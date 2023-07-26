12 Best Stock Picking Services & Sources 2023

Stock picking services remove the need to have any prior investment experience. Let alone waste time researching the markets around the clock. Instead, stock picking services enable investors to automate the asset selection process.

This guide compares the best stock picking services for 2023. We review the top 12 providers for past performance, recommendation frequency, methodology, subscription fees, and much more.

List of the Best Stock Picking Services 2023 AltIndex: Overall, AltIndex offers the best stock picking service in the market. AltIndex provides investors with real-time alternative data, covering social media networks, website analytics, and other metrics. It uses artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning to rank stocks based on overall sentiment. This enables investors to buy stocks that have the potential to outperform the broader market. Zacks Ultimate: This stock picking service was established in 1988. Since then, Zacks Ultimate has averaged annualized gains of 24.3%. This is far and above the market average. Zacks Ultimate charges $299 per month, which won’t appeal to casual traders. A slight reduction is available when paying annually, at $249 per month. Danelfin: Danelfin uses explainable artificial intelligence to rank thousands of stocks from the US and Europe. It extracts and analyzes three core data points; technical, fundamental, and sentiment data. The software then assigns each stock with a score between 1 (sell) and 10 (buy). EquBot: Full-time traders looking for a bespoke stock picking service might consider EquBot. The platform tailors its stock picks to the investor’s goals and risk tolerance. Every day, the technology scans over 1 million data points. This includes technical indicators, financial reports, news articles, and more. EquBot is built on top of IBM Watson. Seeking Alpha: Seeking Alpha offers an affordable yet proven stock picking service. For $99 per year, investors receive two monthly stock picks. The service has outperformed the S&P 500 considerably since 2010, generating overall growth of 470%. Although Seeking Alpha covers many different industries and stock types, each pick must have a valuation of at least $500 million. FinBox: This platform offers insights into Wall Street portfolios, including hedge funds. While it doesn’t provide stock recommendations, investors can follow their chosen investors. FinBox details each and every stock and fund within the respective portfolio. Users will be notified by email if a portfolio is rebalanced. MorningStar: One of the best research platforms in the market, MorningStar offers ratings and recommendations across thousands of stocks. Premium members – who pay $34.95 per month, have unfettered access to its core portfolio picks. This includes every stock niche imaginable, including emerging countries, growth companies, and blue-chips. Candlestick.ai: The Candlestick.ai app offers real-time stock picks three times per week. The service generated growth of 23% in 2022, outperforming the S&P 500 with ease. We like that Candlestick.ai charges just $9.99 per month and that it tracks more than 6,000 companies. Kavout: Those with at least $100,000 in investment capital might consider Kavout. The platform offers long-term portfolio management services, rebalanced and maintained by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Since 2020, its high-risk portfolio has averaged 25% gains per year. Mindful Trader: This stock picking service makes recommendations based on quantitative data. Its statistical methodology is clearly explained in Layman’s terms, which we like. Over the prior six weeks, Mindful Trader has generated growth of 10.4%. The service charges $47 per month, cancelable at any time. StockHero: Investors looking for a 100% automated stock picking service might consider StockHero. It offers bots that not only generate stock picks – but trades them. This is achieved by connecting StockHero to a broker via an API. Users can deploy up to 1, 15, or 50 bots at any time, with plans costing $4.99, $49.99, and $99.99 respectively. The Street Real Money: The Street – a popular news and analysis website, offers various premium services. For daily stock picks and real-time market commentary, investors will need to opt for the Real Money plan at $299 per year. This plan also includes unique insights from Wall Street traders and exclusive news.

Full Reviews of the 12 Best Stock Picking Services in 2023

We tested dozens of stock picking providers and focused on what really matters – long-term portfolio growth. We explored past performance, future potential, monthly fees, and the overall value of each service.

Read on to find out more about the best stock picking services in the market today.

1. AltIndex – Overall Best Stock Picking Service in 2023 – Alternative Data and Analytical Insights

Stock investors seeking real-time recommendations and data-driven insights will find AltIndex of interest. Unlike many stock picking services, AltIndex leverages emerging technologies. In addition to artificial intelligence, this also includes big data analytics, natural language processing, and machine learning.

Combined, these technologies enable AltIndex to extract billions of data points every day. It tracks many different sources of alternative data to provide well-rounded stock picks. For example, one segment of the platform focuses on social sentiment analysis. This research method extracts data from social media platforms, including Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

Some of the metrics examined include social media comments, posts, likes, mentions, and shares. It also collects website analytics, covering visits, page durations, and trends. This is in addition to job postings, app downloads, product ratings, and Google searches. AltIndex uses this data to build a ‘sentiment’ profile on thousands of stocks.

The idea is simple; if a stock is receiving increasingly positive sentiment from society, this is a bullish indicator. In turn, this will give the stock a high ranking score. The closer the stock is to 100, the higher the probability it will perform well. AltIndex also notifies investors on which stocks to avoid. These stocks will have a ranking score closer to 0.

