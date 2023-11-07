The 10 Best Paraphrasing Tools to Avoid Plagiarism in 2023

The 10 Best Rephrase AI Tools on the Market



Below is a very brief look at our top 10 best rephrasing tools, with JasperAI coming out on top. Later on in this article, we’ll be reviewing each of the providers rephrasing abilities, as well as looking at any additional features they offer, how much they cost, and other important aspects:

JasperAI – The best AI paraphrasing tool right now, thanks to its multiple tones, creative outputs, and understanding of context. CopyAI – The best free rephrasing tool, with a solid free plan that offers access to the paraphrasing tool. Rytr – Top choice for e-commerce businesses thanks to its uncanny ability to rewrite product descriptions. Writesonic – A great rephrasing tool for SEO-optimized content that can suggest new keywords and runs on the latest GPT-4 model. AI Writer – Excellent option for academics as it can paraphrase and even cite references for you. ShortlyAI – Easy-to-use AI paraphrasing tool due to its multiples tones for paraphrasing. Word AI – Good AI text rewriter feature to change large volumes of text with excellent accuracy. Scalenut – Budget-friendly paraphrasing tool with plans to suit both business and individuals. Hypotenuse – Intuitive AI rephrasing app with a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure original content. Simplified – Free paraphrasing tool, ideal for those on a budget.

What Are Paraphrasing AI Tools?

AI paraphrasing tools aim to retain the original meaning of a text while altering its structure and wording to create a new, original piece.

Paraphrase AI tools are advanced software applications that use the powers of artificial intelligence to rephrase or reword written content.

This can be essential for multiple purposes, ranging from academic work, to content creation, and even SEO strategies where unique content is vital, and plagiarism is heavily warned off.

Traditional paraphrasing tools often relied on basic algorithms and word-swap techniques. In contrast, AI-driven paraphrasing tools use sophisticated machine learning models trained on vast datasets.

The sheer size of the training ground allows them to understand context, nuances, and even cultural subtleties within the text, resulting in outputs that are not only unique but also contextually accurate and coherent.

These AI tools can process and paraphrase large volumes of text fast. They can handle paragraphs, articles, and sometimes even full-length papers, offering a quick solution for those looking to produce original content from existing sources.

However, while paraphrasing AI tools are impressive, they are not flawless. Depending on the complexity of the content and the specific tool in use, there might be occasional inconsistencies or loss of context. That’s why it’s always advisable for you to review and refine the output before finalizing it.

How Does an AI Paraphrasing Tool Work?

An AI paraphrasing tool is a useful piece of software that uses advanced machine learning to change the wording of a text while keeping its main idea intact.

When you put text into this one of these tools, it reads and understands the whole message, rather than just rejigging the words without any context. This is because of a feature called natural language processing, or NLP. It means that the AI somewhat understands the context of words and phrases.

After it understands the text, the AI tool then rewords it for you by either changing the order of sentences or picking different words that more or less mean the same thing – but the goal is to produce a new version of the text that says the same thing in a different way.

Lastly, the great thing about these tools is that they can learn from experience. So, the more they are used, the better they get at paraphrasing. Over time, this means they can give better and more natural-sounding results.

Comparison of the Best Sentence Rewriters

Before we jump into our in-depth reviews of the best sentence rewrites on the market, we’ve crafted a useful table that compares some of the key components of each, including the cost, key features, and whether they offer a free version.

Paraphrasing Tool

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version JasperAI $39/month 1. Sentance Rephraser

