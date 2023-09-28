Best Business Process Management Software: Top 10 BPMs in 2023 Compared

The Top Business Process Management Software Ranked

Below is quick glance at the 10 best business process management software solutions, with Monday taking the crown as our number one. Here’s why each one made it on our list and who they’re best suited for:

Monday – Offers the best business process management software overall, thanks to its automation, time tracking features, and wide variety of integrations. ClickUp – The best choice for automating processes, as it allows you to set triggers for each automated process, such as a completed task Wrike – A powerful BPM tool with detailed reporting and analytical tools that help your business make data-driven decisions. Smartsheet – The best spreadsheet-style BPM that offers a huge range of customization to suit your business needs. Teamwork – Features some of the best time management tools, including tracking time on a task-by-task basis, offering managers greater insight. Quire – A top choice for small to mid-size businesses, as it offers a wide range of plans that can scale alongside your business. Awork – Easy-to-use BPM software with one of the most user-friendly and eye-catching interfaces. ProWorkflow – Excellent BPM tool with useful financial management integrations with leading apps such as Xero, QuickBooks, and FreshBooks. Zoho Projects – The best budget-friendly BPM software with a wide range of affordable plans, including a generous free forever plan. Kissflow – A reliable low-code BPM platform that offers a wide range of customizations and automation.

What is Business Process Management Software?

Business process management software assists businesses in the design, modeling, execution, automation, and improvement of a collection of tasks and activities that, when finished, enable the organization to achieve its objectives.

The industry has witnessed the growth of advanced BPM software in recent years, which is essentially the introduction of modern technology like real-time analytics, complex event processing (CEP), business activity monitoring (BAM), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Therefore, businesses no longer exclusively rely on experienced coders to optimize their business processes because of BPMS’ growing use of low-code or no-code technology. The software is now at a stage where it can handle all these core duties for you with very little human input.

Key Reasons Why You Need BPM Software

There are a number of reasons why a business might need Process Management software, for example, they can automate routine tasks, saving time for other more important orders of business. Below are some of the key benefits of using a BPM tool:

BPMs assist businesses in ensuring adherence to internal policies and industry regulations. To reduce the risks associated with non-compliance, they also provide tools like audit trails and compliance reports. Agility and Adaptability – By using a reliable BPM, businesses are able to adjust to shifting market conditions and customer demands. They can then quickly alter procedures to take into account new goods, services, or laws.

The Top Business Process Management Tools Reviewed

It’s now time to take a closer look at the best business process management tools on the market, starting with our number one, Monday. In these reviews, we’ll look at the key features, as well as any unique offerings, pricing, compatibility, and other crucial components.

1. Monday – Offers Easily the Best Business Process Management Software

Monday is a flexible work operating system that provides excellent features that support different BPM-related functions. Its user-friendly interface is one of its best qualities. You can easily create visuals of your processes using the design’s customizable boards and widgets.

We find that the software makes it simple to create, manage, and alter workflows to your own BPM requirements, and Monday also excels in task management, providing tools for creating, assigning, and tracking tasks.

You can set deadlines, assign owners, and prioritize tasks, streamlining the execution of the process. Additionally, you can take advantage of mentions, comments, file attachments, and notifications that can be used to increase your team’s collaboration.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Workflow Management $10/month $8/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

In terms of automation, and while not it’s not as robust as dedicated BPM automation tools, Monday does enable businesses to streamline processes. You can set up automation rules that trigger actions based on predefined criteria to simplify routine tasks, reduce manual effort, and enhance process consistency.

However, one of Monday’s strengths is its high degree of customization, including the ability to use custom columns, data structures, and automation rules to suit your unique processes. You also get a ton of useful integrations to ensure data flows seamlessly between different tools that your business uses.

The most popular options include Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack. And lastly, Monday offers mobile apps for both iOS and Android so you can manage your tasks and workflows from anywhere. To learn more about Monday, read our full, in-depth Monday review.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, Monday sits comfortably on the more affordable side, which is great for smaller businesses looking to save some money – but there’s still a good range of plans that allow for scalability.

There’s even a free plan that can be used for 1-2 users – so ideal for a startup or very small team. Either way, it’s a great way to test out the service before signing up for a long-term plan.

Can be integrated with third-party apps, like Slack and Google Suite One of the best task management solutions Cons All-in-one business tool — isn’t a dedicated BPM tool

2. ClickUp – Best for Automating Routine Tasks

ClickUp is a robust Business Process Management tool that helps businesses automate and streamline their processes. Its cloud-based software is all about making your workflow more efficient and transparent.

