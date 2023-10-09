The Best Free AI Content Generator — Top 10 Compared for 2023

Here’s a quick snapshot of the free AI programs we’ve meticulously reviewed and the reasons they’ve secured a spot on our list:

Copy.ai – Easily the best free AI content generator with unlimited projects and a prompt improvement feature to enhance your content. Rytr – Offers maximum tone versatility with over 20 options with its free plan, and it also includes a plagiarism checker. Writesonic – Do more for less, as this tool has the highest monthly limit of 10,000 words and over 100 AI templates for free. Simplified – The best option for e-commerce with its 1-click Shopify exports, and it also lets you upload to WordPress and connect to your Google Drive. ParagraphAI – Convert more leads or respond faster to email inquiries with this AI text generator, which can write mail subjects and content for free. Smart Copy – Best for securing grammatically correct content, as it comes with a free Grammarly extension; it also has the best budget paid plan. NeuralText – With specific generators for introductions, paragraphs, outlines, titles, etc., this free AI text generator is great for creating blog content. Scalenut – This tool offers content grading with its free version and competitive and social media research, allowing you to outmatch competitors. Jasper AI – Citations are a breeze with this tool’s plagiarism checker, plus you get access to GPT-4, making it the best premium tool with a 7-day free trial. CopySpace – With its 7-day free trial, it gives you access to GPT-4 and is easily the best option for bypassing AI detectors.

What Can I Do With a Free Content Generator?

While the best free AI content tools may pose certain limitations, their freemium features can be incredibly beneficial for startups and enterprises with small word count needs. Even better, such perks provide a way to test these free AI tools.

Using an AI writing generator opens a plethora of possibilities, including:

Write up to two quality blog posts a month: Even with the best free AI apps, the allotted word count is usually just enough.

Employ browser extensions for writing with ease: No need to constantly switch tabs when you can create content within your web browser.

Plagiarism checks: With 55% of US college leaders believing cases of plagiarism have increased over the last ten years, AI writing solutions can prevent such instances by detecting plagiarized content and paraphrasing it.

Craft various digital marketing content types: Free artificial intelligence tools let you access many templates, including meta descriptions, ad copies, post captions, SEO titles, and emails.

Free artificial intelligence tools let you access many templates, including meta descriptions, ad copies, post captions, SEO titles, and emails. Access the latest-generation AI tech: A study has found that GPT-3 can solve certain logic problems just as well as college students. On the other hand, GPT-4 is a remarkable tool, capable of generating human-like responses for a wide range of copy types.

The capabilities of free AI software go beyond writing, too – these impressively versatile solutions extend even to creating custom templates and workflows. This significantly broadens what one can achieve with AI, creating a truly dynamic and customizable experience for the user.

The Pros and Cons of Free AI Software

Before we delve deep into the nitty-gritty, let’s have a bit of fun. Can you believe the paragraph you’re reading was crafted entirely by a free AI app that we tested? Yes, you read that right – no human touch, just the magic of AI at work.

Let’s tackle the two sides of the AI coin, discussing the pros and cons of using AI for your writing needs:

Pros Free text generator AI solutions offer unlimited time to test the product’s capabilities at no cost.

The best free AI content generator offers a significant reduction in time spent writing and money used on staffing costs.

These generators act as your personal brainstorming assistant, providing diverse ideas for your content needs.

AI tools can extract ideas from a variety of sources, laying them out for you in an easy, absorbable format.

Certain free AI writer tools offer the ability to generate a specific number of AI images.

Cons

The response of a free AI writing generator relies heavily on the quality and specificity of your prompt.

The response of a free AI writing generator relies heavily on the quality and specificity of your prompt. While free versions offer commendable features, paid plans offer a more generous word count allowance.

These pros and cons are just the tip of the iceberg. Dive deeper into the following sections to pinpoint the best free AI generator for your specific needs and explore the full extent of the wonders of AI-enabled writing.