2. Multiple Tones of Voice

3. Built-in Plagiarism Tool 7-Day Free Trial CopyAI $49/month 1. Text Expander

2. Multi-Language Supported

3. Free Plan Yes Rytr $9/month 1. Product Descriptions Rewriter

2. Suggested Keyword

3. Multiple Languages Yes Writesonic $16/month 1. Runs on GPT-4

2. Summarizer Tool

3. Referencing & Citations Yes, 10k Words AI Writer $49/month 1. Suggested Topics

2. Referencing Tool

3. Built-in Paraphrasing Tool No ShortlyAI $65/month 1. Summarizing Text

2. User-Friendly Interface

3. Multiple Output Modes Yes WordAI $65/month 1. Built-in Paraphraser

2. Low-Cost Plans

3. Beats AI Detectors Yes Scalenut $65/month 1. Multiple Tones

2. Budget-Friendly

3. Tons of Templates 7 Day Free Trial Hypotenuse $12/month 1. Product Descriptions Rewriter

2. Built-in Plagiarism Tool

3. Multiple Tones Yes Simplified $12/month 1. 100% Free Paraphrasing Tool

2. AI Chatbot

3. Multiple Custom Templates Yes

Top Rephrase AI Solutions Reviewed

Now it’s time to take a closer look at each of the top AI rephrasing solutions. In these reviews, we’re using a combination of hands-on testing and user feedback to ensure we offer a fair assessment of each tool. Read on to find out why we rate these providers on this list so highly.

1. JasperAI – Overall, The Best AI Paraphrasing Tool

JasperAI is a fantastic paraphrasing tool that we had the opportunity to test hands-on. From our testing experience, we have no doubts about placing it in first place on this list.

It combines excellent paraphrasing features, like multiple tones and outputs, with market-leading content creation settings.

During our experience with JasperAI, we found it to be highly efficient at both creating new text, as well as taking already generated copy and turning it into something new and fresh.

It excels in reducing the time required to rephrase content, making it a valuable tool for professionals working under tight deadlines and students managing multiple assignments.

One of the most important aspects of any paraphrasing tool is the quality of the output, and JasperAI really impressed us in this regard. It doesn’t just simply produce grammatically correct content but also ensures that the paraphrased text is coherent and easily readable.

It managed to effectively maintain the clarity and context of the original text, often surpassing our expectations.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $39/month 1. Sentance Rephraser

2. Multiple Tones of Voice

3. Built-in Plagiarism Tool 7-Day Trial

Customization is another key feature that JasperAI offers, and we appreciated the ability to tailor the paraphrased content to our specific needs. This feature allows users to adjust the tone, style, and level of creativity, making it versatile for different purposes, from academic essays to marketing copy.

JasperAI takes a proactive approach to prevent unintentional plagiarism, which is a significant concern for anyone using paraphrasing tools. It comes equipped with a built-in plagiarism checker that helps users identify and resolve potential issues, ensuring that the final output is not only unique but also entirely original.

To paraphrase, you can either copy and paste existing content into the document editor or ask Jasper to write the content for you, then rework it to your liking. That built-in plagiarism checker really works well here, as it can flag any text that is too similar to an existing copy.

You simply choose which parts to change, or you can ask Jasper to rewrite the whole section under a different tone of voice, which brings about a completely new style of text.

Additionally, JasperAI offers language support for multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience. This feature is a significant plus for users who need to work with content in different languages or for those who want to tailor their content for different audiences, regardless of their location.

Features aside, the interface of JasperAI is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, and it’s designed to be accessible, even for those who are not particularly tech-savvy. During our testing, we found it easy to navigate and generate paraphrased content with minimal effort.

Pricing

Given its extensive feature set, JasperAI is currently leaning towards the more expensive side of AI content authoring tools available on the market, but we believe this is well justified.

Plans are available for small teams, individual use, and full-fledged business use. The first two have seven-day free trials to make sure you’re satisfied with the baseline being set.

If money is a big selling point for you, we’d suggest going for yearly billing, as you’ll save a decent amount. However, to get a price for a business package, you’ll have to contact the sales team.

If you’d like to learn more about its content-creating features, paraphrasing, and much more, do check out our full review of JasperAI

Pros Top-notch plagiarism detector to ensure original writing

Top-notch plagiarism detector to ensure original writing Reword material to make it more formal, concise, lengthy, or simplified

Reword material to make it more formal, concise, lengthy, or simplified Works with multiple languages, over 30 and counting

Works with multiple languages, over 30 and counting Creates accurate and engaging content with minimal human input Cons One of the more pricey AI paraphrasing tools, but has the feature set to back this up

2. CopyAI – The Best Free AI Paraphrasing Tool

CopyAI is a leading player in the world of content creation and paraphrasing, and our hands-on experience with this platform confirms its expertise.

It features an excellent paraphrasing tool, as well as several sentence and paragraph rewriting tools that make it another top contender.



One of CopyAI’s standout features is its remarkable versatility in paraphrasing, and it can easily transform text while preserving the overall essence of the original content.

It can handle a wide range of content needs, whether you’re crafting persuasive marketing copy, informative blog posts, or engaging product descriptions.

