The Best Construction Project Management Software: Top 10 for 2023

Below is a quick look at our choices for the best software for construction project management, with Monday leading the charge. Later on, we’ll take a closer look at each tool, reviewing the key features, any unique offerings, pricing, and much more to determine why it’s earned its place on our list:

Monday – The best construction project management software thanks to its turnkey construction templates and project management capabilities ClickUp – The best free tool available as it allows up to 20 users and access to core features like budget estimates and time-tracking Wrike – A reliable tool for construction project management with excellent billing and invoicing for on-site workers Smartsheet – The leading spreadsheet-style PM construction tool with useful equipment management features Teamwork – Low-cost PM construction tool with some of the top collaboration tools, such as shared docs, real-time annotations, and mentions Zoho Projects – Reliable construction project management software that integrates with the rest of the Zoho ecosystem Resource Guru – Useful tool with strong analytical and reporting features, ideal for project managers ProCore – A specialist tool with excellent financial and resource management features like payroll and invoicing functions Contractor Foreman – Intuitive software with good features for improving team output, including workflow automation and collaborative docs Houzz Pro – A good PM construction tool that excels in lead generation and management

Why Do I Need a Construction Project Management Tool?

In the right hands, software for construction management streamlines procedures and enhances project performance.

Adopting a CMS can improve cooperation thanks to useful collaborative tools like shared docs, and you can reduce the potential for errors like missing equipment on site thanks to effective resource management.

Below are the headline key benefits.

Communication & Collaboration

Assuring excellent communication and collaboration at every project site is arguably one of the most important duties of any construction manager.

It can be challenging to manage projects as they develop and change, but it can be even more challenging for businesses with team members spread out throughout the city or even the country.

Every team member has access to a centralized point of communication when a good management system is in place, regardless of where they are working or what device they are using. This helps to ensure real-time communication and collaboration between clients, consultants, contractors, and project managers.

Managing Documents

It should come as no surprise that there is a lot of demand to store and handle crucial documentation in construction organizations in a secure manner.

The days of paperwork being jammed into file cabinets are long gone, as businesses can now easily manage their documents from their choice of construction management software.

Having a safe and simple approach to managing documents is essential for businesses that want to stay organized.

Project Management

It’s simpler for managers to adopt a productive, organized approach to project management if they use the right software, as the two go hand-in-hand. This allows managers to oversee all the vital information about staff, performance, equipment, and much more from one app.

Managers can easily track the project budget, locate critical information quickly, and prepare all the required documents, including information requests, business letters, change requests, and more.

Getting Organized

Although sometimes disregarded, one of the most important advantages of construction management software is its capacity to swiftly and efficiently arrange operations throughout the construction organization.

A streamlined organizational system allows team members across the business to readily access the information they need when they need it, from information storage and easy access to tracking expenses, contracts, and budgets.

Resource Management

All the resources and tools used in construction are coordinated across project deadlines with the use of construction management software. Managers can more effectively optimize the tools and resources to match their initial project bids and estimates by reviewing resource data.

A CMS can also support contractors in managing and organizing the daily distribution of personnel, resources, and materials, tracking their usage in real time. This will allow construction managers to organize resources in a much more effective and efficient manner.

Key Features to Look for in Construction Project Management Software

With the construction project management market being a crowded space, there are bound to be many appealing-looking tools that promise so much – but knowing who to trust or what to look out for can be a little overwhelming.

To help you, we’ve compiled a list of what we believe to be the fundamental features of good CMS software, including unique features, pricing, compatibility, and more:

Bid & Financial Management: Make mundane and complex tasks like budget planning and payroll or invoicing a breeze. Reduce the chance of miscalculations and remove the potential for human error – a must-have for the construction industry.

Make mundane and complex tasks like budget planning and payroll or invoicing a breeze. Reduce the chance of miscalculations and remove the potential for human error – a must-have for the construction industry. Customer Relationship Management: Keep all the key contacts of the customer when you’ve acquired them. You can use them to send regular project updates automatically and overall just provide a better experience for new clients.

Keep all the key contacts of the customer when you’ve acquired them. You can use them to send regular project updates automatically and overall just provide a better experience for new clients. Inventory & Equipment Management: Another essential for the construction industry, as inventory and equipment management allows managers to view what equipment and tools need to be a what site, and it can even notify them of when it needs maintenance and much more.

