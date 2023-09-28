Best Business Process Management Software: Top 10 BPMs in 2023 Compared
A Business Process Management (BPM) tool is a technological solution created to assist businesses in modeling, automating, monitoring, and optimizing their everyday tasks and processes. These resources offer a framework for controlling and enhancing how work is carried out within a company.
BPM software like Monday or ClickUp can help businesses operate at their most productive and efficient levels. By dividing complex business processes into smaller, more manageable activities and prioritizing them to meet deadlines, BPM solutions give businesses important advantages.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the benefits of using BPM software, and we’ll review and compare the market’s top 10 best options, where you’ll learn their key features, pricing, compatibility, and other vital components, including their key pros and cons.
The Top Business Process Management Software Ranked
Below is quick glance at the 10 best business process management software solutions, with Monday taking the crown as our number one. Here’s why each one made it on our list and who they’re best suited for:
- Monday – Offers the best business process management software overall, thanks to its automation, time tracking features, and wide variety of integrations.
- ClickUp – The best choice for automating processes, as it allows you to set triggers for each automated process, such as a completed task
- Wrike – A powerful BPM tool with detailed reporting and analytical tools that help your business make data-driven decisions.
- Smartsheet – The best spreadsheet-style BPM that offers a huge range of customization to suit your business needs.
- Teamwork – Features some of the best time management tools, including tracking time on a task-by-task basis, offering managers greater insight.
- Quire – A top choice for small to mid-size businesses, as it offers a wide range of plans that can scale alongside your business.
- Awork – Easy-to-use BPM software with one of the most user-friendly and eye-catching interfaces.
- ProWorkflow – Excellent BPM tool with useful financial management integrations with leading apps such as Xero, QuickBooks, and FreshBooks.
- Zoho Projects – The best budget-friendly BPM software with a wide range of affordable plans, including a generous free forever plan.
- Kissflow – A reliable low-code BPM platform that offers a wide range of customizations and automation.
What is Business Process Management Software?Business process management software assists businesses in the design, modeling, execution, automation, and improvement of a collection of tasks and activities that, when finished, enable the organization to achieve its objectives.
The industry has witnessed the growth of advanced BPM software in recent years, which is essentially the introduction of modern technology like real-time analytics, complex event processing (CEP), business activity monitoring (BAM), and artificial intelligence (AI).
Therefore, businesses no longer exclusively rely on experienced coders to optimize their business processes because of BPMS’ growing use of low-code or no-code technology. The software is now at a stage where it can handle all these core duties for you with very little human input.
Key Reasons Why You Need BPM Software
There are a number of reasons why a business might need Process Management software, for example, they can automate routine tasks, saving time for other more important orders of business. Below are some of the key benefits of using a BPM tool:
- Enhanced Efficiency – By automating and streamlining corporate operations, BPM technologies cut down on manual labor and the chance of human error. As a result, processes run more efficiently.
- Cost Reductions – By decreasing errors, automating repetitive tasks, and streamlining processes, automation and process optimization can result in major cost savings for your business, as there’s less need for labor costs.
- Enhanced Visibility – BPM tools give businesses comprehensive insight into their processes through real-time data monitoring and reporting features. This makes it easier to spot problems and areas where potential improvements can be made.
- Consistency and Standardization – BPM software guarantees that processes are regularly followed and enforce defined practices. As a result, production is more consistent, and process issues are decreased.
- Faster Decision-Making – Having access to real-time data and analytics into the performance of processes enables companies to make quicker, more informed decisions.
- Compliance and Risk Management – BPMs assist businesses in ensuring adherence to internal policies and industry regulations. To reduce the risks associated with non-compliance, they also provide tools like audit trails and compliance reports.
- Agility and Adaptability – By using a reliable BPM, businesses are able to adjust to shifting market conditions and customer demands. They can then quickly alter procedures to take into account new goods, services, or laws.
The Top Business Process Management Tools Reviewed
It’s now time to take a closer look at the best business process management tools on the market, starting with our number one, Monday. In these reviews, we’ll look at the key features, as well as any unique offerings, pricing, compatibility, and other crucial components.
1. Monday – Offers Easily the Best Business Process Management Software
Monday is a flexible work operating system that provides excellent features that support different BPM-related functions. Its user-friendly interface is one of its best qualities. You can easily create visuals of your processes using the design’s customizable boards and widgets.