The AltIndex dashboard is very user-friendly and comes with many analysis methods. For example, those wanting to take a hands-off approach to investing can sign up for stock pick alerts. Put simply, the user will receive an email when AltIndex generates a new recommendation. Dozens of stock picks are typically sent every month.

AltIndex also has a ‘Top Stocks’ filter. This ranks all US-listed stocks based on its AI ranking score. For example, the hottest stock currently being recommended is Standard Motor Products. Its AI score of 80 suggests it could be about to enter a prolonged upward trend. AltIndex also enables users to manually research its social sentiment findings.

Users simply need to search for their preferred stock to reveal its real-time metrics. Users can also view trending stocks based on the industry. Alternatively, users can also rank stocks based on their preferred social metric, such as Google searches or Reddit mentions.

AltIndex offers various pricing plans based on the amount of monthly activity required. The free plan comes with 20 dashboard visits and just two monthly stock alerts. Unlimited dashboard visits are available when signing up for a paid plan. For $29 per month, the user will receive 10 stock alerts. For $99 per month, this increases to 50.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Ranks stocks from 0-100 based on their overall sentiment score. Covers thousands of US-listed stocks, including small, medium, and large-cap companies. Up to 50 stock picks per month, but this depends on the plan. Alternative data-driven insights. Extracts billions of social media and website analytics to generate an AI sentiment score. 23.3% growth in January 2023. Plans range from $0, $29, and $99 per month. The chosen plan determines how many monthly stock picks are received.

2. Zacks Ultimate – Top-Performing Stock Picking Service – Average Annual Gains of 24.3% Since 2010

Investors with deep pockets will find that Zacks Ultimate is one of the best stock picking services for 2023. Two pricing plans are available; $299 per month or $2,995 annually. Both options require large investment sums to make the service worthwhile. That said, while pricey, Zacks Ultimate has proven its worth over the prior 13 years.

According to Zacks Ultimate figures, a $1,000 investment into the S&P 500 35 years ago would be worth $38,500 today. But by investing $1,000 in Zacks Ultimate over the same period, the portfolio would now be worth over $2.2 million. Since 1988, this translates into average annualized growth of 24.3%.

This is more than double the returns generated by the S&P 500 benchmark. That said, Zacks Ultimate users will need to feel comfortable investing in a wide range of assets. Not only blue-chips but growth and emerging stocks. This is in addition to mid and large-cap index funds and commodities.

Zacks Ultimate provides stock picks for both long-term and short-term portfolios. Some of its best long-term picks include the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, with gains of almost 61%. Its recommendation to buy Innovative Industrial Properties stock generated growth of over 188%.

Its short-term portfolio has also generated notable gains. This includes growth of over 1,000% on Tesla stock and 231% on NVIDIA. Crucially, however, Zacks Ultimate will require investors to allocate large amounts to cover the cost of the service. Moreover, investors will need to follow each and every stock pick to mirror its portfolio gains.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Professional stock picking service covering short-term and long-term portfolios. Covers all stock types, including small, medium, and large-cap companies. Index funds and commodities are also recommended. Expert-led analysis from in-house portfolio managers. Fundamental data is combined with a mathematical methodology. Average annualized growth of 24.3% since 1988. Flexible plans cost $299 per month. Annual plans cost $2,995.

Pros Established stock picking service that launched in 1988

Established stock picking service that launched in 1988 Average gains of 24.3% for over 35 years

Average gains of 24.3% for over 35 years Covers a wide range of stocks, index funds, and commodities

Covers a wide range of stocks, index funds, and commodities Free trial lasts for 30 days Cons Flexible plans cost $299 per month

Flexible plans cost $299 per month Annual plan costs $2,995

3. Danelfin – AI Scoring System Deriving From Stock Technicals, Fundamentals, and Sentiment

Danelfin operates in a high-growth market – stock picks generated from artificial intelligence. This top-rated provider offers a clear and transparent methodology. It utilizes explainable artificial intelligence to find stocks that can outperform the market average. This means that its AI stock picking software ‘explains’ how it reaches recommendations.

This is provided in simple insights so that even complete beginners understand the process. Exploring the Danelfin methodology further, we found that it extracts data from three research categories.

This covers technical, fundamental, and sentiment analysis. In total, it uses more than 900 data categories to generate stock picks. Danelfin offers daily stock alerts that keep investors updated with market movements.

What’s more, users can add stocks to their Danelfin portfolio. If the stock gets upgraded or downgraded, an alert will be sent. The Danelfin grading system ranges from 1 to 10. While 1 indicates a strong sell, 10 is considered a strong buy. Other ratings include sell, hold, and buy. Depending on the number of stock picks needed, Danelfin charges $0, $17, and $49 per month.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Stock alerts and recommendations are derived from artificial intelligence. Stocks are ranked from 1 to 10, which indicates whether it’s a strong sell, sell, hold, buy, or strong buy. Explainable AI stock picker across three data categories; technical, fundamental, and sentiment analysis. 158% growth between 2017 and 2022 when following all stock picks. Plans cost $0, $17, and $49 per month – depending on the number of stock recommendations and markets needed.

