Top Accounting Tools for Squarespace Store: 2024 Guide

Squarespace Accounting Integrations: Things to Consider

Squarespace is a popular choice for online stores, giving platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce a run for their money. And while keeping finances in order is important for every business, for online stores, it’s crucial.

Squarespace integrates with dozens of accounting plugins.

And where it doesn’t have a direct integrations, you can find a workaround through connectors like Zapier.

However, more options don’t equal easy decisions. Quite the opposite, you can get lost if you aren’t sure what to look for.

To help you choose the right Squarespace accounting software, we’ve created a list of the key points to consider.

Compliance with Tax Regulations

It’s a pity they don’t teach tax compliance in schools because learning it as an adult is a headache. Your accounting software should take this burden off your shoulders, ensuring you pay the right amount to the right authorities and don’t accidentally commit a financial crime.

Ideally, the software should calculate taxes like VAT and GST based on the customer’s country of residence to comply with import/export regulations and customs duties.

Additionally, detailed tax reports with a clear audit trail will help to maintain a clean compliance record.

Automation and Real-Time Sync

The best thing about modern accounting software is the automation of data entry and calculations. Back in the day, you’d have to manually write down each sold item and all the associated figures.

And we aren’t talking about 18th-century accountants. A decade ago, many accountants still relied on manual data entry to spreadsheets like Excel, even though they automated calculations.

Luckily, most Squarespace accounting plugins sync your store’s data in real time. This way, they minimize human errors, help to track inventory, and ensure the accuracy of financial reports.

But while automation and real-time data sync are common, the integration depth and customization options differ.

For example, some Squarespace accounting plugins focus on basic data, such as sales revenue, refunds, and expenses. These plugins may update stock quantities based on sales but lack advanced features like low stock alerts or real-time inventory syncing.

Other tools can capture detailed sales data, such as order numbers, discounts applied, and payment methods. Additionally, they update inventory in real time and send you custom alerts. The best Squarespace accounting plugins even sync the shipping details.

Financial Reporting

The best accounting software goes beyond basic metrics, helping you monitor KPIs like Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC), Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), and liquidity ratios.

Your chosen plugin must also generate a range of reports. Apart from basic balance sheets and income statements, check whether you can get budget variance analysis, accounts aging, and segment reports.

Look for accounting tools with customizable reports and dashboards. Visualizations ease interpretation of financial data, so you can quickly identify trends and issues.

Payroll

If you run a large Squarespace store with multiple employees, consider tools with payroll functionality. Such plugins automate wage and tax calculations, sync employee information, and generate reports on labor costs.

Some businesses manage sales, inventory, and payroll with different software. Specialized solutions typically have more advanced features, but this approach may cause issues in data sharing and scalability.

Having a unified platform reduces complexity and streamlines processes.

Scalability

Unless you’re selling exclusive handmade goods in small quantities, you likely want your store to grow. The accounting software should be capable of handling increased sales volumes, expanding product lines, and growing customer databases without performance degradation.

Multi-channel and multi-currency support is a big advantage. For example, if you decide to open an Amazon store in addition to your website, you want the plugin to integrate with both.

Now, imagine your accounting software only integrates with Squarespace. You’d have to manually export and input the Amazon store sales data to get a unified view of your business’ performance.

Plus, you’d have to track inventory separately for each channel, increasing the risk of overselling or stockouts.

Compatibility

Your accounting software must integrate with Squarespace; that’s obvious. However, many store owners fail to consider compatibility with other tools, such as CRM and shipping platforms.

Furthermore, not every accounting software connects to Squarespace directly. In theory, connectors like Zapier can automate data sync between your store and hundreds of accounting tools, even if they don’t have a dedicated Squarespace extension.

However, such solutions typically have limited functionality, complex setups, and longer sync times. Plus, third-party connectors introduce additional vulnerabilities in your data transfer process.

User Experience and Support

Accounting isn’t fun if you don’t have a background in finance. That’s why your Squarespace accounting software should have a user-friendly, intuitive interface.

