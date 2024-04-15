What Is Client Accounting Software & What Does It Do?

What is Client Accounting Software?

Client accounting software – also known as client-based accounting software – is a tool that accountants and bookkeepers use to keep track of their finances, especially pertaining to client-facing projects.

Bookkeeping tasks like recording incoming payments, reconciling them with bank statements, tracking expenses, storing bills, and withholding tax can take several hours of work every week. For a small business, this means investing in a full-time accountant, adding to your overhead.

The process is particularly effort-intensive for client-facing projects since there is no repeatable, standardized product catalog like in an e-commerce store. You have to keep an eye on billable hours and make sure your monthly invoices line up correctly.

Client accounting software streamlines most of these tasks by introducing digitization and automation. Modern software apps are hosted on the cloud, so you can access their features anywhere, on any device. This gives you more flexibility when it comes to client accounting.

Research by Zoho published in The Statesman found that 88% of accountants save up to 10 hours per week using cloud-based accounting solutions compared to traditional methods of accounting.

In other words, if you run a service-based business – for example, an agency, an individual digital marketer, a law firm, or an accountancy firm – then client-accounting software can make your life a whole lot easier. Examples include Zoho Books and FreshBooks, among other top accounting software.

How Does Client Accounting Software Work?

Client accounting software uses a combination of different technologies – integration between financial systems, data extraction, automated workflows, role-based access, and data analytics tools – to work. This helps accountants keep an eagle eye on their own business or their client’s finances.

To understand how client accounting software works, let’s break down its back-end process into a few broad steps.

The software has three components – the user interface or UI (available on desktop, web, and mobile), a data repository and analysis systems hosted on the cloud, and middleware to enable integration with other systems and software.

When you first sign up for client accounting services, you use the UI to connect your bank account with the software’s cloud systems. The software then fetches your banking data over a pre-specified period, typically a month or a quarter.

Next, you use the UI to upload your invoices (receivables) and vendor bills (payables). This data flows into the cloud, where the software uses mathematical algorithms to calculate profit and loss, cash flow, tax liability, and deductibles.

The UI has several other features to help you maintain your books. For instance, FreshBooks has a time-tracking capability that logs your billable hours and feeds this data into your invoices. It’ll also have automations to reduce your manual effort in invoice approvals, sending reminders, and other repetitive tasks.

That’s the crux of how client accounting software works—its exact function may vary depending on the client accounting suite you choose and the projects in your roster.

Why Use Client Accounting Software?

Accountants and bookkeepers around the globe use client accounting software to monitor projects, count billable hours, raise invoices, manage accounts receivable and payable, and estimate their tax liability. In addition, it can offer analytics and forecasting capabilities.

Accounting software has become an essential business tool for organizations of every size. It helps reduce effort, prevent errors, stay compliant, and save costs, for example, by identifying tax deductions.

Research shows that 96% of accountants believe automation is vital to the industry’s future, and you can’t automate accounting without the right software. Likewise, a survey found that 62% of accountancy firms use technology so they can spend less time on admin tasks and more time on their core business.

Another reason businesses use accounting software is to make up for a skills shortage. Research shows that 64% of businesses are struggling to find the perfect accountancy firm that meets their needs. That’s why 58% plan to spend more than $10K on new accounting software instead.

The primary users of client accounting software include:

Business owners : Small business owners and sole traders who maintain their own books and do their own taxes use client accounting software. Typically, they choose apps with a simple UI, which requires minimal technical knowledge.

: Small business owners and sole traders who maintain their own books and do their own taxes use client accounting software. Typically, they choose apps with a simple UI, which requires minimal technical knowledge. Bookkeepers : Bookkeepers within a company, in charge of maintaining the company’s accounts, use client accounting software to make their lives easier. It reduces effort and risk so that bookkeepers can do their job more efficiently.

: Bookkeepers within a company, in charge of maintaining the company’s accounts, use client accounting software to make their lives easier. It reduces effort and risk so that bookkeepers can do their job more efficiently. Service providers : Service providers in any industry need to use client accounting software to maintain project invoicing accuracy. These apps may double up as a time-tracking tool and payment system for service companies.