Pros One of the best stock picking services for AI-led recommendations

One of the best stock picking services for AI-led recommendations Explainable artificial intelligence provides insights into each stock pick

Explainable artificial intelligence provides insights into each stock pick 158% growth between 2017 and 2022 when following all stock picks

158% growth between 2017 and 2022 when following all stock picks The free plan comes with daily stock alerts Cons Historical returns only go as far as December 2022

4. EquBot – Bespoke Stock Picking Alerts for Professional Traders & is Registered with SEC

Professional traders with adequate budgets might consider EquBot the best stock picking service. This provider is registered with the SEC as an investment advisor. As such, it can only serve accredited and institutional clients. Eligible clients will have access to a highly advanced stock picking methodology.

Not only does EquBot leverage artificial intelligence but also IBM Watson. This incorporates natural language processing and data analytics. EquBot’s methodology focuses on four alternative data sources. This includes macroeconomic metrics like non-farm payrolls and interest rates.

Management metrics are also included, such as headcount growth and geo expansion. This is in addition to financial news, such as earnings revisions and media engagement. Financial health scores are also analyzed from company earnings reports. In total more than 1 million data metrics are used to generate stock recommendations.

What’s more, EquBot’s data-led methodology tracks more than 50,000 companies. Eligible clients will also appreciate that EquBot signals can be personalized. For example, an investor might only want to receive stock picks on small-cap stocks based in the US.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Bespoke stock recommendations for accredited investors. Stock picks are tailored to the investor’s target market. This includes a small-cap stock picker for growth investors. Combines artificial intelligence with IBM Watson. Data source categories include financial health, management, macroeconomics, and financial news. N/A – Stock pick parameters are customized for each investor. Not published – each plan is tailored to the investor’s needs.

Pros Stock picks are generated by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and natural language processing

Stock picks are generated by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and natural language processing Bespoke signals are crafted to the investor’s target market and risk tolerance

Bespoke signals are crafted to the investor’s target market and risk tolerance Registered with the SEC as an investment advisor Cons Can only serve accredited or institutional clients

5. Seeking Alpha – Bi-Monthly Stock Picks for Long-Term Value Investors with 470% Portfolio Gains Since 2010

Long-term value investors might find that Seeking Alpha is the best stock picking service for their needs. This stock recommendation provider charges just $99 per year. This is an introductory offer for new customers. Those staying with Seeking Alpha after 12 months will pay $199 per year moving forward.

We found that Seeking Alpha offers great value, especially to ‘buy and hold’ investors. It sends just two stock picks each month, so very limited input is required. This will appeal to those that want to invest passively.

After a stock recommendation is sent, Seeking Alpha keeps investors updated. If its portfolio team decides to sell a stock, investors are notified in real-time. Seeking Alpha has a clear methodology.

It focuses on undervalued stocks that can outperform the market in the long run. The stock must be US-listed with a valuation of $500 million or more. Seeking Alpha doesn’t consider stocks priced below $10. Seeking Alpha provides real-time updates on its performance. Since 2010, its stock recommendations have generated growth of 470%.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Expert-led portfolio team looks for undervalued stocks that can outperform the market. Two stock recommendations are sent each month. Focuses on US companies trading below their perceived value. Insights are gathered from fundamental research, including earnings growth and value potential. Minimum stock price of $10 and valuation of $500 million or more. 470% since 2010. $99 per year for new customers. $199 from year two.

Pros 470% portfolio gains since the service launched in 2010

470% portfolio gains since the service launched in 2010 Aimed at value investors seeking long-term growth

Aimed at value investors seeking long-term growth Just two picks per month – ideal for passive investors

Just two picks per month – ideal for passive investors Notifies members when it sells a recommended stock Cons Does not recommend stocks outside of the US

6. FinBox – Buy and Sell the Same Stocks as Wall Street Investors and Hedge Funds

FixBox takes a different approach from the stock picking services discussed so far. Rather than recommending stocks itself, FinBox leaves this to the expert. Put simply, the FinBox dashboard imports real-time portfolios from Wall Street investors and hedge funds. Users can view each stock held in the respective portfolio.

This is in addition to the date it was added and what returns have been made. Best of all, FinBox allows users to sort Wall Street investors by their historical returns. This enables users to follow the most successful investors and hedge funds.

