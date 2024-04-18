Practice Management Software In Accounting: What Is It?

What Is Accounting Practice Management Software?

Accounting practice management software is a tool that’s specifically made to make the lives of accountants, accounting firms, and other financial professionals relatively easier. They can streamline different accounting tasks and help you manage your clients, your time, and your productivity.

Opting for such a solution is part of successful accounting practice management, suggests St. John Carroll University, which also says this approach goes far beyond the basic bookkeeping tasks of accountants. The university adds that to achieve success in this management procedure, practitioners must deal with the following:

Billing

Billing Tasks and projects

Tasks and projects Client relationships

Client relationships Proper and efficient handling of documents

Proper and efficient handling of documents Industry knowledge

Industry knowledge Workflows

You can’t talk about this kind of tool without defining practice management, an approach that helps practitioners and professionals achieve success and compliance in their fields. That includes even healthcare, well-being, governance, and task forces.

How Does Practice Management Software in Accounting Work?

Accounting practice software runs on the idea of centralization. It’s like having an incredibly organized assistant who never sleeps. This tool keeps all your tasks, documents, and client interactions in one place that you can access anytime, anywhere.

Let’s say you’re an accountant or part of an accounting firm. You’ve got multiple clients to deal with daily and tons of paperwork to go through.

Now, imagine if there was a way for you to manage all these effortlessly. That’s where this software comes into play. It can provide several benefits, such as improved efficiency, better client communication, and reduced errors.

What are the Benefits of Practice Management Software?

Efficiency and organization are becoming even more important as the years go by. TrustRadius’s 2022 report revealed a significant trend among accountants; 65% of them stated that task, workflow, and payment automation topped their list of most important considerations in the next five years.

This is why many of these professionals resort to accounting firm management software or CPA practice management software. One popular example is the excellent Freshbooks, one of the many accounting solutions we’ve tested with the help of our associate accountant.

Here’s the good part: these tools offer more than just automation. They cater to other needs that can enhance the operation of an entire accounting firm or even any type of business. Let’s look at the benefits one by one.

It Automates Routine Tasks

While I said it does more than just automation, I haven’t mentioned yet which tasks practice management software for accounting streamlines for you. These include general accounting practice tasks that keep a business up and running.

Accountants can be free from the daunting amount of routine work that they have to do regularly. But hey, why take my word for it? Here’s a peek at what accounting practice management software can automate for you:

Task Scheduling : It’s problematic for accountants to miss an important deadline just because they’re focusing on another task or client. Accounting practice software alerts you of any incoming deadlines and even schedules them as tasks for you.

: It’s problematic for accountants to miss an important deadline just because they’re focusing on another task or client. Accounting practice software alerts you of any incoming deadlines and even schedules them as tasks for you. Workflow Management : According to our associate accountant, this is what makes this type of software stand out. You can manage all forms of tasks, deadlines, and progress in one single platform. With everyone able to access this in one place, you can increase organizational productivity.

: According to our associate accountant, this is what makes this type of software stand out. You can manage all forms of tasks, deadlines, and progress in one single platform. With everyone able to access this in one place, you can increase organizational productivity. Invoice Management : Say goodbye to manual invoicing, as you can also make, send, and track invoices in one place by using this tool. This means you can request payments faster without the hassle of sending emails to your clients.

: Say goodbye to manual invoicing, as you can also make, send, and track invoices in one place by using this tool. This means you can request payments faster without the hassle of sending emails to your clients. Time Tracking : How much time did you spend on a task? You don’t need to calculate it manually; the software does it for you—accurately.

: How much time did you spend on a task? You don’t need to calculate it manually; the software does it for you—accurately. Payment Processing: Yes, you can easily request payments. But why settle with just that? Accounting practice software also lets clients pay directly through the platform using different methods.

The result of having all the mundane tasks covered by automation is that accountants can focus more on core functions, whether developing strategies, client relationships, skills, or the entire business.