: Service providers in any industry need to use client accounting software to maintain project invoicing accuracy. These apps may double up as a time-tracking tool and payment system for service companies. Accountancy firms: Companies may outsource their financial tasks to an accountancy firm, in which case the firm uses client accounting software to manage different projects and handle finances for each one. FreshBooks offers an Accountant Hub specifically for this purpose—check out our full FreshBooks review to learn more.

By using client accounting software, you can unlock several benefits for your business:

1. Make Operations More Efficient

Client accounting software makes project management, accounts receivable, and accounts payable much more efficient than traditional methods like paper-based processes or spreadsheets. You can view and interact with all your clients in one place and send them invoices based on billed hours.

You can also pay your vendors, save receipts for IRS audits, and track your expenses to stay prepared for tax season. Client accounting software makes all of this possible at a fraction of the usual effort. Also, since it integrates with your bank account, there’s no risk of data entry errors.

2. Enable Trust and Transparency with Clients

Client accounting software acts as a centralized hub where your clients can find all the documentation related to an ongoing project. Whenever you make a change, they’ll be notified in real-time, and they can send their approvals and feedback in the same workflow.

Moreover, these applications provide a ‘single source of truth’ about the hours you’ve put in, the work delivered, and associated rates. You can be transparent about project expectations right from the get-go, preventing any risk of miscommunication.

Most client accounting solutions come with built-in e-signature facilities. When you send your client a document, they can add their signature right away, and it becomes a legally binding agreement. Later, if disputes arise, either party can refer to this document to get clarity.

3. Collaborate Easily with Your Team

Most client accounting software apps will allow you to add team members. You can assign them to one or more projects, permit them to analyze data, or simply use the platform to pay their salary. FreshBooks, for instance, lets you add team members for $11/user/month.

This has several benefits. To begin with, you don’t have to track everyone’s work hours manually – team members can track their own billable hours using the software and add that data to the project’s monthly invoice. It also makes it easier to delegate tasks and allows team members to interface with clients on your behalf.

The ability to collaborate within your client accounting software also minimizes effort duplication. For instance, your teammate doesn’t need to mail you a file, so you can send it to the client on the app. They can directly share files using a powerful solution like FreshBooks, QuickBooks, or their equivalents.

FreshBooks even has its own collaborative accounting framework that allows you to share accounting and pre-accounting tasks with your team members or the clients themselves.

4. Comply with Project SLAs and Tax Laws

By using client accounting software, you can keep track of your obligations – both to your clients and regulatory authorities – and make sure you meet them. For instance, let’s say a project entails that you complete a certain number of billable hours a month. The app will quantify your efforts, ensuring that you stay within acceptable thresholds.

Client accounting solutions are also purposefully designed for tax compliance. They extract sales tax data from invoices so you know how much to withhold for sales tax payments to the government.

In countries where you have VAT or GST, the software will include built-in algorithms to calculate tax liability. You can benefit from automated reminders, scheduled reports, and various tax form templates – like the 1099 form that you have to file if your business hires a freelancer.

5. Centralize All Financial Tasks

With client accounting software, all your financial tasks are conveniently located in one place.

You don’t have to switch between spreadsheets or move from your CRM to your email to a payment portal. Client accounting suites like FreshBooks include everything you need to manage your own and your clients’ finances – project management, bank statement reconciliation, invoicing, and payroll under one roof.

With everything available on one platform, data entry takes less time and results in fewer errors.

To further support centralization, most of these apps will connect with the rest of your business toolkit to fetch data you might need for accounting. For example, if you already store receipts in Dropbox, you can simply connect it with FreshBooks to automate your expense records.

6. Maintain Client Data Security and Confidentiality

As accountants, you’re tasked with keeping your clients’ financial data safe and away from prying eyes. Client accounting software offers you several ways to ensure data security – from role-based access to encryption, authentication, and backups.

These software applications are also compliant with security standards like PCI DSS and GDPR. You’ll retain control over any information you store and can export it to another platform or as spreadsheets. And, unlike physical cabinets, there’s no risk of damage due to wear and tear or natural disasters.