We find that the software makes it simple to create, manage, and alter workflows to your own BPM requirements, and Monday also excels in task management, providing tools for creating, assigning, and tracking tasks.
You can set deadlines, assign owners, and prioritize tasks, streamlining the execution of the process. Additionally, you can take advantage of mentions, comments, file attachments, and notifications that can be used to increase your team’s collaboration.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Workflow Management $10/month $8/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
In terms of automation, and while not it’s not as robust as dedicated BPM automation tools, Monday does enable businesses to streamline processes. You can set up automation rules that trigger actions based on predefined criteria to simplify routine tasks, reduce manual effort, and enhance process consistency.
However, one of Monday’s strengths is its high degree of customization, including the ability to use custom columns, data structures, and automation rules to suit your unique processes. You also get a ton of useful integrations to ensure data flows seamlessly between different tools that your business uses.
The most popular options include Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack. And lastly, Monday offers mobile apps for both iOS and Android so you can manage your tasks and workflows from anywhere. To learn more about Monday, read our full, in-depth Monday review.
Pricing
In terms of pricing, Monday sits comfortably on the more affordable side, which is great for smaller businesses looking to save some money – but there’s still a good range of plans that allow for scalability.
There’s even a free plan that can be used for 1-2 users – so ideal for a startup or very small team. Either way, it’s a great way to test out the service before signing up for a long-term plan.
Pros
- Offers a great range of customization
- Excellent mobile apps for iOS and Android
- One of the most user-friendly process management tools
- Can be integrated with third-party apps, like Slack and Google Suite
- One of the best task management solutions
Cons
- All-in-one business tool — isn’t a dedicated BPM tool
2. ClickUp – Best for Automating Routine Tasks
ClickUp is a robust Business Process Management tool that helps businesses automate and streamline their processes. Its cloud-based software is all about making your workflow more efficient and transparent.
One of the standout features of ClickUp is its flexibility. It allows you to design, automate, and streamline your workflows. Whether you’re managing simple tasks or complex business processes, ClickUp lets you create custom workflows that align with your needs.
Another strength of ClickUp is its automation capabilities. It allows you to automate repetitive tasks, notifications, and reminders with a lot of flexibility. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of human error.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Automating Manual Processes $10/month $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
ClickUp’s reporting and analytics features are also worth mentioning, as they provide you with insightful data on task progress, team performance, and project metrics. This data-driven approach empowers businesses to make informed decisions, optimize their processes, and allocate resources more effectively.
Furthermore, ClickUp offers a mobile app that ensures that you can stay connected and productive on the go. This is particularly valuable for businesses with remote or distributed teams, as it allows for seamless communication and task management regardless of location.
However, we found in our testing that one potential drawback of ClickUp is its learning curve. While it offers a wealth of features, new users may find it overwhelming initially. However, we were glad to see that ClickUp provides extensive guides and excellent customer support to help users get up to speed.
Pricing
ClickUps business plans offer all the advanced automation, time tracking options, mindmap templates, and workflow management features you’ll need – so this is the best choice for enterprises.
There’s also a useful free version that you can try, but you’re limited to just 2 users and a pretty small amount of storage (100Mb) – with that being said, startups and small businesses should still be able to benefit from this, and it’s a reliable way to test the service out before forking out your hard-earned cash.
Pros
- One of the best free project planning tools
- Low-cost paid plans for businesses of all sizes
- Powerful mobile apps for keeping track of processes on the go
- Includes integrations for most popular workforce apps, such as Google Suite
- Has excellent collaborative features, including real-time chat
Cons
- It’s a pretty steep learning curve
3. Wrike – Offers Excellent Reporting and Analytical Features
Wrike stands out as one of the best Business Process Management tools available on the market, offering a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and drive productivity across organizations.
One of Wrike’s standout features is its user-friendly interface. Whether you’re a seasoned BPM professional or a newcomer, the platform’s intuitive design makes it accessible and easy to navigate.
Wrike also excels in customization, allowing businesses to tailor their workflows to meet their unique needs, making Wrike a valuable asset for organizations with diverse processes and workflows.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Team Collaborating $9.80/month $9.80/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
Plus, collaboration is at the very core of Wrike’s functionality, and its real-time editing, commenting, and task assignment features empower teams to work together seamlessly. You also have the ability to set up and manage approvals within the system, which further streamlines the whole decision-making process.