Given the nature of accounting and the array of features needed, the software is unlikely to be simple. Initial confusion is almost inevitable. However, comprehensive documentation, tutorials, and responsive customer support can help you minimize disruptions.

Security

Financial data is sensitive, so your accounting software must implement robust security measures. This includes encryption, access controls, and two-factor authentication.

Additionally, look for compliance with industry regulations like PCI DSS and GDPR to ensure the confidentiality of customer information.

Value

Accounting software can cost anywhere from $0 to over $1,000 monthly. Compare pricing plans and match the features to your business needs to get the best value for your money.

For example, if you’re a solopreneur running a small store, you may not need multi-user support and dozens of customizable reports.

On the other hand, international eCommerce websites can save a hefty chunk in the long term by investing in sophisticated accounting software.

It’s worth noting that some providers offer a money-back guarantee or demo versions, so you can test the software risk-free.

The Best Squarespace Accounting Software in 2024: Shortlist

Before we dive into detailed reviews, here’s a quick glance at our top 7 software for Squarespace accounting.

Best Squarespace Accounting Software Reviewed

Now, let’s take a closer look at the best Squarespace accounting software and compare the features.

1. Freshbooks: The Best Accounting Software for Squarespace Stores

Freshbooks encompasses accounting, client communication, payroll, and team management solutions.

Since Freshbooks is a cloud-based software, you can access it from any device as long as you have an internet connection. However, Freshbooks also has an intuitive mobile app for iOS and Android.

Pros Available in 16 languages

Available in 16 languages Supports multiple sales channels and over 160 currencies

Supports multiple sales channels and over 160 currencies User-friendly dashboards and reports

User-friendly dashboards and reports In-app estimates and proposals

In-app estimates and proposals Quick in-app refunds Cons Payroll is only available as an add-on

Freshbooks automatically syncs clients, items, and orders from all your sales channels. That’s handy if you also run a store on Etsy, Amazon, or eBay.

What’s more, Freshbooks supports over 160 currencies and is available in 16 languages, including German, Greek, Portuguese, and Swedish.

And that’s not the only aspect where Freshbooks shines. Automated reporting is far from unique: every accounting software on this list can generate balance sheets and cash flow statements.

Freshbooks reports combine depth with user-friendliness.

The interface is designed with usability in mind, so things like spending reports being color-coded makes it easier to spot certain expense categories.

Not only that, Freshbooks’ in-app estimates and proposals are particularly handy for freelancers and service providers. However, you’ll also find them useful if you deal with custom requests or bulk orders.

While estimates and proposals may not be relevant for every online store, automatic in-app refunds certainly are. Freshbooks makes WePay, Stripe, and credit card refunds ridiculously easy — it only takes a few clicks.

Pricing

Freshbooks Lite plan is good enough for single use and basic accounting. If you’re only getting started as a store owner, there’s no reason to overpay. Plus, you can try it out with a 30-day free trial.

However, established online stores are better off with the Premium plan, which includes advanced reporting, accounts payable automation, bank reconciliation, and accountant access. For large online stores, Freshbooks has a Custom plan.

The Plus and Premium plans allow you to invite one accountant, but you have to pay $11 monthly for any additional users. Payroll add-on starts at $40 monthly.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version International stores From $19/month Yes Yes, 30 days

2. NetSuite: The Top Squarespace ERP and Accounting Software for Large Stores

NetSuite is consistently ranked as one of the best all-in-one business management tools in our guides. Apart from accounting, NetSuite offers enterprise resource management (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.

Netsuite’s scalability, including 190+ currency and multi-channel support, makes it perfect for large online stores. However, due to the high price, NetSuite may be poorly suitable for small businesses.

Pros Suitable for large-scale online stores

Suitable for large-scale online stores Multi-currency and multi-channel support

Multi-currency and multi-channel support Comprehensive all-in-one solution

Comprehensive all-in-one solution Powerful workflow automation

Powerful workflow automation Compatible with numerous third-party tools Cons Not the best choice for small businesses

Not the best choice for small businesses No free version

NetSuite’s accounting capabilities go beyond the basics. One standout feature is the automation of order fulfillment, payroll, and refunds.