You can use the AI sentence rewriting feature to fix smaller areas of text, which is useful if only some of your copy is slightly paraphrased. We found that this often delivered the best results, as it was easier for the AI to understand context better with short-from copy and sentences.

It’s also taken a user-centered approach with its interface, making it easier than ever to paraphrase your work. The platform’s dashboard is intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring accessibility for a broad range of users.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $49/month 1. Text Expander

2. Multi-Language Supported

3. Free Plan Yes – 2000 Words

Another key feature of CopyAI is its efficiency in content creation, and it significantly reduces the time and effort required to generate brand-new content. It has a host of templates for popular writing outputs like blogs, social media captions, and much more.

The more content you generate, the more likely it is that you run into paraphrasing and plagiarism issues, as is frequent with a lot of other AI software. Thankfully, the built-in paraphrasing feature and plagiarism checker can fix any issues and make accurate suggestions for you.

However, it’s important to note that while CopyAI streamlines the paraphrasing process, some manual input is necessary to ensure the paraphrased content is up to scratch. Often, if you just ask it to rephrase, we found that it over-complicated the text, so it’s best to add your own touches.

Pricing

We are happy to note that CopyAI is offering a free-forever option, something we wish other providers would start incorporating. You only get 2000 words a month with the free plan, so its usefulness really depends on what kind of output you’re looking for.

But the paraphrasing tool can be used as much as you like – which is a huge plus, and sees it land as number one on our list of the best free AI content generators.

Regarding premium plans, the base level plan is $49 per month, but it does allow access to 5 seats rather than the 3 that JasperAI offers, which is a significant benefit for small enterprises.

For more users and business-tailored support, you’ll have to contact the sales team and discuss the Enterprise plan, as no price is listed on the website.

Pros Excellent sentence rewriting feature with high levels of accuracy

Excellent sentence rewriting feature with high levels of accuracy 5 users max on the lowest-priced plan

5 users max on the lowest-priced plan Generous free tier for up to 2000 words a month

Generous free tier for up to 2000 words a month Multi-language support to increase your audience base Cons Steep learning curve and not as user-friendly as JasperAI or other providers

3. Rytr – The Best for E-commerce

Rytr has emerged as a powerhouse when it comes to paraphrasing, especially for those in the e-commerce sector looking to craft engaging and original product descriptions.

Our hands-on experience with Rytr found it to be incredibly accurate with its paraphrasing, and it’s a strong option for content generation too.

While many paraphrasing tools are generalists, Rytr excels in a specific niche, namely e-commerce and product description paraphrasing. Our testing revealed that Rytr can improve basic product descriptions, making them far more compelling and enticing for potential buyers.

It also boasts one of the best free plans out there, making it a great choice for small businesses or content creators on a budget. You can write up to 10,000 characters a month and even buy additional credits when you need them, rather than needing to upgrade to a paid plan.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $9/month 1. Product Descriptions Rewriter

2. Suggested Keyword

3. Multiple Languages Yes

Plus, Rytr doesn’t simply paraphrase the text, it’s adept at understanding context. This is a crucial feature that ensures the paraphrased content aligns well with the intent of the original text, rather than just changing words here and there.

Another key aspect of Rytr is its adaptability, and while it excels in e-commerce, it remains versatile enough to cater to other content requirements. Whether it’s blog posts, marketing copy, or educational material, Rytr can accommodate a wide range of content types.

It’s a great tool for content generation, as it can create cutting-edge copy with little human input. Plus, it’s a great aid for Copywriters, and we ranked it high on our list of the best AI copywriting tools.

Its user-friendly interface simplifies the paraphrasing process, making it accessible to a broad range of users, from content creators and marketers to educators and students.

Pricing

As we’ve noted previously, there’s a substantial free plan that allows users to trial the service without the need for a pay monthly plan. These options include access to a wide range of tones, support for multiple languages, a plagiarism detector, and 10,000 characters per month.

For smaller creators who might not be able to afford the wealth of CopyAI or JasperAI, this is a fantastic alternative. The pricier options, however, do remove any word limitations and provide AI-generated images, priority assistance, and a dedicated account manager.

