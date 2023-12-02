Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling
Blog

Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling

The state-wide TikTok ban in Montana, which was supposed to come into effect on January 1, 2024, has been blocked by a federal judge on Thursday. According to U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy, the ban “oversteps state power and infringes on the Constitutional right of users and businesses”.

While there’s still a chance that the ban might be reinstated, the ruling grants the Chinese social media company a temporary wind.

The ban would have seen Montana become the first US state to ban TikTok entirely. TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has been facing a growing number of roadblocks over security concerns in the US.

However, those opposing Montana’s move to ban the platform argue that it violates the First Amendment Rights of the users.

Montana More Focused On Targeting China Than Protecting Consumers, Says Judge Donald Molloy

Explaining the reasoning behind his ruling, Judge Molloy claimed that the ban was not only an overstepping of Montana’s state power, but the state had also failed to demonstrate how the original SB 419 bill would be permissible according to the constitution. This, along with other reasons, was revealed in a legal filing on Thursday.

Montana’s state governor, Greg Gianforte, signed the bill into law in May 2023, claiming that the aim was to protect Montanans from surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party.

The federal judge also went on to say that no matter how much Montana tried to defend SB 419 as a bill aimed to protect the consumers, it was clear that the state’s legislature and Attorney General were more interested in targeting China’s ostensible role in TikTok than with protecting Montana consumers”.

The law banned TikTok from operating in the state starting January 2024.

While the 200,000 TikTok users in Montana wouldn’t face any repercussions due to the bill, TikTok and other companies will be slapped with a fine of $10,000 each time a user in Montana accesses the app or is “offered the ability” to download TikTok.

Many have accused the ban of being unconstitutional, pointing out that it challenges the right to freedom and press protected by the First Amendment. Others have noted that the ban would simply be “impossible” to enforce.

Jameel Jaffer, an executive director at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, stated that when Montanans post and consume content on social media platforms like TikTok, they’re essentially exercising their First Amendment rights.

He further went on to express his certainty that the law would be struck down for being unconstitutional as Montana cannot prove that a ban is actually necessary and aligned with legitimate interests.

TikTok Spokesperson’s Statement on the US Court Ruling

Following the court ruling blocking the TikTok ban in Montana, TikTok issued an official statement on the matter. According to TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown, the company is pleased with the ruling and that “hundreds and thousands of Montanans” can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, find a community, and earn a living.

However, Emily Cantrell, a spokesperson of Austin Knudsen, Montana’s Attorney General, attempted to downplay the importance of the ruling.

The federal judge had given multiple indications that the analysis could change with the case proceedings, she asserted in her statement. Indeed, the ruling by Donald Molly was only a preliminary injunction, and there’s a chance that the decision to strike down the ban could be reverted.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Montana’s State-Wide Ban on TikTok Blocked in Federal Ruling
2 Apple Users Must Make These Changes NOW to Avoid Being Hacked
3 Tech Giants Leading Increase in Global Gains as Inflation Rate Declines
4 Daikin Turns to Custom Chips for AC Energy Savings
5 EU Tech Regulators Escalate Scrutiny on Meta Platforms Over Child Safety Measures

Latest News

Apple Users Must Make These Changes NOW to Stay Safe
News

Apple Users Must Make These Changes NOW to Avoid Being Hacked

Krishi Chowdhary
Tech
News

Tech Giants Leading Increase in Global Gains as Inflation Rate Declines

Damien Fisher

November 2023 was quite memorable for global mega-cap companies. The market capitalization of these companies increased, likely due to a drop in the value of U.S. yields.  Also, the anticipation...

Daikin Turns to Custom Chips for AC Energy Savings
News

Daikin Turns to Custom Chips for AC Energy Savings

Damien Fisher

Major Japanese air conditioner manufacturer Daikin Industries plans to employ custom semiconductor chips. This will enable them to maximize energy savings in their AC units.  The move comes as big...

EU Tech Regulators Escalate Scrutiny on Meta Platforms Over Child Safety Measures
News

EU Tech Regulators Escalate Scrutiny on Meta Platforms Over Child Safety Measures

Damien Fisher
Google
News

Google Calls Antitrust Regulator to Act Against Microsoft

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on December 1 - TIA, ORDI, And IMX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 1 – TIA, ORDI, And IMX

Nick Dunn
General Statistics on Mobile Internet Traffic 
Statistics

Must Know Mobile Internet Traffic Statistics (2023 Data)

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.