That said, investors will need to actively buy or sell stocks based on their chosen portfolio – which can be time-consuming. Nonetheless, FinBox is affordable, with plans ranging from $6, $18, and $33 per month. These prices are based on a 50% discount promotion.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Imports portfolios from Wall Street’s most successful investors and hedge funds. Updated in real-time based on SEC filings. Users can sort portfolios based on the historical performance of the fund manager. N/A – Incorporates data from existing portfolios N/A Plans range from $6, $18, and $33 per month

Pros See what stocks the best-performing Wall Street investors are buying and selling

See what stocks the best-performing Wall Street investors are buying and selling Portfolio data is updated as soon as SEC filings are made

Portfolio data is updated as soon as SEC filings are made Plans start from just $6 per month

Plans start from just $6 per month Sort portfolios by the fund manager’s historical returns Cons Users will need to manually buy and sell stocks every time the chosen portfolio is rebalanced

7. MorningStar – Premium Ratings on Thousands of Small, Medium, and Large-Cap Stocks

MorningStar will appeal to a wide range of investors. It offers premium research materials on thousands of stocks, covering small, medium, and large-cap companies. Not only in the US but across dozens of international markets. MorningStar builds and maintains many different portfolios, each covering a specific niche in the stock market.

Within each category, MorningStar ranks the best stocks to buy. We like that investors can find their preferred stock types and markets through various filters.

This includes the strategy (e,g. active, passive, sustainable), the security type (e.g. stocks, funds), and the asset allocation (e.g. high dividend yields, undervalued). To access all of MorningStar’s recommended stock picks, investors will need a premium plan. This costs $34.99 per month. Those without a premium account will only be able to view limited stock picks.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Provides stock ratings and recommendations on thousands of US and international companies. Picks can be filtered by stock type, market, industry, and other metrics. This depends on the specific stock type. Nonetheless, MorningStar is expert-led, with a team of in-house analysts and investors. N/A – Depends on what stock recommendations the investor decides to buy. $34.99 per month or $20.75 per month when purchased annually.

Pros Established research platform with premium news and insights

Established research platform with premium news and insights Ranks thousands of stocks and funds from the US and overseas

Ranks thousands of stocks and funds from the US and overseas Filters make it seamless to view recommendations from specific markets and industries

Filters make it seamless to view recommendations from specific markets and industries Solid methodology on all stock picks Cons Will not suit investors who want stock alerts explaining exactly what to buy

8. Candlestick.ai – Best Stock Picking App for Instant Alerts With Low Monthly Subscription Fee

Candlestick.ai will suit investors seeking a fully-automated stock picking service. It leverages artificial intelligence to scan more than 6,000 companies around the clock. When the AI software discovers a strong buy, it instantly sends an alert to users. Alerts are sent from its mobile app, which is supported by Android and iOS devices.

On average, Candlestick.ai sends three stock picks every week. No prior experience of stock trading is required. This is because Candlestick.ai provides the stock that should be purchased, alongside a recommended entry price.

The user can then place the trade with an online broker. Candlestick.ai claims to have made gains of 23% in 2022. But it does not provide data for 2023. Moreover, Candlestick.ai doesn’t offer any information about its methodology. That said, Candlestick.ai charges just $9.99 per month.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Stock picks are sent directly from its Android/iOS mobile app. Tracks over 6,000 companies. While stock recommendations are generated by artificial intelligence, no methodology is provided. 23% gains in 2022. But results for 2023 are currently not provided. $9.99 per month

Pros One of the best stock picking apps for investors wanting investment instructions

One of the best stock picking apps for investors wanting investment instructions Averages three stock recommendations per week

Averages three stock recommendations per week Charges just $9.99 per month Cons Does not provide any information about its methodology

9. Kavout – Long-Term Portfolio Management via Machine Learning Insights with Fully-Passive Investment Experience

Kavout is the best stock picking service for professional traders wanting to invest passively. This provider was established in 2016 and it specializes in machine learning insights. Its methodology covers more than 1,000 data categories, including fundamental research and market sentiment.

Its portfolios cover both fixed-income bonds and stocks, rebalanced based on wider market conditions. Kavout has developed two portfolio strategies. Both require a minimum capital investment of $100,000.

The Kai Dynamic Asset Allocation takes a low-risk strategy and has produced average annualized gains of 14.2% since January 2020. The S&P 500 index grew by 14.1% annually over the same period. The Kai Equity US Large Cap portfolio takes a higher risk strategy. This portfolio has grown by 24.9% annually since January 2020.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Long-term portfolio management service for stocks and fixed-income bonds. Picks are generated by machine learning. Machine learning gathers insights from over 1,000 data categories, including fundamental research and market sentiment. Average annualized gains of 14.2% (low-risk) and 24.9% (high-risk) since January 2020. Not stated, but a minimum capital investment of $100,000 is required.

Pros Portfolio gains of up to 24.9% per year since January 2020

Portfolio gains of up to 24.9% per year since January 2020 Uses machine learning insights to maintain its portfolios

Uses machine learning insights to maintain its portfolios Fully-passive investment experience

Fully-passive investment experience Invests in stocks and fixed-income bonds Cons Only accepts clients investing $100,000 or more

Only accepts clients investing $100,000 or more Its low-risk portfolio has only marginally outperformed the S&P 500 benchmark

10. Mindful Trader – Popular Stock Picking Service That Makes Quant-Based Decisions Covering Stocks and Options

Mindful Trader is a popular stock picking service that charges $47 per month. It is run by US-based trader, Eric Ferguson. In simple terms, Ferguson allows members to follow all of his trades in real-time. The platform provides information on the stock, entry price, profit target, and stop-loss suggestion.

