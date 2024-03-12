Ultimate Guide to the Best Accounting Software for Shopify in 2024

What to Look for in Shopify Accounting Software

Shopify accounting software automatically fetches your order, payout, refund, and tax data from Shopify and organizes it into neat books, making it easier to calculate profit and loss, as well as your tax liability.

If you’re looking to subscribe to an app that’ll simplify the Shopify bookkeeping process for you, here are the features you absolutely need:

Feature You Need Reason For Needing It Seamless integration It integrates with Shopify, so your e-commerce data flows into the platform automatically without you having to type it all in. Automated reconciliation The software fetches your bank statements on the one hand and, on the other, extracts data from your receipts and the Shopify account. It reconciles the two sides to account for all income and expenses Real-time and historical data import The software pulls order and payment data as frequently as possible. Plus, you can import your historical order data for at least the last few months to do your taxes. Double-entry accounting Double-entry accounting lets you record debits and credits simultaneously. It makes it easier to track how much you’re earning over time. Intuitive reporting module The reporting feature lets you analyze sales, expenses, monthly income, inventory, and cash flow. Some applications also predict cash flow based on historical data. Affordable licensing terms The software must be affordable in the medium and long term, and adding another user (like your accountant) shouldn’t be too expensive Excellent customer support If you face technical issues or have a bookkeeping query, you can reach the vendor over chat, phone, or email. Some software providers offer Shopify accountants to help with your accounts.

Shortlist: The Best Accounting Software for Shopify in 2024

Before we jump into our reviews and comparison of the best accounting software apps for Shopify, here’s a quick rundown of the top tools and why they made the cut:

FreshBooks – Best Shopify accounting software for starting out NetSuite – Best e-commerce accounting software for deep Shopify integration Zoho Books – Best affordable Shopify accounting software with a free plan Xero – Best small to mid-sized business (SMB) accounting app with analytics and global support Vencru – Best complete e-commerce accounting software at a low price Finaloop – Best for e-commerce businesses new to online accounting and looking to save tax Sage – Best e-commerce accounting software for small business owners with financial knowledge QuickBooks – Best Shopify accounting software with live bookkeeping assistance Dynamics 365 Business Central – Best for teams already using Microsoft products Hurdlr – Top accounting app for individuals transitioning to a small business entity Wave – Best for Shopify business owners who need an unlimited free plan

Top Shopify Accounting Solutions Reviewed

E-commerce accounting software can save Shopify businesses time, effort, and non-compliance fees while helping them grow. Indeed, research shows that 88% of accountants save ten hours a week thanks to cloud-based accounting software.

Here are the best accounting software apps for Shopify in 2024.

1. FreshBooks – Best Shopify Accounting Software for Starting Out

FreshBooks is a great accounting app for small businesses and solopreneurs. It’s owned by the Canadian company 2ndSite Inc. and is available in 12 languages. This makes it perfect for Shopify accounting since the e-commerce app is used in hundreds of countries.

FreshBooks’ software lets you track your Shopify business’ income, expenses, and assets so that your balance sheet is always up to date. Its dashboards display your top cost contributors to help keep your e-commerce business profitable.

One of the key features of FreshBooks for Shopify store owners is automated reconciliation. It directly imports data from your bank account and reconciles it with business expenses with zero manual effort. You can also pay your suppliers and track accounts payable via FreshBooks.

Shopify business owners can also benefit from the solution’s refund feature. When you offer customers a discount or refund, FreshBooks simplifies the accounting process through credit notes. It also streamlines tax compliance and other aspects of running a Shopify business, like expense management and payroll.

To integrate FreshBooks with Shopify, you can use the Open Payout connector from Shopify’s app store or the ‘FreshBooks Link by CarryTheOne’ connector. These connectors import your Shopify point-of-sale data to FreshBooks, including orders, customers, and tax information.

Pros and Cons

Consider FreshBooks’ pros and cons to decide if it’s the best accounting software for your Shopify business.