Pros Great AI-generated images to support blogs and social media posts

Great AI-generated images to support blogs and social media posts Excellent free plan with up to 10,000 characters a month

Excellent free plan with up to 10,000 characters a month Includes paraphrasing tools to improve copy

Includes paraphrasing tools to improve copy Incredibly user-friendly, ideal for first-time users

Incredibly user-friendly, ideal for first-time users Built-in plagiarism checker for ensuring originality throughout your work Cons Less advanced features than the likes of JasperAi and CopyAI

4. Writesonic – The Best for Paraphrasing SEO Content

Writesonic is a content generation tool that shines when it comes to paraphrasing with a focus on search engine optimization. It’s able to improve text whilst sticking to the basic principles of SEO, including keywords and much more.

One of Writesonic’s key strengths lies in its versatility in content creation, likely due to the platform running GPT-4, as it can seamlessly handle various content types, from blog posts to social media content.



It can even provide a list of references and citations for those who are crafting research-based articles or essays, making it a strong choice for academics. This helps identify any plagiarism issues, as by including the source of information, you can double-check your wording and make any updates yourself.

Plus, the built-in paraphrasing tool works like a charm, consistently producing excellent alternatives to its own text, as well as that we pasted into the checker.

You can select various tones and outputs, and each of them gives a genuinely different spin on the copy whilst still painting the same context and ideas throughout.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $16/month 1. Runs on GPT-4

2. Summarizer Tool

3. Referencing & Citations Yes, 10k Words

Lastly, and as we touched upon earlier, Writesonic runs on GPT-4, the most advanced version of them all. This enables it to produce accurate and reliable results, especially when compared with other tools on this list, like Copy AI, which currently uses GPT-3.5.

This may not seem particularly important, but let us tell you, it is.

Running on the newer version means it has access to newer content, allows it to produce more accurate results, and works faster than ever.

This shouldn’t be overlooked, as it’s a big reason behind Writesonic’s place near the top of our list for the best AI writing tools right now.

Pricing

A good selection of plans is available for individual, company, and small team use; the annual plans offer the biggest savings. Even better, you have the option of using GPT-3.5 or GPT-4 on business plans, with the latter obviously being more expensive.

Before committing to a long-term plan, you can test out all the features for free during a trial period of up to 10,000 words.

The only catch is that using the business plan will cost you extra money if you want to generate unlimited words, or you can use the slider tool to control how many words each user should produce.

Pros Runs on GPT-4, the most advanced output available right now, ensuring accurate results for content generation

Runs on GPT-4, the most advanced output available right now, ensuring accurate results for content generation Built-in paraphrasing tool

Built-in paraphrasing tool Useful 10,000-word free trial to test the service

Useful 10,000-word free trial to test the service Excellent citation feature that shows you the source of the information, useful for avoiding plagiarism Cons GPT-4 is only available to business and Enterprise users, and GPT-3.5 is for all other plans

5. AI Writer – Best Paraphrasing Tool for Academics

AI Writer offers impressive paraphrasing capabilities, and in particular, it works well for improving research-heavy articles and essays. It offers an easy-to-navigate interface, making it an ideal choice for first-time users of AI tools.

It’s main use case is as an academic paraphrasing tool, and it truly excels in transforming complex academic content, including essays, research papers, and educational materials. It does this by citing any references, making its content accurate and verifiable, similar to Writesonic.



This means you can check the information yourself to ensure it’s from a verified source, saving countless man-hours spent doing your own research. It neatly arranges all of these for you as well, saving time formatting and editing your work.

Additionally, AI Writer provides support for educational content and can even assist in crafting lesson plans, educational articles, and study materials, catering to educators and e-learning platforms looking to create engaging and informative educational resources.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $49/month 1. Suggested Topics

2. Referencing Tool

3. Built-in Paraphrasing Tool No

However, AI Writer’s limitations come into focus when looking at its versatility. In contrast to some of its AI paraphrasing competitors like JasperAI, AI Writer lacks the same level of adaptability. While it shines in academic and educational paraphrasing, we found that it wasn’t as well-suited for rephrasing content for non-academic purposes such as marketing or creative writing.

We found that AI Writer’s paraphrasing output didn’t always capture context perfectly, which led to more time needing to be spent on manual reviews and editing to align it precisely with the user’s specific requirements.

Pricing

The three plans that AI Writer offers increase the number of articles you can create. However, it’s frustrating that even a short blog post or social media posting counts as one, so keep that in mind while making your choice.