This means that even beginners can follow Ferguson’s trades. Mindful Trader specializes in quantitative data analysis. This means looking for trends based on technical and economic indicators.

Most of the stock picks sent by Mindful Trader are for short-term positions. Many are opened and closed on the same day of trading. As such, Mindful Trader will only appeal to traders that can actively action its recommendations. Mindful Trader generated gains of 10.4% between June 1st and July 15th, 2023.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Real-time stock recommendations from US-based trader, Eric Ferguson. Stocks and options are covered. Most picks are for day trading positions. Focuses exclusively on quantitative data. Looks for short-term trends based on technical and economic indicators. Gains of 10.4% between June 1st and July 15th, 2023. $47 per month

Pros Best stock picking service for active day traders

Best stock picking service for active day traders Covers stocks and options

Covers stocks and options Suitable for beginners – all entry and exit prices are provided

Suitable for beginners – all entry and exit prices are provided $47 per month and can be canceled at any time Cons Stock picks need to be actioned before the market opens

Stock picks need to be actioned before the market opens Only provides trading data for the previous six weeks

11. StockHero – Automated Stock Picks That are Traded via Bot APIs with Dozens of Bot Strategies to Choose From

StockHero is also one of the best stock picking services for passive traders. It offers a fully-automated service that not only finds the best stocks to buy – but it trades them on behalf of users. First, users will need to select their preferred stock trading bot. There are many to choose from and each has its own strategy, goals, and risk profile.

Next, the user will need to connect their StockHero account to their preferred stock broker. This is done via an API connection. Once the bot is set up, it will trade automatically. All of the stock trading decisions made by the bot are executed by artificial intelligence.

Users can backtest their bot and make adjustments where needed. Pricing depends on how many bots the user wants to use. For example, for $99.99 per month, 50 active bots can be deployed. This is reduced to 15 bots on the $49.99 plan. Those needing just one bot will pay just $4.99 per month.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Automated bot trading service. Users pick a strategy and connect StockHero to their broker via an API. The bot will then buy and sell stocks automatically. While all bots are backed by artificial intelligence, each has its own unique strategy and methodology. Past performance varies depending on the bot and the user’s risk parameters. Plan range from $4.99 to $99.99 per month

Pros Automate the stock trading process through bots

Automate the stock trading process through bots Dozens of bot strategies to choose from

Dozens of bot strategies to choose from Connects to stock brokers via an API

Connects to stock brokers via an API Prices start from just $4.99 Cons The bot will have access to the user’s trading capital

The bot will have access to the user’s trading capital Users might need to backtest and adjust the bot to align with their risk profile

The Street is a popular financial news and analysis platform. It offers free insights into stocks, funds, options, futures, and other asset classes. Those looking for premium insights and daily stock recommendations will need a premium plan. The best option available is the Real Money package.

This costs $299 per year Those opting for a flexible plan can pay just $34,99 each month. Either way, the Real Money plan comes with buy and sell recommendations from over 30 Wall Street investors.

It also comes with daily newsletters before and after market hours. Additionally, members get real-time market commentary. This provides insights with updates directly from the trading floor. That said, The Street Premium does not publish its historical returns. Moreover, its free trial is only valid for two weeks.

Stock Picking Service Methodology Results Fees Research insights, live market commentary, and daily stock picks. Daily newsletters are sent before and after market hours. Analysis and recommendations are provided by over 30 Wall Street experts. Does not provide any information on past performance. $34.99 per month. Annual plans cost $299.

Pros Receive stock recommendations from 30 Wall Street veterans

Receive stock recommendations from 30 Wall Street veterans Live commentary during standard market hours

Live commentary during standard market hours The monthly plan can be canceled at any time Cons No information on past trading results

What is a Stock Picker? Stock pickers provide investors with recommendations on which companies to invest in. This enables investors to buy and sell stocks based on expert-led insights. Instead of spending several hours each day researching the markets, stock pickers streamline the investment process. In turn, investors are alerted to stock trading opportunities without putting any of the leg work in. There are many different types of stock picking services. For example, many providers perform manual research on behalf of their clients. This might be through fundamental research, such as analyzing financial statements, earnings projections, and dividend payouts. Some analysts focus on technical research. This includes chart analysis through quantitative data. A new breed of stock picker has also emerged – artificial intelligence. These providers use AI alongside machine learning and data analytics. The capabilities of an AI stock picker are much higher, considering the technology can analyze millions of data points every second. Irrespective of stock picker category, the aim is to outperform the broader market.

Stock Picking Services: How Do They Work?

Let’s take a much closer look at how stock picking services work.

