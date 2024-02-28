7 Fail-Proof Steps to Choose the Right Accounting Software for Your Business

How to Choose the Right Accounting Software in 7 Steps

The right accounting system can make a world of difference to your business operations, from reducing manual efforts to making data more easily available. That’s why you need to take this decision seriously and follow a meticulous series of steps that will correctly align the software purchase with your business needs.

Disclaimer: While this guide is based on our experience reviewing and testing the leading accounting software platforms in the market today, it shouldn’t be considered financial advice. Businesses are advised to consult certified accountants when evaluating and selecting software for finance operations.

Step 1: Understanding Business Needs for Accounting Software Selection

The first step is to identify your unique business needs, such as automating manual tasks, complying with local regulations, identifying cash flow bottlenecks, or anything else.

While accounting software is a must-have for any business, you are likely to have unique business problems that you’d like to resolve by implementing the right tool. Documenting these issues and goals is essential for selecting the best software for your needs.

Accounting Business Need Description Financial process mapping Map all of these processes before you start researching accounting software:

– How do financial processes work in your organization?

– Which tasks do you perform every day and which ones are weekly, monthly, quarterly, or annual?

– Are multiple stakeholders involved – such as getting invoices from your suppliers? Scope measurement and projection Figure out the precise size and scale of your financial operations. This could mean:

– the number of employees you have

– total order volumes

– the geographies you cater to

Make sure you factor in your expansion plans for the next few years. Business problem identification Map what exactly you’re trying to achieve with your new accounting software. Knowing your core business problem can help you identify the features you can’t do without and the ones that are nice to have:

– For example, if you’ve struggled with volatile cash flow in the past, then predictive analytics could be helpful. Financial ecosystem evaluation This step will give you a broad overview of where you’ll use the accounting software – for instance, invoicing, payroll, inventory management, returns/refund processing, and time tracking. This ecosystem will depend on whether you’re a service company or a product company. Technology ecosystem evaluation Take stock of your existing technology environment:

– Do you already use a lot of cloud-based tools, and do you have existing dependencies in a particular ecosystem, say Microsoft?

– The new software should be able to integrate with other technologies like your customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Accounting software selection comes with a degree of vendor lock-in, which means that you may find it difficult to switch apps later on. That’s why it is important to carefully assess your business needs before you begin the research and evaluation process.

Step 2: How to Budget for Accounting Software Costs

While there are definitely cheap accounting software options available for small businesses, the costs can add up over time. Integrations can involve an additional fee, customizing the app may also incur charges, and you may even need to hire a technically proficient accountant to operate the tool.

To stay a step ahead of these expenses, budget for your accounting software costs by factoring in the core platform as well as associated fees. Set aside a certain amount from your monthly budget for the accounting software. Plan for one-time expenses, such as implementation. Also, think about annual recurring costs, such as ad-hoc assistance during tax season.

Typically, the cost of digitizing your accounting processes and moving to a new software platform will include the following:

The cost of the core platform is anywhere between $15 and $100 per month on an annual subscription

The is anywhere between $15 and $100 per month on an annual subscription Implementation fees may be free, but factor in the hours your internal team will put in for training , knowledge transfer, etc.

Implementation fees may be free, but , knowledge transfer, etc. Added software fees , which you’ll incur when you add more users, install integrations, or opt for advanced features like artificial intelligence (AI)

, which you’ll incur when you add more users, install integrations, or opt for advanced features like artificial intelligence (AI) Vendor interactions, which refer to the time spent in troubleshooting the accounting software, getting your queries resolved, or finding alternatives to features it doesn’t have

Accounting Costs Need to Be Budgeted Too

Ultimately, your accounting software budget will come down to two factors – the size of your business (and, therefore, the number of users you need to add) and the kind of features you need. More advanced software platforms come with enterprise-grade features like enterprise resource planning (ERP); these cost relatively more.

However, free and cheap accounting software for small businesses is also available, such as FreshBooks, which starts at $15/month, and Zoho, which has a free plan. Weigh your options carefully when choosing the right software and expect a cost vs. feature trade-off.

You need to strike the right balance when deciding your budget so you don’t overspend on a complex software platform – but you also don’t have to spend time and effort manually completing accounting tasks that a cheap software alternative can’t perform.

Step 3: Ease of Use for Different Accounting Software Services

Once you have your budget in place, it is time to consider the software’s ease of use. This will be determined by mainly one thing: where it’s hosted. Accounting software can be of two types: cloud-based or desktop-based.

Cloud-based accounting software applications are constantly online and need an active internet connection. You can access the software via a web app where you can log in using only your browser. All your data is stored on the cloud and synchronized at regular intervals. NetSuite is a good example of this type of tool, as it offers only cloud-based accounting.

In contrast, desktop accounting applications are installed on your PC. The data is stored locally and will be backed up to the cloud when you need it. All the number crunching happens on your local device, which means that you can keep working even without an internet connection. Zoho Books offers desktop accounting for Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

Both cloud and desktop tools are useful but meant for different accounting scenarios. If you manage multiple business entities or your finance team works remotely, then cloud-based accounting software provides more flexible access.

