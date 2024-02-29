What is ERP for Small Business Accounting?

ERP for Small Businesses – Is It Necessary?

ERP is software that integrates core business processes, such as accounting, HR, supply chain, and CRM, into a single system.

Although the term ‘enterprise’ often refers to large companies, it encompasses businesses of all sizes. Small and medium businesses can benefit from ERP just like global corporations.

Investing in ERP might seem excessive when operations and resources are limited. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t increase business efficiency and streamline planning. In fact, ERP may be the fuel your company needs to grow.

Think about how you currently manage processes. Many small businesses have separate accounting, inventory management, and order processing systems, often involving manual data entry.

ERP consolidates these functions into one interface and automates routine tasks. This minimizes human errors, streamlines workflows, and centralizes data for easy access.

In turn, centralized data supports informed decision-making. The best ERP software has reporting and data visualization capabilities, which help you identify trends and areas for improvement.

For example, disparate accounting records gathered from various departments won’t give you a good grasp of your company’s overall financial state. In contrast, ERP aggregates all data into real-time, comprehensive dashboards for quick analysis.

However, not all ERP systems offer the same functionality. For example, some ERP tools provide a comprehensive suite of modules covering all business processes. Often, such ERP vendors allow you to select which modules to implement.

Others have a narrower focus, for instance, only accounting and reporting. Some ERP tools are industry-specific, targeting the needs of a particular sector, such as healthcare or manufacturing.

Benefits of Small Business ERP

ERP systems tend to have a substantial positive impact.

Small business owners are often stuck with manual processes or disparate systems because they feel the cost of ERP outweighs the benefits.

However, this usually isn’t true, as ERP systems tend to have a high return on investment.

ERP software increases productivity, cuts costs, and helps manage risks. These are just a few reasons to use an ERP system. Here’s how it can benefit your business.

Increased Productivity

ERP streamlines tasks like data entry, invoicing, and inventory management. Less time spent on routine work means more time for strategic and creative endeavors.

For example, instead of manually reconciling invoices with purchase orders, ERP software matches them automatically.

Apart from increasing operational efficiency, automation reduces the risk of errors, meaning you spend less time correcting errors.

Cost Savings

Streamlined workflows save you not only time but also money. Firstly, ERP automation reduce s the need to hire additional labor, so you can manage operations yourself. For example, ERP helps you do your accounting instead of outsourcing it.

Secondly, ERP helps optimize inventory by providing real-time visibility into stock levels, supply chain, and demand forecasts.

As a result, you can implement just-in-time (JIT) inventory practices to minimize stockouts and overstocks. JIT improves cash flow by reducing capital tied up in surplus stock and ensures customers always get what they need.

Thirdly, ERP reduces IT costs. ERP may be expensive to implement, but it saves you money in the long run because you only have to pay for one subscription instead of investing in multiple software for different functions. Furthermore, ERP systems are usually cloud-based, so you can scale without additional hardware investments.

Informed Decision-Making

An ERP system is your single source of truth because it consolidates all department data into one interface. Accurate, centralized data helps you make informed decisions.

Take accounting-focused ERP as an example. With direct access to your financial records, you can make decisions based on real-time insights.

Furthermore, handling your own accounting gives you a deeper understanding of your business’s finances. Balance sheets and cash flow statements may seem confusing at first. However, as you become more familiar with financial statements, you’ll learn to identify trends, patterns, and risks.

Another point contributing to informed decision-making is collaboration. Centralized, real-time data helps align your understanding of a situation and immediately exchange ideas.

Customization and Flexibility

The best ERP software can be tailored to your unique needs. For instance, you can customize reports and dashboards to only display metrics relevant to your business. Similarly, you can set reminders based on predefined triggers, pre-fill invoices, and customize employee onboarding.

Customization flattens the learning curve because the software becomes more intuitive and familiar. You can make it fit your existing workflow and adapt it as processes change.

Scalability

The more you can automate, the better you can scale.

Most small companies plan to grow. However, by relying on manual processes and spreadsheets, you limit your business’ scalability.

Suppose you’ve automated routine processes but manage them in siloed systems. You’d save time in each department, but each would still have its own database.

Centralizing information means everyone can access correct and timely data. This reduces duplication, errors, and inefficiencies, which is critical for a growing business.

