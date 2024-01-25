How to Hire International Employees in 6 Easy Steps: A Full Guide for 2024
In this guide, we take you through how to hire international employees and effectively manage a remote workforce in different countries.
The adage, ‘It’s a small world,’ has never been truer. Collaborative technology and the rise of remote working have lowered the barriers between the global workforce and your business. It’s a great time to build an international team.
Whether you’re just hiring freelancers from abroad or establishing a presence in another country, the advantages are many. Companies that employ international employees benefit from new energy, insights, and ideas. These teams also tend to be more productive and inclusive.
However, hiring internationally can be daunting, especially when dealing with employment laws, relocation processes, and employee benefits. This guide also helps you navigate these challenges so you can feel confident when onboarding your international team.
We’ve also tested, reviewed, and compared the best recruitment software on the market to give you everything you need to succeed in your global hiring journey.
Read on to find out how to grow your most significant asset: your employees.
Summary of the Pros and Cons of Hiring International Employees
No doubt, hiring internationally brings many advantages. However, it also brings unique challenges. Here’s an overview of the pros and cons of hiring international employees:
Pros
- Larger talent pool
- Access to new markets
- Enhanced workplace culture
- Lower hiring cost
- Remote collaboration potential
Cons
- Communication and cultural barriers
- Unfamiliar employment legislation and visa processes
- Managing remuneration packages
The Key Benefits of Hiring International Employees
Hiring abroad can significantly benefit your business. Not only financially but also culturally, a diverse workplace gives us a greater understanding of the world around us.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the top advantages of international hiring:
- Wider talent pool: Hiring internationally gives you access to people who have specialized or hard-to-find skills. They also bring different experiences and fresh perspectives that can enhance innovation.
- Access to new markets: Employees from other countries can provide valuable information about the local market, customers, competitors, and branding. They can also help overcome language barriers and support staff who relocate to establish a new office.
- Increased productivity: An international workforce means different time zones. If managed well, your business can run 24 hours a day, shortening project turnaround time and increasing productivity. It also improves your employees’ work-life balance as they won’t need to work long hours to meet deadlines.
- Enriched workplace culture: When hiring global talent, you’re not just getting a diverse team, you’re also creating a culturally diverse workplace that boosts morale, reduces turnover, and sparks creativity.
- Lower hiring costs: Depending on the country, employing foreign workers can be less expensive than hiring locally as they would be paid in their local currency.
- Greater worldwide collaboration: In the past, global hiring was only within the scope of large multinational corporations. Thanks to cloud collaboration platforms, robust video chat apps, and user-friendly project management tools, it’s much easier to work as a team in real time, regardless of where they’re located.
Overview of Options for Hiring International Employees
If you’re looking to expand globally, there are several avenues through which you can find and employ international employees:
- Hiring independent contractors
- Opening a local entity
- Using an employer of record (EOR) solution
- Leveraging international payroll services
Each option has its advantages and disadvantages. Finding the right one for you depends on your needs and budget. Here’s a quick rundown of what each entails to help you decide.
Hiring independent contractors
Hiring freelance workers is useful if your business has unpredictable needs or has to fill short-term employee gaps. You can leverage the experience and knowledge of international experts without the complexities (and expense) that go with hiring permanent staff.
Unlike full-time employees, independent contractors take care of their own taxes and social security, so there’s less paperwork for you. They also don’t receive the same protection and benefits as employees on your payroll.
However, if you choose this route, there are some factors you need to consider. For example, every country has its laws governing the classification of workers, and it’s important that you understand them. A common mistake is misclassifying a contractor as an employee, which can lead to legal disputes, fines, and damage to your company’s reputation.
Hiring an independent contractor is usually more cost-effective than hiring a full-time employee. It also gives you more flexibility. This option may be right for you if you need short-term, specialized, project-specific skills.
It’s also worth considering if you lack the funds to provide benefits such as health insurance and social security or don’t have the time to train and develop full-time staff.
Here’s a summary of what you need to know.
Pros
- Less admin work
- There’s no need to set up a legal entity
- The contractor manages their taxes and benefits
- There are no visa or work permit requirements
Cons
- Less control over their working hours
- Risk of misclassifying employees
Hiring Through Opening a Local EntityWhile it takes time to open a local entity, it allows you to be physically present and establish your brand.