Another essential for the construction industry, as inventory and equipment management allows managers to view what equipment and tools need to be a what site, and it can even notify them of when it needs maintenance and much more. Document Management: Search, browse and distribute documents all via one central hub. No more struggling to find the right page or link.

Search, browse and distribute documents all via one central hub. No more struggling to find the right page or link. Communications: Chat and automate responses in-app, so everything is easy to find and streamlined for your convenience.

Chat and automate responses in-app, so everything is easy to find and streamlined for your convenience. Compatibility: Great apps for mobile devices, computers, and browser compatibility across the board are necessary. This way, project managers can keep track of everything wherever they are, on-site or at the office.

The Best Construction Project Management Apps Reviewed

In this section, we take an in-depth look at our top 10 construction project management apps, comparing their key features, pricing, device compatibility, and much more – starting with Monday, our top pick.

1. Monday – Overall, the Best Construction Project Management Tool in 2023

Monday is one of the best and most popular project management tools that can be used across various industries, including construction. Particularly for construction use cases, Monday provides a selection of project templates specific to the industry, such as construction roadmaps and budget forecasting, as well as RFI and document management.

What makes Monday so reliable is its ability to adapt and flourish in pretty much any industry you put it in – and construction is no different. For example, Monday offers construction-specific templates. These include general contractor solutions, construction roadmap, and construction project tracking templates.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Project Management Basic – $10/month Basic – $8/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

This means you can save a ton of time and effort you’d have spent designing your own templates, instead, just fill out the premade ones and customize them to your liking. Then, you can take advantage of the collaboration features and work on these templates and documents with your teammates, using features like mentions, shared docs, and in-app chat.

We love Monday’s mobile apps, as they offer a powerful pocket-based solution for workers.

The apps even include an offline mode that lets you view timelines, documents, and more without internet access. This is especially useful for project managers who get site-specific information on the go and often travel to remote worksites.

To find out more, read our detailed review of Monday, which dives into all the nitty-gritty project management features it has on offer.

Pricing

There’s an excellent free plan on offer from Monday, but, for the construction industry, it’s not really suitable given the limited number of users and restrictions.

Thankfully, there is a good range of well-priced plans on offer for teams of all sizes, with prices starting from just $8/month.

Pros Construction-specific templates like roadmaps and project timelines

Construction-specific templates like roadmaps and project timelines Powerful mobile apps with offline access, perfect for site managers working in remote areas

Powerful mobile apps with offline access, perfect for site managers working in remote areas Easy-to-use platform, ideal for beginners to project management

Easy-to-use platform, ideal for beginners to project management Excellent collaboration tools like shared docs, mentions, and comments in one central location Cons Not a construction-specific tool, so may require some third-party integrations to get the best out of it

ClickUp is another top construction project management tool, and it works seamlessly with small, medium, or large enterprises looking to streamline their work processes. From pre-sales through concept to delivery, ClickUp makes it simple to plan, organize, and track construction projects.

Straight off the bat, ClickUp offers a huge range of construction-ready templates, like budget estimates, daily reports, and emergency actions, that can be finely tuned or customized to a project manager’s liking.

Once you’ve got to grips with the excellent templates, ClickUp will then assist you in working with your colleagues on them with its wide range of tools aimed at improving team collaboration.

Your team will be instantly updated on any changes that are made to your project, whether they’re made through comments or live editing.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Premade Construction Templates Unlimited – $10/month Unlimited – $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Alongside this, you can keep tabs on every part of the construction process, for example, you can track employee time, monitor goals, create estimates, and so much more with your ClickUp subscription. This provides managers with a centralized location where they can oversee projects, staff, and much more.

You can even send contractors and designers customized forms for RFIs (requests for information) and approvals, saving a ton of time and hassle.

We really like that you can annotate and leave comments and mentions directly on the documents you’re working on so team members can track updates in real-time. The benefit of this is to have all comments and work in one place, eliminating the risk of something being missed.

There’s even a built-in messaging platform which eliminates the hassle of maintaining multiple channels, devices, or messaging apps, where things can often get messy or overlooked. This can also be used for those who work at the sites, as ClickUp offers virtually the same platform on mobile devices.