Key Features of Client Accounting Software

Given the vital role that client accounting solutions play in business success, they need the right set of features and capabilities. While these tools may vary from one app to another, here are the most important features you need:

1. Double Entry Accounting

Double-entry bookkeeping is simply a technical way of saying that when you make a transaction, it‘ll be reflected in two accounts—a debit in one and a credit in the other. For example, if you take a $1,000 business loan, your cash account will increase by $1,000, but your debt account will also increase by $1,000.

Double-entry bookkeeping is one of the fundamental principles of business accounting and your software needs to support it. It allows you to match your total debit recorded with your total credits so that they are always in balance.

In contrast, single-entry bookkeeping shows the cash inflow and outflow from only one account. It may be sufficient for salaried individuals but fails to capture the full picture of a business’s cash flow.

2. Automatic Bank Reconciliation

This is another mandatory feature you need in your client accounting suite. Whether you’re managing your own accounts or those of your client, a big part of your job is matching incoming and outgoing payments (and their associated invoices) with the correct entries in your bank statement.

When your bank statement is reconciled, you know the precise source and reason for every transaction. Later, if you’re ever audited by the IRS, you’ll have the documentation to back up your income and tax statements. #FunFact: the IRS conducted over 600,000 audits in FY 2022, with many of them random audits to check for non-payment.

Without automated bank reconciliation, you’d have to match each payment manually—a mammoth task if you manage multiple clients’ accounts.

Luckily, client accounting apps like FreshBooks can automate the process and ask for your help only if they cannot match a transaction.

3. Time Tracking Capabilities

The best client accounting applications available today come with built-in time tracking. Yes, you could always use a separate time tracker to log your work hours, jot down how much time you’ve put in, and then manually enter the data in your accounting app.

Or, you could have the software automatically track how long you work, sync the data with your invoice, and then bill the client accordingly. This feature saves you a lot of manual effort and makes sure that you don’t miss out on a single billable minute.

The time tracking feature should also include a mobile app and ideally a browser extension so you can quickly start the time clock regardless of where you’re working. It will allow you to associate your hours with an ongoing project so the software can automatically calculate the invoice amount based on the project’s hourly rate.

4. Invoicing and Invoice Templates

Invoicing is an essential part of any client-facing business and it’ll occupy a lot of your admin hours. Look for software that can help you design professional-looking invoices quickly and easily. It helps if it has a pre-built library of templates where you can customize a few details like the invoice number and your name and send the bill on its way.

Client accounting software typically includes several automations to streamline this process. For example, it will automatically remind clients when an invoice is due, if they have to submit a deposit, or if there are any late fees involved.

You should be able to personalize the invoice to reflect your brand identity. This means embedding your logo, changing the layout and color palette, and adding custom notes wherever necessary. You can also set up recurring invoices for your retainers using client accounting software.

5. Multi-Currency Invoices and Payments

When you send an invoice, it’s essential that you use a currency that makes it easy for clients to pay immediately.

In today’s globalized world, service providers are likely to cater to customers from different countries and regions. Therefore, your client accounting software needs to support all major currencies, such as the dollar, euro, or dinar, and preferably multiple languages.

For instance, FreshBooks lets you receive payments in 25 currencies from 200+ countries. Your clients can make a direct payment using their card or even Apple Pay. Remember that nearly all payment platforms and accounting apps charge a 2.9% fee for card transactions, plus an international currency conversion fee that may vary from one software to another.

6. Client-Facing Portal

A client portal or client view is what your customers will interact with when you send them requests via the client accounting software. For example, let’s say you’ve sent your client a proposal – they’ll be able to view it, download it, approve/reject it, and give their feedback via the client portal.

FreshBooks, for instance, has a feature called ‘free client account’ where your customer can create their own account right from an invoice or proposal link. This account then acts as a central collaboration hub where they can upload files, type in comments, and share links.

It even allows a client to invite their own employees and team members to help with the project and approve invoices.

7. Project Collaboration

You might be using a dedicated project management app like Monday or Trello, but it can be incredibly helpful to have some of these features in your client accounting software. Think about it: you’ll be recording your billable hours on the software and you’ll also use it to send invoices and receive payments.