A foreign subsidiary is an independent entity (daughter company) created in another country that the holding (parent) company controls.
Although the parent company has complete ownership, the local entity must abide by the laws and tax regulations of the country where it’s been established. Once you’re up and running, you can legally hire employees in that country.
Opening a company in a foreign country involves vast amounts of paperwork to comply with local regulations. You’ll also have to open bank accounts and research payroll requirements. Hence, it’s advisable to consult a lawyer before you proceed.
This method of hiring internationally is ideal if you plan to expand to one country only and want to increase your local presence and brand identity. It’s also worth considering if you need to set up an office or production facility and understand the country’s tax and labor legislation.
Here’s a summary of what you need to know.
Pros
- Freedom to legally hire employees
- Can operate independently under the ownership of the parent company
- Free to operate fully
- No risk of permanent establishment
Cons
- Lengthy setup procedure
- Legal counsel required
- Can be costly due to incorporation fees and capital requirements
- Can be challenging to leave the new market
- Hefty administrative workload
Hiring Through Employer of Records
An employer of record (EOR) is a company that can help you hire workers abroad without establishing a local office. It’s a safe and convenient option to quickly and easily access global talent.
EORs set up local entities all over the world so you can hire employees from any country. The best EOR services also handle the employee’s wages and taxes. Plus, they ensure you comply with local labor laws, tax regulations, and payroll. For example, if you’re a company based in the UK and want to hire someone from the UK, an EOR will help you provide all the employee benefits the UK requires.
Theoretically, the EOR is the legal employer of the staff in that country. Practically, however, you manage these employees in the same way as your domestic employees.
This option is worth considering if you want to expand globally and work with international workers from many countries, especially if you don’t want or can’t afford to set up multiple local entities. Using an EOR may also be a good option if you’d rather work with remote employees, need to hire staff quickly, and prefer to outsource payroll and onboarding.
Here’s a summary of what you need to know.
Pros
- A quick and straightforward way to hire full-time workers
- The EOR is responsible for compliance and legal accountability
- Payroll, taxes, benefits administration, and other HR-related duties are outsourced
- Can expand to multiple countries
- No need to establish local entities
Cons
- EOR provider costs could deter smaller businesses
- May not be suitable if you only want to access one international market
- Less control over HR-related decisions
We’ve researched many such platforms and found Deel the best option for hiring international employees. With it, you don’t have to let compliance prevent you from accessing the global talent pool because it manages international taxes and employment benefits from 150+ countries through its onboarding and expert visa support.
Using International Payroll Services
An international payroll service or professional employer organization (PEO) helps with your HR processes to hire international employees. These companies are similar to EORs but with some key differences.
The main difference is that the PEO works with you to jointly hire your employees. It’s an excellent solution for small and medium-sized businesses that want help hiring full-time employees in a country where they already have a local presence. The service provider takes some of the HR duties off your hands, such as payroll and benefits, but you are still responsible for ensuring you comply with all legal requirements.
Here’s a summary of what you need to know.
Pros
- Offers more value to companies with more full-time than part-time employees
- Retain complete control over HR-related decisions
- Can help save you money by streamlining your hiring processes and finding the best insurance rates
- Assists with country-specific payroll, benefit, and tax return requirements
Cons
- Exposure to legal and workplace liabilities
- May require a minimum number of employees to access certain packages
- Could cost more than an EOR in the long run
After testing and comparing countless payroll solutions, we recommend Multiplier as one of the best services for international hiring. It lets you outsource compliance-related tasks and payroll and benefits administration in over 120 countries. Multiplier helps you manage employee benefits, onboarding, and compliance with local laws and regulations.
A Full Step-By-Step Guide on Hiring Globally
As mentioned, building a multicultural workforce brings great opportunities, including learning new ways of problem-solving and communication. However, it can be risky if you’re unfamiliar with local regulations and customs.
So, before you start looking for candidates, it’s important to be aware of these challenges and ask some questions. To help you answer these questions about how to hire international employees, we’ve developed this step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Understand the Legal Requirements and Visa Processes
Knowing the labor laws in your and the candidate’s country is imperative, as the regulations in each country differ. For example, certain countries may ask you to cover a percentage of staff housing or office space costs. Also, review the tax and remuneration laws in both countries, as well as your federal and state regulations, as they may differ depending on whether you’re hiring permanent or temporary staff.
