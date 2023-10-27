Our Complete Writesonic Review for 2023 — It’s Better Than ChatGPT

In the bustling world of AI content tools, Writesonic has been gaining a lot of attention thanks to its inclusion of GPT-4-generated content. With this Writesonic review, we aim to give you an insightful look into this prominent player in the AI writing tool universe.

As digital tools evolve and new contenders emerge, it’s crucial to know where each stands, especially when they promise to change the game. That’s precisely why we rolled up our sleeves and dived deep into Writesonic.

For our Writesonic AI review, we assessed its features, tested its user-friendliness, and compared it with other top AI copywriters to bring you a complete view.

Whether you’re a seasoned content creator, a budding digital marketer, or someone keen to stay updated with the latest in AI advancements, this review promises clarity. Read on to see our take on Writesonic’s position in the ever-growing AI content ecosystem of 2023.

What Is Writesonic?

Writesonic is built on the foundation of some of the most advanced language models and currently relies on GPT-4, giving it a distinct advantage over some of its rivals, such as Rytr, which runs on GPT-3.5.

Writesonic is an innovative tool rooted in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI). In essence, it is an AI-powered writing assistant designed to streamline the content creation process for individuals and businesses.

Born from advanced machine learning models, Writesonic’s primary objective is to help with the production of high-quality content with greater efficiency and reduced manual effort.

At its core, Writesonic is more than just a simple content generator. It offers a suite of features catering to a variety of content needs – from blog posts, ad copy, and product descriptions to more specialized content like landing pages and email campaigns.

One of the unique selling points of Writesonic is its adaptability; it can tailor its outputs based on user input, making the content it generates relevant and targeted.

This helps to ensure that the generated content is coherent, contextually relevant, and grammatically accurate, although, to the human eye, you may struggle to spot any major differences between an AI writing tool operating on GPT-3.5 or GPT-4.

What Can I Do With Writesonic?

Writesonic, at its heart, is a versatile AI-powered content creation tool designed to cater to a vast spectrum of content needs – whether you’re drafting a compelling blog post, creating catchy ad copy, formulating product descriptions, or designing landing pages, Writesonic has the capability to assist and accelerate the process.

Beyond these, it’s adept at crafting engaging email campaigns, ensuring that your messages resonate with your audience. We ranked it as one of the best AI copywriting tools out there, alongside other industry giants like JasperAI and Rytr.

Writesonic’s adaptability means that its applications aren’t limited to just one industry, segment or use-case.

Digital marketers can use Writesonic to generate fresh and relevant content for their campaigns. Bloggers can employ it to overcome writer’s block and generate article drafts swiftly: the possibilities are endless.

Plus, e-commerce businesses can harness Writesonic’s prowess to craft compelling product descriptions that instantly engage and allure potential buyers, whereas startups and agencies can design convincing landing pages with efficiency, hacking the traditional, time-consuming content.

Below is a list of possible uses cases for Writesonic – if you don’t see your industry or content type here, don’t worry, Writesonic is likely to work for you, too, we just can’t include them all.

Content Creation – Generate blog posts, articles, and other long-form content.

– Generate blog posts, articles, and other long-form content. Marketing Copy – Craft persuasive ad copy, headlines, and taglines.

– Craft persuasive ad copy, headlines, and taglines. Product Descriptions – Write enticing descriptions for e-commerce platforms.

– Write enticing descriptions for e-commerce platforms. SEO Optimization – Produce SEO-friendly content, meta descriptions, and title tags.

– Produce SEO-friendly content, meta descriptions, and title tags. Email Campaigns – Compose compelling email subject lines and body content.

– Compose compelling email subject lines and body content. Social Media Posts – Create engaging posts for various platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

– Create engaging posts for various platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Landing Pages – Design content for web pages that convert.

– Design content for web pages that convert. Video Scriptwriting – Draft scripts for promotional or informational videos.

– Draft scripts for promotional or informational videos. Startup Pitches – Generate pitch ideas and summaries for new businesses.

– Generate pitch ideas and summaries for new businesses. Resume & Cover Letters – Craft professional resumes and cover letters tailored to specific job applications.

– Craft professional resumes and cover letters tailored to specific job applications. Language Translation – Translate content into different languages.

– Translate content into different languages. Research Summaries – Condense lengthy research materials into concise summaries.

– Condense lengthy research materials into concise summaries. Question & Answer Generation – Produce Q&A pairs for FAQ sections or quizzes.

– Produce Q&A pairs for FAQ sections or quizzes. Feedback & Reviews – Create reviews for products, services, or experiences.

– Create reviews for products, services, or experiences. E-books & Guides – Draft chapters or entire e-books on a given topic.

