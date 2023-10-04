A Full Jasper.ai Review for 2023 — Is Jasper.ai Worth it? Our Test Findings

What is Jasper.ai?

Jasper. ai is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) writing tool that harnesses the power of machine learning to assist users in generating high-quality written content.

It’s an innovative AI writing tool that’s revolutionized the way content is generated and refined. Developed by a team of skilled engineers and AI experts, JasperAI uses advanced natural language processing techniques to assist users in creating high-quality content quickly and efficiently.

Jasper.ai runs on the GPT-3.5 model, a sibling to the renowned GPT-3, to offer an impressive range of writing features with impeccable accuracy and lightning-fast content generation.

How Does Jasper.ai Work?

Jasper.ai operates on a simple yet powerful premise – it understands context, generates coherent text, and adapts based on what the user inputs. Whether you need some help with drafting a blog post, crafting an engaging email, or even generating code snippets, Jasper.ai can be your trusty writing companion.

To start, you just need to provide a brief prompt or description of the desired content you want – this could range from a few words to a more detailed explanation. Jasper.ai then takes this input and employs its vast language model to produce human-like text that aligns with the provided context.

It can generate content in various styles, tones, and formats, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of writing needs. It can also be a copywriter’s right-hand man, which helps eliminate the risk that AI writing tools will take the place of a good copywriter.

In fact, Jasper.ai is our top choice for the best AI copywriting tool, and it works in tandem with writers.

Who is Jasper Best For?

As we mentioned higher up in our Jasper.ai review, it’s a versatile and powerful AI-powered writing tool that can be beneficial for a wide range of individuals and professionals. It excels in various writing tasks and can be particularly useful for:

Jasper.ai can help content creators generate topic ideas, outline articles, and even draft entire blog posts. Plus, it can also assist in crafting engaging headlines and introductions. Marketing Professionals: It can be a valuable asset for creating compelling ad copy, email campaigns, social media posts, and product descriptions. It can even optimize content for SEO and generate persuasive marketing materials.

Corporations with limited resources can use Jasper to create content for their websites, marketing materials, and social media platforms, saving time and effort. Anyone Seeking Writing Assistance: Whether you’re writing a personal blog, composing emails, or simply need help with any form of written communication, Jasper.ai can provide valuable assistance and improve the quality of your writing.

Pros and Cons — Is Jasper.ai Good?

Like most tech software, there are bound to be some upsides and downsides to these tools, and in our testing, we’ve found that the same can be said for JasperAI and any of the other top AI writing tools. So, in this section, we’re going to look at both the pros and cons of JasperAI:

Pros Generates accurate content faster than any human could

Generates accurate content faster than any human could Includes a wide range of pre-installed templates for blogs, articles, etc.

Includes a wide range of pre-installed templates for blogs, articles, etc. Can integrate with tools such as Grammarly for better grammatical output

Can integrate with tools such as Grammarly for better grammatical output Features useful paraphrasing that can make similar content appear original

Features useful paraphrasing that can make similar content appear original Has over 20 different tones of voice, and can even adopt your own style Cons You have to ensure the content is devoid of plagiarism

You have to ensure the content is devoid of plagiarism Can get pretty expensive for large teams

How Much Does Jasper AI Cost?

Jasper has a pretty straightforward price structure, with 3 plans aimed at different users. Overall, the cost is a little more than average for AI writing tools, but this is one of the top providers out there, so you do get what you pay for.

However, the Teams plan charges per 3 seats, so if you have a large team who needs access, this can get pretty expensive – but you could try contacting sales for the Business plan, as you may be able to strike a better deal.

We also really like that you have the option to pause your plan – maybe you’re going away for a few weeks, or there’s a lack of content needed, no problem. Jasper.ai lets you pause it, so your billing cycle will stop for this period as well.

If you simply want to cancel your subscription, we found this really easy, and we couldn’t find any reports of other users having issues here.

Is Jasper.ai Free?

There’s no free plan on offer from JasperAI, but there is a 7-day free trial on both the Creator and Team plans. This should give you enough time to learn the basics and decide whether it’s the right solution for your creative needs.