There’s no free plan; the most affordable one costs a whopping $49 a month for one user and one hundred articles. On the Standard plan, the users grow to 3, and on the Power plan, they climb to 10.

Pros Great citation and referencing feature, ideal for academic writing

Great citation and referencing feature, ideal for academic writing Useful topic discovery tool that helps you generate new content ideas

Useful topic discovery tool that helps you generate new content ideas Decent at paraphrasing short-form copy Cons Expensive and somewhat confusing plans

Expensive and somewhat confusing plans Struggles with understanding how to paraphrase content with long-form copy

6. ShortlyAI – Great Option for Beginners

ShortlyAI is a relatively simple AI writer and paraphrasing tool that gets the basics spot on – it creates engaging content and can rewrite existing text.

The interface is easily accessible and ideal for beginners, but it does lack some of the advanced features you’ll find on other top tools on this list.



One of the standout features of ShortlyAI is its ability to infuse creativity into paraphrased content. For us, it consistently generated highly creative and captivating text, making it a good choice for writers, marketers, and creative professionals looking to add flair to their content.

It does all of this without actually having a built-in paraphrasing feature and instead relies on its ability to rewrite content in different tones.

So, instead of asking the AI to paraphrase, you have to be a little more hands-on. You can do this by changing the audience and tone or simply asking the AI Writer to rework the content via the Chat feature.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $65/month 1. Summarizing Text

2. User-Friendly Interface

3. Multiple Output Modes Yes

However, it’s crucial to recognize that ShortlyAI may not be the ideal solution for technical or academic content. Such content demands a more factual and structured approach, which doesn’t really align with ShortlyAI’s creative strengths, especially when compared with tools like AI Writer.

In our testing, ShortlyAI’s was better at creative content generation. In contrast, platforms like JasperAI and Writesonic offer a more versatile approach, catering to a broader range of content needs, from marketing and e-commerce to academic and technical writing.

Nonetheless, the choice between these tools ultimately hinges on your own specific content requirements. For those seeking creative and imaginative paraphrasing, ShortlyAI stands as an excellent choice. On the other hand, if versatility across various content domains is a priority, JasperAI and Copy AI offer a broader range of features.

Pricing

Although it’s unclear why ShortlyAI doesn’t specify a word count or time limit in its free trial, it’s still a good feature to have the option to sample before you buy.

If you’re happy with the service, you can choose between two plans: monthly and annual. The annual plan offers the biggest savings and adds two extra months for free.

We can’t truly say it’s the best value for money out there because it’s pretty expensive and lacks several of the advanced features that Writesonic and Copy AI offers, such as citations and plagiarism tools – but it’ll take care of your paraphrasing needs.

Pros One of the easiest AI paraphrasing tools to use

One of the easiest AI paraphrasing tools to use Rewrites copy that’s both contextually relevant and accurate

Rewrites copy that’s both contextually relevant and accurate Free trial, but no information on how long this is Cons Overpriced when you look at the feature-to-cost ratio

7. WordAI – Features an Excellent AI Text Rewriter

WordAI is a reliable paraphrasing tool that prides itself on precision and quality. It offers some useful features like a text rewriter and summarizer, and it’s also a great tool for creating your own content directly within the AI software.

One of WordAI’s key strengths lies in its commitment to maintaining high-quality results, and this was evident throughout our tests. The paraphrased content has a high standard of grammar – it can even grasp tenses, and make sure this is consistent throughout your copy.

It features a useful tool called AI Text Rewriter, which is essentially what you’d use for paraphrasing any text you desire. With it, you can choose from complete sentence restructuring, enriching text, describing the same ideas differently, improving quality, improving clarity, or splitting sentences.

Each of these works fantastically well and offers genuinely improved or accurate results every time. We played around with a variety of test texts and found the Enrichment feature to be our favorite. It jazzes up the language, making it seem more sophisticated – of course, this may not be your desired result, but don’t worry, each rewriting tool works well.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $65/month 1. Built-in Paraphraser

2. Low-Cost Plans

3. Beats AI Detectors Yes

However, it’s important to understand that WordAI, while reliable in quality and precision for shorter-form content, isn’t as accurate as some other AI paraphrasing tools with longer text.