Pricing

There’s a lot for project managers to love about ClickUp, including its generous free plan that small teams or individuals can use to stay on track.

However, for the construction industry, we’d recommend opting for the Business or Business Plus plan, as they include custom templates tailored to construction use, as well as extra storage and time-tracking features.

Pros Useful time-tracking features for calculating hours spent on projects

Useful time-tracking features for calculating hours spent on projects You can send custom RFIs at the click of a few buttons

You can send custom RFIs at the click of a few buttons Annotate and collaborate on documents in real-time

Annotate and collaborate on documents in real-time You can build customized construction workflows Cons Can be tricky to learn all of the features, but it excels once you have

3. Wrike – Great Software with Useful Billing and Invoicing Features

Wrike being one of the best tools for construction project management is no shocker, as the platform is known for being incredibly adaptable. With it, you get useful task management tools like custom request forms and support for a wide range of construction-related apps, such as Buildxact.

There are tools for boosting productivity, like time-tracking and task management, which allows you to easily assign tasks and manage your staffs workloads.

With the time management features, you can create individual timesheets to record data and ensure that billing and invoicing are accurate. It also provides workers with an easy way to upload timesheets and create invoices off of the data.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Billing and Invoicing Team – $9.80/month Team – $9.80/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Wrike’s interactive project timelines are spot on, as they provide a clear and instructive overview of the key components of each project. This can be done in the Gantt chart mode, and the drag-and-drop builder makes customizing these timelines easier than ever. In fact, Wrike is one of the top Gantt chart solutions out there.

The data from Wrike’s charts can then be easily analyzed by project managers through the detailed reporting features.

Reports are easy to create and distribute, and the information they include is easy to understand thanks to appealing visuals like pie charts, bar graphs, and others.

Pricing

Wrike offers a strong free plan for users to get started and familiar with the software, but it’s unlikely to be enough for a small or mid-sized construction firm.

Instead, you’d be better off choosing either the Team or Business plan, which offer more features like interactive Gantt charts, time tracking, and the ability to add as many users as you want.

Pros Great interactive project timelines to help you visualize progress

Great interactive project timelines to help you visualize progress Offers a very useful free plan for startups or small businesses

Offers a very useful free plan for startups or small businesses Detailed reporting features for project managers

Detailed reporting features for project managers Great time management and invoicing features, useful for on-site workers Cons Bug jump in pricing from the Teams plan to the Business plan, so it can get expensive

4. Smartsheet – The Leading Spreadsheet-style PM Construction Software

Smartsheet is another leading project management solution trusted by businesses of all sizes, and it truly excels for construction management. With pre-built solutions and templates for the industry, like roadmaps and budget forecasting, Smartsheet is a highly adaptable tool.

With Smartsheet, you can automate routine tasks to save time and stress, a feature of many of the top tools on this list. Custom workflows, in particular, are very useful in the construction industry, as they can be used to send out updates to stakeholders on the development of a site.

Also, like the other top construction project management tools on this list, Smartsheet offers a wide range of prebuilt templates that are specific to the construction industry. These include job site check-in and safety management – both of which work offline and can be used to ensure the correct tools and staff are on-site at each time.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Spreadsheet Lovers Unlimited – $10/month Unlimited – $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Aside from this, there are some advanced financial management features. For example, there are templates and tools for budgeting, forecasting, and estimates that can help keep a project aligned. It can even integrate with financial services like Xero, QuickBooks, and PayPal to further streamline your processes.

You save a ton of time by not creating your project from scratch. Fill out the template and distribute it to teams on-site, where they can be accessed via the excellent mobile apps for iOS and Android, so nothing will be missed.

Although some people will find the familiar spreadsheet-style layout useful, others won’t be so keen. It can be a steep learning curve if you’re not comfortable with Excel, and some of the features are quite technical, so it’s not an ideal choice for beginners.

Pricing

Smartsheet offers a good free plan that helps you learn the basics of the platform, with a restriction on the number of users and features on offer – for example, no custom construction templates on the free plan.

Instead, it’s wise to opt for the Business plan, which gives you up to 1TB of file storage and access to all the budgeting, estimate, and time-tracking features.

