites and refines your content creation process.

Despite the evident advantages of its integrations, the tool could be more user-friendly if it offered plug-and-play options for its integrations. Alternatively, the inclusion of a Zapier integration could offer greater flexibility, further improving user experience.

Landing Page Creation

One of the most common landing page statistics that marketers know is that the more, the better. Now, who says you can’t hit your landing page conversion goals with Anyword?

With Anyword’s landing page creation tools, hitting your conversion benchmarks is significantly more attainable with features like this:

Craft the perfect landing page headline to effectively convert site visitors into customers. With Anyword, you can create content that’s engaging and grabs visitors’ attention.

to effectively convert site visitors into customers. With Anyword, you can create content that’s engaging and grabs visitors’ attention. Redesign your current headlines to maximize their impact by making the lines more compelling, persuasive, and potent.

to maximize their impact by making the lines more compelling, persuasive, and potent. Landing page sub-headers serve as small but compelling insights into your product or service, encouraging visitors to continue reading and exploring further.

serve as small but compelling insights into your product or service, encouraging visitors to continue reading and exploring further. Irresistible landing page Calls To Action (CTAs) are the final push that convinces your readers to make the purchase or sign up.

are the final push that convinces your readers to make the purchase or sign up. Landing page features compile your product’s key features into an engaging list that’s easy for your audience to consume.

compile your product’s key features into an engaging list that’s easy for your audience to consume. Create SEO-boosting Meta Descriptions with concise webpage summaries, stimulating interest to increase click-through rates (CTRs) from search results.

Product Listings

Whether you’re creating an enticing paragraph for Amazon or Walmart listings, or even general listings, Anyword caters to all.

Not stopping there, the tool also assists in crafting comprehensive product reviews, requiring only key points from you, and doing the rest.

One of the highlighted features we found quite remarkable was the Perfect Product Headline Generator. Instead of spending endless hours crafting the ideal headline, Anyword’s AI jumps in, delivering perfect headlines for you.

Across the board, these tools simplify and refine the process of creating attention-grabbing product listings and reviews.

A Look at Anyword’s Interface

Next up in our testing of Anyword.ai, we’ll move our focus to the user experience aspect, particularly the ease of navigating its interface.

Our review of the Anyword interface also focused on aesthetics and performance across different devices.

On a computer or laptop, navigating through Anyword’s tools and features is an effortless task. Everything loads swiftly, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.

However, the lack of an Anyword app on Android and iOS restricts full functionality on mobile devices. Even if you try to access the website and input your Anyword login details, you’ll only see this:

Although it’s rare for these AI writers to have mobile apps, like Simplified, most of them are able to function on mobile browsers. It would be better for Anyword to at least function on mobile in-browser for those who want to access the tool on the go.

Diving deeper into its characteristics, the interface is intuitively designed to facilitate seamless navigation. On the main page, all templates are conveniently displayed, offering an overview of the platform’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, the left side of the page neatly segregates various options – Editor, Blog Wizard, Copy Intelligence, Brand Voice, and Integrations – providing easy access to all essential tools.

We really like that each template comes with a clear description. This aids in understanding the tool’s specific functionality, equipping users to make informed choices.

What we loved the most when using Anyword was that, in the Brand Voice category, all the items have either a video or picture to let you see what the page looks like or how to use the tool in general.

It would indeed be an appreciated upgrade if similar visual aids were available across all the tool categories, such as the dropdowns for integrations, analytics, talking points, custom models, website automation, and the editor.

Overall, robust yet user-friendly, Anyword’s interface encapsulates the perfect balance of intuitive design with intricate features.

Anyword’s Customer Support Review

Anyword’s responsiveness and dedication shines through time and again. Feedback across various review platforms underscores this, with customers commending the swift responsiveness of the Anyword support team.

This resounding approval of their customer service is further underlined by the ratings Anyword has amassed on renowned sites like G2 and Capterra.

G2 awards Anyword a notable 9.0 rating for the quality of support, an impressive score reflecting high levels of customer satisfaction.

On Capterra, customer service enjoys a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, a commendable score that surpasses even established platforms such as Monday.com. What amazed us is that customer support was listed as the first two pros for Anyword’s review page.

Anyword vs. Jasper and Other Leading AI Writing Generators

We’ve drawn a head-to-head comparison of Anyword vs Copy.ai, Jasper, and other leading AI writing generators. This should provide a balanced perspective to help determine the best fit for your unique needs and preferences:

Best AI Writing Tools Top Choice For Starting Price Free Version Standout Features Anyword General marketing copywriting $39/month 7-day free trial 1-click performance boosts

Plagiarism checker

Audience targeting Jasper AI Listing citations $39/month 7-day free trial Integration with SurferSEO

20 tones of voice

Image generation Copy AI Zero-cost AI copywriting $36/month Free plan Over 95 languages

Prompt enhancement

Unlimited projects with the free plan Rytr Versatility in tones $9/month Free plan Custom use cases

WordPress integration

AIDA writing framework Writesonic GPT-4 availability $16/month Free plan Bulk processing

API access

Zapier integration Shortly AI Interface simplicity $65/month 3-day free trial Refined commands for rewriting

Unlimited docs

Ease of use

It’s worth noting that for those looking for the best free copywriting generator, Anyword isn’t necessarily the option for everyone. Aside from offering only a limited free trial, we’ve found that you’ll only get to try the tool with a 2,000-word count.