Automation is another area where Wrike shines, and it offers a range of automation options that save time and reduce human error by handling repetitive tasks, notifications, and reminders. The automation features not only enhance efficiency but also ensure that critical steps in workflows are consistently executed.
Also, Wrike’s reporting and analytics capabilities provide valuable insights into project and team performance. It helps organizations make data-driven decisions, optimize resource allocation, and identify areas for improvement. The interactive Gantt charts and reporting templates further simplify the process.
While Wrike undoubtedly offers an extensive feature set, it’s important to note that this can sometimes be overwhelming for smaller businesses with simpler workflow needs. Also, the pricing structure can become costly as organizations scale up and require more advanced features and user licenses.
Pricing
Wrike’s business plans, although expensive, offer a great range of features to improve your business process management. These include key automation for mundane tasks and Gantt charts.
There’s also a free-forever plan tailored towards entrepreneurs or small businesses, and even though it’s pretty limited in terms of features, it does allow for unlimited project creation.
Pros
- Incredibly easy to use, ideal for first-timers to BPM software
- The free plan lets you create unlimited projects
- External stakeholders or others can be invited at no extra cost
- Hugely customizable interface with a selection of views, including Kanban
- Among the very top workflow management tools
Cons
- Can get pretty expensive for large teams
4. Smartsheet – Best Spreadsheet-Style BPM Tool
Smartsheet is a flexible and powerful platform with a familiar spreadsheet-style layout that enables businesses to improve productivity and optimize their procedures. It’s a game-changer for companies thanks to its powerful features, simple UI, and collaboration possibilities.
Easy workflow creation and customization are just some of Smartsheet’s unique features, and it provides a variety of templates that enable users to create workflows customized to their own needs, whether they’re managing a big project or keeping track of daily duties.
We also really enjoyed the resource management and team scheduling tools you get with Smartsheet, which enable you to allocate and track resources far more efficiently to ensure the workload is balanced.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Spreadsheet Fans $10/month $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
It also has a ton of integration capabilities, another feature that distinguishes it as a top BPM tool, and it can work in tandem with popular software like Salesforce, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office 365, to name a few. Beyond its integrations, Smartsheet is adaptable to a variety of working methods.
It offers a good range of views to fit your preferences, whether you like a Gantt chart, a Kanban board, or a straightforward spreadsheet. The spreadsheet view, in particular, is what makes Smartsheet stand out, as it’s a familiar layout that’s been used for the past few generations, making it easy to get to grips with.
Through the spreadsheet view, you can access Smartsheet’s built-in forms to collect data from external stakeholders or team members. You can also create custom forms, share them with respondents, and automatically capture responses in a structured format within Smartsheet.
Pricing
Smartsheet offers a good range of plans, but they have a pretty hefty price increase on the Pro plan. With that being said, you do get unlimited editors, 1TB of attachment storage, and some other useful perks.
If that’s too steep, you can stick with the free forever plan that offers 2 editors, 2 projects, and the Gantt, Grid, and Card views. It may not be the most feature-rich free offering, especially when compared to Wrike, which allows unlimited projects, but it’s still a reliable way to try the features.
Pros
- The spreadsheet-style layout is great for customization and data collection
- Offers a wide range of automations for routine tasks
- Includes a free plan that’s ideal for startups
- Features some of the best reporting and analytical tools, like Cell Linking
Cons
- If you’re not a spreadsheet fan, this won’t be a good choice for you
- Big jump in price from the Pro to the business plan
5. Teamwork – Best for Time Management
Teamwork is a comprehensive, cloud-based project management tool that’s designed for businesses of all sizes with features like task and calendar management, milestones, time tracking, and invoicing features, among others.
The most notable aspects of Teamwork can be found in its user-friendly project and task management features. The platform offers a centralized location where you can generate, assign, and track tasks, and you can also introduce automation into your everyday work life.
You can let Teamwork take care of mundane tasks like scheduling meetings or assigning staff to tasks. Another key feature is Teamwork’s Gantt chart view, which stands out as a significant asset for project managers.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Resource Allocation $8.99/month $5.99/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
This feature allows for accurate scheduling, effective management of task assigning, and the creation of visual project timelines. This project view plays a key role in efficient project planning as it keeps team members well-informed about critical milestones and deadlines.
