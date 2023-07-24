Twitter’s Blue Bird Logo To Be Replaced By An X, Says Elon Musk

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the platform’s iconic blue bird logo will be replaced with an “X”. The new logo is a part of his effort to rebrand Twitter as X, a super app similar to China’s WeChat.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. Elon Musk

Musk also announced that an interim logo will be going live. He also posted a video of a flickering “X” on the platform. When asked in a Twitter Spaces audio chat about it, he confirmed that the platform’s logo will change.

Twitter to Become X, an “Everything App”

The slew of changes that Musk has made to the microblogging platform since his takeover in October 2022 includes several rebranding efforts. In April, he changed the company’s official business name to X Holdings Corp after his early venture, X.com.

In the same tweet that announced the interim logo, Musk also wrote that X.com now points to Twitter.com.

Calling X a second chance for the company to make another huge impression, Linda said it has already been taking shape in the last few months.

Musk holds a vision to turn X into an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat, which offers a vast range of services, including social media and online payments. As one of the biggest apps in the region, WeChat has over 1.29 billion users in China alone.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that while the platform made a massive impression and changed how people communicate, X will go further and transform the “global town square”.

The various features and changes that Twitter has rolled out during this period were a part of its rebranding to X, she confirmed. According to a court document submitted on 4th April, Twitter has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists as an independent entity.

Most importantly, Yaccarino announced that the rebranded platform will be “centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking” and act as a “global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities”.

The Rebranding Will Potentially Alienate Users, Says Mike Proulx

According to Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, the change in Twitter’s logo will further alienate Twitter’s original user base, which was once fiercely loyal to the platform.

He [Musk] is signaling it is a new day for what was once Twitter and that the company is heading in a different direction with a different user base. Mike Proulx

Many influencers on Twitter have announced that they will quit the platform if Musk goes ahead to change its name and logo.

There have been several rounds of exodus since Musk took over the platform, with rising discontent about the changes he brought about.

Musk recently confirmed that Twitter’s ad revenue is still only half of what it once used to be. This, together with the heavy bad debt faced by the company, has resulted in a negative cash flow.

The payment and commerce features that Musk plans to add to the platform will potentially serve as a new revenue source. However, it remains to be seen if the rebranding will indeed give Twitter a new lease of life or further worsen its position by alienating users.