Its strengths lie in producing high-quality, contextually accurate short-form content, but it may not be the go-to choice for those looking for detailed essays or research-heavy work – we’d suggest JasperAI or Writesonic for this.

Still, if you’re looking for a decent AI rewriting tool that doesn’t break the bank, then Word AI is definitely a good option. Just be wary of some accuracy issues for longer-form content, as this does require a fair bit of human input to correct.

Pricing

WordAI provides three different price plans that can be paid for annually or monthly. The Starter Plan and Power Plans both come with seven-day free trials. There’s an Enterprise plan, but the cost of this isn’t displayed on the website, so you’ll need to contact sales.

Pros 7-day trial so you can try before you buy

7-day trial so you can try before you buy Doesn’t trigger most AI detection tools

Doesn’t trigger most AI detection tools Great for paraphrasing content Cons Does require a fair bit of human input

8. Scalenut – Budget-Friendly AI Paraphraser

Scalenut is an AI paraphrasing tool designed to make text transformation easier, although it may not be quite as dynamic as some of its rivals on this list.

As we tested Scalenut, we discovered its features and what it brings to the table. We also found some areas where it doesn’t quite match up with other leading AI paraphrasing tools.



One area where Scalenut does an excellent job in helping you rephrase text efficiently. It’s a handy tool for those moments when you need to give your content a fresh twist while retaining the original message.

That said, there’s no dedicated tool for paraphrasing. Instead, you’ll have to make use of other features to achieve this.

To do so, we found it best to play around with the different tones, as each one gives a genuinely different style of output. This can be used to bypass plagiarism concerns and paraphrase the initial text.

However, as there is no chat feature with Scalenut like you’ll find with other top tools, including Writesonic and Copy AI – you won’t be able to ask Scalenut to reword a section, and this is why it’s down towards the bottom of our list.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $65/month 1. Multiple Tones

2. Budget-Friendly

3. Tons of Templates 7-day Free Trial

If an AI writing tool doesn’t offer a dedicated paraphrasing feature, then it’s good to have some form of AI conversational bot, as this allows you to quickly generate and edit ideas, and you can prompt it to rewords the entire text of certain areas of text.

But since Scalenut lacks a chatbot and a dedicated paraphrasing tool, we can’t really recommend it over any others above.

What Scalenut does at least offer is a user-friendly experience: it’s one of the most simple AI tools we’ve used.

The interface is very aesthetically pleasing, and everything can be found in just a few clicks. Part of its simplicity may lay with the fact that it does offer fewer features, but we’re looking past that and believe it’s one of the best-looking tools we tested.

In summary, while Scalenut may not have the same creative flair or versatility as some other tools, it remains a dependable choice if you prioritize ease and reliability. It may not be your go-to for crafting highly imaginative content, but it offers enough to keep users satisfied, particularly when simplicity and efficiency are top priorities.

Pricing

In line with the majority of the providers on this list, Scalenut offers three plans that can be paid for either monthly or annually. The lower Essentials plan caps you at 100,000 words, but both the Growth and Pro subscriptions give unlimited words, so this should be plenty for modest content writers.

A 7-day free trial is available for each plan, allowing you to determine whether it’s the best AI paraphrasing tool for your everyday requirements.

Pros Can often avoid detection from some of the leading AI detector tools

Can often avoid detection from some of the leading AI detector tools You can try any plan free for seven days

You can try any plan free for seven days Rich suite of SEO-centered features Cons No multi-language support, currently the only output is in English

9. Hypotenuse – Includes a Built-In Plagiarism Checker

Hypotenuse, an AI-powered paraphrasing and content-creating tool, takes a unique approach to content generation. Our hands-on testing of Hypotenuse allowed us to dig deep into its capabilities and understand where it shines in the world of AI rephrasing tools.

This provider’s true strengths lie in simplifying the process of paraphrasing content, and it does this with a built-in tool that lets you rewrite sentences that could cause plagiarism issues. All you need to do is paste the content into the input field in its rewording tool, then let it work its magic.



It relies on different tones to do this, and you can pick between any of the 20+ on offer, including informative, casual, and many others.

We found that the results didn’t differ massively between each tone, and sometimes the language used was way too complex to fit in with the original text.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $12/month 1. Product Descriptions Rewriter

2. Built-in Plagiarism Tool

3. Multiple Tones Yes

This is why Hypotenuse finds itself in ninth place on our list, as other tools like Writesonic and JasperAI have a far better output, and the results were more accurate.

