Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Indian Govt Rescues 250 People Trapped into Cybercrime Jobs in Cambodia
Blog

Indian Govt Rescues 250 People Trapped into Cybercrime Jobs in Cambodia

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The Indian government has expatriated around 250 citizens stuck in Cambodia who were tortured into carrying out online scams
  • The victims had their passports seized and worked in inhumane conditions with no food
  • Around 200,000 people are stuck in South Asian countries according to the UN

250 Indian Citizens Forced into Cybercrime, Rescued by the Govt

The Indian government has rescued 250 citizens who were trapped in Cambodia and forced to carry out cyber crimes.

This news comes two days after the Indian Express published a report stating that more than 5,000 Indian citizens are trapped in South Asian countries and coerced into scamming people.

We are working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes.Ministry of External Affairs of India

Most of these victims were from the southern part of India and were lured by job offers in these countries. However, they were forced into scamming back people in India and extorting money. According to the report, more than 500 crores have already been lost in the past six months.

The United Nations estimates that more than 200,000 people have been trapped in these South Asian countries and forced to run online scams.

How Did the Scam Work?

Stephen, a recently rescued victim, has given details of how the entire scheme worked. Initially, everything seemed fine – the victims were taken to office space and a legitimate-looking interview was carried out to gauge their typing speed.

It is only later that they find out that their job includes identifying vulnerable people on social media who can be scammed easily.

Another method of scam included creating fake trading apps and luring people into investing in ‘non-existing’ stocks.

They were forced into creating fake profiles on Facebook with profile pictures of women and carrying out romantic scams with identified targets.

Their ‘employers’ seized their passports and forced them to work for 12 hours a day with stringent targets. If the targets were not met, the victims were deprived of food and shelter.

Refusing to do the work wasn’t an option either. The victims were meted with electric shocks, physical assault, and even solitary confinement as methods of torture.

After 45 days of staying in this hellhole, Stephen finally contacted his family, who with the help of a local politician, reached out to the embassy for help.

Read more: Sophisticated cryptoRom scams exploit AI tools to target crypto community

How Did the Incident Come to Light?

Here’s the series of events of how the entire scam was discovered.

  • Apparently, one of the scammers ended up victimizing a Central government officer, costing him 70 lakhs.
  • He made an official complaint at the Rourkela police station in Odisha.
  • Investigations led to the arrest of eight people who were involved in sending innocent victims to Cambodia.
  • Further investigations led to the arrest of two people – Harish Kurapati and Naga Venkata while they were returning from Cambodia.
  • The Non-Resident Indian Forum of the Government of Karnataka (NRIFK) coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs of India to bring back three Karnataka residents trapped in Cambodia.

While 75 of the 250 rescued people were repatriated in the last three months, the timeline for the rest is not clear yet.

The Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has published two email IDs – [email protected] and [email protected].

Indian citizens stuck in Cambodia under compelling circumstances can reach out to the authorities via email.

India isn’t the only country rescuing citizens from South Asian countries. Earlier in March, the Chinese and Philippines authorities rescued around 202 Chinese, 383 Filipinos, and 73 other people from a scam center near Manila, Philippines.

 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Indian Govt Rescues 250 People Trapped into Cybercrime Jobs in Cambodia
2 Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles
3 Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
4 Financial Assets Might Become Tokenized, Investor Predicts
5 Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April

Latest News

Rakuten
News

Rakuten to Bring All Units into a Single Business as Mobile Unit Struggles

Ali Raza
Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
Crypto News

Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists

Asad Gilani

Popular Bitcoin critic and gold supporter Peter Schiff recently revealed that Bitcoin supporters are making fun of the negligible $25 rise in the price of Gold.    According to him, Gold...

Every Financial Asset Might become Tokenized, Investor predicts
Crypto News

Financial Assets Might Become Tokenized, Investor Predicts

Asad Gilani

An investor on X has predicted that every traditional financial asset, from stocks to real estate, will ultimately be tokenized on blockchain networks. All of Wall Street is going to...

Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April
Crypto News

Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April

Asad Gilani
Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB
Crypto News

Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB

Asad Gilani
Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers
Crypto News

Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers

Asad Gilani
Hackers turn smart fridges into mining rigs
Blog, News

Hackers Turn Smart Fridges into Cryptocurrency Miners, Causing Global Kitchen Meltdown

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.