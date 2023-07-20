Best Alternative Data Providers & Sources in 2023

Alternative data providers supply real-time information that can help predict the value of an asset – such as stocks, commodities, or cryptocurrencies. This includes everything from social sentiment and geo-location tracking to bank transactions and surveys.

This guide explores the best alternative data sources for investors wanting an edge in the market.

List of the Top 7 Alternative Data Platforms 2023 Overall, we rank the following seven platforms as the best alternative data providers for 2023: AltIndex: Stock investors – especially beginners, will find AltIndex is the best alternative data provider. It offers invaluable insights on social sentiment analysis, extracting alternative data from Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms. It looks at dozens of metrics, from Google searches and brand recognition to news mentions and consumer sentiment. AltIndex ranks thousands of stocks based on an AI-generated scoring system. Plaid: Plaid will appeal to investors who want real-time insights on spending trends. It has partnered with thousands of banks, providing users with millions of credit card transactions from various countries. In addition to the US, this also includes the UK, Canada, and Europe. Plaid transactions cover various data points and up to 24 months’ worth history. Foursquare: Foot traffic is a hot commodity in the alternative data space – so Foursquare is well worth considering. It tracks millions of consumers via geo-location data, including GPS and Bluetooth signals. Foursquare users can evaluate where people are spending money in real-time and how long they spend at each establishment. PatentAlert: Another popular area in alternative data is patent research. PatentAlert sends out real-time notifications when a new patent is filed in the US. Users can then review the patent to see if it relates to a new concept or product. If it does, this offers a first-mover advantage – enabling investors to buy stock in the company at a favorable price. FlightAware: FlightAware provides alternative data for the aviation industry. Investors can extract many valuable insights, such as airline performance, operational efficiency, cargo supply routes, and the overall health of the global travel niche. FlightAware tracks thousands of flights simultaneously, including private jets. MetDesk: MetDesk is one of the best alternative data platforms for real-time weather updates, forecasts, and analysis. The platform appeals to many investment niches, including energy and soft commodity traders. MetDesk also appeals to investors who want to analyze supply chain routes across land, sea, and air. SimilarWeb: This alternative data provider offers high-level insights into internet traffic. It supplies analytics and trends on website usage, including visits and time spent on each platform. This will appeal to investors with exposure to internet-based stocks, such as online brokers, hotel chains, and e-commerce marketplaces.

Reviews of the Best Alternative Data Sources for Investors

The providers listed above cover a wide range of alternative data sets. This includes patents, website analytics, social sentiment, flight data, foot traffic, and credit card transactions.

We will now review each platform in full, enabling investors to choose the best alternative data provider for their needs.

1. AltIndex – Best Alternative Data Provider for Stock and Crypto Investors

Retail investors looking for the best alternative data provider for stocks and crypto will like AltIndex. This provider specializes in social sentiment analysis. For those unaware, this alternative data source is popular with fund managers who want insights on social trends, opinions, and overall sentiment.

AltIndex is a market leader in this space, with the platform extracting billions of data points from social media. This includes likes, mentions, comments, posts, and shares. AltIndex collects this data from Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, Twitter, and other popular social networks. In real-time, AltIndex will then analyze the social data to evaluate trends.

For example, suppose a newly listed stock is growing its social media audience at unprecedented levels. When compared to the broader industry, it continues to receive a significant amount of new followers, likes, and overall positive sentiment toward its brand.

AltIndex would then present this trend to users, enabling them to make informed investment decisions based on societal sentiment. The same process is used across thousands of stocks, including both small-cap and large-cap companies, AltIndex also collects data on established and new cryptocurrencies, including some of the best meme coins.

What we really like about AltIndex is that it combines its alternative data with emerging technologies. For example, it uses natural language processing and machine learning to extract and analyze data from social media. It also uses artificial intelligence to yield actionable insights.

This includes ranking stocks and cryptocurrencies based on their investment thesis. The scoring system runs from 1-100. The higher the score, the more chance the stock has of outperforming the market – at least in the short-term. Not only that, but AltIndex is also one of the best stock picking websites.

Based on its AI scores and other data metrics, AltIndex provides alerts on ‘strong buy’ signals. Since it launched its stock picker service in mid-2022, AltIndex has generated a win rate of 65%. There are three plans to choose from. The free plan offers basic access with limited features. While the starter and pro plans offer a lot more functionality – at $29 and $99 per month.