Comparison of the Best Free AI Apps

Understanding the range and depth of the best free AI writing tools can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled the following table to provide a clear and concise comparison:

The Best Free AI Content Generator Best For Free Version Details Free Version Offerings Starting Price of Paid Plans Copy.ai Prompt automation Free plan 90+ templates, 2k words/month, and unlimited projects $36/month Rytr Tone versatility Free plan 10k characters/month with a plagiarism checker $9/month Writesonic Higher word count needs Free plan 10k words/month and an article rewriter $16/month Simplified Shopify and WordPress exports Free plan + 14-day free trial 90+ templates and Shopify and WordPress exports $12/month ParagraphAI Email replies Free plan + 7-day free trial 5 uses daily and message replies $9.99/month Smart Copy Securing correct grammar Free plan + 3-day trial of its Writer (long-form) Built-in Grammarly and 10 credits/week $8/month NeuralText Blogs Free tools + 5-day trial for $1 Most of its short-form content tools are free $19/month Scalenut Content evaluation Free forever plan + 7-day free trial 2 SEO articles/month and 40+ AI tools $20/month Jasper AI Preventing plagiarism 7-day free trial Trials of Teams and Creator, which include uploads of up to 150 assets $39/month CopySpace Getting past AI detectors 7-day free trial The trial comes with access to GPT-4 and undetectable AI content $27/month

The Top 10 Best Free AI Programs Reviewed

Here’s where we share everything we’ve learned from hands-on testing of each product. Our goal? Finding and giving you all the nitty-gritty details about the best AI writer free options so that you can make an informed decision on the best one for your needs.

1. Copy.ai – Overall, the Best Free AI Content Generator for 2023

Copy.ai leads the pack as our top pick for the best free AI content generator of 2023 due to a defining free feature: Its ability to enhance prompts, which improves subsequent responses as the process unfolds.

With a single click, you can transform prompts into high-quality copy – a process that we found feels effortless and delivers consistent results. Simply key in your desired prompt, click ‘Improve,’ add the necessary context for better dialogue refinement, and submit.

It’s as easy as that. For an in-depth overview of this AI writer, we recommend reading our full Copy AI review, or keep reading for a concise summary.

As the prompts we entered during testing evolved, we noticed that the inputs turned into clear and precise commands. This transparent, straightforward procedure saves you time and frustration, providing a wealth of improved AI-generated content.

Imagine having a resource that provides thousands of top-tier acronyms for your business event or product with a free acronym generator. Or perhaps you’re hosting a webinar and having trouble crafting the perfect title – the Webinar Title Generator is there to help.

It’s not just the breadth but also the organized clustering of free AI templates under business, careers, HR, marketing, personal, real estate, and sales categories that sets Copy.ai apart.

You’re not restricted to professional copy creation, either. Even personal and emotionally driven notes – be it a family mission statement or conveying condolences – can be crafted using these templates without paying.

Notably, those new to generative AI who plan to use it for personal work may find Copy.ai most valuable. Its free plan includes up to 2,000 words per month – ideal for moderate usage without compromising quality and variety.

Pricing

Copy.ai’s Free plan granted us access to the chat feature and unlimited projects. However, with its paid plans, users can enjoy unlimited voice options, additional user access (5), and automated workflows for content.

You even get access to the platform’s API, broadening your content creation capabilities.

Pros Has an AI prompt library, which has templates for different use cases

Has an AI prompt library, which has templates for different use cases An info base, which is where you’ll store company/brand info

An info base, which is where you’ll store company/brand info Over 95 languages can be used

Over 95 languages can be used Chat feature available Cons The website offers limited information on the Free plan offerings

The website offers limited information on the Free plan offerings Quite a high jump from a free plan to a $36 paid plan

2. Rytr – AI Writing Generator Famous For Its Free 20+ Voices

Rytr stands out in the crowd with its voice versatility. After testing this AI writing generator, we discovered the charm of over 20 distinct tone options, allowing you to infuse your content with the right emotion – things like convincing, awestruck, or even inspirational.

At no cost, you can effortlessly select a desired tone from a drop-down list adjacent to the language screen. But remember, your character count needs attention, as the 10k-character offering of the free plan equates to around 1,000 to 2,000 words.