It Improves Team Collaboration

In an article, Harvard Business Review highlighted that role and task clarity is one of the ways to build collaborative teams. Accounting practice management software is a real game-changer here, as it eliminates the repetitive work in the process, making the duties and responsibilities even simpler.

Aside from automation, this software does more to strengthen collaboration among the involved teams. Here are some of them:

Using the pre-set roles that you’ll establish via the platform, this software assigns tasks to everyone on your team . That way, you’re lessening the chances of accountants receiving jobs not within the scope of their duties.

Using the pre-set roles that you’ll establish via the platform, . That way, you’re lessening the chances of accountants receiving jobs not within the scope of their duties. The tool centralizes all tasks and allows everyone to understand the overall approach toward achieving goals.

The tool centralizes all tasks and allows everyone to understand the overall approach toward achieving goals. The organized dashboard can help members see their progress and what they have to work on next . That’s accountability and productivity in one platform.

The organized . That’s accountability and productivity in one platform. By automating routine tasks, team members have more room to share ideas and contribute in multiple ways without being overwhelmed by mundane duties.

Simply put, practice management software lets accountants enjoy an organizational structure, duties, and responsibilities that are clear to them. The result? A well-organized team that’s happy to collaborate on different projects and tasks using a lone platform.

You Get to Keep Clients Happy

You’re already happy with the processes you automate and the team collaboration. This satisfaction will filter down to your clients, strengthening your relationship.

Transparency is one key element of effective client communication, something that accountancy practice software can help you foster.

You won’t have to sort through email threads to track down notes from previous messages. This software centralizes your communication channels for clients and records all interactions with them. What that means for you is an easier way of doing follow-ups and queries.

To up your transparency game even more, use communication automation to update clients regarding their account statuses or any project progress. Solutions like Freshbooks and the popular Zoho Books let you set access availability to clients and contractors. Your clients can check progress, upload documents, make payments, and see invoices.

In the end, it’s all about reducing the chances of error in your accounting processes. Accounting practice software has built-in validation checks, helping you minimize the mistakes that could potentially cause disappointment in clients.

Overall, it results in happier, more loyal clients. Who knows; they might even refer you to others, right?

You’ll Access Reporting Capabilities

Another way of impressing your clients is faster report generation, a common function accounting practice solutions have. And they do more than just churn out numbers. These tools offer a deep understanding of your data, and that’s something that can make taxation a less stressful task.

With stakeholders having access to report data that’s important to them, you can easily offer them insights into the firm’s financial health and guide them in strategies and decisions.

During testing, one of the best features we were amazed by was the pre-built templates for reports, such as:

Profit and loss

Profit and loss Sales taxes

Sales taxes Accounts receivable aging list

Accounts receivable aging list Balance sheets

Balance sheets Expense reports

Expense reports Invoicing details

Invoicing details Mobile mileage

Mobile mileage Project profitability

Project profitability Timekeeping

In a nutshell, the advanced reporting features of practice management software in accounting not only save you time but also provide valuable insights into your business.

The benefits of accountancy practice software extend even further. With it, you can be proud of going more eco-friendly as you start going almost completely paperless. That’s a bonus in today’s environmentally conscious market.

The tools we reviewed, like the best cloud-based accounting software, all comply with global regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).

More importantly, as it makes tax season more bearable, you’re more likely to stay 100% compliant.

Key Features of Practice Management Software

Our associate accountant has given us a list of some notable features that can improve the way you approach your accounting processes. And while the automation and reporting capabilities are included, we’ve curated a few functions we’re sure you’ll love.

Payroll

This one goes to the HR specialists, too: accounting practice software lets you access and integrate employee payment procedures directly into your financial workflows. As labor is one of your biggest expenses, you can easily track it while maintaining your books in one platform alone.

Meanwhile, this feature integrates with the software’s time-tracking functionality – that’s another process made easy.

Another great thing to love here is that software providers like Freshbooks partner with other payroll solutions, such as Gusto, to give you confidence in state and tax law compliance. Just note that this is only available in the U.S.

