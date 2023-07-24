Analyst Says XRP Bullish Sentiment is Sustained as XRP Creates Higher Lows
Crypto News

Analyst Says XRP Bullish Sentiment is Sustained as XRP Creates Higher Lows

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist
Updated:

XRP has recently encountered some obstructions to its previous surge. However, market analysts believe the XRP coin will sustain its bullish trend, given the rate at which it records higher lows.

Amid the ongoing market volatility, XRP declined by 22% from its July 13 peak price of $0.9398, raising questions among investors. 

Despite the bearish outlook, a notable on-chain analyst, Predictor, shared an optimistic view of the market, assuring the present dip does not yet signal a trend reversal. 

Ripple’s Native Coin Creates Higher Lows

In a July 22 tweet, Predictor highlighted XRP/USD analysis, detailing a potentially favorable trend for XRP on the 4-hour chart.

He believes the XRP token’s continuous record of “higher lows” depicts an optimistic view of the coin and an upcoming bullish trend. For context, a higher low happens when the lowest price mark of a specific period is more than the lowest mark of the previous period. 

This observation reveals underlying strength, as buyers continuously push the coin’s price higher. Moreover, XRP declined below the $0.70 price zone a few hours after recording a peak of $0.9398 on July 13. 

The coin declined to $0.6686 the following day, recording its lowest price point after the surge triggered by Ripple’s partial win against the SEC

XRP immediately rebounded from that decline and has traded lows higher than the previous lowest values in the past 4-hour candlesticks. At press time, XRP’s lowest low is at $0.7223, an 8% growth from the $0.6686 low on July 14. 

A Dip in XRP Trading Volume

While these higher lows offer an encouraging signal for traders, there’s still a segment that demands much attention–XRP’s trading volume. The crypto analyst pointed out that XRP pairs’ trading volumes have dropped from the past week’s figures. 

Usually, a spike or decline in price action followed by high trading volume signals the market direction and reveals strong interest from traders and investors. But a decrease in trading volume amid price fluctuations may reveal a decline in investors’ interests. 

The world’s fourth-largest crypto recorded a 23-month peak trading volume of $10.4 billion on July 13. But the trading volume has encountered steady decreases since then.

 Despite intermittent spikes observed on July 16 and July 19, the token’s trading volume has declined. The pair observes steady, increasing prices and notable trading volume in a healthy bullish trend, suggesting increased investor interest and participation. 

On the contrary, a decline in trading volume during a bullish trend may indicate a signal for a possible market correction. Predycto projects that traders would need to be watchful so long as XRP trades over the key level of $070. 

Though the present market conditions do not call for immediate concern, a decline below this level could result in a retracement, with the price action retesting the $0.60 support level.

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn is a dynamic and talented crypto news writer, fueled by his passion for blockchain technology and the transformative potential of cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular News

1 Gmail Statistics For 2023 (Market Share, Growth, and Trends)
2 Institutional Investors Holding More Than 100 Million XRP Surpass an 11-Week High
3 Fox Business Journalist Attacks US Judge Torres Ruling on XRP, Deaton Reacts
4 Analyst Says XRP Bullish Sentiment is Sustained as XRP Creates Higher Lows
5 FTX’s Former Boss Requests Gag Order for All Witnesses in Criminal Case 

Latest News

Gmail statistics
Statistics

Gmail Statistics For 2023 (Market Share, Growth, and Trends)

Susan Laborde
Institutional Investors Holding More Than 100 Million XRP Surpass an 11-Week High
Crypto News

Institutional Investors Holding More Than 100 Million XRP Surpass an 11-Week High

Nick Dunn

Blockchain data reveals that the number of whales holding over 100 million XRP tokens has grown to 199. This is the largest figure in 11 weeks. XRP currently ranks as...

XRP
Crypto News

Fox Business Journalist Attacks US Judge Torres Ruling on XRP, Deaton Reacts

Damien Fisher

US Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton recently defended Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling on the classification of XRP, claiming it is very sound.  The Deaton Law Firm Managing Partner said this in...

Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto News

FTX’s Former Boss Requests Gag Order for All Witnesses in Criminal Case 

Damien Fisher
useful live chat stats
Statistics

50+ Live Chat Statistics 2023 (Discover Trends and Facts)

Susan Laborde
TwitterX
News

Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo To Be Replaced By An X, Says Elon Musk

Krishi Chowdhary
Canadian Cybersecurity Chief Warns Against Criminal Use of AI
News

AI Becomes The Cybercriminal’s New Arsenal – Warns Canadian Cybersecurity Chief

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.