This is enough for at least one blog post per month, combined with other text-based tasks. Beyond this, what distinguishes Rytr from other AI writing tools is its inclusion of a plagiarism checker, which is vital for writers — in its free plan.

This built-in feature, powered by Copyscape, helps ensure that the content you generate is authentic and unique. All we needed to do was select any text ranging from 100 to 1,600 characters, click the three dots, and the plagiarism checker was ready to scan.

Another notable enhancement is the free Readability Meter. If you’re uncertain how your text will resonate with your readers, this tool comes in handy. For us, it revealed the average reading time and difficulty or ease level of the text we highlighted.

We simply hovered over the character count, and the readability insights popped up – indicating whether the content was easy, moderately easy, or challenging to read.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Rytr provides increasing benefits with its higher-paid plans. Subscribers can gain access to custom use cases plus enjoy an unlimited word allowance and a dedicated account manager’s guidance with the highest plan subscription.

It’s worth noting the generous availability of all the tones and the plagiarism checker across all plans – a rarity for a freemium tool like this. Rytr indeed offers value, even with its free offerings.

Pros You get to generate up to 5 images/month with the free plan

You get to generate up to 5 images/month with the free plan Easily scalable for personal purposes

Easily scalable for personal purposes Over 30 languages are available for all plans

Over 30 languages are available for all plans Has a landing page copy generator Cons Word count is a tad higher than Copy.ai’s, which isn’t the most generous

Word count is a tad higher than Copy.ai’s, which isn’t the most generous The UI could be improved with additional color tones

3. Writesonic – Free Tool That Has The Most Monthly Word Count

Writesonic is an AI tool that caught our attention for its generous monthly word allowance. With a limit of 10,000 words per month, you can generate a number of varying copy types.

Craft newsletters, email copy, ad captions, and several full-length blog posts, all within that limit without spending anything. Plus, we also discovered an exciting feature during our test run with Writesonic.

Backed by the power of GPT-4 – a tool set to revolutionize content moderation – this AI-driven writer can be trained on your specific documents and brand guidelines.

The result encapsulates effortless, SEO-optimized content creation – a real game-changer for improving site visits. You can add keywords for AI training, and the built-in SEO integrations with Semrush and Surfer SEO ensure that the content generated is SEO-friendly, even without additional keyword provision.

Its free AI article writer’s prowess extends to updating outdated content with fresh information, making things SEO-friendly by rephrasing articles with prevailing keywords, and giving older content a much-needed revamp in bulk.

This particularly suits businesses with a wealth of content needing regular updates. Moreover, the tool’s Sentence Expander, which is also free, solves the common problem of lengthening sentences or adding phrases to make your writing more detailed and professional – eliminating the worry of making errors.

Pricing

It’s important to note that features like GPT-4 and GPT-4 32K, API access, and bulk processing are exclusive to paid plans. Nevertheless, the free plan doesn’t disappoint. Here are all of your options:

It generously provides access to over 100 AI templates, the Zapier integration feature, and even Photosonic – an innovative AI Image Generator – to make content creation more convenient and dynamic. With Writesonic, you truly get more without having to spend extra.

Pros Chatsonic, a ChatGPT-like chatbot

Chatsonic, a ChatGPT-like chatbot Has the Sonic Editor feature, which allows multiple people to work on a project

Has the Sonic Editor feature, which allows multiple people to work on a project The plagiarism checker is available with the free plan

The plagiarism checker is available with the free plan Training and webinars Cons Custom features are only available on the Enterprise plan

Custom features are only available on the Enterprise plan Some users report some grammatical errors, which is normal for many platforms

4. Simplified – Best Free AI Content Creator for WordPress and Shopify Users

Simplified emerges as an outstanding choice for WordPress and Shopify users seeking a free AI content creation tool. In our exploration, we found that this platform wraps together several marketing essentials into a single package.

Ultimately allowing users to design, write marketing copy, create videos, collaborate, and publish directly to social platforms, including WordPress and Shopify, all from the same place – all for free.