However, small businesses managing bookkeeping for only one entity may find desktop accounting tools simpler and cheaper to use. These tools are relatively less complex and don’t involve much of a learning curve.

Interface Design Matters, Even in Accounting

In addition to this, pay attention to the software’s user experience (UX) design. It should be highly intuitive, with different features, databases, and integrations neatly arranged. Evaluate the software’s reporting feature carefully, as an easy-to-use reporting module will encourage you to analyze business data more frequently so you can make smarter decisions.

Bear in mind that some accounting software options like NetSuite may have an overwhelming user interface. This is because they pack in a larger number of features and are meant to support complex business processes. It’s fine to opt for software like this as long as you have the technical expertise to make full use of the tool.

In order to support users, the software vendor should also provide guides, tutorials, and documentation. Check out their knowledge portal while evaluating the software, as accounting tools can be difficult to navigate, even for accountants, if they don’t have a lot of digital experience.

Step 4: Evaluating Scalability and Integrations for Accounting Systems

Accounting software is one of those tools that will actively help your business grow. Therefore, you need a tool that can grow with you, accommodate more complex processes, and support emerging needs. Notably, cloud-based accounting tends to be more scalable than desktop accounting – an important criterion when choosing accounting software.

Here are the key scalability factors to remember during your research:

The number of users per license

As your company grows, you need to be able to add new users to your accounting software. Most platforms have a cap on users. For instance, Zoho lets you add 15 users as part of the Ultimate plan, with an extra $2.5/month/user fee beyond this.

On the other hand, Dynamic 365 Business Central by Microsoft supports unlimited users in every plan. Evaluate the cost and effort involved in adding more users to your account so you have room to grow.

Geographic support

Another key aspect of scalability is the ease of scaling across different locations. This can be complex when it comes to accounting software, as every country has its own tax laws and audit rules.

If you’re planning to grow beyond only one country, then evaluate software vendors based on the localization support they provide. Bigger companies like NetSuite (by Oracle) or Dynamics 365 Business Central (by Microsoft) tend to be better at providing cross-geography accounting support.

Also, if you plan to accept payments from different countries, then the software should be compatible with multiple currencies as well.

Range of integrations

While small businesses may install a standalone desktop accounting tool, they will need to integrate with other financial and non-financial apps as they grow. HR integrations are one of the most common needs that nearly every organization will face. And, depending on your industry, other types of integrations could be useful as well – for example:

Warehousing and bill of materials records for manufacturers

Warehousing and bill of materials records for manufacturers Online store integrations for e-commerce sellers

Online store integrations for e-commerce sellers Time tracking and client invoicing tools for law firms

Find out if the software vendor serves other clients in your industry and the integrations available for them. Check if these integrations are natively built (i.e., by the vendor) or powered by a third-party provider. Also, make sure to check if any of these integrations are paid, as this can influence your scalability plans.

Step 5: How to Ensure Accounting Compliance & Other Legal Considerations

Using the right accounting software is one of the best ways to keep your business compliant with tax laws. The software will automatically implement operational controls, such as alerting you when you cross a certain turnover threshold or when an audit deadline is approaching.

To achieve this, the software must be compliant with the laws of the region where you’re operating, be it VAT in the UK, GST in India, or sales tax in the US. The features must be designed with these laws in mind, and if you opt for a vendor with a global presence (like Oracle or Microsoft), then you should have the option to switch between different regions.

If you aren’t sure how to choose the right accounting software for your business in terms of compliance, then it’s a good idea to refer to testimonials and case studies from previous customers in the same region.

Compliance Features to Look Out in Accounting Software

Ask your in-house or consulting accountant to review the features of the platform. Typically, it should have the following capabilities to ensure compliance:

Automatically tagging different expenses based on their source

Automatically tagging different expenses based on their source Auto-reconciling bank statements with incoming and outgoing cash flows to prevent duplicate entries and other errors

Auto-reconciling bank statements with incoming and outgoing cash flows to prevent duplicate entries and other errors Generating account statements and balance sheets at stipulated intervals

Generating account statements and balance sheets at stipulated intervals Providing tax declaration templates and forms relevant to your industry

Providing tax declaration templates and forms relevant to your industry File import and export options for easy sharing

File import and export options for easy sharing Audit trails complete with time stamps

Another key consideration in accounting software selection is data compliance. Since the software will handle large amounts of sensitive data, it needs to comply with laws related to data privacy (like GDPR) and financial information management (like PCI DSS).

As a rule of thumb, look for a vendor who is ISO-certified. ISO certification is the global standard for information security management systems designed to reduce risks. It also helps if the software is SOC 2 Type II compliant, which means that the company has implemented sufficient measures to protect data integrity, security, and confidentiality.

Step 6: How Simple or Complex Should Your Accounting Software Be?

Accounting systems come in various shapes and sizes, and you need to decide which one is the right fit for you. Simple accounting software has its own benefits – it’s easy to use, requires little to no training, and is designed to solve a specific use case.