With NetSuite, you can accept returns from all channels, and items will be back in your inventory immediately. Payroll automation is especially useful for large online store owners who may not have the time to fill in dozens of forms.

Another feature making NetSuite the go-to solution for stores operating at scale is the SuiteAccountants cloud platform. It allows collaboration with accounting professionals and real-time monitoring from any device.

If you don’t have a dedicated accountant, you’ll appreciate NetSuite’s tax management tools. SuiteTax automatically calculates tax on every transaction based on the item’s category and customer’s location. Not only that, but it updates the tax rates monthly to ensure you’re up to date with the regulations.

Lastly, SuiteAnalytics provides real-time visibility into your store’s financial KPIs. The dashboards are customizable to support informed decision-making based on metrics that matter the most for your business.

Pricing

NetSuite doesn’t openly disclose its pricing because it depends on your business size and revenue. Apart from the platform itself, you have to pay an annual license fee and a one-time setup fee for the NetSuite Connector. Luckily, NetSuite offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you don’t risk your money.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version Enterprises On request Yes Yes, on request

3. Zoho Accounting: Small Business Accounting Software with a Free Plan

Like NetSuite, Zoho is a comprehensive suite of business solutions that includes accounting, CRM, HR, analytics, and project management tools.

Zoho Books is a cloud accounting software targeting small businesses aiming to scale, thanks to flexible pricing plans and diverse features.

Alternatively, you can get the Zoho Finance Plus suite, which includes Zoho Books along with inventory, expense, and subscription management tools. This option may be better suited for medium to large businesses.

Pros Affordable pricing plans starting at $15/month

Affordable pricing plans starting at $15/month Free plan available

Free plan available Excellent automation features

Excellent automation features Easy to use and set up

Easy to use and set up Allows collaboration with accountants Cons Limited transactions per month, depending on your plan

Limited transactions per month, depending on your plan A maximum of 15 users

Zoho Books is an excellent tool if accounting isn’t your element. It’s intuitive, easy to set up, and has a comprehensive knowledge base with detailed tutorials. Plus, Zoho offers visually appealing dashboards that help to assess your store’s financial state at a glance.

Automatic reporting, inventory management, payables, and banking transaction entry save plenty of time that you can spend doing more strategically important tasks.

Additionally, Zoho automatically sends payment reminders to customers and generates invoices when orders are placed.

However, if you decide to trust your finances to a professional, Zoho offers great collaboration features. You can set user-specific permissions so that your accountant only sees what’s relevant to their work and chat with them right in the app.

Pricing

Zoho Books is free for businesses with an annual revenue of under $50,000. We love that Zoho’s free version isn’t limited in features, and you can even invite an accountant. Overall, all of the plans are reasonably priced, offering superb value for your money.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version Small online stores Starting from $15/month Yes Yes, forever free plan

4. Xero by Amaka: Simple, yet Powerful Cloud-Based Accounting Software

Xero is another popular accounting software focused on small to medium businesses. Unlike NetSuite or Zoho, Xero is a standalone software rather than a suite of business tools. However, it seamlessly integrates with over 1,000 third-party software.

Pros Multi-currency and multi-channel support

Multi-currency and multi-channel support Affordable pricing plans starting with $15/month

Affordable pricing plans starting with $15/month Comprehensive dashboards that aid decision-making

Comprehensive dashboards that aid decision-making Cloud-based, so you don’t need a desktop app Cons Payroll is only available at an extra fee

Payroll is only available at an extra fee Bank reconciliation and multi-currency support from $78/month

Xero is cloud-based, so you don’t have to install a desktop application. It doesn’t take up space on your device and can be accessed from any device, anytime. However, we recommend trying out Xero’s mobile app, which stands out with its intuitive and visually appealing interface.

