Grasshopper Review — How Does it Compare to Other VoIP Services in 2023?

What Is Grasshopper?

Established in 2003, Grasshopper has become a vital resource for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the United States and Canada. It is an IP phone service that offers at least one local and toll-free number through mobile and desktop apps for accessible communication.

Grasshopper’s seamless mobile and desktop applications facilitate business communication anywhere – from your cell phone, office, or home. With a diverse inventory of local, toll-free, and vanity phone numbers, businesses can promote a unique brand identity with Grasshopper VoIP phone service. It’s designed to complement existing phone systems and doesn’t require separate hardware.

It offers standard business features, including custom greetings, voicemail transcription, and the flexibility to forward calls to any device. For a hands-on experience, you can explore Grasshopper through a free 7-day trial.

Unlike Vonage, Grasshopper does not offer video conferencing or document-sharing tools. Yet, for small businesses seeking an affordable, professional, and user-friendly phone system, Grasshopper is an obvious choice. Pricing starts at just $26 per month, making it a cost-effective solution for small enterprises.

Who Owns Grasshopper?

Grasshopper is owned by GoTo (formally LogMeIn), a software company that provides cloud-based work tools for IT management and collaboration. Grasshopper was established in the early 2000s and has its headquarters in Boston. Since its inception, it has only changed ownership one time.

David Hauser and Siamak Taghaddos co-founded the tool with a vision to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses through mobile communication. Software was created in 2003 when the brand name was still LogMeIn. Nearly twenty years later, on February 2, 2022, the company rebranded from LogMeIn to GoTo.

Grasshopper’s VoIP phone service has received industry accolades, including TrustRadius’s 2020 Top-Rated Awards.

How Does Grasshopper Work?

Grasshopper leverages your existing cellular service provider for call transmission. If you find yourself in an area with poor reception, you can easily switch to VoIP or Wi-Fi calling to ensure uninterrupted communication.

To get started, choose the Grasshopper service plan that aligns with your business needs. You get between 1 and 5 business phone numbers, which you can personalize by selecting from local, vanity, or toll-free options. Alternatively, you can port your existing phone number, which is standard with most VoIP providers.

Once you sign up, you can download the Grasshopper app to communicate and manage your calls from a smartphone, laptop, or computer.

What Makes Grasshopper Different?

Grasshopper is ideal for those who want professional communication without a hefty budget. It stands out from competitors for its clear focus on phone and messaging services without the added complexity of third-party integrations or elaborate communication hubs.

The Grasshopper business phone solution is designed especially for small businesses to access straightforward, cost-effective, and safe VoIP. You’ll also get unlimited calling minutes as opposed to Phone.com’s 500 minutes cap and MightyCall’s 1000 minutes cap, respectively.

Another key distinction is its dedication to providing VoIP business phone services without aiming to cater to larger operations. Unlike RingCentral Office, it doesn’t have features like video calling or E-faxing, which is often not needed for small businesses.

SMBs love the platform for its user-friendliness and near-instant customer support. Compared to the Mitel support team, Grasshopper has a faster response rate and more helpful answers to queries. Its transparent service plans also make it a top choice for individuals, freelancers, and small businesses.

Grasshopper’s Pros and Cons

Here are Grasshopper’s main advantages and disadvantages, which should help you weigh its suitability for business communication: needs.

Pros User-friendly interface

Affordable service tiers 24/7 customer support available in multiple languages. Cons Only available for users in the US and Canada

Grasshopper is simple and easy to use, offering a cost-effective VoIP solution without extra hardware. The services are affordable and accessible through various operating systems.

However, the platform lacks video conferencing features and sometimes has technical issues, such as inaccurate voice messages and poor audio quality. While Grasshopper provides multiple support options, some clients complained about delayed responses from the help center.

Large businesses looking for comprehensive internal and external connectivity may need more than Grasshopper currently offers.

How Much Does Grasshopper Cost?

Grasshopper’s pricing model is straightforward and accessible. They offer four different plans with a transparent pricing structure.

Let’s take a closer look at their plans to see what you can get from them.

True Solo

This plan is tailored for solo entrepreneurs and small business owners. It includes one business number, which offers a professional image while keeping your private number separate. The plan is limited to one user, but you can make unlimited calls and text messages.