Analysis and Research

Stock picking websites do not require users to do any manual research. This saves investors time, especially beginners. All of the research conducted by the stock picker goes on behind the scenes.

The specific area of research will vary depending on the provider.

For example, AltIndex initially uses natural language processing to collect data from social media, online forums, and search engines.

It then analyzes the data and sorts it into positive and negative categories.

Through artificial intelligence, AltIndex will then score each stock from 0 to 100.

In simple terms, the more positive sentiment there is on the stock, the higher the score.

And the higher the score, the more chance it has of outperforming the market.

Some stock picking services take a more traditional approach – they manually research stocks to find suitable recommendations. For example, The Street Premium collects stock picks from 30 Wall Street experts. While each will have its own methodology, recommendations are usually based on fundamental research.

Alternatively, some stock picking services research a stock’s technical data. They ignore the fundamentals and instead look for short-term trends. This type of service will appeal to active traders that want to buy and sell stocks throughout the day.

Stock Recommendations

When researching the markets, stock picking services look for trading recommendations for their clients. Once a suitable trade has been discovered, members will be notified.

The frequency at which stock picks are sent varies widely. For example, AltIndex often sends dozens of recommendations each month. While Seeking Alpha sends just two monthly picks. Either way, stock recommendations are usually sent via email.

The investor can then buy or sell the suggested stock based on the recommendation. The best stock picker services leave no stone unturned. This means that in addition to suggesting stocks, they tell members what entry, stop-loss, and take-profit orders to deploy.

In some cases, stock picks are traded on behalf of clients. For example, Kavout – which uses machine learning to manage client funds, maintains portfolios for its investors. Similarly, StockHero – which offers stock trading bots, can connect to the user’s brokerage account. This means the bot will trade StockHero picks automatically.

How Much Do Stock Picking Services Make?

Stock picking services are similar to hedge funds, insofar as financial returns will vary widely. The only way to assess potential returns is to look at historical performance.

We found that the best stock picking services are very transparent about how much they make. Not only do they publish their wins, but their losses too. Crucially, all stock picking services will go on losing runs. But over the course of time, the service should outperform the broader stock market.

One of the most successful stock picking services of all time is Zacks Ultimate. Its service was launched long before the internet became mainstream. Since its inception in 1998, Zacks Ultimate has made average annualized gains of 24.3%. According to Zacks Ultimate, this means that a $10,000 investment in 1998 would have since compounded to over $22 million.

But Zacks Ultimate isn’t suitable for casual investors – it charges $2,995 per year. And even more when opting for a flexible plan at $299 per month.

For example, consider a Zacks Ultimate member who invests $5,000 into the stock market in year one.

If the service made annualized returns of 24.3% – that’s growth of $1,215 (before brokerage fees).

However, the investor also paid $2,995 for the annual subscription

Taking this into account, they have made a loss of $1,780.

As we explain in more detail later, investors should consider their projected return on investment before signing up for a stock picking service. This will ensure the subscription fee is justified.

A more affordable option is AltIndex.

This stock picking service specializes in alternative data, such as social media sentiment.

In January 2023, AltIndex sent 34 stock picks to its members – yielding returns of 23.3%.

Best of all, AltIndex plans start from just $29 per month.

Another successful stock picking website Seeking Alpha. The service was launched in 2010 and has since generated growth of 470%. This means that Seeking Alpha has outperformed the S&P 500 by 180%. Similarly, Kavout was launched in 2016 and has since generated average annualized gains of 25%.

How Reliable is Past Performance? Past performance enables investors to assess how successful a stock picker has been since it launched.

The longer the sample of data, the more validity it has.

For instance, Zacks Ultimate provides historical returns since 1988, which is over 35 years’ worth of data.

However, the age-old saying should not be forgotten – past performance does not guarantee future returns.

There is always the chance that the stock picking service goes on a prolonged losing run.

If it does, this means followers will lose money.

What are the Advantages of Using a Stock Picking Service?

Investors should consider whether stock picking services are right for their financial goals before proceeding. In this section, we explore some of the main advantages that stock pickers offer.

Follow the Experts

Some of the best stock picking services are run by expert traders. They have a long-standing track record in the financial markets. This is often backed up by many years of outperforming the broader market.

With this in mind, most investors will experience better financial returns when following people who know what they are doing.

In fact, many stock pickers have entire teams of analysts and researchers. These are often the best in business, so beginners can leverage their expertise from the comfort of home.

Leverage Emerging Technologies

An increasing number of stock picking services use technology to make recommendations. This includes artificial intelligence and machine learning – two of the hottest trends in the investment scene.

Consider that these technologies can scan millions of data points every second. For instance, company reports, financial statements, SEC filings, patents, social media sentiment, and much more. Now consider the same process carried out by a human trader. They simply wouldn’t have the capacity to extract as much data, let alone analyze and interpret it.

This is why AltIndex is one of the best stock picking services in the market. It provides real-time insights on social sentiment across thousands of stocks. The data is collected and analyzed every day, ensuring that users have access to the most reliable insights.