Once you’ve signed up for the plan of your choice, you’re also protected by a 7-day money-back guarantee.

Jasper.ai Features Review

Now it’s time to explore all the key features of Jasper that make it one of the top AI writing tools on the market and not just another hopeful AI trend. In this section, we’ll take a look at how we got on when testing the software, as well as any unique features and how it copes with the AI writing tool basics.

Content Generation

Jasper truly excels in content generation and finds itself top of our list of the best AI writing tools for content generation – it can take a simple prompt or topic suggestion and transform it into comprehensive written content.

This includes crafting unique articles, engaging blog posts, detailed essays, product descriptions, and more. In our testing, we found that the tool’s ability to generate content quickly and efficiently can significantly boost productivity for writers and content creators.

Jasper Art

Jasper Art is a fantastic introduction to an already feature-rich tool, and with this, you can add some visual stimulants to your cutting-edge copy. It works by taking the prompts you provide, letting you pick a desired style — such as 3D rendering, or maybe you’re taking inspiration from a famous artist.

From there, Jasper will take this information and generate 4 different images for you to choose from – it’s as simple as that. You can even use the Jasper Chat feature to discuss how you want your masterpiece to look, but more on that later.

We found this feature to be fantastic, and the complexity of the images it’s able to reproduce is staggering. It can be very useful for e-commerce sites that want product examples or even supporting imagery for a blog or short story.

We’d recommend having some fun and playing around a little to truly get to grips with this — it reminded us of Midjourney, which is nice considering it offers this alongside all the AI writer assistance capabilities.

Jasper Chat

Jasper Chat is an innovative AI tool that allows you to have the most human-like conversations with your AI tool. You can ask it for ideas, to create titles or briefs – anything you’d usually do via a written command, you can do via Jasper Chat.

The real advantage is the way you can express yourself, as it’s much easier to say something and discuss your workflows out loud, and we found it can really boost productivity. This feature seems to go hand-in-hand with Jasper Art, too, and you can ask it to make elaborate creations with nothing but your voice.

We tried both written and text commands for Jasper, and we did prefer the casualness of Jasper Chat, it feels like you’re speaking to a colleague or creative professional. The results are pretty much the same, no matter how you choose to communicate, though.

But for those who like to run through ideas and thought patterns, Jasper Chat is a brilliant tool.

Jasper Recipes

Like a conventional recipe for a meal gives a set of step-by-step instructions on how to cook the dish, Jasper Recipes offers a sequence of Commands that, when applied in the proper order, will allow you to produce content much quicker than you have ever done before.

If you’re not sure what Jasper’s Commands are exactly, they’re basically a way to instruct Jasper what to write. So, say you want Jasper to write a blog post, you’d order the recipe with the first command, ‘write a brief about X’, then maybe ‘write a blog post title’, and so on, including things like the conclusion.

This set of commands becomes a recipe, so instead of typing out each command, you give prompts in the same way and apply this recipe to it, which eventually leads to lightning-fast content generation.

However, you’ll need to be on the Teams plan to access this feature, which we thought was a bit of a shame – in the future, we’d like to see this rolled out into the Content Creator plan as well.

Text Expansion

Text expansion is a valuable feature that goes beyond the initial prompt and can add valuable extra details to your content. We found that Jasper.ai can expand on existing text with great detail, providing additional information, deeper explanations, or different variations.

This feature enhances the depth and richness of the content, making it more informative and engaging for readers. It’s particularly useful when you need to provide in-depth explanations or expand on key points but perhaps can’t find the words to do so.

Suggested Headlines

Crafting captivating headlines is essential for grabbing the reader’s attention, but it can often cause a real headache for marketing teams and copywriters. Jasper.ai can assist with this by suggesting headlines or titles that aren’t only attention-grabbing but also relevant to the content.

This feature can help writers create headlines that are both SEO-friendly and appealing to their target audience, saving valuable time and effort. We found the headlines to be pretty consistent throughout, and 99% of the time, they matched the text in the paragraphs perfectly, with only a few examples that weren’t usable.