Pros Payroll and team management included

Payroll and team management included Useful consulting services for small businesses

Useful consulting services for small businesses Localization for ten countries Cons No native app for Shopify (need to install a third-party connector)

Pricing

FreshBooks’ pricing has two components: the subscription cost and the integration fee. The core FreshBooks accounting software starts at $7.60/month.

The Open Payout connector costs $8/month onwards (for 100 Shopify orders), while ‘FreshBooks Link by CarryTheOne’ is priced at $36.99/month, with support for multiple Shopify stores.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Online + offline stores with a small e-commerce presence $7.60/month – Add team members and accountants

– Mileage tracking app

– Employee profile creation

2. NetSuite – Best E-Commerce Accounting Software for Deep Shopify Integration

NetSuite is among the world’s most popular accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and was acquired by Oracle in 2016. It offers scalable accounting, customer relationship management (CRM), payroll, inventory management, and other administrative tools to SMBs.

Shopify launched the NetSuite integration in 2021 so that small businesses would have the tools they need to grow fast and one day make the Fortune 500 list. That is what makes NetSuite one of the best accounting software providers for Shopify – the integration goes far deeper than syncing your bills, sales, and taxes.

It enables Shopify to receive ERP data related to inventory availability and pricing changes. You can collect customer experience data on Shopify and send it back to NetSuite for storage and analysis. You can also set up e-commerce stores in specific countries and match local stock-keeping units.

NetSuite also has a native integration, which you can easily download from the Shopify app store. This makes setting up and securely exchanging data between your accounting software and e-commerce store easier. However, the integration is expensive and may be out of reach for small businesses and solopreneurs.

On the other hand, NetSuite does have a built-in CRM, and it’s purpose-built for e-commerce. You can pick and choose the modules you want, such as omnichannel sales (SuiteCommerce), NetSuite professional services automation, and global business management (OneWorld).

Pros and Cons

Here are the pros and cons you can expect with NetSuite for Shopify.

Pros Integrate all your e-commerce channels

Integrate all your e-commerce channels Sync inventory for ‘buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere’

Sync inventory for ‘buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere’ Send Shopify data to third-party logistics providers Cons Slightly expensive, especially for small businesses

Pricing

NetSuite doesn’t disclose its pricing, as it offers a custom quote for every implementation.

Based on our findings, you can expect to pay between $1,000 and $5,000 per year. The Shopify integration starts at $199.92/month and goes up to $375/month, with the costlier tiers supporting refund sync and gift certificate sync.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Mid-sized and growing e-commerce businesses Undisclosed – Powerful ERP and inventory management capabilities

– Comprehensive financial compliance

– Cash position analysis

3. Zoho Books – Best Affordable Shopify Accounting Software with a Free Plan

Zoho is an Indian SaaS company that builds operational and admin software for small businesses. Its suite of 55+ apps covers CRM, email, recruitment solutions, marketing, help desks, and more. Zoho Books, the company’s accounting software, was launched in 2011.

Zoho Books is designed with the small business owner in mind. It’s easy to use yet powerful and works with tax laws in several countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, and the UAE. You can track your inventory, manage payables, reconcile accounts, and monitor tax liability.

One of Zoho’s most useful features for Shopify business owners is reports. The app doesn’t just let you analyze sales, inventory, and other metrics – you can also share them with your team via collaborative dashboards. Tags help classify reports related to different e-commerce products, and 70+ built-in templates simplify the process.

Connecting Zoho Books with Shopify allows you to synchronize your order and customer information between the two platforms. This makes things much easier at month-end, as you don’t have to manually fetch and enter information to balance your sheets.

Unfortunately, there’s no native integration between the two platforms. You’ll have to choose a third-party connector like ESTS Zoho Books integration, Zoho Books By W2M, and Zoho Books Tools. However, these can provide you with a little extra flexibility.

For example, Zoho Books Tools lets you set up webhooks-based automation. The data is automatically exported to Zoho whenever an event occurs in Shopify. You can set up unlimited webhooks to control precisely what Shopify information you want to export to Zoho Books.