Project collaboration features tie it all together and give you big-picture visibility in one platform.

Look for communication and collaboration essentials, such as chat, comments, and file sharing. Some client accounting apps, like Bonsai, even support different project views (typically a list view and a board or Kanban view).

Others like FreshBooks let you track your entire team’s billable hours for a client so you can align labor costs with profitability. As the project evolves, the software will maintain a trail of tasks and activities for future reference – and also for transparency!

8. Bill Capture and Expense Tracking

Just as client accounting software tracks your work hours, income, and taxes, it’ll also help you document your business expenses. This is especially important for accountants who manage finances for multiple clients. Expense tracking can help you calculate net profit more accurately and understand a company’s real business health.

Using the right software, you can even map your expenses to specific projects to identify which tasks are the most profitable and which ones you could probably deprioritize.

For this feature, the client accounting software should ideally offer a mobile app that connects with your smartphone’s camera. You can use it to take pictures of bills and receipts in real time, recording any expense that you incur. Then, the software uses optical character recognition (OCR) to extract things like invoice no., item, amount, and data to classify the expense according to permissible tax laws.

9. Fixed Asset Accounting

When bookkeepers manage their clients’ accounts using a software platform, one of the key financial categories they must record is fixed assets.

Fixed assets refer to any tangible (e.g., equipment) or intangible (e.g., a loan) asset that isn’t going to move within the current accounting period. Some fixed assets depreciate in value – such as a vehicle used for business purposes – while others don’t like land.

Income from fixed assets counts as profit, but depreciation is considered an expense for that financial period. It’s a complex calculation that, depending on the size of your client company, may require monthly attention.

The fixed asset feature in your client accounting software will look something like this:

10. Integration with Project Management, CRM, and Payment Apps

While you’ll always want to choose a comprehensive client accounting suite, chances are that you’ll need a few other tools to manage your business. This could be a customer relationship management (CRM) system to maintain client profiles, project management apps to optimize resources and track progress, or payment apps.

You might also want to use a human resources (HR) solution to hire and manage your workforce. A good client accounting software will connect with these – and other – apps through one of the following methods:

Application programming interfaces (APIs) : You add code snippets to the app to ensure it can share data with your accounting software.

: You add code snippets to the app to ensure it can share data with your accounting software. Pre-built connectors : You enter your app credentials into the accounting software so it can establish a connection at the backend.

: You enter your app credentials into the accounting software so it can establish a connection at the backend. Middleware: You use middleware like Zapier and Integrately to set up trigger-action combinations that will execute automatically.

While not essential, it’s helpful if your client’s accounting software offers an integration marketplace. That way, you can check if the software integrates with the rest of your stack before buying it – we’ll explain this later when we discuss how to choose the right accounting software.

11. Tax Management

Tax management is a must-have feature. Whether you’re managing your own books or your client’s, chances are that they’ll have a sales tax component that they charge their customers. Even if you do accounts for individuals, there’s income tax to think of. All client accounting software has features catering to these needs.

For sales tax, it’ll extract the amount from every invoice you feed the app. Different countries may have their equivalents of these taxes, like VAT in the UK and GST in India – major apps like FreshBooks will be compatible with these various tax regimes.

Once it has extracted the amount, the app will maintain a calculation of how much you owe the government and remind you to file your taxes on time. You can even create a ‘bucket’ of funds, where you withhold the tax amount until it’s time to pay.

Income tax features are slightly different – you calculate your business’ or your clients’ net income for a financial year based on your profits, losses, and expenses.

This will determine your income tax bracket and the amount of income tax you have to pay. Client accounting software will automate these calculations so you can be confident about staying compliant and can prepare ahead of tax season.

As we explained before (see point 8), the software stores all your bills and receipts so you can claim deductions and refunds from the IRS, significantly reducing your tax amount.

12. Reporting and Analytics

Client accounting software typically offers two types of reports and analytics – business analysis and client or project analysis.

The first feature tells you if your business is in the red, that is, are you turning more profit or losses? To do this, it’ll analyze a whole host of datasets like labor hours, supplier spends, sources of income, travel costs, and fixed assets. Not only can you use this data for taxes, but you can also apply for credit using the information as proof of business health.