That’s not to say that Hypotenuse doesn’t do a good job, as, at times, we were pleased with the results, but when compared with other top tools, it fell short of our expectations.

When it comes to actual content creation, Hypotenuse also struggled to keep pace with the top tools.

The short-form content it generates is impressive, and it’s great for product descriptions, headlines, and slogans, as well as social media copy, but we believe that the true test for AI writing tools is a longer-form copy, and the results here just weren’t as good.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Hypotenuse is a little sneaky — on their website, you can see the price for the bare minimum of words, but this jumps up when. you enter your desired output. All plans are still reasonably priced, but be aware that the word restriction may catch you off guard.

Pros Content Detective feature ensures that your copy is accurate and up-to-date

Content Detective feature ensures that your copy is accurate and up-to-date Great e-commerce features, including integration with Shopify and a product description generator

Great e-commerce features, including integration with Shopify and a product description generator Incredibly user-friendly, suitable for first-time AI paraphrasing tool users Cons A limited number of templates are available

A limited number of templates are available Can get a little expensive if you need 200,000+ words

10. Simplified – Entirely Free AI Paraphaser

Simplified is another well-known AI-powered writing tool that stands out for its paraphrasing features and a range of other features focused on content creation.

In our testing of Simplified, we delved into its paraphrasing prowess and its ability to simplify the content creation process.



Simplified’s paraphrasing tool is as simple as they come, and better still, it’s entirely free to use without the need to sign up for any plan. This is a welcome addition and something we’d love to see incorporated by other top providers, as it’s quite a basic feature at times.

However, the results are what leads to Simplified being at the bottom of our list – but don’t be too put off, it still beat dozens of other AI paraphrasing tools to find its way onto our list.

We just found that the results were pretty basic, as there’s no option to change the tone or anything here, you just click the paraphrase button, and the text is changed.

Starting Price Standout Features Free Version $12/month 1. 100% Free Paraphrasing Tool

2. AI Chatbot

3. Multiple Custom Templates Yes

In some positive news, the text was always new and original, but it doesn’t fully understand the context, as well as some of the other tools on this list, like JasperAI.

Instead, we found that it worked more like someone with a thesaurus – words were changed here and there, and the meaning stayed the same, but there was no real improvement to the standard.

Keep in mind that this is an entirely free service provided by Simplified, and it’s got a lot of benefits when you sign up, including up to 2000 words a month.

This is incredibly generous, and you can buy additional credits if you’d like to. We think that this is where the bulk of the paraphrasing should be done, and as Simplified has its own AI Chatbot, you can ask it to rewrite things and much more.

You also get access to tones of voice and much more on a paid plan, and here the output is good.

Lastly, this is one of the most bas AI paraphrasing tools out there, and it’s a great low-cost option for those on a budget like Students.

There are enough features here to write compelling content, and the free plan and paraphrasing tool are a welcome addition – but if you want the best results, we urge you to take a look at some of the vendors higher up on our list.

Pricing

We’re happy to see Simplified offering a free plan—not a free trial or a money-back promise, but a real, full-featured free copy of the content-creation and paraphrasing software.

Even though it’s not the most feature-rich product, it has enough to do the essentials right. You can always upgrade to AI Writer Pro when you’re ready for more templates, words, and features.

There is a 14-day free trial available for that version, so you can make sure the price is justified.

Pros Creates stunning AI-made presentations that can be useful for businesses

Creates stunning AI-made presentations that can be useful for businesses Features a top AI image create to support your copy

Features a top AI image create to support your copy Low-cost plans to suit all budgets Cons The output isn’t at the same quality of top AI writing tools like Jasper or CopyAI

How We Ranked the Best Paraphrasing Tools

When assessing the best paraphrasing tools, we considered a range of critical factors to provide a comprehensive ranking that caters to diverse user needs. Our evaluation included the following key elements:

Paraphrasing Ability – Ability to effectively and accurately paraphrase content, particularly how well the tools maintained the essence and meaning of the original text while presenting it in a fresh and unique manner.

– Ability to effectively and accurately paraphrase content, particularly how well the tools maintained the essence and meaning of the original text while presenting it in a fresh and unique manner. Tones of Voice – Adapting content to various tones of voice, ensuring you can can achieve the desired style and tone for your text.