Our love for Simplified increased as we discovered that its suite of tools for video editing, graphic design, and social media management also comes with Simplified’s free plan. How versatile is that? The in-house AI handles text-based tasks efficiently, too.

This convenience extends to creating and publishing content on all social media channels – one of the best budget marketing strategies out there. Notably, the platform’s free Blog Wizard function uses advanced GPT-4 32K capabilities for superior content generation.

A downside to note is Simplified’s lack of a free plagiarism checker, which is often included in other similar tools like Rytr or Writesonic. However, it’s hardly a dealbreaker considering the relatively low cost to upgrade to a $12/month package.

This unlocks access to collaboration features via team spaces, Grammarly integration, and even brand book creation. Plus, if your free 2,000-word allocation isn’t enough, you can purchase additional credits anytime.

Pricing

Simplified maintains a minimalistic approach with just two plan options – a key difference reflected in word count, integrations, and user collaboration options:

Yet, if you require more user access and a greater word limit, the AI Writer Pro plan is scalable, beginning with five user seats and a generous 100,000-word allowance at $32/month.

Pros The availability of GPT-4 is quite generous for a free plan

The availability of GPT-4 is quite generous for a free plan Has a hashtag generator

Has a hashtag generator Over 90 templates available on all plans

Over 90 templates available on all plans Share documents as public pages with collaborators Cons Teamspaces isn’t available on the free plan

Teamspaces isn’t available on the free plan You have to upgrade to a paid plan for a view of your content history

5. ParagraphAI – Excellent for Creating Content for Email

ParagraphAI is a godsend for those struggling with drafting emails. Whether you find it difficult to find the right words or structure your thoughts, this AI tool can streamline your process.

During our exploration of ParagraphAI, we learned that by merely providing the email subject, sender and recipient names, and outlined body content, this AI tool can generate a complete and coherent email without costing you anything.

This also comes in handy in email marketing, which is an effective way to promote your blogs, products, and/or services.

The tone (which is crucial in email communication) can be easily adjusted using sliders. These intuitive tools help craft well-elevated emails that meet the etiquette standards of both personal and professional environments.

A little tweaking here and there, and in no time, you’ll be crafting emails like a pro. The tool’s robust feature suite also includes a unique report-writing function for free. ParagraphAI understands that accurate, in-depth reports are vital to any business or project.

It equips users with everything they need to produce well-structured, concise, and articulate reports, saving valuable time and effort. ParagraphAI even goes the extra mile to support public speakers.

Its AI algorithms can quickly generate engaging and coherent speeches on any topic under defined parameters, making it a valuable ally for those who often find themselves in front of an audience.

Pricing

We noted a lack of information on ParagraphAI’s website regarding the free plan’s specifics. However, our testing showed that the free trial gives you 7 days of unlimited words without any dashboard and analytics, meaning such features are only available with the Student or Professional plan.

Once the trial period is up and you opt not to subscribe, the free plan still allows 5 uses per day, providing a good taste of this platform’s capabilities without any financial commitment.

Pros Seamless email creation experience

Seamless email creation experience A rare GPT-equipped free AI blog content generator on iOS and Android

A rare GPT-equipped free AI blog content generator on iOS and Android The desktop setup was quite simple and easy

The desktop setup was quite simple and easy A feature for writing biographies, perfect for team profiles Cons There isn’t much difference between the two initial paid plans

There isn’t much difference between the two initial paid plans Users feel it could use some integrations

6. Smart Copy – Better Readability and Correctness with Its Built-in Grammarly Integration

Smart Copy raises the bar for readability and correctness with its free built-in Grammarly integration. During our hands-on test, we found the Grammarly integration incredibly seamless and beneficial.

It’s integrated right into Writer, Smart Copy’s long-form content tool, providing vital corrections on grammar, formatting, spelling, and sentence structure.

This, we believe, bolsters the support needed by writers, ensuring heightened coherence and accuracy in content. Using AI software free takes on a new dimension with this unique pairing, considering that Grammarly is one of the essential tools for improved brand strategy.