Comprehensive dashboards are Xero’s prominent feature.

You can tailor Xero’s dashboards to only display the metrics relevant to your business and monitor your cash flow in real time.

Xero reports are also customizable. Drag-and-drop editor makes reordering and removing rows incredibly easy. Plus, you can insert formulas and IF statements to automatically calculate variances between columns.

Furthermore, Automatic bank transaction reconciliation ensures your records are always accurate. The software automatically matches bank statements to your invoice payments and categorizes them. Then, you can reconcile them in bulk in no time.

Although Xero is small business-oriented, it supports multiple sales channels and over 160 currencies. However, this feature is only available with the most expensive plan.

Pricing

Xero is affordable, with plans starting at $15 monthly (currently available at only $3.75 monthly!). However, the Starter plan doesn’t include bank reconciliation, analytics, or multi-currency support. To get these features, you must subscribe to the Established plan. Even then, you have to pay extra for payroll functionality.

The good news is that you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and decide whether you like the app before committing.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version Growing online stores Starting from $15/month Yes Yes, 30 days

5. QuickBooks: Accounting and Inventory Management Software with Multi-Channel Support

QuickBooks may be the most popular accounting software globally, with an estimated 85% market share. Accountants favor it for its advanced functionality and collaboration possibilities. However, QuickBooks is equally suitable for small business owners who manage finances themselves.

Because QuickBooks continuously grows and acquires new clients, it partnered with Dataswitcher to simplify migration from your current accounting solution. It’s almost like transferring your data from an old iPhone to a new one.

Pros Great for collaboration with your accountant

Great for collaboration with your accountant Custom, fully automated reports

Custom, fully automated reports Streamlined migration from other accounting software to QuickBooks

Streamlined migration from other accounting software to QuickBooks Up to $25,000 in annual tax penalty coverage Cons Online support is sometimes unresponsive

Online support is sometimes unresponsive Many features, like inventory tracking and budget management, only start with $35/month

QuickBooks is arguably the most comprehensive accounting solution available. Reporting? Check. Inventory management? Check. Payroll? Check. Bank reconciliation? Check. You get the idea.

We won’t get into all the specific reports QuickBooks generates because that would take ages. However, it’s worth mentioning QuickBooks reporting is fully automated and highly customizable. Furthermore, you get up to $25,000 in annual coverage if you receive a tax penalty for any reason.

QuickBooks is ideal if you have an accountant or other employees accessing your financial data. You can set roles and permissions, limit report access, and request users to clock in and out to mark billable hours.

Many accounting software have built-in inventory tracking, but few send you low-stock alerts like QuickBooks. We also like that QuickBooks lets you track non-inventory items, services, and bundles apart from sellable stock.

Pricing

QuickBooks pricing is aligned with competitors like Xero and Zoho. However, apart from small to medium-business-oriented plans, QuickBooks also offers enterprise solutions. These can reach $4,600 annually.

Unfortunately, QuickBooks Simple Start and Essentials plans have basic functionality. To get multi-currency support, set recurring transactions, track inventory, and manage budgets, you need the most expensive plan.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version Collaboration Starting from $24/month Yes Yes, 30 days

6. TaxJar: US State Tax-Compliant Squarespace Accounting Tool

As you may have guessed, TaxJar focuses on tax compliance. It automates the entire tax life cycle, from calculations to reporting and filing. However, it lacks features like inventory tracking, bank reconciliation, and payroll offered by competitors.

So why choose TaxJar, then? Because it seamlessly integrates with multiple sales channels, including Squarespace, Amazon, and eBay, and fully automates US tax filing and remittance.

It’s a viable solution if you already manage the cash flow in another app but need more accurate, state-based tax calculations. TaxJar targets small US-based businesses that don’t need the advanced features of software like NetSuite or Zoho.