But just like any tool, each of these Anyword competitors has its unique strengths. Specifically, Anyword arguably stands out for digital marketers keen on customizing their voice.

To gain a more comprehensive understanding of how these Anyword alternatives compare, check out our article on the best AI writing tools in 2023 for more in-depth reviews and comparisons.

Summarizing What Other Anyword Reviews Say

We cross-referenced our findings with reviews on platforms like G2 and TrustPilot, which helped to supplement our hands-on exploration of Anyword with other experiences.

The consistency struck a chord as many 5-star review responses on the two websites echoed the merits we encountered during our personal interaction with Anyword, further cementing our positive impression of the tool.

Anyword.ai Trustpilot

89% of Anyword’s reviews on Trustpilot garnered 5 stars, with the most recent ones praising the tool for its ease of use and how realistic its content was.

Being number 2 out of 5 of the best companies for TrustPilot’s blogger category, Anyword also belongs to the top 200 software companies from the same website.

Here’s one user review as well that garnered Anyword 5 stars:

Overall, Anyword has a total of 4.8 stars on TrustPilot.

Anyword. ai on G2

G2 reviews shed a similar light on Anyword. Scoring high in ‘Ease of Use’ and ‘Ease of Setup’, each with 9.3, and a commendable 9.0 in ‘Quality of Support,’ the platform’s user-friendliness and exceptional support are well echoed.

Of the 1,188 reviews, 1,054 gave Anyword.ai a full 5-star rating, attesting to its persistent performance, with ‘Ease of Setup’ being a major highlight.

Primarily originating from marketing and advertising firms, these reviews contribute to Anyword’s overall 4.8-star rating on G2, solidifying it as a favored AI writing tool.

This user even singled out how Anyword has been remarkably beneficial to his email requirements.

Anyword on Reddit

Browsing through Reddit posts, we found fewer user insights on Anyword compared to the likes of Jasper and Copy.ai. That being said, here’s what a Reddit user had to share about their experience with Anyword:

We’ve also come across numerous other review platforms that are filled with positive testimonials about Anyword’s service and efficiency.

Why You Can Trust Our Anyword AI Review

Our Anyword review emerged from hands-on testing of the platform for a dummy blog project aimed at dog training services. From blog writing and social media posts to ad copy, we put Anyword’s digital marketing capabilities through the wringer.

We toggled between various writing tools within the data-driven editor to examine the brand voice application and saw impressive results. Moreover, we cross-verified our findings with insights from other Anyword users from respected sites like Trustpilot.

With experience testing other leading AI tools like Rytr and Jasper, our capacity to compare and evaluate is enhanced.

As a final validation, we also ran the content through multiple plagiarism detectors, following Anyword’s own plagiarism checker. The results mirrored Anyword’s findings, confirming that the generated content was indeed original.

A Quick Guide to Using Anyword

In creating digital marketing copies on Anyword, the process is usually simple. Follow these 5 steps to create content with this AI writer:

1. Sign Up For a Free Trial or a Paid Plan

Signing up for either a free trial or one of the paid plans on Anyword’s website is a simple process. Simply provide your email address and a password to get started.

You’ll then be directed to choose a plan that suits your needs. The website offers a transparent overview of each plan’s offerings, making it easy for you to decide.

2. Select a Template That You Would Like to Work On

After logging in, you’re instantly introduced to over 100 distinct templates. Each one is designed for a specific copywriting application, reducing the time and energy invested in formulating structures.

Take a moment to navigate through these options and select one that aligns well with your project requirements.

3. Set Your Parameters

Now, dive deeper into detailing the parameters of your content. Here, you’re empowered to define the theme, specify your target audience category, set the tone of the copy, include essential keywords, and choose the language for your copy.

This level of customization ensures that your copy is tailored to your brand vision and audience’s expectations. Generally, an engaging tone and broad audience seemed to work better without any awkward phrasing.

4. Adjust the Blog Title and Outline Options

With Anyword, the level of control doesn’t stop at parameters. You have full reign over molding the blog title and outline according to your liking.

Anyword provides the option of generating a host of alternatives for your blog title and content outline.

Based on your preferences, select the most fitting option and hit ‘Generate.’ Alternatively, for those who prefer to exercise full creative control, you can craft your own title and layout using the easy-to-navigate interface.

5. Use the Data-Driven Editor to Improve Your Content Even More

After generating the initial draft, you can make use of the data-driven editor to whip your content into its final shape.

It’s in this stage where you’re able to fine-tune your copy to meet your desired outcome. The editor offers various options, from making the language more engaging to ensuring SEO optimization.

With the data-driven editor, you get to refine your content until it matches your personal or branding standards.

Is Anyword Worth Using in 2023?

While the lack of a mobile app and a free plan would be considered drawbacks, you’ll easily get to see the software closer with a free trial, helping you make a decision.

Its data-driven editor, vast template library, brand voice profiling, and user-friendly interface make it undeniably a robust asset for any copywriter, new or experienced.

So, is Anyword worth using in 2023? Our experience, along with the chorus of satisfied users, resoundingly says yes. Why not seize the opportunity and give Anyword a try for yourself?

Start with the free trial and experience firsthand the proficiency of AI-driven copywriting. You’ll quickly get a sense of whether Anyword could be the secret weapon your writing arsenal needs.

Anyword App Review FAQs