– Draft chapters or entire e-books on a given topic. Story & Creative Writing – Spin narratives, short stories, or even novel drafts.

– Spin narratives, short stories, or even novel drafts. Tutorials & How-to Guides – Write step-by-step instructions or guides.

Writesonic Pros and Cons

Like any of the top AI writing tools, Writesonic does have its upsides and downsides, with more good than bad, we’re pleased to say. That’s not surprising, as were consistently rate Writesonic as one of the best AI writing tools for content generation. To help you decide, we’ve listed some of the key pros and cons below:

Pros Runs on the latest GPT-4 for the most accurate and reliable output

Runs on the latest GPT-4 for the most accurate and reliable output Features tons of useful video guides to getting the best out of the platform

Features tons of useful video guides to getting the best out of the platform Requires minimal human input to generate cutting-edge copy for a range of niches

Requires minimal human input to generate cutting-edge copy for a range of niches Customizable and affordable pricing plans for all users Cons Long-form content rarely passes AI detector tests, which could be an issue for some

Is Writesonic Free? A Full Price Breakdown

The platform does offer a free forever plan, making it one of the best free AI content generators , but it’s got a 10,000-word monthly limit.

Although Writesonic’s free plan is limited, it does give users a chance to familiarize themselves with its basic features, and it’s an excellent way for individuals to experience the platform’s potential without spending any money.

For those who have tested the waters and are looking to dive deeper into the Writesonic universe, the Freelancer plan is an appealing next step. This plan broadens the horizon, offering a wider range of premium features like Photosonic, an AI art generator, and the Complete Rewriter tools.

While there are still some limitations to the Freelancer plan, like only being able to use GPT-3.5, it’s overall generously designed to cater to the content needs of bloggers, solo entrepreneurs, and other content creators.

You get unlimited words on the Freelance plan, making it a great way for budding copywriters, marketers, and content creators to churn out as much content as they need, something we were thrilled to see.

However, if you are a small business seeking unhindered, expansive access to everything, Writesonic also offers the Small Team Plan. This comprehensive plan is a game-changer, tailored especially for small businesses, marketing agencies, and creators that require a consistent and diverse flow of AI-driven content.

With the Small Team plan, you’ll have to pre-select how many words you want, which can be a little annoying. But if you have detailed plans on the amount of content you want to put out, this isn’t a huge problem. You’ll have access to 5 voice tones, priority support, and GPT-4 output, all essential tools for a small business.

Larger enterprises with bespoke needs aren’t left out either.

Writesonic’s Enterprise Plan is a custom-built solution, offering everything from the previous plans and offering access to far more users.

The Enterprise version includes enhanced support, a smoother on-boarding process, and other exclusive features, like SSO/SAML Login, custom business templates, and much more, making it a favorite for corporations and large-scale content producers.

Sadly, there is no free trial on any paid plans, but there is a 7-day refund policy as long as you haven’t generated over 25,000 words – so this shouldn’t be a huge issue. It gives you enough time to decide whether it’s the right tool for you and test most of the advanced features on offer.

Reviewing Writesonic AI’s Core Features

We delved into Writesonic’s full suite of features to get a firsthand look at what it can offer budding content creators.

We wanted to understand what sets this platform apart from other top AI writing tools. From the essentials to the advanced, each feature was rigorously tested, providing a comprehensive understanding of its full potential. Here’s a detailed review of Writesonic’s core and advanced features:

Chatsonic

Chatsonic is Writesonic’s answer to Chat-GPT, an AI bot that can answer questions, generate images, and even cite its own references. This groundbreaking tool is a huge asset for copywriters and content creators alike, with the Citation feature, in particular, a real-time-saver for research-heavy articles.

The ability to create on-demand images based on a small prompt is another powerful asset in Writesonic’s toolbox and can be used to create mock-up product images or something much more creative.

Overall, we found it to be a brilliant tool that could neatly organize its data and research, answer pretty much any question we threw at it, and even use it to analyze market trends, a feature that could really benefit large SEO teams and agencies.

Botsonic

Botsonic is a no-code AI chatbot builder by Chatsonic, inspired by ChatGPT and powered by the latest GPT-4 technology.

It’s a new feature in Writesonics arsenal that allows users to build their own custom AI bot, this can be used for answering customer queries, drastically improving ticket response time.

You can train it using documents and other information from your own business knowledge base, so then it can tailor responses in your brand’s tone of voice or understand how to solve problems for potential customer support issues.

We were blown away by just how accurately Botsonic could understand the problem at hand, and it managed to create genuine responses to a list of common daily issues.