Grammar and Style Checking

Ensuring that written content is grammatically correct and adheres to the desired style is crucial for maintaining professionalism, plus, it can really boost readability. Jasper offers grammar and style checking, identifying and rectifying errors in punctuation, grammar, and style inconsistencies.

Overall, we found that the grammar settings are excellent, and Jasper can quickly identify basic mistakes, as well as some more advanced ones, like the wrong tone. If you’re used to a tool like Grammarly, you’ll find these features to be very useful, even if they do miss the odd wrong word, as we found a couple of times.

Tone and Style Customization

Every piece of content has its unique tone and style requirements – Jasper allows users to specify their desired tone and style, whether it’s formal, casual, persuasive, or informative. This customization ensures that the generated content aligns with the intended audience and purpose.

You can even train Jasper to understand your current brand style and guidelines, ensuring a consistent tone throughout all your content, which is great for businesses with clear brand guidelines.

The different tones do work well, and the copy is pretty varied when you switch from, say, casual to informative, but you’ll need to play around with them to get used to them, as it took us a little while to figure out which tone worked best for which style of writing.

SEO Optimization

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) plays a vital role in content marketing by ensuring your content appears at the top of the complex Google Web Ranking system. Thankfully, Jasper can assist you by suggesting relevant keywords and optimizing content for search engines.

This helps improve the discoverability of your content online and enhances its chances of ranking well in search engine results. With that being said, it can be really difficult to rank well on Google and other search engines, so we were a little dubious about how well it would do.

But to be honest, we were pleasantly surprised with the outcome. You can choose to enter a load of keywords manually, and Jasper will disperse them throughout your content, or it can study what competitors are doing and suggest the optimal keywords – which we found to be pretty impressive.

Language Support

In a globalized world, having the ability to seamlessly translate your content into different languages opens up new doors to potential customers. Jasper.ai supports multiple languages, enabling you to create content in over 3o different languages or translate existing content with ease.

This feature is invaluable for reaching a broader and more diverse audience.

We’re not multi-language experts, but we could clearly see that Jasper.ai is more than capable of generating content in a wide variety of different languages, however, you’d need to be a native speaker to really understand just how good it is in understanding different dialects and tones when the copy is translated.

Research Assistance

Research is a fundamental part of content creation and often one of the more time-consuming elements. Jasper.ai can provide concise summaries or explanations of various topics helping users in their research efforts.

It offers quick access to relevant information, saving time and effort in the research phase. This is especially useful for students or for people who write research-based articles – although it doesn’t automatically arrange your citations for you, as is the case with AI Writer.

Code Generation

We all know how complex coding can be, especially if you have to try and break it down for someone. Thankfully, for developers and programmers, Jasper.ai is a valuable tool that can generate code snippets, scripts, or technical documentation.

It simplifies the process of creating and explaining code, making it easier to communicate complex programming concepts.

Email and Marketing Copy

Perhaps one of the more common uses of AI writing tools is crafting persuasive email marketing campaigns, engaging social media posts, and compelling advertisements – all of which are a breeze with Jasper.

It can generate persuasive and attention-grabbing marketing copy, helping businesses and marketers drive their messaging effectively. We asked it to tackle some direct email responses and sales emails for some made-up products, and boy, did it deliver.

You can ask Jasper to include the name of the recipient for a more personal approach or even ask it to include discount codes, CTA’s, and much more.

Word Count Control

Content often needs to meet specific word count requirements, especially essays, social media posts, or certain blogs. Jasper allows users to specify the desired word count for their content which ensures that it aligns with any length constraints without compromising on quality or relevance.

This feature works really well, and for our tests, we asked it to write a 500-word blog, a 100-word ad, and a 50-word product description, and it nailed them all. It never exceeded the word count and managed to still not sound rushed, it was all perfectly concise – a real asset for any writer.

Templates and Examples

To assist you in getting started, Jasper also offers templates and sample content for various types of writing, like blogs, social media captions, and much more. These templates provide a foundation for users to build upon and customize to their specific needs, saving time and effort in the content creation process.

