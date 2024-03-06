Solana Airdrop Meme Coin $SMOG Goes Parabolic As New All-Time Highs Defy Bitcoin Price Correction

The newest and fastest-growing Solana-based meme coin, the $SMOG token, is making headway on the markets. It just reached new all-time highs on March 6, 2024, skyrocketing above all predictions in a matter of weeks. Many are left wondering if it could become the next Shiba Inu in the upcoming period, and the short answer is yes.

As you may already know, the Solana meme coin market has been growing exponentially since the start of 2024, and the $SMOG token is the newest addition following the path of previously released SOL memes. It gained over 63.78% in a matter of weeks, reaching 17th place on the most valuable meme coins list.

The platform reported a surge of over $1.9 million in trading volume in the past 24 hours, grabbing the attention of investors and resulting in a rally that allowed $SMOG to avoid price corrections after Bitcoin’s new ATH.

$SMOG Price Prediction: How High Can $SMOG Go?

Smog Token is particularly popular across Asia, as its dragon theme coincides with the year of the dragon. Investors from the entire continent are buying $SMOG tokens, allowing the platform to reach a market cap of nearly $150 million.

$SMOG tokens are currently trading at $0.186, an increase of over 42% in the past 24 hours. The token’s 62% daily candle shows an upward trend that will keep pushing its value to new all-time highs, surpassing the current record of $0.19.

Moreover, $SMOG could gain as much as 90% before reaching the upper trendline resistance level, as the buying pressure remains in control of price action, representing 53% of all transactions in the past six hours.

$SMOG bulls target the new all-time high above the psychologically important level of $0.20, minimizing the downside risk to levels between $0.12 and $0.13.

Smog Token Closing In on 50,000 Holders, Solidifying Its Place As The Most Popular Solana Meme

Smog Token promised the greatest Solana token airdrop ever, resulting in a rapid increase in $SMOG token holders. The community outgrew all expectations, pushing through all milestones with ease. The number of token holders increased to 49,420, meaning the platform needs only 580 more new holders to reach the impressive 50,000 goal.

If the current growth trend continues, the $SMOG token will become the largest Solana meme in the near future, leaving $WIF’s 69,010 token holders in the rearview mirror. Of course, $SMOG’s growth is not only due to a significant increase in token holders. A part of its success is because of the impressive 1,000,000 airdrop quest completions on Zealy.

Rumors of Upcoming Major Tier 1 CEX Listings Could Result In DogWifHat Style Explosive Growth

The SMOG community is buzzing with rumors of potential major tier-1 CEX listings in the upcoming days or weeks, getting all token holders extremely excited. CEX listings are the next logical step for $SMOG, followed by major roadmap plans, including staking and burn events.

Tier 1 CEX listing could completely change the game, allowing the $SMOG token to skyrocket to new heights with ease. Moreover, everyone who buys $SMOG tokens via the official site will get a generous 10% OTC bonus, giving investors another reason to join the fast-growing community.

Getting $SMOG directly through the OTC website widget allows users to stake tokens on the Ethereum blockchain to earn 42% APY. $SMOG’s unique ability to perform on multiple chains separates it from all other Solana memes, ensuring it reaches a broader audience.

Moreover, allowing new retail traders to stake $SMOG effortlessly helps increase trading volumes, creating plenty of room for future expansion and creating the perfect 10x growth setup. For example, Binance’s announcement of $WIF token listing allowed the platform to gain over 28% in less than an hour and an increase of over 55% in trading volume. As a result, the $WIF token reached a market cap of over $1.85 billion, and if a similar situation were to happen with $SMOG’s low-end market cap of $129 million then the sky would be the limit.