Solo Plus

This plan contains everything in the true solo but is not limited to one user. With up to three extensions on Solo Plus, you can manage your business communications efficiently. What sets Grasshopper apart is its inclusion of unlimited texts at no extra cost, a unique feature that competitors often lack.

Partner Plan

The Partner Plan adds features to the Solo Plan, making it ideal for small teams seeking a professional phone presence. Partner Plan is designed for growing businesses with 1-3 employees, offering three business numbers and up to six extensions.

Small Business Plan

The Small Business Plan suits small businesses with more than three employees. It includes all the features of the Solo and Partner plans and the advantage of up to five business numbers and unlimited extensions. While it caters to larger teams, it doesn’t introduce many additional features like video calling or app integration that promotes scalability.

How Does Grasshopper’s Price Compare to Other Providers

Grasshopper’s pricing is a good value deal for a VoIP business phone market.

Even if competitors like Ooma ($9.90 for their cheapest plan) and Phone.com ($12.74 for the entry-level option) have a seemingly lower price than Grasshopper, the unlimited calls and texts are a distinguishing factor that makes it a superior value deal.

Grasshopper’s cancellation policy is user-friendly and doesn’t lock you into long-term contracts. You can cancel your subscription within 30 days after activating your plan without facing cancellation fees.

Furthermore, they offer a 7-day free trial for new users to experience the platform’s capabilities before making a financial commitment. Whether you go with Grasshopper ultimately depends on your specific business needs and how much benefit you get out of its plans.

A Breakdown of Grasshopper’s Features

Grasshopper offers streamlined communication features. We took time to test these features one after the other, and here’s what we found:

Grasshopper’s Desktop and Mobile App

The mobile app allows you to manage business calls and texts while keeping your communication separate. It’s like having two separate phone systems on one device. The mobile app lets you manage your business calls, ensuring your work and personal life don’t overlap.

Meanwhile, the Desktop App leverages your internet connection to enable VoIP calls and text messaging, access to voicemails, and call history. This means you can respond to clients promptly, even while working remotely. The Desktop App lets you make and receive VoIP calls and text messages using your internet connection, allowing you to work efficiently from anywhere.

In our testing, these apps allowed us to separate business and personal calls with ease. These apps also facilitate business texting, a feature we found instrumental in staying connected with clients. Being able to review your call history and read voicemail transcriptions significantly improved response times.

The flexibility of accessing your phone system from any location or device is a game-changer, providing an agile solution for modern businesses. While the apps are instrumental in streamlining communication, they may require users to adapt to a new interface. Some users may need a brief learning curve to reach their full potential, but the apps have many business communication benefits once understood.

Business Texting

Business texting allows you to send and receive text messages using your business phone number instead of your own. It uses the same business number as calls to provide short client updates, confirm appointments, and engage with new callers. The best part? Business texting is included for free when you sign up for Grasshopper.

In our testing, business texting proved to be an additional communication channel that aligns with the preferences of most customers. It lets you respond to missed calls discreetly and facilitates quick text confirmations, ensuring your clients have written appointment times. The ability to communicate visually through MMS is another advantage we found particularly useful.

With the Grasshopper app, you can efficiently manage text messages while taking business calls on your phone. We didn’t encounter any significant downsides to Business Texting. However, users may need to adapt to effectively manage text communication, especially if it’s a new addition to their business processes.

Call Forwarding

Call Forwarding, often called “call transfer,” is a fundamental phone system feature that reroutes incoming calls to another phone number or service of your choice. It provides a simple yet powerful solution to ensure no call goes unanswered. You can redirect calls to various destinations, such as voicemail, home phone, or a colleague’s smartphone.

Our practical assessment found that it enables users to simultaneously forward incoming calls to multiple phones. It guarantees that every call receives immediate attention, enhancing customer service. Moreover, the feature allows you to establish a custom schedule, diverting calls to different numbers based on the time of day.

Additionally, call forwarding allows you to appear local to your customers by using a number with a local area code, further instilling trust. Another benefit is the time-saving aspect of redirecting customer inquiries to informational extensions or pre-recorded greetings. This can effectively market your offerings while callers wait.