Pros Good range of construction-specific templates such as job site check-in and safety management

Good range of construction-specific templates such as job site check-in and safety management Integration with other relevant tools like Procore and Docusign

Integration with other relevant tools like Procore and Docusign Familiar spreadsheet-style layout, which can be finely tuned to your business needs

Familiar spreadsheet-style layout, which can be finely tuned to your business needs Powerful apps for Android and iOS users, so you never have to miss an update Cons The spreadsheet-style layout may be great for some but tricky for others to learn

5. Teamwork – Budget-friendly App with Strong Collaboration Features

Teamwork’s leading project management software was designed with client work in mind, making it ideal for construction use, even if it isn’t industry specific. With it, you can deliver work on time and within budget, get rid of client confusion, and grasp profits in one platform.

Teamwork isn’t exactly built with construction in mind, but a lot of the features make it a perfect choice for construction teams of any size.

For example, there are excellent billing, time-tracking, and invoicing tools that make it easy for a project manager to view the billable hours and expenses of workers on site.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Time Management Starter – $8.99/month Starter – $5.99/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Coupled with the fact that it integrates with HR platforms and tools like QuickBooks, Teamwork offers an all-in-one solution for maintaining employee data. You can even access this offline with useful mobile apps, and workers on-site are able to upload timesheets and access key data from even the most remote worksites.

The gist is that you won’t find any dedicated construction templates here, as you would with Monday or ClickUp.

Instead, there’s a library of other prebuilt templates that can be turned into what you need, whether it’s equipment inventory trackers or construction road maps. They may not offer the exact same functionality, but the potential is there.

We did like the ease with which collaboration is accessible, with Teamwork offering some of the best tools for teams to come together and work on files (hence the name, Teamwork.) For example, there’s an included messaging service to take over the usual emails, texts, and apps like Slack.

Pricing

Teamwork offers a good range of well-priced plans for construction businesses of all scales and sizes – this includes a decent free plan aimed at 1-3 users.

For the premium features like Gantt charts, and integrations with apps like QuickBooks and Google Suite, we’d recommend opting for the Grow plan.

Pros Useful time-tracking and billing features, great for construction work

Useful time-tracking and billing features, great for construction work Easy-to-use desktop client and mobile apps

Easy-to-use desktop client and mobile apps Affordable plans for construction companies of all sizes or those looking to scale up Cons No construction-specific features or templates

Zoho is a well-known company with a fleet of useful apps, including a powerful project management tool, excellent CRM, and much more. It offers a good range of construction-specific tools that make it excel in a crowded marketplace, including equipment management, budget estimates, and so on.

We really like that Zoho is able to offer an all-in-one platform, especially when you connect it to the powerful CRM on offer from the provider. This makes it easy for managers to collect client data and store it safely, leading to a better relationship in the future.

It’s got excellent budget management tools for invoicing, forecasting, and earned value management – all essential for the smooth running of any construction project. These provide a key overview of each stage of the construction process, and this information is readily accessible.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Budget Management Premium – $5/month Premium – $4/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

The equipment managing facilities are great, as they enable you to mark resources and categorize them as equipment, machinery, or materials. This helps with ensuring the right equipment is available on a job site and reduces the risk of forgetting to maintain or bring the right tools for the job.

You get a wealth of tools aimed at improving employee collaboration, with features like forums, shared docs, and an in-app chat, all aimed at improving the overall output of your team.

Forums, in particular, offer a place for teams to share thoughts, updates, and more on the delivery of a construction project, providing managers with a clear insight and overview of employee work and behavior.

Pricing

Zoho offers some of the most affordable paid plans out there alongside their strong free offering. The plan structure is simple, with a free plan accompanying the Premium and Enterprise solutions for larger teams.

Pros Excellent collaboration features like Forums and an in-ap chat

Excellent collaboration features like Forums and an in-ap chat Great budgeting tools that show forecast and actual spending side-by-side

Great budgeting tools that show forecast and actual spending side-by-side Wide range of construction-specific features like inventory management Cons Doesn’t include any premade templates, you have to design them yourself

7. ResourceGuru – Great Analytical and Reporting Features

ResourceGuru is another well-known name in construction project management, and it offers some excellent features to back this up. For example, it offers a robust project schedule that enables you to plan resources using real-time data, helping you manage workers and deadlines with ease.