The second feature – client or project analysis – breaks down the profitability of each project you’re working on.

This type of analytics lets you break down the performance of each and every client on your roster. For example, if you run an accounting firm, you’ll be able to see which clients give you the most amount of work, the effort spent on each set of books, and clients who are poor paymasters.

How to Choose the Right Accounting Solution

There are plenty of options for client accounting software. According to recent research, accounting software is worth over $19 billion globally, including popular options like FreshBooks, Zoho Books, and Xero.

Choosing the right accounting software is essential because otherwise, you could end up with sunk costs, wasted efforts, and vendor lock-in. Simply put, switching accounting software is a big ask, and it’s better to try and make the right selection for your business. Here are a few tips that can help:

1. Consider the Feature Set

…and if it aligns with your business needs.

While all accounting apps have a few core features in common (typically double-entry accounting, automatic reconciliation, invoicing, tax management, and analytics), value-adding capabilities can vary significantly. One software might offer a larger template library, while another is better for collaboration.

Explore the software’s feature set and make sure that it aligns with your business requirements. Do you have a lot of international clients? If yes, then the international invoicing and payment process has to be super simple. Do you work with a large team? Then, your team members must be able to contribute to projects easily.

To check if client accounting software is suitable for your business, sign up for a free trial of one of its paid plans. This will give you a realistic understanding of how the software operates in daily workflows without making an upfront investment.

2. Ensure the Software Can Work at Scale

…even if you are a small business right now.

Over time, you’ll acquire more clients, your business needs will become more complex, and tax regulations will always evolve. Scalability simply means that client accounting software can keep up with these changes and continue to support your business as it grows.

There are several aspects to this. First, even if you serve only domestic clients right now, international payments are a necessary feature as you scale. Second, teamwork will help you on your growth journey, making collaboration features equally important.

Third, security is a crucial factor for growing businesses, and you won’t have time to spot security gaps manually. So, look for client accounting software with strong authentication mechanisms, role-based access, and secure cloud hosting.

3. Be Honest About Your Budget

…but don’t opt for the cheapest client accounting software.

Most popular business apps today are available in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. This means you don’t have to purchase the software forever, which can be quite expensive. Instead, you pay to use the software every month, and your vendor hosts it on the cloud.

Most client accounting software will cost between $15 and $50/month, and some, like FreshBooks, offer a hefty discount if you sign up for one full year. Low-cost options may come with certain limitations, such as a cap on the number of clients you can add or invoices you can send.

Be honest about how much you can spend month on month, as accounting software is likely to become a recurring cost for your business in the long term. Look for apps that include paid add-ons. That way, you can pay more to add new features later without spending for features you don’t need today.

4. Explore the Available Integrations

…and if the software is compatible with your existing technology stack.

Integrations are among the top features that determine which client accounting software you choose. Conduct a detailed audit of your current technology landscape. Where do you store your client information? Do you use payment providers like PayPal?

Top accounting apps will let you browse their integration marketplace before you decide to subscribe. Look for integrations that work with tools that you already use. Also, check for integrations that may be useful for your business in the long term.

For example, FreshBooks integrates with calendar apps so you can book appointments and then create invoices for your sessions. It has chat integrations to help talk to your customers in real-time. Look for capabilities like these that may prove useful to your business.

Final Thoughts

Client accounting software refers to an app you use to manage your finances or your client’s finances if you’re an accountant, simplifying project-based work and invoicing.

As you might have guessed, this type of software plays a vital role in your business operations. It makes it easier to track deliverables and billable hours, send invoices, get paid on time, and stay compliant with tax laws. At times, it can also be used as freelance accounting software when you have a high volume of projects.

While these apps can be extremely powerful with multiple features and functionalities, start with core features like double-entry accounting, automatic reconciliation, and invoicing when you start your research.

Next, look for unique capabilities that meet the specific needs of your business, such as a time-tracking tool or built-in payroll. Luckily, client accounting software is available in a variety of plans and budgets that are suitable for a wide range of businesses.

FAQs