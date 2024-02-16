How to Choose the Right Project Management Methodology

Project Management Methodology: Definition & Examples

To start, let us explain what a project management methodology is. After that, we will move on to some examples of methodologies that are most commonly used for running projects successfully.

What is Project Management Methodology?

The Project Management Institute (PMI) describes a methodology as a system of practices, techniques, procedures, and rules used by those who work in a discipline.

However, it also points out that “PMM entails more than forming process groups; its starting point is usually considered to be the definition of project characteristics in the organization, and the establishment of a common understanding of an organization’s success metrics.”

In other words, it is a system of practices, techniques, procedures, and rules that must be established once the business or its team in charge of the project has enough information and a full understanding of the project itself.

Once you know the details of the project, you can begin to plan out its realization, which is when you pick the right methodology to follow.

A project management methodology is a set of guidelines that allow teams to split projects into smaller aspects and properly structure and manage them.

The method you choose to do this will depend on many factors, including the team’s efficiency, the type of project, and even the industry within which you operate.

Why is There a Need for Different Methodologies?

We mentioned already that no two projects are ever exactly the same. Even if you are using project templates to replicate a past project, you might get a different outcome.

If you add other factors, it will become very clear that the methodology that worked well on the last project might not be optimal this time. That might include things such as different teams working on the projects, using different methods, having different goals, and different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Using a methodology that does not work well with the project, or even if it is not the best pick for the team, could end up being disastrous. This will hinder the workflow and hurt your team’s performance and results.

Continuing down this path will likely only lead to a project failure, and your business getting a bad reputation. Fortunately, you can avoid all of this if you consider the details of the project and other mentioned factors and pick a different methodology that is more suitable for the situation.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the most common methodologies, how they work, their advantages and disadvantages, who they are the best pick for, and more.

Commonly Used Project Management Methodologies

While there are dozens of project management methodologies, some have proven to be more fruitful than others. For our guide on how to choose the right project management methodology, we have selected the seven most commonly used methodologies.

Each of them is different and used in specific industries and for specific project types, so make sure to read all about them before you decide whether or not to use that specific methodology.

1. Waterfall

The Waterfall is the ol’ reliable of methodologies, and has withstood the test of time.

These days, Waterfall is considered a classic. It was initially invented by Dr. Winston W. Royce in 1970 to be used in the construction and manufacturing industries.

In terms of complexity, it is fairly straightforward. It has a few steps that start with information gathering and end with delivery.

In recent years, this method has become popular for tracking system development life cycles, and it is commonly used in IT projects and software engineering.

Its step-by-step progression through the development cycle is why it was named the Waterfall methodology, as it behaves like a waterfall. It is best used for projects that have well-established requirements that will not change throughout the duration of the project.

Its biggest advantage is that its elements can be noted and documented, so even if team members get replaced, new arrivals can quickly and easily adapt. Its biggest disadvantage, however, is that it is too linear, making it slow and inflexible.

If the parameters suddenly shift, it will be hard to account for the changes and deal with unexpected risks. While it can be used on big projects with large teams, it is likely best to stick to it only on short projects with few variables.

Agile

Developed in the in the early ‘00s, Agile is still the new kid on the block.

The reason for Agile’s creation — and also one of its greater strengths — is the fact that it can go around some of the immovability issues of the Waterfall methodology.

Since its creation, it has most commonly been used in industries like healthcare, insurance, and government. As the name suggests, it is agile and capable of embracing changes in parameters. This can come in handy, as laws and regulatory guidelines change all the time.

Some of these changes can severely impact long projects, so you need a methodology that will be able to handle them, and the Agile method is perfect for that.

Its major focus point is the needs of the customers, and the teams approach the project by breaking it down into time intervals called sprints. Each sprint represents a specific time within which a unit of work needs to be completed. After that, the team moves on to the next phase.

The biggest benefit of Agile methodology is that teams can accommodate changes in projects’ requirements quickly and easily without having to start the entire project from scratch.

However, the downside is that the entire approach depends on the customer’s ability to communicate their needs and provide feedback as the project progresses.

Kanban

Kanban is the brainchild of Taiichi Ohno, the “father” of the Toyota Production System.

The Kanban method is one of the oldest methodologies on the list, being introduced in the 1940s in the context of industrial engineering. Whenever lean production is the focus, you know you’re in good company.