VoIP + WiFi Calling

VoIP calling harnesses the power of the internet to facilitate calls and text messages. Grasshopper’s VoIP calling service gives small businesses the flexibility to communicate effectively. It empowers users to place calls and send texts from any location with a stable internet connection, offering remarkable convenience and accessibility.

Our testing revealed it provides an ideal solution for areas with poor cellular reception. Users can seamlessly shift their business calls to an internet connection, eliminating the frustrations of dropped calls or disrupted conversations. Additionally, VoIP calling allows for significant savings on cellular minutes and data usage, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses.

Important calls and texts are never missed, which enhances customer service and reliability.



Grasshopper offers a free VoIP Trial, allowing you to experience the advantages and convenience of VoIP and WiFi calling firsthand.

Voicemail Transcription

We found this tool to be exceptionally valuable for streamlining voicemail management and enhancing response times. Voicemail transcription seamlessly converts voicemail messages into text format, allowing users to read them on their computers, iPhones, or Android devices.

Converting voicemails to text enables users to make decisions more rapidly by simply browsing their voicemails within emails, eliminating the need for repeated listening. This feature ensures that important messages are accessible even when users cannot answer calls.

Moreover, it facilitates the creation of searchable records of business voicemails, making it convenient to integrate them into CRM or lead generation systems. Grasshopper offers a Voicemail Transcription feature during its free trial, providing an opportunity to experience its benefits firsthand.

Virtual Receptionist

A virtual receptionist can be a real person working from afar or an auto-attendant system that handles incoming calls like an in-house secretary. The main job of a virtual receptionist is to greet people, guide callers, and take messages. This ensures that everyone interacting with your business is polite and well-organized.

Our experience highlighted several notable advantages of Grasshopper’s virtual receptionist feature. Firstly, it delivers a professional touch to your business by greeting callers with a recorded, well-crafted message, ensuring a welcoming and polished image. Moreover, it provides an affordable solution for managing inbound calls, substantially reducing costs compared to hiring an in-house receptionist.

We found the system highly customizable, allowing users to modify call forwarding rules, extensions, and greetings according to their evolving business needs. Additionally, this feature extends accessibility by furnishing callers with helpful information, even beyond standard business hours.

Notably, Grasshopper collaborates with Ruby to offer live virtual receptionist services, adding a human touch to the automated capabilities. Ruby assists in tasks like collecting information and scheduling appointments, ensuring callers receive personalized attention rather than being redirected to voicemail.

Instant Response

Grasshopper’s Instant Response feature automatically sends an SMS to new clients when you cannot answer their calls. This feature is a vital bridge to address potential clients’ inquiries and requests promptly. There are several compelling advantages of Grasshopper’s Instant Response feature.

It allows businesses to respond immediately to new customers, even during busy periods, preventing the loss of potential clients to competitors due to delayed responses. Our testing showed that the feature provides an excellent platform for showcasing your company’s brand. You can include images, custom text, and hyperlinks, effectively conveying important information.

It also lets you give important details about your business operations, like business hours, real addresses, and the company website, which can help new callers. Lastly, it assures new clients they have reached the correct number.

How Good is the Grasshopper Customer Service?

We tried Grasshopper’s customer service and we’re pleased with how well it worked. When we needed help, finding the right contact number wasn’t too hard.

We started by checking out their helpful articles. Then, they guided us to click the “Contact Us” link in an article that actually matched our question. After clicking, we filled in our name and email address. There was also an optional part where we could explain what we needed help with, like billing or support.

When we provided this info, Grasshopper gave us a support number that matched our issue, but you can also call their toll-free support number. Their support is available 24/7 for English-speaking, Portuguese, and Spanish customers. If you speak only German, French, or Italian, you can get help between 8:30 and 17:00 UTC.

When we called, the system told us there might be a wait time, which took a little over 1 minute. Remember that the response time might change based on the time of day and where you are. The person who answered our call was good at their job, helping us find the right answers.

Grasshopper Vs Other Top VoIP Phone Systems

When it comes to choosing the right VoIP phone system for your business, the options can be overwhelming. We’ve compiled a comparison table highlighting Grasshopper’s key features and pricing against other top VoIP phone systems to simplify your decision-making process. This will help you make an informed choice that aligns with your specific communication needs.