Furthermore, there’s a useful resource directory where you can manage any equipment that’s needed on each site, reducing the risk of workers not having the right tools and causing delays to work. You can even schedule a tool for maintenance, and automated reminders will be sent to ensure this is met.

You have access to powerful reporting tools that ensure everyone has something to do. This helps to maintain productivity levels and allows project managers to assign relevant tasks to the relevant people, meaning everyone is busy, focused, and working seamlessly.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Analytics and Reporting Grasshopper – $5/month Grasshopper – $4.16/month Yes Windows and Mac

It’s backed up by Clash Management software, perhaps our favorite feature of the bunch, as it’s a simple but effective tool that makes sure no one or no equipment is double booked and helps workloads stay realistic.

Realistic workloads and no double booked equipment allows you to hit your targets without any hiccups along the way.

There are a few other construction-specific features that stand out, most notably safety standards, which allow you to track who is using high-risk equipment and assign approvers to control access. This is a huge yes for construction workers, as health and safety plays a fundamental role in everyday life.

Pricing

There’s no free plan on offer from ResourceGuru, which is a little disappointing. However, as the 3 plans on offer are so affordable, you can easily look past this.

The Blackbelt plan offers the best value for money if you’re happy to skip SSO and phone support, if not, the Master plan costs just $10/month per user.

Pros Excellent safety features for controlling high-risk equipment on work sites

Excellent safety features for controlling high-risk equipment on work sites Good range of construction-related tools, like a resource directory and budget forecasting

Good range of construction-related tools, like a resource directory and budget forecasting The Clash Management feature can reduce worksite errors that could otherwise be costly Cons No free plan or mobile apps – two big losses

No free plan or mobile apps – two big losses Not as many features as other project management apps, for example, time management

8. Procore – Specialist Software with Excellent Resource Management Functions

Procore is a leading construction project management tool that offers a few unique features like RFI and submittal management, as well as basic project management tools, like time-tracking and task management.

Procore is more specialized for construction use than other providers on this list and cuts a few corners on project management-related features. As you might have guessed, that does come at a cost – more on that later.

What you do get is a complete tool that offers multiple construction-specific features, such as timecard management for tracking hours worked, and RFI and submittal management for creating and sending RFIs within the platform.

By linking RFIs and submittals to relevant project documents or drawings, the system ensures that all information is readily available and provides context to third-parties who may view them. This ensures that nothing is missed, and for the person receiving the RFI, everything will be crystal clear.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Resource Management Custom Quote Custom Quote No Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Project teams can manage expenditures with the help of Procore’s construction financials tools, which also allow executives access to real-time information about the state of their business. Plus, with simple integrations with the likes of Xero and QuickBooks, invoicing and billing are a breeze.

Procore offers bulk time entry for individuals or a crew, real-time worker productivity tracking, and an approval process for streamlined payroll – all fundamental for the construction industry.

Believe me, your finance department will thank you for every bit of payroll automation you can implement.

The platform itself offers a simple interface that requires no customization on your side, and all of these features are incredibly user-friendly, so even beginners can get to grips with things pretty quickly.

Pricing

Procore is a more specialist construction management tool, so to get an idea of how much it costs, you need to fill out some details to get a custom quote.

It would be nice to have some transparency, but this does help find the right plan for your business needs.

Pros Specialist tool with a lot of key construction-specific features like document management and equipment inventory

Specialist tool with a lot of key construction-specific features like document management and equipment inventory Excellent finance tools like budget and cost estimates

Excellent finance tools like budget and cost estimates Unlimited amount of storage for all your files and documents Cons Lack of transparency over how much the software costs

Lack of transparency over how much the software costs It doesn’t offer the same levels of features as a top project management tool like Monday, like integration and CRM

9. Contractor Foreman – Top Tool for Collaborating within a Team

Contractor Foreman is a cloud-based tool that assists in managing resources, records, and payments for construction projects. Notable features include project scheduling, billing and invoicing, document sharing, and time tracking for employees.

With this software, users are able to manage multiple projects at the same time and easily dispatch teams based on their availability and proximity, as the software features a useful GPS tracker – which helps keeps track of hours spent on site.

Plus, with the daily logs, to-do lists, and project planning templates, like equipment inventory, you can easily streamline the project lifecycle, and each of these can be customized to your requirements.