Complex accounting software, on the other hand, is more versatile and multi-faceted. Typically, it’ll provide a slew of additional functionalities like expense tracking, supply chain management, and even payroll. However, it needs technical and financial expertise, preferably an in-house finance team.

Here are the factors that’ll determine how simple or complex your accounting software should be:

Business size

Solo business owners and small businesses with 0-10 team members will benefit from a simple software. They won’t take up a lot of your time to operate and come with useful features like tax optimization. Mid-sized to large businesses are better off with more complex software. It will save you the trouble of investing in different solutions for different financial needs. You’ll also obtain the analytics insights you need to keep growing.

Your industry

Certain industries, like non-profits and law firms, have unique accounting needs. Some fall under a specific legal jurisdiction to which they must comply. Others need to track time to calculate billable hours and process transactions accordingly. Evaluate your industry needs carefully when choosing between simple and complex accounting systems so you don’t end up making a tradeoff you later regret.

Resources available

The resources you have at hand – both funds and technical skills – will determine the complexity you should take on. Businesses without an in-house accountant or finance team should opt for basic software, preferably one that comes with consulting or advisory services. And if your software budget is between $10-$50 per month, simpler point solutions are more suitable than complex ones.

Remember, you can either choose a basic accounting software that helps in bookkeeping and tax compliance only. Or, you can opt for a suite solution that combines accounting with HR, CRM, ERP, and vendor management in one platform. Ideally, it’s better to start small and scale up.

If you need to implement relatively complex account software to support your business requirements, make sure to evaluate vendors on the basis of support quality.

Do they offer 24/7 chat, email, and phone support? Will the company train your team? How easy is it to use the knowledge portal? These factors can make it easier for your team to transition to a new accounting system, even if it is slightly complex.

Step 7: Decision Time

By now, you have all the information you need to make the right accounting software selection. You have documented your business requirements, finalized your budget, decided the type of software you need, and planned for future growth.

Finally, it is time to evaluate your prospective vendors to ensure that they have the necessary feature set. Here’s an accounting software feature checklist for your reference:

Double-entry accounting

Double-entry accounting Automated reconciliation with bank statements

Automated reconciliation with bank statements Automated tax calculation in your region

Automated tax calculation in your region Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Mobile apps for Android and iOS Profit & loss (P&L) analysis

Profit & loss (P&L) analysis The ability to invite external accountants

The ability to invite external accountants Reports on accounts payable, receivable, inventory, and taxes

Reports on accounts payable, receivable, inventory, and taxes Built-in tax forms and templates

Built-in tax forms and templates Reconciling returns, refunds, and credit notes

Apart from this, some platforms offer nice features like predictive analytics for cash flow forecasts and support for multiple business entities. Find a platform that’s suitable for your industry and scale of operations. Make sure you have the essentials and try the software before buying.

Some companies like Zoho offer free plans with limited features. Implement the free plan as part of an initial pilot to try out the user interface. This will also give you a better understanding of the features you need and can do without – through hands-on experience – so you can make the right call.

The Best Accounting Software for Your Business

Knowing how to choose the right accounting software can seem daunting. After all, the accounting software market was worth $13.84 billion in 2022, and it’ll cross $37 billion by 2032, according to recent reports. It can be difficult to cut through the noise and find the best solution.

That’s why, based on our reviews and tests, we’ve compiled a handy list of the top accounting software in 2024, which should serve as a good place to start your research:

Best Small Business Accounting Software Top Choice For Starting Price Standout Features FreshBooks Freelancers and businesses that provide services. $7.60/month – Access lower bank fees

– Project profitability tracking

– Scheduling subscription payments NetSuite Mid-sized to large companies Undisclosed – Access to HR and ERP features

– Global tax compliance

– Fixed asset management Zoho Books SMBs and e-commerce sellers $15/month (free plan available) – Connect two Shopify stores

– In-app chat

– Multi-currency transactions

While these are among the best accounting systems available in 2024, you could also check out alternatives like Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Wave. At the end of the day, how you choose the right accounting software for your business and the platform you finally decide on depends on three things – your business needs, your budget, and technical know-how.

Accounting Software Selections Verdict

In the last few years, accounting software has quickly gained popularity, with more and more businesses abandoning 100% manual processes. Modern software tools are a step up from paper-based bookkeeping and spreadsheets, which are inefficient, clumsy, and error-prone.

By learning how to choose the right accounting software for your business, you can dramatically reduce the time and effort you spend on compliance. Tools like FreshBooks, NetSuite, and Zoho can also help you save on taxes and accept new forms of payment.

When you begin the process of accounting software selection, be candid about your current business needs and capacities. Fortunately, there are plenty of tools available in the market, both free and paid, ranging from basic to highly sophisticated.

We recommend that you choose a cloud-based tool (since they are easier to scale) and check for essential features like double-entry accounting, automated reconciliation, and reports straight away. Then, create a shortlist based on your industry and team size before making the final decision.

FAQs