– Adapting content to various tones of voice, ensuring you can can achieve the desired style and tone for your text. SEO Optimization – We assessed the tools’ proficiency in generating content that aligns with SEO best practices, including keyword integration and content structure.

– We assessed the tools’ proficiency in generating content that aligns with SEO best practices, including keyword integration and content structure. Content Formats – We considered how well each tool handled a variety of content types, from blog posts and product descriptions to academic papers and marketing copy.

– We considered how well each tool handled a variety of content types, from blog posts and product descriptions to academic papers and marketing copy. Use Cases – We evaluated how well each tool accommodated a range of applications, from academic writing and business content to creative writing and marketing.

– We evaluated how well each tool accommodated a range of applications, from academic writing and business content to creative writing and marketing. Plagiarism Checker – We considered whether the tools offered this functionality to help users ensure the originality of their paraphrased content.

– We considered whether the tools offered this functionality to help users ensure the originality of their paraphrased content. Pricing – Affordability and value for money are essential, and we look for valuable insights into cost-effectiveness and subscription options.

– Affordability and value for money are essential, and we look for valuable insights into cost-effectiveness and subscription options. Accuracy and Consistency – We assessed how often the tools produced accurate and coherent paraphrased content.

– We assessed how often the tools produced accurate and coherent paraphrased content. Content Quality – We evaluated whether the tools maintained the clarity and context of the original text while presenting it in a more engaging and fresh manner.

– We evaluated whether the tools maintained the clarity and context of the original text while presenting it in a more engaging and fresh manner. Speed and Efficiency – Wecompared how efficiently each tool transformed text, ensuring that it was a time-saving solution for users.

– Wecompared how efficiently each tool transformed text, ensuring that it was a time-saving solution for users. Languages Supported – Multilingual support is important for a global audience. We assessed the tools’ capabilities in paraphrasing content in different languages.

By taking all these factors into account, we were able to create a comprehensive ranking of the best paraphrasing tools to help guide you into making informed decisions based on their specific content requirements and preferences.

How to Use an AI Rephrasing Tool

AI rephrasing tools, like JasperAI, offer a powerful solution for transforming text while preserving its original meaning and intent. While this guide focuses on the setup for JasperAI, the process is pretty much the same for most AI rephrasing tools. Whether you’re a writer, student, or business professional, this step-by-step guide will help you make the most of these versatile tools to enhance your content.

Step 1 – Create an Account

Start by heading over the the official JasperAI website and clicking the ‘Start Free Trial’ button. Currently, JasperAI is offering a 7-day free trial to all users. Enter your email address and create a password, then you can move on to the next step.

Step 2 – Input Your Text

Once you’re logged in, you’ll be greeted with a text input box on the left-hand panel on your screen. Here, you can either type or paste the text you want to rephrase. Ensure that your input is clear and well-structured for the best results.

Step 3 – Select the Tone

JasperAI offers different modes for rephrasing, such as “Creative,” “Informative,” and “Casual.” Choose the tone that best aligns with your content goals.

“Creative” is great for marketing and imaginative content, while “Informative” is ideal for academic or informative text. “Casual” provides a more relaxed and approachable text.

Step 4 – Generate Paraphrased Content

Click the “Generate” or “Rephrase” button to let the AI work its magic. The tool will process your input and provide you with rephrased content based on your selected mode, tone, and style. The time taken for this process may vary depending on the length and complexity of your input.

Step 5 – Review and Edit

Carefully review the paraphrased content provided by JasperAI. While these tools are highly capable, they may not always capture the nuances of your specific requirements.

Make any necessary edits to ensure the content aligns perfectly with your intent and maintains clarity.

What is the Best AI Paraphraser to Use in 2023?

The best AI paraphrasing tools can help you transform your copy into something entirely new and unique. The top providers are able to capture the essence of the original text and go one step further by drastically improving it.

This eliminates the possibility of any plagiarism issues and can add a spark of creativity to blogs, essays, and social media captions – to name a few.

Overall, we believe that JasperAI is the number one AI rephrasing tool right now, as it consistently provides accurate results that capture the theme of the original text. It delivers excellent results through a variety of different tones, modes, and other key features, meaning you get totally unique and engaging copy every time.