Alongside this, Teamwork offers some of the best time-tracking features of any BPM, too, including allowing users to track time on a task-by-task basis. Team members can start and stop timers as they work, providing precise insights into how much time is spent on each activity.
You can even set time estimates for tasks, providing a baseline for the expected work duration, and team members can then compare actual time spent with the initial estimate, helping with project planning and resource allocation for future assignments.
Supporting these strong time-tracking features is a wide range of useful reporting and analytical features. For example, Teamwork provides reports that display time-tracking data, allowing you to monitor billable hours, track productivity, and compare estimated vs actual time spent on tasks.
Pricing
In terms of pricing, Teamwork offers some incredibly affordable plans that can scale seamlessly alongside any business – including a free forever plan which has some basic features and integrations.
Sadly, you’ll need to opt for the Deliver plan as a minimum if you want any of the automation features or the Grow plan for workload and capacity management functions.
Pros
- Offers a wide range of low-cost plans
- Features some of the best time management features of any BPM providers
- Tons of automation for routine tasks
Cons
- You’ll need a minimum of 3 users for any of the paid plans
6. Quire – Good Choice for Small to Mid-Size Businesses
Quire is a strong all-round Business Process Management tool that’s best suited for small to mid-size businesses looking to manage tasks and improve collaboration throughout a team.
It offers some useful automation features to reduce the risk of errors and save valuable man-hours, and it boasts a user-friendly interface that allows you to add projects and team members with ease.
Another impressive aspect of Quire is its flexibility and customization options, and it has several features that offer businesses the ability to structure their workflow according to their unique work processes.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Nested Lists $7.65/month $7.65/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
For starters, Quire boats a rich variety of integrations with a host of third-party apps, including Google Suite, Microsoft Office, and Slack – for more, you can also link it with Zapier, which unlocks a world of new integrations, so it’s very likely that your current tech stack can be accommodated.
It’s also incredibly easy to collaborate with your team members whenever you need to with Quire, and it makes it easy for users to share and work together on a variety of assignments with built-in messaging – so no more struggling to find messages.
With Quire, you also have the ability to save time and reduce the stress of managing projects, as the software provides an organized platform that not only streamlines business operations but also provides real-time status updates. You can automate your entire workflow, easily delegate tasks, and track progress.
Pricing
Quire boasts one of the best free plans of any BPM tool on this list, with up to 10 users permitted and the creation of 8 separate projects. This makes it a viable option for small businesses looking to save on cost.
For more features, users, and projects, you can upgrade to one of three paid plans, each offering more automations, views, and integrations – there’s even a 30-day free trial for each of the paid options.
Pros
- Affordable plans and an excellent free tier for 10 users
- Features a bundle of collaborative tools, including tagging and in-app chat
- 30-day free trials on all paid plans to try out the premium features
Cons
- No dedicated apps for Windows or Mac – it’s all web-based
- Not a great option for large businesses with complex needs
7. Awork – User-Friendly BPM Platform
Awork is a versatile and user-friendly business process management tool that’s made significant strides in helping businesses improve their workflow and productivity.
One area where Awork really excels is task management, as it allows you to create tasks, assign them to team members, set due dates, and track progress, all from the main dashboard. You also have the ability to categorize tasks, add tags, and prioritize them.
Beyond all this, Awork offers powerful project planning tools, including Gantt charts, list view, board view, and timelines, which enable you to visualize project deadlines, dependencies, and milestones, making it easier to manage complex projects effectively.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Custom Templates $8.45/month $10/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
There are also some useful collaborative features on offer, like comments, file attachments, and mentions, which all build towards seamless communication among team members, ensuring that everyone’s on the same page, even when working remotely.
Awork does also offer some automation capabilities, for example, you can set up custom workflows and automate repetitive tasks, saving time and reducing human error. However, it does lack in this area when compared to some of the more familiar brands like Monday, as the automations are quite basic and limited.
However, you are able to work with your current tech lineup, too, as Awork integrates with popular third-party apps like Slack and Trello. This allows you to connect your existing tools and centralize your work management, making it a valuable addition to your tech stack.
Pricing
Awork still very much feels like a work in progress – sure, it offers some excellent features and well-priced plans to boot, but it still falls a little short of giants like Monday and ClickUp.