A minor downside we discovered was that Writer is only available for a 3-day free trial on the Free plan, which is comparatively shorter than usually provided. Nevertheless, if you find the tool beneficial and decide to upgrade, Smart Copy offers one of the most budget-friendly paid plans among similar platforms.

When exploring Smart Copy, we were impressed by its broad array of free templates, too. From crafting engaging thank-you notes, humorous 404 pages, and eye-catching email subject lines to brainstorming viral growth ideas, it’ll suit many of your writing needs.

It even recommends template usage based on your business profile, which given that it’s an AI text generator online free solution, is impressive. Beyond this, the platform shines well beyond its competitors by allowing you to save your favorite templates for future access.

Notably, this feature isn’t available on the free plan of rivals like Simplified. That said, we liked that they offer detailed guidelines on how to use each template, further enhancing user experience and productivity.

Pricing

As for the pricing, Smart Copy keeps a simple structure. If the free plan’s 40 credits per month (10 per week) are slightly short of your requirements, you can opt for the Essential plan.

This gives you access to the Writer feature, three project slots, and 200 credits per month. However, you can only enjoy unlimited projects and credits on the Unlimited plan.

Pros Easily one of the cleanest UIs on this list

Easily one of the cleanest UIs on this list A/B testing is possible with multiple variations of landing pages you can create

A/B testing is possible with multiple variations of landing pages you can create Able to write in over 30 languages

Able to write in over 30 languages Real-time SEO insights coming soon Cons The long-form feature is only available on paid plans

The long-form feature is only available on paid plans A credit system, which may not be suitable for companies

7. NeuralText – Text Generators for Different Blog Parts

NeuralText stakes its claim as a comprehensive tool for generating various parts of a blog post. During our hands-on testing, we discovered that it does indeed offer an elegant blend of generators to streamline your blogging process.

These include a content ideas generator to ensure you never run out of engaging topics, a blog ideas generator, an introduction generator for crafting compelling opening paragraphs, and even a blog outline generator to help you structure your content effectively.

And yes, you won’t have to pay for these.

An AI text generator free with features like these, means you’ll be able to take your blog writing to the next level. In fact, another striking feature we uncovered is the free access to the hook generator, designed to craft attention-grabbing sentences that entice your readers.

But NeuralText doesn’t stop there; it proves a handy aide for creatives, too. Its generators for Instagram captions, TikTok ideas, and slogans are incredible tools that enhance your online presence and create catchy, memorable content.

As with any writing AI free service, there are some things you wouldn’t want to miss, but NeuralText offers more than just marketing solutions. They extend their provisions to career-oriented tools for creating email subject lines and LinkedIn headlines.

Pricing

NeuralText may be on the higher end of the spectrum compared to other platforms on this list, but its straightforward scalability justifies the cost. Higher-tier plans bring more optimized articles and keyword suggestions.

You also gain the ability to analyze top-performing online content to create well-curated, SEO-optimized material in minutes, thereby using SEO as a way to enhance your competitive edge as a business. Adding to this is the keyword cluster feature that uses SERP data to group similar keywords semantically.

Pros Generous optimization runs and keyword suggestions for the paid plans

Generous optimization runs and keyword suggestions for the paid plans A SERP Schema markup extractor to see how your competitors perform

A SERP Schema markup extractor to see how your competitors perform Let you see what common questions users ask on Google

Let you see what common questions users ask on Google Has a content brief creator for SEO Cons You only get to access the long-form content creator on the paid plans

You only get to access the long-form content creator on the paid plans Lacks information about the free tools

8. Scalenut – For Competitive and Data-Driven Marketers

Scalenut provides an edge to competitive, data-driven marketers, simplifying what could otherwise be a challenging journey to staying ahead in the business landscape.

Our self-administered test with Scalenut allowed us to explore its robust set of free tools geared toward aiding marketers to achieve peak efficiency. Of particular note is the SEO Analyzer.

This optimizes your online presence by providing insightful analysis of your content’s SEO performance. You can also ensure your keywords garner adequate traction with the Keyword Rank Checker.