We still think there is so much more that can be done with Conversational AI tools, but Botsonic is definitely a fascinating piece of software that is sure to revolutionize the way businesses interact with customers in the future.

It’s worth noting that Botsonic isn’t included in Writesonic’s main package and is a standalone product that starts from $49/month – for larger businesses, you’ll have to contact the sales team to discuss the pricing.

Audiosonic

Audiosonic is an AI Voice Generator that brings your voiceovers to life, allowing you to transform any of your content into realistic audio with its excellent Text-to-Speech and Voice AI Capabilities. It’s the perfect tool for marketing, sales, education, podcasts, and much more.

Robotic-sounding voiceovers are now a thing of the past, and Audiosonic is leading the way in this regard.

We gave it pages of text to read through, and you’d struggle to spot any use of AI, that’s how natural sounding it is. So if you’re a content creator but perhaps don’t want to use your real voice in any content you create, Audiosonic can step in a read page after page of information for you.

Photosonic

Photosonic is Writesonic’s take on an AI art generator, a useful tool that can help content creators generate relevant images to support their copy by entering a few prompts and descriptions. The biggest perk of this is that the image you get is always going to be 100% original to you, helping your content stand out.

We found that the AI art generator delivered captivating results, even though it’s clear they are AI-generated at times. But this isn’t a huge issue, AI art tools are still relatively new, and there’s still a lot that can be improved with them.

Overall, we were pleasantly surprised by the excellent images produced by Photosonic.

Landing Page Generator

An effective landing page can make or break your online campaigns. Writesonic’s Landing Page Generator is designed to produce persuasive and engaging landing page copy tailored to your product and audience.

We found it particularly useful for creating landing pages on the fly, with minimal input. By feeding the system a few keywords and a brief description, it quickly generated content that was not only relevant but also conversion-focused.

Ad Copy Creation

In today’s digital age, advertising is everywhere, making it crucial to stand out. Writesonic’s Ad Copy Creation streamlines the process of crafting impactful ad content and is capable of generating engaging ads for a wide range of audiences.

During our testing, it consistently churned out copy that was catchy, concise, and compelling. For businesses running multiple ad campaigns or A/B testing, this feature can produce a variety of ad versions, enabling optimal audience engagement.

Blog Post Outliner

Content creators understand the value of a well-structured outline, and with Writesonic’s Blog Post Outliner, the brainstorming phase becomes more simplified and focused.

We provided topics to the Outliner, and we got detailed, organized outlines in return, complete with headers, sub-headers, and key points to cover.

This can be an indispensable tool for bloggers, journalists, or any writer looking to streamline their content planning process.

Advanced Language Models

Writesonic’s embrace of advanced language models, like GPT-4, sets it apart. When we experimented with this feature, the content produced was rich in context, depth, and fluency.

It could easily be mistaken for human-written text, showcasing the tool’s prowess in understanding and generating intricate content. For users aiming to create longer, more in-depth articles, reports, or papers, these advanced models prove to be invaluable.

Personalized Content Tone

Every brand or writer has a unique voice, and capturing that essence is crucial. We found Writesonic’s ability to adjust the tone of the content was a standout feature for us, and it can even incorporate an existing brand tone.

Whether we wanted a formal report, a casual blog post, or a witty advertisement, the platform adapted remarkably. By specifying the desired tone, users can ensure their content consistently aligns with their brand or personal voice.

Product Description Generator

Navigating the e-commerce realm requires captivating product descriptions that not only inform but also persuade potential customers. The Product Description Generator in Writesonic stood out in its ability to craft descriptions that highlight the USPs of products with flair.

We input basic product details and were met with descriptive content that was both engaging and persuasive, proving invaluable for online sellers aiming to boost conversion rates.

Content Rephraser and Enhancer

Originality and uniqueness are crucial in digital content, and Writesonic’s Content Rephraser and Enhancer is a tool that shines in this domain, making it easy to get multiple versions of a given text, as well as improved suggestions.

When we fed its existing content, it meticulously reworked the material, offering fresh perspectives while retaining the original intent. This feature is a boon for those looking to refresh older content or ensure their writing remains distinct and plagiarism-free.

Email Campaign Writer

Crafting emails that resonate with readers and drive action is an art, and the Email Campaign Writer simplifies this process, making it easier than ever to write compelling, sales-focused emails for your audience.

Our tests showed that, by providing a brief overview or intent of the email, the tool generates content that’s both attention-grabbing and action-oriented. For marketers aiming to optimize open and click-through rates, this feature offers a rapid, efficient solution.