Their plans start from just $8.45/month for the Basic plan, which gives you access to unlimited projects, time-tracking features, and a few integrations. For larger teams, you can opt for either the business plan ($12.68/month), which gives you access to more customer support, a workload overview, and team structure settings.
Alternatively, you can opt for the most premium option, Enterprise ($19.02/month), where you get SSO & SCIM integration and a custom subdomain. The plans are reasonably well-priced, even though there’s no free version. On the plus side, they also let you sign up for a 2-year plan for the best savings.
Pros
- One of the most aesthetically pleasing BPM tools
- Offers a good range of affordable plans, with a useful 2-year option
- Strong reporting and time-tracking features
Cons
- No free plan
- Lacks advanced features and automations that the top providers offer
8. ProWorkflow – Best for Financial Management
ProWorkflow’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for businesses to manage their processes. The platform is intuitive and requires little to no training to get started. Additionally, the interface is customizable, which means that businesses can tailor it to their specific needs.
You can easily create and assign tasks to team members, set deadlines, and track their process, and we were impressed with the flexibility. Additionally, team members can collaborate on tasks without the need for integration.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Task Management $20/month $18/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Blackberry
Time management is another essential feature of ProWorkflow, and the platform allows businesses to track billable and non-billable hours. Businesses can also set budgets for specific tasks, ensuring that they don’t exceed this. Plus, there are even invoicing features so you can invoice clients directly from the platform.
Alongside the excellent time management features, you can also access robust reporting features, making it easy for businesses to track their progress and identify areas that need improvement. What’s more, the platform offers several report templates that businesses can customize to meet their specific needs.
The reports can be exported in various file formats, making it easy to share them with team members or clients. Also, like many of the other top BPM tools, ProWorkflow integrates with a host of third-party apps, including Zapier, making it easier for businesses to manage their processes.
An example of some of those key integrations include Xero, QuickBooks, and FreshBooks, making it easy for businesses to manage their finances.
Pricing
The pricing structure of ProWorkflow is pretty straightforward but a tad more expensive than some of the other top tools on this list. There’s also no business pricing listed on the website, as you’ll need to contact the sales team to discuss the Enterprise plan.
Pros
- You can create unlimited projects on every plan
- Includes strong time management features
- Excellent for finance teams as it integrates with the most popular finance apps, like QuickBooks
Cons
- A limited number of plans means scalability takes a hit
- More expensive but offers fewer features than the likes of Monday
9. Zoho Projects – The Best Budget BPM Software
Zoho Projects is a complete project management solution perfect for any sized project. With features such as employee time tracking tools, task management, and project collaboration, Zoho Projects makes it easy for teams to work together and streamline their workflows.
One of the great features of Zoho Projects is its customizability and flexibility. It allows you to set up your projects and processes the way you want without having to conform to a rigid set of rules.
You can easily create customized task lists, time-tracking modules, and issue trackers to best suit your team’s needs, too. This makes it easier for you to stay organized and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Advanced Reports $5/month $4/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
Another advantage of Zoho Projects is its ability to improve communication and collaboration within the team, with features such as real-time chat, document sharing, and project notes for team members to exchange information and stay updated on project progress.
Also, unlike many of its competitors, Zoho Projects offers affordable pricing plans, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. That said, starting with a free version for single users and competitive pricing to scale up, it’s easily one of the best for small business owners who need to stay within a budget.
Finally, Zoho Projects integrates seamlessly with other Zoho applications, such as Zoho CRM, Zoho Reports, and Zoho Analytics, as well as third-party tools to centralize all your data and further streamline your business processes.
Pricing
As previously mentioned, Zoho Projects offers some extremely cheap plans, with their top tier, the Enterprise plan, costing just $9/month. There’s even a free forever plan that allows 2-3 users to work across 2 projects – overall, you’re getting great value for money here.
Pros
- Integrates with the rest of the Zoho network, including one of the best CRMs
- Incredibly affordable paid plans, and an excellent free forever plan
- Offers top-notch collaborative features such as real-time chat
Cons
- No premade templates
10. Kissflow – Low-Code BPM Tool
Kissflow is a versatile business process management tool that can simplify your working processes with over 400+ custom templates, an excellent workflow builder, as well as a ton of automation for completing mundane tasks.
With Kissflow, you also get automated routing and conditional branching, meaning processes only proceed to the next step when an event has occurred, a user task is completed, or a specific condition is met.
