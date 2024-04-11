Countries
From Play-to-Earn to Learn-to-Earn: 99Bitcoins Token Sets New Crypto Trend
Blog

From Play-to-Earn to Learn-to-Earn: 99Bitcoins Token Sets New Crypto Trend

Lora Pance
Updated:
99Bitcoins Learn-to-Earn platform and new crypto token

99Bitcoins, an established crypto news and educational resource with over 2 million registered users, is once again pioneering the industry with a new Learn-2-Earn (L2E) platform. 

The 99BTC token lies at its core, incentivizing users to learn more about blockchain technology through rewards. Can gamification propel crypto education to the masses?

What Is 99Bitcoin?

Launched in the early 2010s, 99Bitcoins initially focused on guides on how to buy BTC with PayPal. Over the years, the platform expanded its offering to cover other cryptocurrencies.

Eventually, 99Bitcoins launched a free course on Bitcoin fundamentals and is now looking to solidify its position as a leading crypto education resource with its revolutionary L2E model.

99Bitcoins free Bitcoin fundamentals course

We’ve seen successful Play-to-Earn Web3 projects, like Axie Infinity or Stepn, which amassed an astonishing $8.9 billion market value in 2023

The same idea drives 99Bitcoin’s new ecosystem, offering a comprehensive curriculum both for crypto newbies and seasoned investors. 

Users earn 99BTC by completing learning modules, tutorials, and quizzes. Token holders also get access to staking rewards, exclusive webinars, and additional training courses.

99Bitcoins already boasts over 700k followers on YouTube and 2 million email subscribers. This initiative is bound to bring even more crypto enthusiasts into the community, expanding the knowledge-sharing pool.

99Bitcoins official YouTube channel

Visit the official presale website to learn more about the project.

99BTC Tokenomics and Roadmap 

99BTC is an ERC-20 token that will soon bridge to BRC-20, a new standard that brings interoperability with Bitcoin-based dApps, low gas fees, and increased information permanence.

Building on the Bitcoin blockchain is also more secure due to the proof-of-work consensus, which will create a safer environment for token transactions.

The total 99BTC supply is 99 billion tokens with the following allocation:

  • 10.50% (10.395 billion tokens): Presale 
  • 14% (13.860 billion tokens): Staking 
  • 27.50% (27.225 billion tokens): Project funds
  • 17% (16.830 billion tokens): Community rewards 
  • 8% (7.920 billion tokens): Liquidity 
  • 23% (22.770 billion tokens): Marketing 

This allocation emphasizes community incentives and awareness building, setting 99Bitcoins up for sustained success.

Only time will show if community sentiment is correct, but 99Bitcoins roadmap looks promising. 

99Bitcoins will introduce the learning platform in Q4 2024, following DEX listings and the presale claim.

The project’s long-term plans involve continuous optimization, community expansion, and strategic collaborations. 

99BTC Presale Gains Momentum 

Currently, one 99BTC sells for $0.001, likely the lowest price we will ever see for the token.

Given the platform’s popularity and strategic timing just before the anticipated Bitcoin halving, the 99BTC presale raised over $125k only hours after going live.

The first price increase is only $500k away, and if 99BTC maintains its momentum, it won’t take long to reach this goal.

Early investors can buy 99BTC on Ethereum or BNB Smart Chain. However, only Ethereum holders are eligible for immediate staking with up to 47,641% APY

Unlike meme coins, 99Bitcoins also brings viable utilities to the ecosystem (like L2E and the BRC-20 bridging), which could contribute to the upward momentum.

Final Thoughts 

99Bitcoins’ L2E platform will be one of the most exciting crypto launches of this year. Built with an admirable goal, it has the potential to drive crypto adoption worldwide through engaging and accessible education. 

And, given the rapid pace of the ongoing 99BTC token presale, it seems early supporters are recognizing this potential.

While 99BTC seems to be primed for sustained growth, we want to highlight the importance of doing your due diligence. The crypto market is volatile, so don’t fall for FOMO and invest wisely.

 

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