One of the standout features of ClickUp is its flexibility. It allows you to design, automate, and streamline your workflows. Whether you’re managing simple tasks or complex business processes, ClickUp lets you create custom workflows that align with your needs.

Another strength of ClickUp is its automation capabilities. It allows you to automate repetitive tasks, notifications, and reminders with a lot of flexibility. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of human error.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Automating Manual Processes $10/month $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

ClickUp’s reporting and analytics features are also worth mentioning, as they provide you with insightful data on task progress, team performance, and project metrics. This data-driven approach empowers businesses to make informed decisions, optimize their processes, and allocate resources more effectively.

Furthermore, ClickUp offers a mobile app that ensures that you can stay connected and productive on the go. This is particularly valuable for businesses with remote or distributed teams, as it allows for seamless communication and task management regardless of location.

However, we found in our testing that one potential drawback of ClickUp is its learning curve. While it offers a wealth of features, new users may find it overwhelming initially. However, we were glad to see that ClickUp provides extensive guides and excellent customer support to help users get up to speed.

Pricing

ClickUps business plans offer all the advanced automation, time tracking options, mindmap templates, and workflow management features you’ll need – so this is the best choice for enterprises.

There’s also a useful free version that you can try, but you’re limited to just 2 users and a pretty small amount of storage (100Mb) – with that being said, startups and small businesses should still be able to benefit from this, and it’s a reliable way to test the service out before forking out your hard-earned cash.

Pros One of the best free project planning tools

One of the best free project planning tools Low-cost paid plans for businesses of all sizes

Low-cost paid plans for businesses of all sizes Powerful mobile apps for keeping track of processes on the go

Powerful mobile apps for keeping track of processes on the go Includes integrations for most popular workforce apps, such as Google Suite

Includes integrations for most popular workforce apps, such as Google Suite Has excellent collaborative features, including real-time chat Cons It’s a pretty steep learning curve

3. Wrike – Offers Excellent Reporting and Analytical Features

Wrike stands out as one of the best Business Process Management tools available on the market, offering a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and drive productivity across organizations.

One of Wrike’s standout features is its user-friendly interface. Whether you’re a seasoned BPM professional or a newcomer, the platform’s intuitive design makes it accessible and easy to navigate.

Wrike also excels in customization, allowing businesses to tailor their workflows to meet their unique needs, making Wrike a valuable asset for organizations with diverse processes and workflows.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Team Collaborating $9.80/month $9.80/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Plus, collaboration is at the very core of Wrike’s functionality, and its real-time editing, commenting, and task assignment features empower teams to work together seamlessly. You also have the ability to set up and manage approvals within the system, which further streamlines the whole decision-making process.

Automation is another area where Wrike shines, and it offers a range of automation options that save time and reduce human error by handling repetitive tasks, notifications, and reminders. The automation features not only enhance efficiency but also ensure that critical steps in workflows are consistently executed.

Also, Wrike’s reporting and analytics capabilities provide valuable insights into project and team performance. It helps organizations make data-driven decisions, optimize resource allocation, and identify areas for improvement. The interactive Gantt charts and reporting templates further simplify the process.

While Wrike undoubtedly offers an extensive feature set, it’s important to note that this can sometimes be overwhelming for smaller businesses with simpler workflow needs. Also, the pricing structure can become costly as organizations scale up and require more advanced features and user licenses.

Pricing

Wrike’s business plans, although expensive, offer a great range of features to improve your business process management. These include key automation for mundane tasks and Gantt charts.

There’s also a free-forever plan tailored towards entrepreneurs or small businesses, and even though it’s pretty limited in terms of features, it does allow for unlimited project creation.

Pros Incredibly easy to use, ideal for first-timers to BPM software

Incredibly easy to use, ideal for first-timers to BPM software The free plan lets you create unlimited projects

The free plan lets you create unlimited projects External stakeholders or others can be invited at no extra cost

External stakeholders or others can be invited at no extra cost Hugely customizable interface with a selection of views, including Kanban

Hugely customizable interface with a selection of views, including Kanban Among the very top workflow management tools Cons Can get pretty expensive for large teams

4. Smartsheet – Best Spreadsheet-Style BPM Tool

Smartsheet is a flexible and powerful platform with a familiar spreadsheet-style layout that enables businesses to improve productivity and optimize their procedures. It’s a game-changer for companies thanks to its powerful features, simple UI, and collaboration possibilities.

Easy workflow creation and customization are just some of Smartsheet’s unique features, and it provides a variety of templates that enable users to create workflows customized to their own needs, whether they’re managing a big project or keeping track of daily duties.