Modern ERP systems have a modular architecture, where each module relates to one business area, for example, logistics or finance. The modules function independently but seamlessly integrate into one database.

This design allows everyone to access the same data. You can add or remove modules as needed. For example, you may start with accounting and inventory management and later add CRM and HR.

Furthermore, many small business ERP solutions are cloud-based, meaning you can access the system from any device via the internet. Cloud-based solutions are inherently scalable, as you can adjust the subscription plan to handle growing transaction volumes, user count, or storage requirements.

Risk Management

Small businesses often operate with limited resources, so you face higher stakes in terms of financial stability. Luckily, real-time reporting and forecasting allow you to spot risks before they escalate.

Besides, ERP systems implement access controls, which reduce the chance of unauthorized access. You can assign user roles and permissions to restrict access to sensitive information and prevent data breaches.

Regulatory Compliance

Large corporations can establish an entire department of compliance officers, legal counsels, and risk managers. Small businesses don’t have such luxury. As a result, you have to comply with the same regulations as big players without nearly as much expertise.

If laws and regulations make you shudder, ERP systems are your lifesaver. They standardize data, ensuring it’s accurate and adheres to legal requirements.

For example, in industries like healthcare or finance, ERP systems handle sensitive information in compliance with regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR.

Additionally, ERP software helps you comply with tax laws by automating calculations and generating reports. There’s no need to learn tax rates and exemptions, as international guidelines are pre-loaded into the system.

Advanced ERP tools can even file tax reports to authorities on your behalf. While such systems are expensive, they give you peace of mind, as you’ll never miss a deadline.

Cons of ERP Systems for Small Businesses

Although ERP systems offer numerous benefits, you may also encounter challenges. We’ve compiled a list of the common pitfalls in ERP implementation.

Long Implementation Time

Implementing an ERP system can be time-consuming, as it goes beyond simply installing new software. It involves planning, customization, data migration, testing, and user training.

Each of these processes requires coordination with stakeholders. Furthermore, small businesses often lack in-house expertise and resources, so you might have to outsource some tasks or learn how to do them.

Delays in implementation can affect your daily operations and reduce productivity. However, don’t give up – disruptions are temporary, and your new ERP system will significantly increase business efficiency in the long run.

Complicated Data Migration

We’ve already mentioned that implementing an ERP system involves data migration. However, this step demands more attention, as many business owners underestimate its complexity.

Small businesses often store data in disparate sources and formats, which makes data migration more prone to errors. For this reason, you must standardize formats and resolve inconsistencies before migrating the data.

If you fail to clean your business data, insights you derive from the ERP system may be unreliable. We advise seeking professional help if you realize your data is siloed and inconsistent.

High Initial Costs

Although an ERP system can save you money in the long term, upfront investments may be significant. Apart from the monthly subscription cost, consider licensing, customization, and employee training expenses.

Additionally, ERP implementation often introduces indirect costs. For example, you may have to spend extra on data migration tools or lose revenue due to disruptions in daily activities.

What to Look for in the Best ERP for a Small Business?

To get the most out of your ERP software, it’s important to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve outlined the factors to consider when evaluating your options.

Features

The functionality of ERP systems varies drastically, so determine your business needs first. Think of the features you need now and those you might need in the future.

Foresight ensures scalability and reduces unnecessary costs down the line. For example, you might not need a CRM module while your customer pool is small, but it could become essential as your business grows. For this reason, we advise checking whether the provider offers modules you might need in the future and the cost of adding each one.

Look for ERP solutions targeting small businesses. They typically have simpler interfaces and affordable pricing plans, whereas enterprise-level ERP systems may be too complex and costly.

Additionally, you should be able to adapt the system to your business processes. For example, if you run an online store and need reports segmented by product category and customer demographics, choose software with customizable reporting templates.

Consider if you have industry-specific needs, such as production planning or point-of-sale integration. Then, choose software that specializes in your segment.

Cloud vs On-Premises Solutions

Cloud-based ERP software is more convenient for small businesses with limited IT resources. You don’t need upfront investments in hardware and can scale the system easily as transaction volume grows.

Furthermore, many small businesses outsource labor or hire remote employees to save costs. Cloud solutions allow collaboration from anywhere in the world.