As mentioned previously, there are over 400 templates to design automated workflows, but the magic lies with Kissflow’s drag-and-drop no-code tools, allowing you to build more complex workflows without having to grasp coding when the template you require doesn’t already exist.
Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Low-Code Tools Contact Sales Contact Sales Demo Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
There’s even a Kissflow app store where you can download and use pre-made apps to handle team objectives, employee goals, and performance reviews – most are free as well. You can even integrate it with popular applications like Gmail, Slack, Dropbox, HubSpot, and Mailchimp.
Plus, it works with Zapier, so you easily sideload your current tech stack to work in tandem with Kissflow. Even better, Kissflow offers a variety of choices for data collection and report generation for gaining valuable insight into various parts of specific projects or the overall workflows for your business or teams.
It also prides itself on maintaining high security with bank-grade encryption, penetration testing, and the backing of Amazon Web Services, so businesses can rest assured that their sensitive data is safe within the system. Kissflow also regularly updates its security measures to stay current with the latest digital threats.
Pricing
Kissflow doesn’t list plans on its website, instead, you’ll have to contact the sales team to discuss a custom plan. There’s also no free plan, which is a shame – but there is a free demo, so one of their experts can run through all the features and show you how it works.
Pros
- Offers a huge range of templates for improving workflows
- Excellent customer support team, should any issues arise
- Top-notch security for keeping your business data safe
Cons
- Lack of transparency over the pricing
The Top Rated BPM Platforms Compared
Below is a comparison table of our top 10 business process management tools, comparing their cheapest plans, their best use cases, and other important components:
Software Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan (Per User) Cheapest Annual Plan (Per User) Free Version Compatibility Monday Workflow Management $10/month $8/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS ClickUp Automating Manual Processes $10/month $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Wrike Team Collaborating $9.80/month $9.80/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Smartsheet Spreadsheets $10/month $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Teamwork Resource Allocation $8.99/month $5.99/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Zoho Projects Advanced Reports $5/month $4/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Quire Nested Lists $7.65.month $7.65.month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Awork Custom Templates $8.45/month $10/month No Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS ProWorkflow Task Management $20/month $18/month No Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Kissflow Low-Code Tools Contact Sales Contact Sales Demo Windows and Mac
How to Choose the Best BPM Tool for Your Business
Choosing the right business process management tool can be tricky. As we can see from the reviews, each provider has a lot to offer, and any of them would be a great asset to any company. To help you decide, we’ve listed some of the key factors you should consider when choosing the right BPM software:
- Define your Objectives – Start by outlining your BPM goals in detail. What specific issues or difficulties do you hope to solve with BPM software? Decide on your objectives, whether they are to increase compliance, lower expenses, or increase efficiency.
- Assess Current Processes – Make a careful analysis of your current procedures. Record current workflows, and pinpoint any potential trouble spots, bottlenecks, and places where automation may significantly improve things.
- Consider your Budget – The cost of BPM solutions can vary greatly, as is evident with the different range of plans listed from the providers above, therefore, it’s important to know what you can afford to spend.
- Scalability – As your organization expands, make sure the BPM software you chose can adapt to meet your changing needs and manage more complicated processes. Having multiple tiers of plans is a key component to look for here.
- Ease of Use – Look at how user-friendly the BPM tool you’ve chosen is to ensure that your staff can quickly adapt without requiring extensive training. For this, we recommend making use of any free versions before committing.
- Integrations – Check whether your chosen BPM tool can integrate with any existing systems and applications – for example, a top CRM, Google Suite, and others. Multiple integrations are crucial for seamless process coordination.
- Security – Make sure the BPM software adheres to the security regulations and standards that apply to your sector. User authentication, access controls, and data encryption are all necessary security measures that need to be considered.
Conclusion — What’s the Best Business Process Management Software in 2023?
The best business process management software can help teams increase their productivity, improve efficiency, and boost revenue. Each provider on this list has features to improve all the above, such as time management tools and automations.
Overall, Monday is our top choice for the best BPM tool right now. Its ease of use, flexibility, integrations, affordability, and security measures make it stand out in a crowded market. If you’re searching for reliable BPMS software, look no further than Monday.
BPM FAQs
Is BPM the same as ERP?
What are the three types of BPM?
What is the difference between BPM and CRM?
How much does BPM software cost?
Can I get BPM software free?