But that’s not yet the end of it. Take advantage of the direct deposit function of accounting software, which Freshbooks also pairs with unlimited payroll runs and tax forms, filing, and payments.

Project and Task Management

Want to take care of those processes by turning them into tasks and, on a larger scale, projects? No problem. Software solutions like Freshbooks and Zoho Books can double as project management platforms for accountants and firms. This means you can say goodbye to switching apps.

One project management tool function that accounting tools replicate is the one that lets you easily duplicate, edit, and create projects. So, you won’t have to set them up repeatedly should you need the same template or style.

Invite your clients, stakeholders, or freelancers to your projects for more transparency and collaboration. These invitations can be done with role-based permissions, so you don’t have to worry about them seeing what they shouldn’t.

Basic Accounting and Bookkeeping Features

Of course, accounting practice management software is nothing without its basic financial functions. Many of the best self-employment accounting solutions we’ve reviewed are double-entry tools, so you can rest assured you can handle debit and credit records at the same time.

It’s not just about management. Here are some of the basic core functions that you can easily perform:

Expense Tracking : This feature effectively monitors outgoing funds, letting you see what’s being spent and where.

: This feature effectively monitors outgoing funds, letting you see what’s being spent and where. Income Management : Understand your earnings better. With this, you can track all incoming funds from various sources.

: Understand your earnings better. With this, you can track all incoming funds from various sources. Automated Bank Reconciliation : No need to wait for bank statements anymore. You can now approve and import transactions directly from your account.

: No need to wait for bank statements anymore. You can now approve and import transactions directly from your account. Accounts Payable Functions : This feature allows you to organize bills and keep track of vendor payments. It even lets you upload bill images and import expenses.

: This feature allows you to organize bills and keep track of vendor payments. It even lets you upload bill images and import expenses. Collaboration with Other Accountants: Working with an accountant becomes easy as they can update journal entries and chart accounts, run reports, and help with tax filing and strategic decision-making.

These are just a few of the accounting features you get to enjoy with practice management tools. Discover more by visiting our blog about the best accounting software.

Issuing Invoices and Billing

Before we delve into this topic, I’d just like to inform you about Freshbooks’ free invoice generator tool, which you can use even without a subscription.

Upon issuing invoices, our associate accountant was able to send them out, set them for recurring issuance, and send payment alerts to clients. This process is possible with the majority of the tools we’ve tested.

As for getting paid, accounting practice management software adds more accessibility by inputting payment links on your invoices, which clients can click for easier payments.

Meanwhile, Freshbooks makes it even better by allowing clients to set up recurring payments to you via subscriptions.

Asset Tracking

Accounting practice software can revolutionize the way you manage assets. It gives a clear and comprehensive view of all your resources, be it physical or intangible items. So, instead of rummaging through piles of paperwork, you get a quick snapshot at the click of a button.

This tool also monitors depreciation rates and calculates accurate values for different assets over time. Thus, there is no need to stress about manual calculations.

And there’s more – these tools often integrate with other business systems, ensuring data consistency across platforms. This eliminates discrepancies.

Integration with Other Software

Accounting practice software can communicate with other business solutions, such as those for customer relation management (CRM), project management, HR, e-commerce, and payments.

Freshbooks, for instance, integrates with more than 100 applications, including Zapier – this integration capability opens up Freshbooks to connect with 6,000+ other tools.

Honorable Mentions: Miscellaneous Features

Let’s not forget the extras, folks. These secondary features we’re about to discuss can significantly boost an accountant’s accessibility and efficiency. Here are a few notable ones:

Document Management : This feature lets you store and manage every kind of document – proposals, contracts, receipts, invoices – all in one place. Easy access? Check.

: This feature lets you store and manage every kind of document – proposals, contracts, receipts, invoices – all in one place. Easy access? Check. Mobile Apps : Stay connected on the go with dedicated mobile apps. You can check your tasks and communicate with your team or clients anytime, anywhere.