In this methodology, tasks are represented visually as they progress through columns on a kanban board. The board is split into columns, with each of them representing a specific stage of the process.

Kanban methodology is great for giving all members of the team an immediate visual overview of the project and its individual tasks. It can also help reveal certain issues, such as where a bottleneck could be forming, simply by showing in which column the tasks keep piling up.

That way, the team can dedicate more of its members to that specific stage or resolve a problem that is causing the issue and achieve a steady workflow.

Teams can also introduce Work In Progress (WIP) limits, which will limit the number of tasks per column. That way, you can prevent the team from spreading the focus on too many tasks at once.

The biggest advantages of this methodology include the ability to visualize the project and its tasks and see status updates quickly and with a single glance.

However, the downsides include the fact that it is a rather complex method compared to the others, and the more stages you introduce, the more elements you need to juggle.

RAD

Rapid Application Development was conceived in the 1970s, but not introduced until 1991.

James Martin’s RAD puts feedback at the center of management operations.

It was created as a methodology focusing on developing applications rapidly by way of frequent iterations and approvals with constant client feedback. In other words, it is a great approach for software development.

Its strengths revolve around using rapid prototype releases and interactions to quickly gather feedback. Once it collects it, the team uses feedback to guide its decisions rather than strict planning and recording requirements.

It’s a very agile methodology that’s good for those seeking to provide a working model for their clients and customers quickly, even if it won’t be perfect at the time of release, but also for projects where speed is essential.

It’s also good if you have several prototypes to offer and you want the clients’/users’ input on which one to proceed with.

On the other hand, because this methodology requires speed, it also requires experts, so an inexperienced team will likely have trouble using it. It’s also not the best choice if you have a large team, as strict cooperation is essential for it to work.

Finally, it is not a good pick if your client won’t be there to provide feedback every step of the way since, as mentioned, this method depends heavily on constant consultations.

Lean

Just like RAD, Lean was also introduced in 1991, when a book called “The Machine That Changed the World” by Daniel Roos, Daniel T. Jones, and James P. Womack collected and formalized many of the various principles into an official project management methodology.

As the name suggests, this methodology revolves around applying lean principles to minimize waste and maximize value. In the early days, this referred to physical waste in the manufacturing process. However, today, it mostly refers to wasteful practices.

These include

Muda — the wasteful consumption of resources that do not add value to the customer

Mura — unevenness that happens when you overproduce in one area

Mura — unevenness that happens when you overproduce in one area Muri — overburdening that happens when there is too much strain on certain resources

Lean methodology’s approach was designed to reduce these types of waste, mostly relying on constant feedback that allows teams to apply changes to products, processes, and even personnel. All of this is meant to help continuously improve systems.

With that said, Lean’s strengths lie in optimizing the workflow and eliminating wasteful practices, which can help with cutting costs, as well as adding greater value to the final product.

However, it has its downsides, such as being costly to implement, even though it is meant to cut costs in the long run.

Other than that, its attempt to be efficient also means that you cannot afford to have supply issues, such as lacking inventory, or run into problems, such as equipment failure.

Scrum

Scrum methodology is another one from the 90s, specifically from 1993. It was introduced by John Scumniotales, Jeff Sutherland, and Jeff McKenna of the Easel Corporation. They created a PMM that was agile, built for small teams, and whose main job was to remove obstacles to getting work done.

Due to the way it was designed, Scrum is more of a framework than an actual PMM. It splits work into short cycles called sprints, the same as in the Agile methodology discussed above. Each of these sprints lasts for about one to two weeks.

Each sprint iteration takes work from the backlog, and the team working on the sprints is led by an individual known as the Scrum Master. This is not the project manager but a team member who was put in charge of leading that particular sprint.

After the sprint ends, their performance is reviewed, and changes (if necessary) are implemented before the next sprint starts.

The benefit of this methodology is that it allows for continuous improvement, as necessary changes are implemented with each new sprint, meaning every 1-2 weeks. However, the downside is that this only works with small, fully committed teams.

As such, Scrum could be used as a team-building method, as well as a way to run a project efficiently.

Six Sigma

Six Sigma methodology was introduced by two engineers working at Motorola in 1986, Bill Smith and Mikel Harry. It is a set of methodologies and tools designed to improve business processes by reducing errors and defects while increasing efficiency and quality.