However, an on-premises ERP system might be better if you operate in a highly regulated industry, as it provides greater control over data and infrastructure. Such systems require hardware investments and ongoing maintenance but offer more customization possibilities.

Scalability

Ensure the ERP system can scale up and down to accommodate your changing needs. Most ERP solutions have a flexible pricing structure with plans catered to businesses of different sizes. You can switch between plans as necessary to get more advanced features or cut costs.

One way to evaluate a system’s performance under different workloads is to sign up for a free trial. Additionally, you can read ERP software reviews from verified users and trusted websites, as they offer insights into practical experiences.

Compatibility

Sophisticated features and smooth scalability make no sense if you can’t integrate the software with your existing business systems.

First, identify your current systems, such as accounting software, inventory management tools, banks, and eCommerce platforms. Then, look for an ERP solution that offers pre-built integrations with your applications.

For example, if you run a WooCommerce online store, choose an ERP with a dedicated WooCommerce plugin.

Support

Setting up and getting used to the new system takes time and effort. That’s why the ERP provider should offer technical support and self-help resources.

Customer support should be quick to respond to minimize disruptions to your workflow. Ideally, the provider should have a 24/7 live chat or email support and a comprehensive online knowledge base.

Security and Compliance

It’s crucial to protect your business data. Assess the ERP provider’s approach to security and compliance, including encryption standards, access controls, and data backup procedures.

Additionally, verify the ERP system complies with regulations relevant to your business and location, such as GDPR, HIPAA, or PCI DSS. It’s worth noting that some software is created for businesses operating in specific jurisdictions and may not be suitable for international companies.

Lastly, check the provider’s track record. The sensitive nature and huge amount of business information you’ll share demands trustworthy ERP software without a history of data breaches.

Besides reading verified reviews, you can check the provider’s industry certifications and awards. Make sure the provider doesn’t have a data breach history — often, finding this out is as simple as Googling ‘[company name] data breach].’

Pricing

Choose an ERP software with a flexible pricing structure that lets you easily switch between plans. Beware of hidden fees for implementation, customization, or licensing.

Many ERP providers offer free trials or demos. Use this opportunity to test the software in real-life scenarios. Ideally, involve other team members and gather their feedback to choose a system that satisfies everyone.

At the end of the day, the ERP system must save you more than you spend. To ensure this, evaluate the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The TCO goes beyond subscription fees. Consider the ERP software’s implementation, training, maintenance, and upgrade fees to understand whether it’s worth it.

Top ERP for Small Businesses

With so many factors to keep in mind, choosing an ERP software might seem daunting. To save you the headache, we’ve selected the three best ERP systems for small business accounting.

Each solution delivers excellent value for money but has different standout features.

Our top choice for client management and billing is Freshbooks due to its automation and customization possibilities. For example, you can automatically capture receipt data, send invoice reminders, and generate project estimates.

In short, Freshbooks goes beyond basic reporting and helps manage all finance-related processes from one user-friendly dashboard. Thanks to flexible plans and numerous features, Freshbooks is equally suitable for solopreneurs, self-employed, small businesses, and growing corporations across all industries.

Zoho is an all-in-one cloud software encompassing accounting, HR, CRM, analytics, security, and project management. It’s optimal for growing companies with diverse needs.

Last but not least, Xero is the go-to solution for core small business accounting. It automates processes like tax calculations, bank reconciliation, and billing, so your records are always up-to-date and accurate.

Best Small Business ERP Software Top Choice For Starting Price (/month) Standout Features Freshbooks Billing and client management $7.60 – Client communication

– Payroll management

– Invoicing Zoho Scalability Free plan – Comprehensive suite of modules

– Integration

– Customization Xero Small business accounting $3.75 – Financial reporting

– Bank reconciliation

– Tax compliance

All these tools offer free trials, so you can try them out and decide whether they meet your business needs.

ERP Systems for Small Business Takeaways

ERP systems can be a game-changer in your business operations, making them more efficient and reducing errors. Furthermore, comprehensive ERP software can help you make more informed decisions, ultimately leading to better performance.

But to maximize the benefits, you should choose a reliable ERP system tailored to your requirements.

Each of the solutions we’ve mentioned has standout features. However, Freshbooks is the top choice for service providers, small online stores, and trading companies wishing to streamline accounting and client management.

FAQs