Its Topic Cluster tool facilitates the organization of your content into clusters, further boosting visibility and aiding SEO efforts. However, one limitation of Scalenut is the 2000-word cap on its free plan.

That said, the slight caveat is its separate provision of two SEO articles, keeping your AI word generator allocation intact for other digital marketing endeavors. Scalenut goes beyond offering just the traditional AI writing features, too.

Its free Social Listening tool tunes into discussions happening on platforms like Google, Quora, and Reddit, providing insights into what people are asking and talking about.

Add to this the ability to swiftly create data-guided, AI-powered SEO-optimized content briefs. These offer insights into top-performing competitors, page metrics, and customer queries, giving you an effective SEO-optimized content outline.

Pricing

Information for Scalenut’s free plan is noticeably lacking on their site. However, our testing experience revealed that in addition to content grading, competitive research, and social listening, the free plan also includes content brief creation.

As for the first paid plan, users gain an increase to a whopping 10 SEO articles, a massive 100,000 AI words allocation, and even access to traffic insights.

Pros Offers custom AI templates on the Enterprise plan

Offers custom AI templates on the Enterprise plan Entire content briefs can be generated

Entire content briefs can be generated Lets you analyze other web pages

Lets you analyze other web pages Keyword finder Cons Contrary to Simplified offering it for free, the 1-click publish to WordPress is only available on a paid plan

Contrary to Simplified offering it for free, the 1-click publish to WordPress is only available on a paid plan No plagiarism checker

9. Jasper AI – The Best Assistant in Combatting Plagiarism

Jasper AI is a power-packed tool that significantly eases worries about content reproduction and plagiarism. Its robust plagiarism checker ensures that the generated content is entirely original, providing additional confidence in your writing.

Another feather in Jasper’s cap is its feature that writes about recent events and provides backlinks to each source. This attribute not only adds legitimacy to your content but also respects the original contributors’ work.

It’s noteworthy to mention, however, that Jasper does not offer a free plan but provides a 7-day free trial that includes access to features from its first two plans – Creator and Teams.

Despite being our top AI writing tool, Jasper ranks lower in this list due to its lack of a free plan. But it remains undeniably worthy of the spotlight. You get access to up to 150 knowledge assets, enhancing the AI’s awareness of your brand to produce content that resonates with your company’s identity.

Jasper further facilitates productive collaboration with user logins, allowing team members to work together on content. Intermediate features like document-sharing and user-specific permission settings provide significant control over workspace accessibility.

Upgrading to higher plans brings in a dedicated customer success manager – a rarity amongst AI platforms, exclusive to Jasper and Rytr – to formulate action plans, integrate AI into workflows, and provide proprietary training.

The platform’s core functionality extends to hosting a chatbot for assistance, too, over 50 ready templates for various applications, and the ability to create custom templates suited to your business needs. For a complete look at its capabilities — the good and the bad — check out our full Jasper AI review.

Pricing

On the pricing front, the higher the cost, the more user access, stored knowledge assets, and available brand voices:

It’s worth noting that custom templates are exclusive to the Creator plan, though.

Pros Offers image generation free from watermarks

Offers image generation free from watermarks SEO mode available on all plans

SEO mode available on all plans Rewrites and rephrases

Rewrites and rephrases Can backread up to 10,000 words as reference Cons Free trial only

Free trial only API access only available with the highest plan

10. CopySpace – Prevents AI Detectors From Tagging Your Content as AI-written

CopySpace claims to make your AI-crafted content resemble human-written work. Our hands-on testing uncovered the truth. Yes, with a bit of practice, your AI-authored content becomes virtually indistinguishable from human-penned material.

Well, at least as far as detectors are concerned. We put our content through a detector for GPT-4 and Bard, and the AI-written paragraph scored a 100% human rating.

Another eye-catching feature we discovered is the insight tool – akin to a personal copywriting coach. It reviews your content and provides clear insights into its readability. Any sentences that need a rewrite are highlighted.