Pros and Cons

Before investing in Zoho Books as your Shopify accounting software, consider its pros and cons.

Pros Free plan available (one user + one accountant)

Free plan available (one user + one accountant) Simple and powerful reporting feature

Simple and powerful reporting feature Add-on warehouse management Cons No feature parity in different countries

Pricing

Zoho Books is among Shopify’s most affordable accounting software. The entry-level paid plan, starting at $15/month, lets you add up to three users. But Shopify users will find the Elite ($120) and Ultimate ($275) plans more useful. These plans let you integrate up to two Shopify stores, five warehouses, and shipment tracking.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Small businesses and sellers accessing warehouses $15/month – Free plan and free trial

– Additional features for accountants

– Customization options at low cost

4. Xero – Best SMB E-commerce Accounting App with Analytics and Global Support

Xero is a New Zealand-based company that provides accounting software for small and medium-sized businesses. Launched in 2006, it’s available in over 180 countries and has offices in Australia, the US, and the UK.

Xero uses a single unified ledger, which allows businesses to work on the same set of books from any location, device, or operating system. Some of its other unique features include fully digitized taxation and one-click payroll. It also connects with Shopify through both native and third-party integrations.

The native Shopify integration helps fetch accounting and reporting data related to your e-commerce sales but doesn’t support tax filing.

If you want more features, check out the A2X Sync app on the Shopify app store.

This connector lets you send sales, taxation, and order data from Shopify to Xero. Once the data is in Xero, you can analyze profit/loss, reconcile transactions, and track your revenues. What’s more, Xero’s predictive analytics feature generates cash forecasts based on your Shopify sales.

We also liked that the integration works on the Xero mobile app. Apart from e-commerce accounting, Xero provides Shopify business owners with a complete finance management solution. For instance, it’s compatible with around 21,000 banks globally and 180 currencies.

It also automates payroll via the HR tool Gusto and has a fixed asset dashboard. The expense management module is very useful, with Hubdoc for capturing bills and receipts. Not to mention it automates tax compliance for your employees (forms W-9 and 1099 management).

Pros and Cons

Here’s what makes Xero one of the best accounting software for Shopify.

Pros Multiple powerful integrations

Multiple powerful integrations Excellent compatibility with different countries’ accounting rules

Excellent compatibility with different countries’ accounting rules Shopify cash flow forecasting Cons No phone number for customer support; only chat and email

Pricing

Xero starts at $15/month, but depending on when you make the purchase, you may be able to purchase the entry-level plan for as little as $3.75/month. The most expensive plan is usually $78/month but may be available for $19.50/month during promotions.

The A2X connector costs $19/month for up to 200 orders and goes up to $99/month for 5,000 orders maximum; plans to support more orders are also available on request. The native integration will set you back $13/month.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Businesses with stores and customers in different countries $3.75/month – Global compatibility

– Online document storage

– Very affordable

5. Vencru – Best Complete E-Commerce Accounting Software at a Low Price

Vencru is an affordable accounting software for freelancers, small businesses, retailers, and wholesalers.

The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Canada. Its unique selling point is that it’s specifically geared for e-commerce and retail businesses, making it one of the best accounting software solutions for Shopify.

Vencru’s budgeting and accounting software makes reporting on your incoming and outgoing payments easy. It gives you full visibility into the cost of running your Shopify business so you can make smarter decisions. In addition to accounting reports, it also generates sales and inventory valuation reports.

The software also automates a lot of your accounting tasks. For example, it automatically updates the price of goods when you create an invoice. It also reconciles starting and ending balances so you can maintain compliant books.

Vencru offers a native Shopify integration that takes very little effort to set up. It syncs data on sales, inventory levels, and taxes in real time. You can also synchronize client records to keep watch on your growing customer base. Besides Shopify, Vencru also integrates with BigCommerce, Amazon, and Woo.

Pros and Cons

For Shopify sellers looking for affordable accounting software, here are the pros and cons to consider.