We tested a few of these out, and overall, we were pretty impressed with the results. For starters, we tried the unique templates for personal bios on LinkedIn and product description templates for e-commerce sites, both of which make it much quicker to write.

There are even templates for opening paragraphs for blogs, conclusions to articles, and way more to play around with.

Jasper.ai Plagiarism and Accuracy

One of the most crucial aspects of any good AI writing tool is the accuracy of the information being generated and the prevalent issue of plagiarism. Ideally, you’d want the output to be as accurate as possible, with minimal plagiarism that could land you in hot water. So how does Jasper cope with this?

Jasper’s Accuracy

Jasper.ai’s content is based on the vast data it’s trained on, so the clarity and relevance of what it produces depends on how specific the user’s prompt is. General prompts might lead to broad responses, while detailed prompts deliver more accurate results.

Still, we found that you might need to refine the output to match your exact needs. That said, as Jasper runs on GPT-3.5, the accuracy is very good, and although there are some that use the more updated GPT-4, like WriteSonic, the results are practically identical.

Jasper AI and Plagiarism

For plagiarism, Jasper creates content based on patterns from its training, which means there might be times when the content it produces looks similar to existing content online, even if it isn’t directly copying them.

To help fight off any plagiarism fears, we’d recommend that users treat the content from Jasper as a starting point, making edits as needed. Using tools like Copyscape to check for originality can also help ensure the content is unique.

It also features a paraphrasing tool, so if you notice that the copy is identical or too similarly worded to other content online, you could just ask Jasper to paraphrase this or simplify, extend, or shorten – the options are endless to ensure totally original copy.

Our Findings on the Jasper App’s Interface

With JasperAI, the design feels clean and user-centric, making navigating around all of the apps fairly intuitive. It’s clear that the focus has been on user experience, ensuring that you spend less time figuring things out and more time getting your content right.

However, at the time of writing, JasperAI currently has no mobile apps for iOS or Android, which isn’t a huge problem. If you want to use these apps on your phone or tablet, you can just head to the JasperAI website and work as you usually would.

In fact, the mobile view is easy to use as the interface isn’t crammed full of features. But the most common method of using Jasper is likely to be on a laptop or desktop computer, and this is where it can truly show its impressive feature set.

Everything can be accessed by visiting the desktop site. In fact, the Jasper Chrome extension makes it simple for you to write high-quality material for the web, whether you’re composing an email, writing a blog post, or creating social media posts.

In the future, we’d like to see Jasper have dedicated apps for different devices, as this really does streamline the process of working on the go, but for now, you should find no issues with the desktop client.

Jasper AI vs Other AI Market Leaders

The emergence of Chat-GPT has blown AI writing tools up into a hugely competitive market, with hundreds of different providers all vying to be the best. All this makes it pretty confusing to know which tool is best for you, but worry not, we’re here to help.

Below is a useful comparison table featuring a select group of other top AI writing tools on the market, including the likes of CopyAI, and Rytr. Here, you can compare each provider’s key features, how much they cost, and other important factors:

AI Writing Software Ideal For Starting Price Standout Features Free Version JasperAI Business Marketing $39/month 1. Sentance Rewriting

2. Tone of Voice

3. Plagiarism Checker 7-Day Free Trial CopyAI Aiding Copywriters $49/month 1. Bullet Point to Paragraph

2. 25 Languages Supported

3. Freestyle Mode Yes Rytr Small Creators $9/month 1. Brief Generator

2. SERP Analysis

3. 30 Languages Yes Writesonic GPT-4 Content $16/month 1. GPT-4

2. Text Summarizer

3. Article Referencing Yes, 10k Words ShortlyAI Summarizing Text $65/month 1. Text Summarizer

2. Ease of use

3. Output Length Yes

What Do Others Think? Jasper AI Reviews Overview

If you’re still not convinced by our thoughts and comments following our testing of JasperAI, then let’s take a look at what other customers are saying. We scanned through hundreds of reviews and threads on trusted platforms like Trustpilot and, of course, Reddit. Below are some of the sure opinions on JasperAI:

This customer and hundreds of others were quick to point out JasperAi’s ease of use, which is something that we were also really impressed with. They were also delighted with the accuracy and speed of the content across multiple different forms of writing, a common praise you’ll find among many Jasper AI reviews.