: Stay connected on the go with dedicated mobile apps. You can check your tasks and communicate with your team or clients anytime, anywhere. Multi-currency Support : Working with international clients? No worries. This feature allows transactions in various currencies without any hassle.

: Working with international clients? No worries. This feature allows transactions in various currencies without any hassle. Mileage Tracking via Mobile Phone : Track your business trips with precision. Your mobile phone becomes a handy tool for recording distances traveled, which can be beneficial for tax deductions.

: Track your business trips with precision. Your mobile phone becomes a handy tool for recording distances traveled, which can be beneficial for tax deductions. E-signatures: Say goodbye to the tedious process of printing, signing, and scanning documents. E-signatures make it easy to sign contracts or agreements digitally – a time-saver indeed.

These bonus ones may not be the star of the show, but they can certainly simplify tasks for you. If you’re interested in trying out optimal accounting practice software, I invite you to try Freshbooks, one of the best solutions we’ve tested.

How to Choose the Right Practice Management Solution

As a software reviewer, I understand how stressful it is to be presented with too many options. That’s why I’ll try to guide you through that task.

The key here is to ask yourself certain questions first. Can it scale alongside your business? Is it affordable? Doing so lets you know whether a solution’s features align with your needs.

Here are a few factors you can consider when creating a checklist of practice management software must-haves:

Scaling Potential: A Software that Grows with Your Business

You don’t know how soon your business might expand, so when choosing any solution, you should check whether you can add more people, how much it costs to upgrade, and if the cancellation or a downgrade is easy.

Can the software keep pace with the increasing number of clients, projects, and tasks? The best solutions have tiered plans and even customizable options, which means you can expand and downgrade whenever you need to. Don’t get stuck paying for features you don’t need yet.

Comprehensive Features That Cater to Your Needs

Does the software offer all the features you need for efficient practice management? While some tools offer additional functionalities, they may not cover the ones you need or, worse, offer them through paid add-ons.

Meanwhile, you’ll also have to check device compatibility, especially if your business or accounting teams use only one computer brand.

Value for Money

This will always be the most important factor for all types of software purchases. Check the following pricing considerations when thinking about subscribing:

See your checklist for the functionalities you need, and visit the provider’s website to check whether any of the features you need are a paid add-on or included.

See your checklist for the functionalities you need, and visit the provider’s website to check whether any of the features you need are a paid add-on or included. Visit other software options on your list and compare their pricing plans. Others may offer the features you need at a lower price.

Visit other software options on your list and compare their pricing plans. Others may offer the features you need at a lower price. It may be tempting to go for a free plan for a long time, but always check the limitations set to these. Instead, take advantage of this opportunity to test the basic functions of your tools.

If possible, you can also calculate the ROI of your subscription. This will add more credibility to the decision to withdraw your money.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy to Use

An interface that’s hard to navigate will only result in you having to train yourself or your accountants to use the tool. This slows down work rather than streamlining it.

As per our accounting associate, testing the software via a free trial or plan can help test the interface. For instance, you can pay one of your accountants for an hour and see how easy it is for them to use the tool. The quicker they work, the higher the chance your accounting team will see the tool’s benefits.

After checking all of these, take the time to check how reliable your provider’s support is. Also, make it a point to visit their website and check their privacy policy to confirm whether they are compliant with certain global security regulations.

Final Thoughts

Accounting practice management software, based on all the testing we’ve done and user reviews we’ve seen, is a game changer for all accountants, firms, and financial professionals.

That’s simply because this tool can automate tasks, foster collaboration, improve client relations, and craft insightful reports in one place.

Just remember that your tool should be easily scalable while packed with comprehensive features at a reasonable price – that’s something that Freshbooks offers, starting at $5.70/month for each user.

On top of that, it’s one of the tools with the easiest interfaces to navigate. So, why not give it a try? Its robust features could make up the tool that propels your accounting practice forward.

FAQs