Pros Inventory, payment, and sales in one platform

Inventory, payment, and sales in one platform Live chat support in all plans

Live chat support in all plans Integrates with all major e-commerce and payment systems Cons Only five users per account (maximum)

Pricing

Vencru starts at $6/month and supports one user and up to 200 transactions. For $30/month, you can add three users and record unlimited transactions. The Enterprise plan for $50/month gives you access to priority support and advanced reporting features.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Small e-commerce sellers $6/month – Purchase order creation

– Multi-currency invoicing

– Quotes management

6. Finaloop – Best for E-Commerce Businesses New to Online Accounting and Looking to Save Tax

Finaloop is a 2019 accounting software startup specializing in e-commerce accounting that raised $15.2 million in seed funds in 2021.

The company is based in Brooklyn, New York, and caters to business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. That’s why it wins a mention in our list of the best accounting software for Shopify, given that most tools you’ll find are designed for business-to-business service accounting.

Finaloop takes a unique approach to help streamline your end-to-end financial operations.

As part of its 14-day free trial, Finaloop asks you to connect all your accounts (banks, credit cards, business apps, loans, and Shopify store). It then reconciles and categorizes your data.

Within 24 hours, you’ll receive a profit and loss (P&L) and cash-flow analysis based on data from the last two months – completely free. You can then explore these insights using real-time reports and the trends dashboard to decide whether you want to sign up for the long term.

Once you subscribe, Finaloop offers features like inventory management, loan reconciliation, multi-channel orders, tax-saving tools, and multi-currency flexibility. The tax package is a useful add-on that provides federal and state-level tax planning insights.

Finaloop offers a native Shopify integration that includes AI-enabled accounting automation. We found the integration easy to set up, and it took less than ten minutes to install. It syncs all your Shopify data with Finaloop to maintain complete books and inventory visibility.

Pros and Cons

To decide if Finaloop is a good fit for you, check out its pros and cons.

Pros Straightforward setup and integration

Straightforward setup and integration Option to switch easily by syncing with QuickBooks

Option to switch easily by syncing with QuickBooks Same feature set for businesses of all sizes Cons Financial tools like payroll and expense management are missing

Pricing

Finaloop follows a unique pricing model in which the platform’s cost is linked to revenue. For example, businesses earning less than $100,000 annually will pay $59/month. This goes up to $139/month when you cross the $100,000 threshold.

Companies with close to $1 million in annual revenue will pay $895/month beyond that, it’s custom-priced. The Shopify integration is available for free.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features E-commerce businesses new to online accounting $65/month – AI analytics

– Tax optimization guidance

– Free trial using real Shopify data

7. Sage – Best E-commerce Accounting Software for Small Business Owners with Financial Knowledge

UK’s Sage Group is one of the country’s largest technology companies, specializing in ERP, accounting, and payroll software. It’s also the UK’s largest small business software supplier (with 6.1 million customers), which makes Sage a fitting addition to our list of the best accounting software for Shopify.

In 1999, the Sage Group acquired an American company called Intacct, which offers cloud-based accounting products. The software is extremely popular among Shopify business owners, with a native integration to enable data sync between the two platforms.

Sage lets you automatically transfer order data from Shopify into the accounting software. Also, you can synchronize refund data, one of the few tools with this feature. Creating a customer entity in Shopify creates a new record in Sage and refreshes the data every 60 minutes.

Sage has powerful cash flow analysis capabilities; you can simulate what-if scenarios to make better business decisions. It also has built-in inventory tracking and collaboration.

Large businesses can also explore the rest of Sage’s portfolio, which includes a CRM app, business intelligence, time-tracking software, and a human resource management system.

Our review also revealed that the app is feature-rich and geared towards seasoned business owners and accountants rather than solopreneurs. Shopify sellers with a finance team will find the solution particularly useful.

Pros and Cons

Here are Sage’s top pros and cons to help you decide if it’s the best e-commerce accounting software for you.