Contractors can quickly develop accurate estimates using the software’s custom estimation module, which has easy selections and is fully customizable. This helps to ensure that a project doesn’t go over budget and helps allocate resources to the right areas.

Its useful mobile apps make it simple to take pictures, measurements, and other crucial project documents while on the road.

Team members can handle all the documents involved in a building project in one location thanks to the document management module.

Furthermore, it’s possible to integrate Contractor Foreman with other applications like QuickBooks, WePay, Outlook 365, Google Calendar, and much more. Additional software integrations can be unlocked by using a paid Zapier account.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Team Collaboration Standard – $49/month Standard – $49/month 30-day Free Trial Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Pricing

Contractor Foreman lets you test any of its plans out for free for 30 days, which should give you enough time to figure out if it’s the right choice for your business.

You can opt to pay on an annual or quarterly basis, with the former offering the best value for money. Each plan increased the number of users, but all have limitations besides the Unlimited plan, where an infinite number of users can be added.

Pros Excellent custom estimation module for forecasting costs and budgets

Excellent custom estimation module for forecasting costs and budgets Powerful mobile apps for iOS and Android can be used offline or online for various tasks and documents

Powerful mobile apps for iOS and Android can be used offline or online for various tasks and documents Offers a 30-day free trial for all plans Cons Lacks project management features like a CRM

10. Houzz Pro – Great Lead Management Solution

Houzz Pro is a hybrid project management tool for the building industry. Its primary goal is to generate leads for small contractors or subcontractors, as well as offering useful project management features like time sheets.

However, it comes with fundamental construction project management features like time-tracking, custom templates for safety on-site, roadmaps, and inventory monitoring – making it an all-around solid tool.

But it’s the elements that help with lead generation that may be the most beneficial to your business, as you can create a profile on Houzz Pro to highlight previous work, acquire lists of verified leads, and get in touch with leads directly to submit a quote on a project.

Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Lead Generation Starter – $65/month Starter – $65/month 30-day Trial Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

The cloud-based tool also enables you to interact with your staff and clients from a central hub, with a built-in chat and shared docs for collaborative working – ensuring no one misses out on a vital update.

You can even organize meetings, manage follow-ups, and convert leads into projects so that prospects become projects.

With the assistance of material and cost libraries, they can produce precise estimates and bids in a matter of minutes, which perfect for use within the construction industry.

Moving on from the marketing-based features, you can create construction proposals from the turnkey templates that come with the software, each of which can be customized and tailored to the correct usage.

Thankfully, as this is a specialized tool for the industry, there are dozens of useful templates, from preplanning documents right through to detailed roadmaps, financial planners, and much more.

Pricing

Each plan offers a 30-day free trial, which is a great way to test the product before signing up for one of their paid plans – this is somewhat a replacement for the lack of a free plan.

Pros Offers a 30-day free trial on all paid plans

Offers a 30-day free trial on all paid plans Excellent lead generation features and a built-in CRM

Excellent lead generation features and a built-in CRM Great proposals, estimates, and bid management functions Cons Limits the users you can add to paid plans

Limits the users you can add to paid plans Customers state that canceling a plan can prove difficult

Comparison of the Top Construction Software for Project Management

Now you’ve had the chance to read about each of our top providers, we’ve compiled a useful table below that gives you an easy way to view the cheapest plans, best usage, and more.

Software Best For Cheapest Monthly Plan Cheapest Annual Plan Free Version Compatibility Monday Project Management Basic – $10/month Basic – $8/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS ClickUp Construction Templates Unlimited – $10/month Unlimited – $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Wrike Billing and Invoicing Team – $9.80/month Team – $9.80/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Smartsheet Spreadsheet Lovers Unlimited – $10/month Unlimited – $7/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Teamwork Time Management Starter – $8.99/month Starter – $5.99/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Zoho Projects Budget Management Premium – $5/month Premium – $4/month Yes Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Resource Guru Analytics and Reporting Grasshopper – $5/month Grasshopper – $4.16/month No Windows and Mac Procore Resource Management Custom Quote Custom Quote No Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Autodesk Team Collaboration 550 Sheets (1-2 projects) – $41/month 550 Sheets (1-2 projects) – $41/month No Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Houzz Pro Lead Generation Starter – $65/month Starter – $65/month No Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

How to Choose the Best Project Management Software for Your Construction Business

It’s important to know your needs and the obstacles you confront in order to choose the best construction management solution. After all, the construction management software you choose should support your objectives.