SEO Content Optimizer

Writesonic’s SEO Content Optimizer is an excellent tool for ensuring your content appears at the very top of Google’s ranking algorithm. It works by integrating with SurferSEO, an SEO specialist tool that can audit work and suggest changes to improve visibility. With it, you can enter keywords of your choosing and ask Writesonic to implement them throughout your work.

When we used this tool, it offered insights into keyword placement, content structure, and meta descriptions, ensuring the content was primed for search engines. For digital marketers and bloggers keen on driving organic traffic, this feature is a game-changer.

Our Analysis of Writesonic’s Interface

Writesonic is primarily web-based, and any content you generate can be done from its user-friendly website.

You can use Chatsonic via the Android app, a feature that works really well, but there are no other apps for the actual content generation tool on any device.

This might seem like a big deal, but it isn’t really – most of the top AI writing tools are solely based on desktop web interfaces, and this is where you’ll be doing all of your writing.

There’s a clean look about Writesonic, and all of its powerful content-creation features can be found on the main dashboard, with quick links on the left side of the panel.

You can access Audiosonic, Botsonic, and Chatsonic from the side panel, as well as other tools like brand voice, the Chrome extension, and much more. There’s a tab for history, which shows you all the work you’ve done, bot conversations, or ideas generated through the platform, something you don’t get with some other top AI writing tools, such as Copy AI.

There’s also a useful tool that tells you how many words you’ve generated and how many you’ve got left on your plan, useful for those looking to manage their output.

Overall, Writesonic’s desktop app and Chrome extension make it easy to create cutting-edge content in a very user-friendly manner.

Sure, the features will take some getting used to, but everything is accessible write from your fingertips via the left panel on the main dashboard. In the future, it would be nice to see better device support for Android and iOS for those working on the go.

Writesonic vs Jasper and Other Writesonic Alternatives

If you’re interested in seeing how Writesonic compares to some of the other top AI writing tools on the market, then this is the section for you.

Here, we compare important aspects of the top tools, including the price, standout features, and more:

AI Content Provider Best Choice For Starting Price Top 3 Features Free Version Writesonic GPT-4 Content $16/month 1. GPT-4

2. Text Summarizer

3. Article Referencing Yes, but limited to 10k Words CopyAI Assisting Copywriters $49/month 1. Chat by CopyAI

2. 25 Languages Supported

3. Workflow Templates Yes Rytr Smaller Content Creators $9/month 1. Rytr Chat

2. SEO Analyzer

3. Browser Extension Yes JasperAI Business Marketing $39/month 1. Sentance Rewriting

2. Tone of Voice

3. Plagiarism Checker 7-Day Free Trial ShortlyAI Shortening Text $65/month 1. User Friendly

2. Paraphraser

3. Customized Output Yes

If you want to read more, check out our full reviews of the top 10 AI writing tools for content generation.

Writesonic vs ChatGPT — How Do They Compare?

Writesonic is like a precise scalpel purpose-made for generating content with GPT-4. ChatGPT is better for research and it can generate content, but the default mode is more similar to a chainsaw. It can cut stuff, sure, but it won’t sculpt.

Writesonic and ChatGPT are two prominent names in the realm of AI-powered content generation, each bringing its unique strengths to the table. Though they both leverage advanced large language models, their applications and utilities contrast in fascinating ways.

Writesonic primarily caters to the content creation market and is built to produce articles, advertisements, landing pages, and other marketing-centric content.

On the other hand, ChatGPT’s forte lies in its conversational prowess – designed with human-like interactions in mind, it’s perfect for powering chatbots or interactive platforms where real-time engagement is paramount.

Writesonic provides a dedicated set of tools for content and copy, while ChatGPT has a broader scope and can handle an expansive array of queries, making it useful for everything from answering complex questions to engaging in casual dialogues.

However, when it comes to user experience, Writesonic takes a slight edge. With its commercial focus, the platform boasts an intuitive interface segmented for various content needs. ChatGPT, in contrast, usually offers a more streamlined interface that’s centered around conversations and written prompts.

Is ChatGPT More Affordable Than Writesonic?

Lastly, we move on to the financial differences, with Writesonic and ChatGPT both working on subscription models.

For Writesonic, your plan is tailored to the number of words you want to generate and how many users you require, whereas Chat-GPT can be free if you’re happy to use the GPT-3.5 output. You can upgrade to GPT-4 via the ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs $20/month.

Overall, the key differences are simple – Writesonic is a tool for generating cutting-edge copy using GPT-4 as its weapon, and it serves as the better content-creation tool. Whereas ChatGPT is better for aiding in research, although it can generate content, it isn’t a specialized tool for doing so and lacks key content-creating features like Templates.

Summary of What Other Writesonic Reviews Say