Pros Refund synchronization

Refund synchronization Detailed and customizable reports

Detailed and customizable reports 60-minute sync interval with Shopify Cons Requires financial knowledge

Pricing

The Sage 50 accounting software comes in three versions: Pro ($595/year), Premium ($970/year), and Quantum ($1,610/year). These prices are for a single user only, and adding extra users (such as your accountant) will cost more.

The upper-tier plans add extra features like multiple companies and order workflow management.

The native Sage integration (downloadable from the Shopify store) costs $15/month with a 30-day free trial.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Experienced Shopify sellers $595/year – End-to-end business management

– Powerful reporting

– Fast and frequent Shopify synchronization

8. QuickBooks – Best Shopify Accounting Software with Live Human Bookkeeping Assistance

When it comes to e-commerce accounting software, QuickBooks is among the top tools for good reason.

It has a large number of connectors on the Shopify app store and is designed for small businesses. The company recently added live-assisted bookkeeping for an affordable $50/month.

QuickBooks is a popular accounting software launched by the American company Inuit in 1992. Apart from bookkeeping, it supports other functionalities like financial planning, payroll, and time-tracking.

As of 2023, QuickBooks accounting is no longer available in India. Its MacOS software is available only in the US.

One benefit of QuickBooks is how well it integrates with Shopify. Its app store has several native and third-party connectors for QuickBooks, each for a different purpose. For instance, there’s an integration for global stores, one for syncing journals, and another for linking payouts.

It also offers special discounts for Shopify sellers. For example, when you sign up as a Shopify seller, the $30 plan will cost $21.

QuickBooks organizes Shopify payouts into discrete categories, such as sales, shopping, fees, and discounts. It generates profitability reports, lets you track e-commerce orders, and calculates sales tax automatically.

In addition to e-commerce accounting, QuickBooks makes it easier to manage outgoing payments and identify tax deductions. Our review also revealed a competent inventory management module and 1,099 compliance tools to help Shopify business owners work with freelancers.

Pros and Cons

Here’s a look at the key advantages and disadvantages of using QuickBooks as your Shopify accounting software.

Pros Multiple and versatile Shopify integrations

Multiple and versatile Shopify integrations Discounts for Shopify sellers

Discounts for Shopify sellers Integrates all popular e-commerce channels Cons Advanced features (like payroll) have an extra fee

Pricing

QuickBooks offers four plans: Simple Start ($15/month), Essentials ($30/month), Plus ($45/month), and Advanced ($100/month). The more expensive plans offer extra features like financial planning, automation, access controls, 24/7 support, and predictive analytics.

All native QuickBooks connectors for Shopify have a free plan and go up to $85/month.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Sellers who use multiple e-commerce platforms $15/month – Track business trips and miles traveled

– Excellent bookkeeping support

– 5% interest on the funds in your account

9. Dynamics 365 Business Central – Best Shopify Accounting Software for Teams Using Microsoft Products

Dynamics 365 Business Central is a finance and business operations management app for mid-sized businesses. It’s built on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 technology, the widely popular ERP system companies worldwide use.

Dynamics 365 Business Central is one of the best accounting software for Shopify because of its analytics capabilities. You can store and classify data based on unlimited dimensions. It also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate cash-flow projections for your e-commerce store.

It also helps that Dynamics 365 Business Central natively integrates with other accounting tools like Excel and Power BI (for business analysis). The platform’s supply chain management module works well with Shopify, simplifying order fulfillment and returns.

Download the Dynamics 365 Business Central connector from the app store to use this accounting software with Shopify.

The integration is free, unlike most other accounting software for Shopify. It also supports two-way data flow – transferring inventory data from Dynamics 365 and order data from Shopify.

Another benefit is its localization capability. Thanks to Microsoft’s global presence, it is compatible with tax laws, currencies, and accounting rules in 20+ countries. Microsoft operates through certified localization partners in regions where it can’t deliver localization, like Argentina and Japan.

Pros and Cons

To evaluate if Dynamics 365 Business Central is right for your Shopify accounting needs, consider the following pros and cons.