It does this by using a structured approach called DMAIC — Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control. By following these guidelines, teams can identify and eliminate causes of variations and improve processes.

The idea is to use this methodology to ensure consistent output of top quality. Six Sigma is often combined with others, such as Agile and Lean methods, which leads to hybrid methodologies.

This also allows it to improve existing processes or create completely new ones if there is a need. This is also its biggest strength, as it is the most universal of them all since it can adapt to most situations and evolve into a methodology specific to the project to which it is being applied.

However, the implications of doing so often include the need for a larger budget to invest in training. It is also not a great solution for those looking for a defined process instead of a set of guiding rules that let you create a dedicated process.

Six Sigma is, therefore, most commonly used by teams that deal with financial analysis and statistics.

Summary of Best Project Management Methodologies

We can summarize the discussed methodologies with the following table, making it easier for you to compare them and conclude which one is the best for the type of project you plan to run:

Methodology When To Use It Pros Cons Waterfall On short projects which have a low likelihood of experiencing major changes – It is very simple

– Easy to establish milestones and measure progress

– Easy for new team members to adapt to it – It feels slow and inflexible

– Shifts in parameters can disrupt the methodology’s workflow

– Dealing with risks is harder Agile On projects where parameters, and even relevant regulatory guidelines, are subject to change – It is adaptable

– Teams can accommodate project scope changes quickly and flexibly

– Customers can offer input as the project progresses – Customers must be able to communicate and provide feedback as the project moves forward Kanban When you want to visualize your project’s progress – Allows for easy, at-a-glance updates

– Encourages teams to stay focused on specific tasks

– Breaks the project down into simpler tasks – Makes conducting a project significantly more complex

– Work is on a continuous “pull” basis RAD If speed is of the essence, or if you need the client’s or community’s input on how to proceed whenever the project reaches a fork in the road. – It lets you quickly move through the development process

– It is agile and flexible

– Favors small teams that work together well. – Requires an experienced team that knows what it is doing

– Bad choice if clients or the community can’t provide feedback regularly Lean Lean methodology is best used in small projects with a short time frame and with a small team. – It’s meant to cut costs in the long run

– It is efficient and precise

– It lets you add value to the customer – Inventory issues or equipment failure can and strongly disrupt the process.

– Too expensive to implement if you are on a budget Scrum Scrum is best used by smaller teams that need to tackle projects with changing parameters. – Allows for continuous improvement of both the team and the project

– Quick release of usable products

– It is highly adaptable – Requires a small and dedicated team

– Depends on regular feedback from the client

– Difficult to scale and integrate with classic project management approach Six Sigma It is best used when you need to reduce errors and defects, minimize variations, and boost efficiency and product quality. – Reducing waste

– Increasing efficiency

– Reducing errors in production – Requires a higher budget

– Serves as a set of guidelines rather than an established PMM

What are hybrid methodologies?

As we mentioned several times already, each project is different, to the point where there are no two projects that are exactly alike. Depending on the industry, team expertise, leadership of the project manager, and more, differences between projects can end up being quite deep.

Because of this, established project management methodologies may not always work as well as expected, even though they may have been created for the type of project/industry you are dealing with. This is why combining elements of different PMMs is often necessary.

By doing this, you can create hybrid methodologies, which are used when a traditional PMM is more likely to hinder or limit your project than improve the workflow.

Creating hybrid methodologies can allow the teams to harness the best of both worlds, meaning both waterfall and agile methodologies, and help effectively deliver a project.

In addition, it can offer more benefits, like allowing you to stay within the budget, focus on improvements, keep the team motivated, and come up with innovative outcomes while eliminating the downsides of each individual methodology.

Before You Look at Project Management Methodologies

Picking the right methodology is a relatively simple matter, but only when you know what you are looking for. In other words, you cannot select the right methodology without knowing certain things regarding your project, as well as your team.

For example, you first need to know how experienced your team is. If it is newly formed but consists of experienced members, they will likely learn how to work together quickly.

However, if it is a new team that consists of beginners who are working on a project for the first time, methodologies that require tight teamwork might now be the best fit.

You should also keep in mind your resources, as some methodologies require you to spend more than others in order to conduct them correctly.

Take Lean methodology as an example — this one requires precision, and you can’t find yourself in a situation where your equipment might fail or you might have a lack of resources.