Pros Automated tax returns and remittances

Automated tax returns and remittances Automatic sales tax nexus tracking

Automatic sales tax nexus tracking User-friendly state-specific dashboards

User-friendly state-specific dashboards Integrates with multiple sales channels Cons Only for US-based businesses

Only for US-based businesses No features other than tax management

Managing the sales tax nexus is a hurdle for many US businesses. According to US laws, you must pay a sales tax in the states in which you have a physical presence or economic connection.

Physical nexus includes but isn’t limited to having an office, employees, or storage facility in a state. Economic nexus typically refers to making a certain amount of sales in said state.

The definition of nexus varies by state and is often vague. If you suspect that you have a sales tax nexus in a state, you must check with the state’s taxing authority. That’s cumbersome, to say the least.

Here’s where TaxJar comes in. It automatically monitors your store’s activities and warns you if you meet any state’s nexus qualification criteria. TaxJar’s state-specific dashboards show when you’re approaching a nexus threshold.

Additionally, TaxJar compiles detailed tax reports and updates them daily. The best thing is that you can forget about tax returns and remittances, as TaxJar will do it on your behalf across all states.

Pricing

TaxJar only has two pricing plans, and they aren’t cheap, considering that you need additional accounting software for operations other than tax management. However, your peace of mind (and freedom because tax evasion is the worst crime you can commit in the US) is priceless.

Furthermore, TaxJar offers a 30-day free trial with full access to the Professional plan. We highly recommend you try the app if you’re based in the US.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version Tax compliance Starting from $19/month No Yes, 30 days

7. MYOB by Amaka: Best Tool for Australia and New Zealand-Based Stores

The only reason MYOB didn’t make it higher on our list is its narrow niche. The software was created specifically for digital download, drop-shipping, and small businesses based in Australia and New Zealand.

But narrow focus doesn’t equal limited functionality. MYOB is a comprehensive yet affordable solution that includes reporting, tax management, payroll, inventory tracking, and analytics.

Pros Excellent automation of payroll, invoicing, and reporting

Excellent automation of payroll, invoicing, and reporting Allows collaboration with your accountant

Allows collaboration with your accountant Payroll included in all plans

Payroll included in all plans Affordable plans starting with $5/month Cons Only for AU and NZ-based businesses

Only for AU and NZ-based businesses The desktop app is only compatible with Windows

The desktop app is only compatible with Windows No multi-currency support in lower-tier plans

We loved MYOB’s customizable invoice templates with pre-fill functionality. MYOB even integrates a Pay Now button to your invoices so your clients are redirected straight to the payment gateway.

Another time-saving feature is automatic reporting and bank reconciliation. For example, MYOB automatically calculates GST and pre-fills your business activity statement (BAS) reports. And since MYOB has direct links with over 130 banks across AU and NZ, data transfer takes seconds.

Payroll management is included in all plans. MYOB calculates variables like superannuation, tax, and annual leave to reduce human error, so all you have left is to click Send. Additionally, you can generate rosters and timesheets right in the app.

In short, MYOB does all the hard work for you, so your finances will be in order even if you aren’t accounting-savvy. But if you decide to trust them to a bookkeeper, MYOB allows seamless collaboration with real-time data sync.

MYOB Lite and Pro are cloud-based, so you can access your account online. However, to use the Plus or Premier plan features, you have to install a Windows desktop app.

Pricing

MYOB is suitable for businesses of all sizes, with plans starting at only $5 monthly. However, multi-currency support and unlimited payroll are only available with the Premier plan. MYOB offers a 30-day free trial.

Best For Price Mobile App Trial Version Dropshipping and digital goods Starting from $5/month Yes Yes, 30 days

How We Ranked the Best Squarespace Accounting Integrations

With so many factors to consider, comparing Squarespace accounting tools becomes tricky. Here are the key factors that influenced our decisions:

Integrations: We selected software that smoothly integrates with Squarespace and other business software like payment gateways and CRM platforms.

We selected software that smoothly integrates with Squarespace and other business software like payment gateways and CRM platforms. Inventory management: Built-in stock management ensures that your financial reports accurately reflect reality.