Others were also able to thrive with JasperAI, with many claiming it helped them overcome the dreaded writer’s block, as well as improve their ROI and conversion rates. Overall, JasperAI boasts a stellar reputation in the field of AI writer assistants.

Why You Can Trust Our JasperAI Review

To ensure you’re getting nothing but fair and honest reviews on tools like Jasper, we use a range of different testing methods for 100% accuracy and transparency, and this includes using the software for a certain period of time. We dive into all the key features, from the way it looks down to how it functions.

With JasperAI, we tested it by asking it to write blog posts, social media captions, and much more, and then pitted it against other AI writing tools that we’ve tested, such as Writesonic and CopyAI, to see which results were most accurate and how little human input was required.

To back up our own thoughts, we also looked at how other users of the software got on by exploring reviews on trusted websites like G2, Reddit, and Trustpilot. We feel that it’s important to see how these tools work from both sides, as every customer will have a different experience, sometimes bad.

Overall, the reviews for JasperAI across all of these sources were excellent, and that was reflected in our own testing.

How to Use Jasper AI — A Step-By-Step Guide

Now for one of the most important sections of all – how do you use JasperAI? AI writing tools might sound and look a little confusing, especially if this is your first time using such software. But worry not, in this section, we’re going to break it down into bite-size chunks so you can start using JasperAI straightaway.

Step 1 – Create an Account

Firstly, head over to the JasperAI website and sign up for an account. You’ll need to provide your email address and set a password, as well as selecting which plan you want to use.

Step 2 – Tone of Voice

Before you start generating content, you need to understand the various tones of voice Jasper can write in, or maybe you want to upload some documents so it can understand your own tone of voice.

Either way, it’s a good place to start, and you can choose from over 20, including casual, formal, and humorous, amongst several others. Choose the one that suits your personal or business needs, and then you can move on to generating your first piece of content.

Step 3 – Create Content with Templates

Once you’ve created your account, you can start exploring all the ways you can generate content, with the easiest being via the custom templates. JasperAI has premade templates for blogs, social media posts, LinkedIn bios, and much more.

You’ll be asked for some basic information, like the topic of the blog, the audience, and the tone of voice. Once submitted, just click the ‘Generate’ button and watch JasperAI works its magic.

Step 4 – Create Content from Scratch

Another useful feature of Jasper is the ability to write from scratch via a Google Docs-like setup. Here, you can write or say commands like ‘write an intro for this blog’ or something else, and Jasper will start generating content for you.

Step 5 – SEO Mode

Once you’re starting to get familiar with the software, you can start getting a little more technical by diving into the SEO features on offer. Here, you enter keywords from competitor pages or ones that your SEO department has recommended you use, and Jasper will write your content and add in the keywords as suggested.

When done manually, keywords can take a while to factor into your content, but Jasper does so effortlessly in a matter of seconds.

Step 6 – Play Around

After a while, you’ll start to get the hang of how JasperAI works and how it works best for you – so now it’s time to have some fun and play around with the tool. We found that this is the best way to learn how to get the best out of it.

You can try using the templates more, using the document editor or SEO mode. Everyone is likely to have a different setup, so finding the best solution for you is the last and most important step.

Jasper.ai Review Conclusion — Is Jasper AI Worth It?

JasperAI can be a vital asset in the locker of any marketing professional, copywriter, or SEO team. With it, you can generate cutting-edge copy for various outputs in a matter of seconds, including blogs, social posts, and even product descriptions. As it runs on GPT-3.5, the results are incredibly accurate, too.

You’d struggle to tell the difference between the actual writing produced by Jasper and a seasoned copywriter – the big difference is price and time, Jasper can save you a ton of money you might otherwise spend on a copywriter, and it can save you some serious man-hours with its lightning-fast content generation.