Beginner-Friendly

With the rise of commission-free brokers, more and more beginners are investing in stocks. However, rarely do beginners have a methodology in place. They likely don’t understand what research and analysis methods to use, let alone where to extract reliable data.

On the contrary, many beginners simply buy stocks in companies they like and use. This isn’t a strategy that will yield positive long-term results.

Instead, beginners will likely find greater success using a stock picking service. This removes the need to conduct independent research – something that can take many years to master.

Invest in Stocks Passively

Another advantage offered by stock picking services is the ability to invest passively. Some providers send out real-time alerts, informing investors specifically of what stocks to buy. It should then take no more than a couple of minutes to buy the recommended stock.

In contrast, researching stocks on a do-it-yourself basis requires a lot of time and dedication. This won’t be possible for many investors that have other full-time commitments.

Find Hidden Gems

While there are thousands of stocks listed on the US markets, most investors opt for popular large-cap companies. Think along the lines of Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Microsoft.

But the real hidden gems are usually small-cap companies or those operating in emerging markets. There is often very little data available on these stocks, which is why beginners often miss the best opportunities.

This is where the best stock picking services can help.

For example, the highest-rated recommendation on AltIndex right now is Standard Motor Products stock.

This NYSE-listed company has a small market capitalization of just $833 million, meaning a juicy upside for growth investors.

Some of the key metrics discovered by AltIndex include increased Twitter mentions, Google searches, employee ratings, and overall positive sentiment.

Finding a promising small-cap stock like Standard Motor Products likely won’t be feasible as a beginner.

What Makes a Good Stock Picking Service?

Many different variables should be considered when selecting a stock picking service.

This includes:

Type of Stock Recommendations

The first variable to consider is the type of stock recommendations provided.

For instance, Zacks Research, MorningStar, and Seeking Alpha have in-house analysts who manually research the markets. These services send out their recommended buys periodically, enabling investors to trade the suggestions.

Mindful Trader relies on quantitative data when generating stock recommendations. It looks for short-term trends based on chart analysis. Mindful Trader then sends a signal with the stock and the suggested entry/exit prices.

AltIndex leverages emerging technologies to find stock recommendations. This includes social sentiment and website analytics, not to mention news mentions and employee ratings. This yields an AI score, informing investors of the hottest stocks in real-time.

Financial Goals

Investors should also consider their financial goals when choosing a stock picking service. Some platforms are aimed at short-term traders that have the time to actively buy and sell stocks.

For example, Mindful Trader stocks take a day trading strategy. This means that positions rarely remain open for more than a few hours.

Seeking Alpha is aimed at long-term value investors that are prepared to hold their stocks for many years. It sends just two stock picks every month, which is ideal for time-starved investors.

Verifiable Past Performance

Credible stock picking services provide information on their past performance. We prefer platforms that have an extended track record of many years. This adds validation to the data, especially if it includes stock market recessions.

As noted earlier, Zacks Ultimate extends for over 35 years. In contrast, Mindful Trader only provides its trading results for the prior six weeks.

In addition, the stock picking service should have generated suitable returns since inception. At the very least, it should have outperformed index funds like the Dow Jones and S&P 500. If it hasn’t, then it doesn’t make sense to pay a monthly subscription fee for the service.

Transparent Methodology

Investors should also spend time researching the stock picker’s methodology. This outlines the processes behind each pick and what data sources it uses to make decisions.

For example, Seeking Alpha uses fundamental research to make recommendations. This might include reading quarterly earnings reports and comparing the data to industry competitors.

AltIndex also has a clear methodology. It scrapes data from social media and structures it into relatable insights. For instance, whether a stock has positive or negative sentiment, and which direction the trend is moving.

All that being said, some stock picking websites offer no information about their methodology. These providers should be avoided, as it’s likely they do not have a systematic strategy in place.

What Markets do Stock Picking Services Target? Stock picking services will focus on specific markets. Most will track large-cap stocks listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ.

To find hidden gems, it’s worth picking a provider that recommends small and medium-cap companies.

In addition, some services also specialize in other assets. For example, AltIndex offers real-time insights on the best new cryptocurrencies.

It also tracks some of the best meme coins, including Dogecoin.

Zacks Ultimate also diversifies into other assets, including commodities, index funds, and stocks based in emerging countries.

Best Strategies Used by Stock Picking Providers

Now let’s explore some of the best stock picking strategies used by the 12 providers that we reviewed earlier.

Quantitative Data Analysis

Some stock picking services generate trading ideas from quantitative data.

This strategy collects historical data on a specific stock, such as volume, pricing, volatility, and market depth. The provider will then analyze the data through chart drawing tools and technical indicators.

The idea is to look for upward or downward trends that could be triggered in the short term. Quantitative data analysis is suitable for investors that want to actively trade stocks. In many cases, positions will be opened and closed on a same-day basis.