Finally, you must also be clear regarding your own expectations of the methodology, project, team, and all other factors.

At the end of the day, a project management methodology should be driven by the sort of project you are managing and the type of organization you operate in.

These are your base considerations, and everything else should help you narrow things down to a specific methodology or even a hybrid methodology if none of the established ones fit your needs well enough.

Just keep in mind that the methodology you choose needs to be able to adapt to changes as much as possible. Methodologies that are not adaptable should only be used if the project is short and the team is well-experienced and familiar with all the details regarding the project.

How To Choose the Best Project Management Methodology, Step-by-Step Guide

Finally, we come to the big question — how to choose the best project management methodology.

In essence, we have discussed the matter throughout this guide, but for the sake of clarity, we have developed a five-step process that you should follow in order to prepare for choosing the methodology that should work best. That includes:

Step 1: Assess project needs

You should start by clearly defining the objectives of the project and realistically assessing your resources and capacity. In addition, also identify your target audiences, data sources, what information you have at your disposal, and the likelihood of changes that might affect your project.

Typically, changes are less likely to affect you if you are not operating in government, financial, healthcare, and similar sectors. Changes are also less likely to disrupt your workflow if the project is short, simply because there is less time for them to happen.

Step 2: Evaluate the team

Next, you should evaluate your team, their individual and collective expertise, skills, but also compatibility, and availability. Availability is particularly important nowadays when many companies allow their teams to work remotely.

Past performance and experience of individual members could play a large role, as PMMs that require strong teamwork and experience cannot be reliably applied to a freshly created team that consists of beginners.

Step 3: Obtain stakeholder input

Another thing to consider is your stakeholders, the client, or, if you operate in a decentralized environment, the community. They are the ones you are doing the project form or at least, they stand to benefit from the project’s successful completion.

This is why their input is crucial, and their information and views will guide your decision-making. If possible, pick a methodology that will allow you to gather feedback throughout the process, but only if a methodology fits all other requirements and needs.

Step 4: Consider long-term project goals

If you are about to start work on a long-term project, you should consider what you seek to achieve by the end of it and also during the project. While milestones are a good way to keep the project on course, always keep the big picture in mind.

Make sure that the goal is specific, achievable, and realistic. Use visualization techniques whenever possible, but also keep in mind that you might have to be flexible. A lot of things can change when conducting a lengthy project, so flexibility and adaptability are crucial aspects of methodologies in this scenario.

Step 5: Evaluate the progress regularly and adapt to potential changes

Finally, be sure to evaluate your progress regularly. Once you reach a specific milestone, consult with the client and shareholders again. Create personal goals, celebrate milestones, and use them as a marker that will allow you to evaluate progress up to that point.

Ask questions such as: Is the project still on the right track? Are there any issues that can be resolved? Are there bottlenecks? What can be done to improve the process based on past experiences? These and similar questions will help you understand what needs changing, and how to best apply those changes.

Examples of companies using PMMs

Project management methodologies are commonly used by major companies, which allowed them to complete some of their largest projects.

Toyota, for example, used the Lean methodology to create its famous Toyota Production System (TPS). Its website explains that the original manufacturing philosophy behind TPS aims to “eliminate waste and achieve the best possible efficiency.”

Similarly, tech giant IBM is quite proud of applying the Agile methodology in order to keep a quick and nimble approach to software development, stating that “Agile software development supports short iterations of development so you can constantly adjust the (in-flight) requirements and solutions to the growing and shifting demands and needs of the business.”

Even Microsoft, one of the biggest tech corporations in the world, says that its teams use the Scrum framework to manage work and solve problems collaboratively in short cycles.

Are Project Management Methodologies Still Critical?

As we have seen, there are plenty of project management methodologies available, even if you only focus on the most commonly used and most basic ones. While picking one is easy, learning how to choose the right project management methodology is crucial.

There is a lot to consider in order to make the right choice, and while that can be a pain, picking the wrong one is considerably worse. You definitely want an experienced team and a capable project manager, but even finding them can be a considerable challenge.

One thing that can help you in that regard is using recruitment software, which we consider a must in order to form a capable team. Apart from providing you with excellent candidates, recruitment software like TeamTailor can also help you save time and money.

Given that you will need all the time and money that you can get for your projects, getting recruitment software can definitely be a critical advantage in the long run.