Pair this with the translate feature, and you’re not just crafting local-friendly content – you’re reaching out to the world. It supports translation into over 100 languages, too – the most extensive language offering among the AI software solutions on this list.

While the absence of a free plan situates CopySpace lower on our list, the week-long trial offers ample time to experience its exceptional functionality. Furthermore, the inclusion of a 14-day money-back guarantee emphasizes its value, making it a commendable selection in our lineup of AI writing tools.

Pricing

All these features are part of a free trial, not a free plan. That said, every paid plan includes access to GPT-3 and GPT-4, the only difference being the number of words GPT-4 can generate monthly. The limit is 75k words for Unicorn Creator, 200k for the Conversion Squad, and a whopping 450k for Business Elite.

As the plan ascends, so does the number of breakthrough ads CopySpace can create, a crucial element for businesses aiming to enhance their digital visibility.

Pros A 14-day money-back guarantee

A 14-day money-back guarantee 20 SEO articles for the first plan at only $27/month

20 SEO articles for the first plan at only $27/month Has a history feature for previous AI-generated text

Has a history feature for previous AI-generated text Offers CharlieGPT, which lets you access the latest AI models and proven prompts Cons Only offers a free trial

Only offers a free trial Could use more user access on the first paid plan

While looking for an AI writing generator free platform, we’ve considered the following factors that’ll affect the decision-making process of startups and enterprises preparing to try genAI:

Accuracy: To ensure each AI tool’s freemium features provide accurate results, we issued various prompts , gauging how well the AI understood our command and produced relevant, targeted copy.

To ensure each AI tool’s freemium features provide accurate results, we , gauging how well the AI understood our command and produced relevant, targeted copy. Ease of use: In our search for the best free AI software, we didn’t forget that a user-friendly interface can always help writers avoid distracted writing . Thus, we favored tools that prioritize user experience.

In our search for the best free AI software, we didn’t forget that a user-friendly interface can always help writers . Thus, we favored tools that prioritize user experience. Features: We weren’t content with just being able to type in a box and get text. We looked for platforms that offered additional features such as language options, plagiarism checkers, and SEO integrations.

We weren’t content with just being able to type in a box and get text. We looked for platforms that offered additional features such as language options, plagiarism checkers, and SEO integrations. Price to Scale: Although there are plans that cost more than $20, we ensured that they’re either rich in features and/or already include access for multiple users.

Although there are plans that cost more than $20, we ensured that they’re either and/or already include access for multiple users. Third-Party Reviews: We also considered the experiences of other users as reported in reviews and ratings on third-party platforms.

This thorough approach ensured a fair analysis revealing the platforms’ true potential, leading you straight to the best free AI software.

Also, note that while Jasper AI has made it to the top of our list of the best AI copywriting tools, its lack of a free version lands it lower on this list, but it nevertheless remains our favorite AI solution, with Copy.ai following closely — in this respect, Copy.AI takes the cake if you’re after a fully freemium solution.

Yes, the best AI content generator solutions are worth trying. Without the need to spend anything on AI free software, businesses with small teams or individuals beginning their exploration can get started right away.

Plus, we’ve found that the free features are always efficient and versatile enough to provide a gist of the AI tool’s capabilities. However, as your team grows and the need for content increases, upgrading to paid plans becomes worthwhile.

They offer unlimited words, more use cases, and enhanced features, leading to improved content quality and conversion rates.

Best Guides to AI Software Solutions

Our expert team has crafted comprehensive reviews of various AI software solutions to equip you with informed choices. Feel free to explore these guides for more tools to enhance operational efficiency:

Conclusion — What is the Best Free AI Content Generator on the Market?

Free doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality or versatility. Getting your hands on the best free AI text generator solutions can revolutionize your content creation process.

As illustrated in our reviews, freemium tools like Copy AI bring countless benefits, including innovative features, ease of use, and superior content generation capabilities. Ready to step up your content game? Get started with Copy AI.

Remember, the paid plans set Copy AI free from word count and use case limitations, providing unlimited content possibilities.