Macroeconomic Research

For a broader overview of the markets, some stock picking websites focus on macro-economic research. This looks at a wide range of data points, such as the consumer price index, unemployment levels, interest rates, population growth, and retail sales.

The stock picking service will make recommendations based on the overall trend. For example, if the macroeconomic outlook is positive, it might recommend stocks in the technology and retail sectors. But if the outlook is negative, it might opt for staple stocks, such as telecommunication and healthcare companies.

Social Sentiment Analysis and Alternative Data

Alternative data is increasingly being used by stock picking platforms. But what is alternative data? In simple terms, alternative data provides early insights into broader trends – giving investors an edge in the market. It offers data that isn’t available in traditional media sources, like financial news and earnings reports.

One of the best alternative data providers is AltIndex. It scrapes and analyzes social media sentiment, such as whether society views a company positively or negatively. This will impact the stock’s rating, which is generated by artificial intelligence.

In addition to social media sentiment, stock picking platforms use other alternative data sets. This includes everything from job postings, earnings revisions, and insider transactions to credit card statements and satellite imagery.

Fundamental Research

Traditional stock pickers use a fundamental research strategy. This means analyzing companies with a fine tooth comb.

Some of the main data points analyzed include:

Revenues

Operating expenses

Operating income

Short and long-term debt levels

Market share

Cash reserves

Potential acquisitions and mergers

This strategy looks at the long-term picture. It often looks for undervalued companies that could blossom in the coming years.

What Fees Do Stock Picking Providers Charge?

Stock picking providers charge monthly subscription fees. There are normally different plans to choose from. The more expensive plans will come with additional features and functionality.

For example, AltIndex charges $29 per month, which provides users with 10 monthly stock alerts. But by paying $99 per month, users will receive 50 stock alerts. This is in addition to 50 API requests per day. This enables users to import AltIndex metrics and insights into their own trading systems.

Some stock picking services charge significantly higher subscription fees. As we mentioned earlier, Zacks Ultimate members pay $299 per month.

Then there are providers that are aimed at accredited investors. For example, not only does Kavout have a minimum capital requirement of $100,000 but it does not have a fixed subscription fee. Instead, investors need to request a custom quote.

Are Stock Picking Websites Worth the Money? Whether or not stock picking websites are worth the money depends on various factors, such as: Investment Budget : Most investors will have a budget that they cannot exceed. For example, someone looking to invest $100 into stocks every week won’t be suitable for Zacks Ultimate – which charges $299 per month.

: Most investors will have a budget that they cannot exceed. For example, someone looking to invest $100 into stocks every week won’t be suitable for Zacks Ultimate – which charges $299 per month. Return-on-Investment : There needs to be a viable return-on-investment when signing up for a stock picking service. For example, suppose an investor pays $1,000 per year in subscription fees. They invest $10,000 into the stock recommendations throughout the year. The service makes annual gains of 15%. This means that the investor made gains of $1,500. However, when subtracting the $1,000 annual fees, this is reduced to just $500. In turn, the investor paid more than double for the stock picking service than what they made in returns.

: There needs to be a viable return-on-investment when signing up for a stock picking service. For example, suppose an investor pays $1,000 per year in subscription fees. They invest $10,000 into the stock recommendations throughout the year. The service makes annual gains of 15%. This means that the investor made gains of $1,500. However, when subtracting the $1,000 annual fees, this is reduced to just $500. In turn, the investor paid more than double for the stock picking service than what they made in returns. Financial Performance: Stock picking services are only worth the money if they consistently outperform benchmark indexes. The S&P 500 is the most common benchmark. Not only should the service make higher gains than the S&P 500 but this should also cover the subscription fees.

Are Stock Picking Services Better Than Index Funds?

As we mentioned above, stock picking services should outperform benchmark indexes like the S&P 500.

For example, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has made average annualized gains of 9.93% since its inception in 1993. While this represents steady returns, stock picking services should provide higher growth.

Otherwise, paying any annual subscription fee doesn’t make sense. After all, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF charges just 0.0945% per year in expense ratio fees. This will be significantly lower than a stock picking service.

Plus, investors take on a lot more risk when investing in stock pickers. This is because the stock selector service is attempting to outperform the broader market. While index funds simply track the market.

Overall, however, some of the best stock picking services discussed today continue to outperform the S&P 500. For example, AltIndex’s stock picking service made 23.3% in January 2023. Over the same period, the S&P 500 grew by just 6.2%, as per CNBC data.

Are There Any Free Stock Picking Services?

Stock picking services are in business to make money. To outperform the market, providers need to employ the best analysts and researchers available. Otherwise, the stock picker won’t be able to provide their clients with adequate financial returns. As such, the best stock picking services charge monthly subscription fees.

That said, some providers offer free trials. This usually ranges from 7 to 30 days and can be canceled at any time. Additionally, some providers offer free plans that come with limitations. For example, AltIndex offers up to two monthly stock picks for free. But to get the most out of the platform, a paid-for plan is needed.

Conclusion