No matter if you work as a builder, contractor, subcontractor, or project manager, the right construction management software will help you do more. It’s up to you to decide which is best for your construction company.

Here are some of the most crucial and common aspects to take into account when selecting your building project management software.

User-Friendly

In order for your employees to execute tasks quickly and effectively, they must have instant access to the information they require. Instead of creating access obstacles, technology ought to make it easier to get the right data. User interface software is crucial since it can have a significant impact on a construction project’s overall success.

Even people with the most advanced technological skills might become frustrated with solutions with a steep learning curve. Quick and effective communication between the many teams and stakeholders engaged in a project is made possible by an intuitive, user-friendly design. By ensuring that everyone is on the same page, this helps to minimize delays and cut down on errors.

Communication & Collaboration

Any construction project’s success depends on teamwork and communication.

All project parties, including head contractors, subcontractors, engineers, architects, and developers, must work well together to ensure a successful project.

You need a point of contact, the ability to inform everyone of developments, and the capacity to go over any potential problems or modifications. When the right construction management software is used, teamwork improves, communication is simpler, and all parties can accomplish their objectives and meet deadlines.

Integrations

Collaboration and communication can be streamlined by integrating construction project software with other tools, which makes it simpler for all parties to work together successfully and maintain the project’s schedule.

Construction teams can collaborate easily by linking several software packages, such as design tools, accounting programs, document management, and scheduling platforms. Integrations make it simpler for all teams to share documents and other crucial data, which helps everyone engaged to stay on the same page.

Project Complexity

A construction project’s complexity and scope can have a big impact in terms of price, schedule, quality, and resource allocation.

A project that is excessively complex could be challenging to manage and finish on time. Similarly, if a project’s scope is too broad, there might not be enough resources to meet deadlines and stick to the agreed-upon budget.

It’s crucial to choose a platform for managing construction projects that can handle both complexity and scope. Some software solutions, for instance, might only be able to handle small-scale projects with few tasks and resources, whilst others might be able to handle large-scale projects with many stakeholders and complex tasks.

Features

You want your chosen tool to have everything you need to succeed – think time management, budget forecasting for estimating project costs, automation for routine tasks, and much more. It basically needs to be an all-in-one project management solution, but this doesn’t mean it can’t have some bonus points for construction-tailored work.

Many of the providers on our list offer core project management solutions, like CRM, lead generation, and collaborative docs, but some go that step further and include templates for construction, like road maps and budget forecasting.

The ideal combination is to have a good range of both.

Pricing

Last but not least is pricing, and this can be a tricky one to navigate. Sure, getting a good deal is what we all want, but choosing based only on the price is sure to lead you down a dark road. That doesn’t mean that the more expensive a tool is, the better it will be, not by a long shot – what you want is a good range of features for an affordable price.

Most charge you per user, while the more project management-based solutions have plans from as little as $4/month, some even offer free plans, but they won’t suit construction use. Others will give you a custom quote based on some basic information you provide, and these are usually more specialist tools – but these will cost significantly more.

Should I Use Free Construction Project Management Software?

Free construction project management tools may sound appealing, but they’re very unlikely to be a long-term solution for your business needs, as they’re often restricting features and the number of users you can add.

What they are useful for is testing a service that may not offer a free trial or money-back guarantee, as it’s hard to know which will suit your enterprise needs best.

However, we recommend that you opt for a premium plan without any restrictions, regardless if your company size and potential to scale. This way, you get access to all of the extra features like Gantt charts, construction-specific templates like roadmaps, time and budget management features for invoicing and billing, plus being able to add as many users as you want.

Providers like Monday, our top pick for the best construction project management software, offer affordable plans and all of the features, users, and storage you require.

What’s the Best Project Management Software for Construction Businesses in 2023

The best construction management tools enable projects to work seamlessly and overall reduce the chance of errors, risks, and delays – all of which are essential in the construction industry.

All of the top providers on our list have features that make life easier, such as premade templates for each stage of the construction process, as well as useful add-ons like time management, budget estimates, and constriction road maps.

If you’re looking for the best project management software for the construction industry, we suggest trying Monday, an all-in-one project management solution with affordable plans that start from just $8/month per user.