Built-in stock management ensures that your financial reports accurately reflect reality. Tax compliance: The software should calculate taxes based on your location to ensure accurate reporting and avoid penalties.

The software should calculate taxes based on your location to ensure accurate reporting and avoid penalties. Reporting: We examined the variety of report types available, customization options, and their accuracy.

We examined the variety of report types available, customization options, and their accuracy. Scalability: Our chosen tools cater to businesses of various sizes. We focused on options that support multiple currencies and sales channels and offer different feature plans.

Our chosen tools cater to businesses of various sizes. We focused on options that support multiple currencies and sales channels and offer different feature plans. User experience: We ensured that all software solutions have user-friendly interfaces and excellent customer support.

We ensured that all software solutions have user-friendly interfaces and excellent customer support. Pricing: We selected tools that offer flexible pricing structures and good value for the money. Additionally, we considered the availability of free trials or money-back guarantees.

Instead of blindly trusting software provider websites, our team tested each solution and dove into verified user reviews. Our hands-on approach helped spot the standout features and non-apparent drawbacks of each app.

What Accounting Software is Best for E-commerce?

There’s no one-size-fits-all accounting software because even businesses in the same industry have different needs. However, knowing your options will help you pick the right tool. Here are some common types of accounting software for eCommerce.

General Accounting Software

General accounting software helps manage basic financial tasks like invoicing, accounts receivable/payable, general ledger, and reporting. In other words, it focuses on core functions without specialized features.

Such accounting tools are best suitable for small to medium businesses without extensive resource planning needs or many employees.

ERP Software

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software integrates various business processes, including accounting, inventory, human resources, sales, and customer relationships, into a unified system.

Unlike general accounting software, ERP provides a holistic view of business operations and removes data silos. A perfect example of Squarespace ERP software is Oracle NetSuite.

Such solutions tend to be expensive, but they’re incredibly useful for medium to large enterprises with complex operations and multiple departments.

Payroll Software

Payroll software automates processes related to employee compensation, including salary calculations, tax deductions, direct deposits, and tax filings.

Specialized payroll software may be unnecessary for small online stores. However, it saves a lot of time and ensures compliance for larger companies with many employees.

You may get a dedicated payroll software or find an accounting solution with payroll integration, such as MYOB or QuickBooks.

Inventory Management Software

Inventory management software tracks stock levels, orders, and sales. It helps minimize stockouts and overstocks, along with enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.

Not every accounting software includes inventory tracking. And, frankly, not every business needs it. However, for online stores, we advise choosing a solution with built-in inventory management, such as Freshbooks or Netsuite.

Using a single software solution for accounting and inventory management ensures your data is always accurate and timely. Plus, it usually costs less than integrating two separate software.

Cloud vs. Desktop Software

Cloud accounting software is accessible from any device via the internet, whereas desktop apps have to be installed on your computer. Internet-accessible tools streamline collaboration because you can share data in real time. Plus, it’s often more scalable.

However, desktop software typically offers more advanced features and gives more control over your data.

As a rule of thumb, small to medium businesses with remote teams or those requiring frequent access to financial data may benefit from cloud software. Larger companies with specific security or customization needs may prefer desktop accounting software.

However, many accounting tools offer both solutions. For example, QuickBooks has an online version for the Start and Essentials plans but requires a desktop app for advanced features. Another example is Xero, which is cloud-based but has a mobile app for convenience.

The Best Squarespace Accounting Software Compared

With so many options, choosing the best accounting software isn’t easy. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the top contenders to help you decide:

Squarespace Accounting Takeaways

Choosing Squarespace financial management software isn’t easy because eCommerce needs go well beyond basic reporting. Ideally, your Squarespace accounting solution should accurately calculate sales tax, update inventory in real time, and integrate with other business management tools.

Our tests show that Freshbooks is one of the best Squarespace eCommerce accounting tools due to its scalability, simplicity, and diverse functionality. The best thing is that you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day trial.

If you have specific needs, such as US sales tax calculation or advanced ERP features, consider other software from our list.