Pros Free native integration from Microsoft

Free native integration from Microsoft Microsoft’s large app ecosystem

Microsoft’s large app ecosystem Familiar MS Office-like user experience Cons Expensive; too many features for small businesses

Pricing

Microsoft offers two licensing plans for Dynamics 365 Business Central: Essentials ($70/month) and Premium ($100/month), both supporting unlimited users. The Premium plan is more suitable for Shopify sellers who run their own manufacturing centers as it offers features like production bill of materials and capacity planning.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Mid-sized businesses already using Microsoft products $70/month/user – AI-powered cash projections

– Full supply-chain management

– Global compatibility

10. Hurdlr – Top Accounting App for Individuals Transitioning to a Small Business Entity

Hurdlr is a small business and solopreneur accounting app launched in 2012. It offers end-to-end finance management for individuals and small teams enabling them to stay profitable and compliant.

Hurdlr offers a native integration that you can download from the Shopify app store.

The software is marketed as a simple ‘tracking tool for sellers who don’t need a complex accounting system,’ which is precisely why it’s on our list of the best accounting software for Shopify. Many users adopt Shopify to grow their solo small business – Hurdlr bridges the gap between being a freelancer and a business owner.

Underneath the hood, Hurdlr offers a full-fledged bookkeeping system, complete with P&L statements, automated reconciliation, balance sheets, and other essential features. Also, it automatically tracks your traveled miles to maximize deductions and generates tax estimates.

The software has a powerful mobile app so you can track your earnings and books on the go. We also liked that the company has a free plan (without automated calculations) to help you get started. By upgrading to Pro, you get double-entry accounting, which lets you record debits and credits for each transaction.

Pros and Cons

Here are Hurdlr’s pros and cons to help you decide which Shopify accounting software to choose.

Pros Ideal for small businesses

Ideal for small businesses Free plan available

Free plan available Useful tax compliance features Cons Limited automation

Pricing

Hurdlr’s Premium plan costs $8.34/month, although we recommend that Shopify sellers opt for Hurdlr Pro, priced at $16.67/month since it’s the only plan to support double-entry reporting. There’s also an enterprise option available (custom-priced) which includes APIs, corporate branding, and live training.

Hurdlr’s integration for Shopify starts at $0, but you have to upgrade to the paid plan for $7.99/month to access the app’s AI expense categorization feature.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Freelancers transitioning to Shopify business owners $8.34/month – AI expense categorization

– Self-employment tax calculations

– Powerful mobile app

11. Wave – Best for Shopify Business Owners who Need an Unlimited Free Plan

Wave is a Canadian financial software company that launched its first app in 2009, a free accounting software for businesses with between one and nine employees. Today, it offers free and paid plans for SMBs of various sizes and integrates closely with Shopify.

Apart from e-commerce accounting software, Wave offers payroll solutions in the US and Canada, with fully automated tax payments in 14 US states. Small businesses can also benefit from the company’s payment service, enabling them to receive credit card or Apple Pay payments into their account with only a 1% transaction fee.

The accounting software is simple and easy to use. It supports unlimited bank and credit card transactions, which is good news for business owners.

Wave also enables automated reconciliation, cash-flow reports, year-on-year analysis, and handy payment reminders to maintain your financial health.

Wave has a native connector in the Shopify app store called Sync to Wave. It’s a simple connector that lets you transfer sales and payout data from Shopify to Wave in real time. It can also sync older (historical) records, but you’d have to specially request the feature.

Wave also has bookkeeping, accounting, and payroll experts to advise you. The company’s extensive tutorials and guides are designed to help even those without financial training get started.

Small business owners can also benefit from the tool’s mobile expense management feature.

Pros and Cons

When evaluating this e-commerce accounting software, consider the following pros and cons.

Pros Ideal for non-technical users with no financial background

Ideal for non-technical users with no financial background Unlimited transaction support

Unlimited transaction support Easy-to-use payroll system Cons Free plan doesn’t include automations and supports only one user

Pricing

Wave offers two plans: a free plan with unlimited bookkeeping support, which Shopify users rate highly, and only one paid plan, which costs $16/month. You can also configure Wave to accept credit card payments for a fee of 2.9% per transaction.

