16 Motivational Quotes from Tech Leaders That Will Inspire You

What is it about quotes from industry leaders and celebrities that spark inspiration and drive we didn’t know we had? Psychologist and motivation expert Jonathan Fader says one reason is that “there’s a little bit of implicit coaching that’s happening when you’re reading it. It’s building that self-efficacy in that kind of dialogue that you’re having with yourself.”

Whether or not you agree with this thinking, words of wisdom from motivational speakers, leaders, and experts have been a source of inspiration and a way of providing comfort for years. Here are 16 quotes from tech leaders that might just spark that drive you’ve been longing for:

The Sky’s the Limit: Words of Wisdom from Tech Leaders

1. “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” – Steve Jobs

2. “You want to have a future where you’re expecting things to be better, not one where you’re expecting things to be worse.” – Elon Musk

3. “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” – Bill Gates

4. “If you know the system well enough, you can do things that aren’t supposed to be possible.” – Linus Torvalds

5. “There is real value in sharing moments that don’t live forever.” – Evan Spiegel

6. “In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” – Mark Zuckerberg

7. “If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” – Larry Page

8. “If you don’t give up, you still have a chance. Giving up is the greatest failure.” – Jack Ma

9. “Every time we invent something, we make it easier to invent something else.” – Erik Brynjolfsson

10. “I wake up every morning and think to myself, ‘How far can I push the company forward in the next 24 hours?’” – Leah Busque

11. “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” – Steve Jobs

12. “Once in your life, try something. Work hard at something. Try to change. Nothing bad can happen.” – Jack Ma

13. “You know, I believe that technology is the great leveler. Technology permits anybody to play. And in some ways, I think technology – it’s not only a great tool for democratization, but it’s a great tool for eliminating prejudice and advancing meritocracies.” – Carly Fiorina

14. “The most successful entrepreneurs I know are optimistic. It’s part of the job description.” – Caterina Fake

15. “The future isn’t just a place you’ll go. It’s a place you will invent.” – Nancy Duarte

16. “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and then tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.” Steve Jobs

Take the insights from these tech leaders and allow them to inspire you. Like these leaders, share your thoughts so you can inspire others to succeed. A little motivation can spur an entire company — and industry — forward.