We also really enjoyed the resource management and team scheduling tools you get with Smartsheet, which enable you to allocate and track resources far more efficiently to ensure the workload is balanced.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Spreadsheet Fans $10/month $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

It also has a ton of integration capabilities, another feature that distinguishes it as a top BPM tool, and it can work in tandem with popular software like Salesforce, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office 365, to name a few. Beyond its integrations, Smartsheet is adaptable to a variety of working methods.

It offers a good range of views to fit your preferences, whether you like a Gantt chart, a Kanban board, or a straightforward spreadsheet. The spreadsheet view, in particular, is what makes Smartsheet stand out, as it’s a familiar layout that’s been used for the past few generations, making it easy to get to grips with.

Through the spreadsheet view, you can access Smartsheet’s built-in forms to collect data from external stakeholders or team members. You can also create custom forms, share them with respondents, and automatically capture responses in a structured format within Smartsheet.

Pricing

Smartsheet offers a good range of plans, but they have a pretty hefty price increase on the Pro plan. With that being said, you do get unlimited editors, 1TB of attachment storage, and some other useful perks.

If that’s too steep, you can stick with the free forever plan that offers 2 editors, 2 projects, and the Gantt, Grid, and Card views. It may not be the most feature-rich free offering, especially when compared to Wrike, which allows unlimited projects, but it’s still a reliable way to try the features.

Pros The spreadsheet-style layout is great for customization and data collection

The spreadsheet-style layout is great for customization and data collection Offers a wide range of automations for routine tasks

Offers a wide range of automations for routine tasks Includes a free plan that’s ideal for startups

Includes a free plan that’s ideal for startups Features some of the best reporting and analytical tools, like Cell Linking Cons If you’re not a spreadsheet fan, this won’t be a good choice for you

If you’re not a spreadsheet fan, this won’t be a good choice for you Big jump in price from the Pro to the business plan

5. Teamwork – Best for Time Management

Teamwork is a comprehensive, cloud-based project management tool that’s designed for businesses of all sizes with features like task and calendar management, milestones, time tracking, and invoicing features, among others.

The most notable aspects of Teamwork can be found in its user-friendly project and task management features. The platform offers a centralized location where you can generate, assign, and track tasks, and you can also introduce automation into your everyday work life.

You can let Teamwork take care of mundane tasks like scheduling meetings or assigning staff to tasks. Another key feature is Teamwork’s Gantt chart view, which stands out as a significant asset for project managers.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Resource Allocation $8.99/month $5.99/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

This feature allows for accurate scheduling, effective management of task assigning, and the creation of visual project timelines. This project view plays a key role in efficient project planning as it keeps team members well-informed about critical milestones and deadlines.

Alongside this, Teamwork offers some of the best time-tracking features of any BPM, too, including allowing users to track time on a task-by-task basis. Team members can start and stop timers as they work, providing precise insights into how much time is spent on each activity.

You can even set time estimates for tasks, providing a baseline for the expected work duration, and team members can then compare actual time spent with the initial estimate, helping with project planning and resource allocation for future assignments.

Supporting these strong time-tracking features is a wide range of useful reporting and analytical features. For example, Teamwork provides reports that display time-tracking data, allowing you to monitor billable hours, track productivity, and compare estimated vs actual time spent on tasks.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, Teamwork offers some incredibly affordable plans that can scale seamlessly alongside any business – including a free forever plan which has some basic features and integrations.

Sadly, you’ll need to opt for the Deliver plan as a minimum if you want any of the automation features or the Grow plan for workload and capacity management functions.

Pros Offers a wide range of low-cost plans

Offers a wide range of low-cost plans Features some of the best time management features of any BPM providers

Features some of the best time management features of any BPM providers Tons of automation for routine tasks Cons You’ll need a minimum of 3 users for any of the paid plans

6. Quire – Good Choice for Small to Mid-Size Businesses

Quire is a strong all-round Business Process Management tool that’s best suited for small to mid-size businesses looking to manage tasks and improve collaboration throughout a team.

It offers some useful automation features to reduce the risk of errors and save valuable man-hours, and it boasts a user-friendly interface that allows you to add projects and team members with ease.

Another impressive aspect of Quire is its flexibility and customization options, and it has several features that offer businesses the ability to structure their workflow according to their unique work processes.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Nested Lists $7.65/month $7.65/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

For starters, Quire boats a rich variety of integrations with a host of third-party apps, including Google Suite, Microsoft Office, and Slack – for more, you can also link it with Zapier, which unlocks a world of new integrations, so it’s very likely that your current tech stack can be accommodated.