Best for Starting Price Standout Features Individual and small Shopify business owners Free or $16/month – Free plan supports unlimited records

– Optical character recognition

– Hire a bookkeeper via Wave

How We Ranked the Best Shopify Bookkeeping Software

At Tech Report, we’ve been reporting on technology and digital transformation since 1999. Our team members are seasoned experts in testing and reviewing business apps in various domains, including accounting software.

To rank the best Shopify bookkeeping software, we first considered how well the solutions integrate with the Shopify e-commerce platform. Only companies with native or certified third-party integrations qualified for our shortlist.

Next, we evaluated the apps’ credibility and use in different countries around the world. We excluded accounting software platforms that are very new or haven’t been sufficiently field-tested. This helped us compile a strong shortlist of the top Shopify accounting software available in 2024.

Finally, we tested the apps’ features ourselves, including their functionalities related to Shopify as well as non-e-commerce features like expense management. Based on our experience, we considered the price of the platforms to understand if the apps offer users genuine value.

Can You Do Bookkeeping in Shopify?

While Shopify has a number of tools and capabilities to support e-commerce sellers, it doesn’t have built-in bookkeeping. However, you can definitely do bookkeeping in Shopify with the right planning. Here are a few options.

Manual, Pen-and-Paper Approach

This Shopify accounting model may work for individual sellers who don’t have to track high order volumes. As part of the bookkeeping process, you have to track your daily business expenses and store all the receipts. This helps you claim credits and deductions, which can provide much relief during tax season.

Organize your receipts into categories, even if you do it manually, and once a week, make a note of your cash flow from Shopify. At the end of every month, sit down with your books and take stock of how much you’ve sold, your business costs, and your overall income. You may want to hire an accountant once a year to file your taxes.

Digitized, Spreadsheet Approach

The second way to do bookkeeping in Shopify is to use a spreadsheet tool like Microsoft Office Excel or Google Sheets. These tools don’t just let you maintain a digital copy of your books; they also simplify some of the calculations.

In spreadsheets, you can create formulas in table cells to automatically calculate values. You only need to type in a formula once, and it’ll calculate values in bulk. This forms the basis of digital bookkeeping for Shopify.

Create tables in your spreadsheet to store your daily expenses and Shopify income. Use formulas to calculate your total cash inflow and outflow. Assess how much you earn every month and use slightly more complex formulas to calculate your average revenues and tax liability.

Install an app like InstaSheets, Exportier, or Matrixify to export Shopify data to spreadsheets without typing it out.

You can also export data directly from the Shopify platform’s ‘Orders’ section. However, this will create a complex CSV file with 30+ data fields per order, which you may not need for your accounting processes.

Automated, Accounting Software-Based Approach

Bookkeeping in Shopify is all about maintaining all relevant records.

This includes expenses and earnings, as well as the process of reconciling them with bank statements.

Based on your cash flow, you can make decisions that keep your Shopify business profitable.

The last method of accounting in Shopify is the most sustainable – finding the best accounting software for Shopify. The software apps we discussed all automatically fetch your Shopify data (via integrations) on the one hand and bank data on the other.

They then automatically reconcile and balance your books and calculate profit or loss. The apps automatically update the calculations when your Shopify data changes (for example, when a customer returns a product) and as per tax laws.

Shopify Accountant Automation Software – Takeaways

As a thriving business owner, you simply can’t do without Shopify accounting software. While there are other methods of maintaining your books, these powerful software apps bring incredible automation and convenience, while providing support from real people when you need it.

Our tests show that FreshBooks is the best accounting software for Shopify overall. Starting at $7.60/month, it’s affordable for all businesses. The Shopify app store has a number of integration options, and you also benefit from localization.

Larger Shopify businesses can consider NetSuite or Dynamics 365 Business Central, which bring a wide range of features and an ecosystem of additional services, thanks to Oracle and Microsoft, respectively. However, for those starting out and looking for a solution that’ll help them scale, FreshBooks is the better option.