Once you understand what you need to do, it’s time to obtain the necessary certifications. In the US, for example, you’ll want to apply for the foreign labor certification from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). To submit this, you must demonstrate the following:
- Why you need to hire a foreign worker
- That you can pay them fairly
- You have complied with the foreign labor certification program’s relevant requirements
The DOL requires this information to ensure that hiring internationally doesn’t impact domestic employment, compensation, or working conditions.
The next step is petitioning the United States Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) for visas, which will vary depending on your requirements. For example, you might want to temporarily apply for a non-resident to work in the US or petition for a foreign employee to become a permanent US citizen.
Obtaining a work visa for a foreign national can be challenging. As well as sponsoring the person, you need to prove that there are no qualified local candidates.
Visa Types for Foreign Employees
Here are some common visa types for foreign employees:
- Temporary work visa: Allows someone to work in the host country for a predetermined period, typically up to several years. H-1B visas (US) and Tier 2 visas (UK) are common examples.
- Business visa: For international workers temporarily visiting a host country for business, for example, attending a conference. However, they do not have permission to work in the country.
- Intra-company transfer visa: Allows you to move foreign workers between branches, for example, bringing in a specialist temporarily.
Also, make sure you understand the visa restrictions and requirements. Common visa requirements include proof of employment, qualification credentials, financial records showing they can support themselves, a police background check, character references, and a medical examination.
Consulting with an immigration lawyer or a licensed immigration specialist can help ensure you comply with all visa requirements.
We found that Deel can help you navigate your way through often confusing legislation. The platform has over 200 legal experts who ensure your contracts are locally compliant and up-to-date. It is also GDPR and privacy law compliant.
Obtaining visas for international employees can take several months. Thankfully, Deel’s in-house team of immigration experts can handle everything visa-related, making the process seamless and stress-free.
Step 2: Define the Job Requirements and Qualifications
Writing a compelling job description is essential to finding the right employee as it helps determine how their skills align with your needs and holds the employee accountable for their responsibilities.
Include the required education and skills and briefly explain the tasks involved. Also, describe your business and the benefits you can offer. For example, why would they want to work for you? What advantages do you offer? What makes your company stand out from the competition?
It’s also worth mentioning the corporate culture and lifestyle options if you’re offering a relocation opportunity and the available support to ease the transition.
Bear in mind that language can be a barrier to productivity and integration, so you may want to consider a language proficiency test as part of the application process. It can assist you in deciding whether you can complete the task.
Step 3: Develop a Recruitment Strategy
Next, you need to decide on a strategy for hiring international employees:
- International job boards and recruitment agencies: Online international job boards are a popular way of identifying potential international employees. Many websites and apps, such as LinkedIn or Indeed, connect you with workers looking for opportunities abroad. Also, use a country-specific job board. Job hunters using these boards may not be looking for overseas opportunities but may be intrigued enough to learn more.
- Leverage professional networks and connections: Reach out to your contacts to see if they know of anyone suitable who may be interested. You can also ask them to post your advert on their social networks to increase the number of potential candidates.
- Get active online: Participate in industry-related groups and attend networking events to connect with people with similar interests, skills, and knowledge.
- Use an international recruitment platform: To completely outsource your hiring process, consider using a service to source, manage, and maintain new employees. Rippling is a reliable platform that can help you do that. You can post roles on up to 25,000 job boards, such as Glassdoor, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter, and seamlessly onboard new hires.
Step 4: Conduct Online Interviews
Now that you’ve clearly defined your job requirements, advertised your job opening, and have potential candidates, it’s time to conduct online interviews. While it’s easier than ever to conduct online interviews, don’t forget to consider time differences!
Asking the right questions is key to finding a candidate who’s the right fit for you and vice versa. Here are some that may help:
- Are you willing to relocate?
- What languages do you speak (if relevant to the position), and how proficient are you in the language required?
- What do you know about our company?
- Why are you excited about this opportunity?
- How will you adapt to working overseas and in another culture?
- What do you expect from us to ease your transition?
If possible and appropriate, consider conducting the first interview in the candidate’s native language. This can help ease tension, enabling the interviewee to express themselves freely.
Step 5: Provide Comprehensive Onboarding and SupportA comprehensive and well-developed onboarding plan can smooth the transition for the employee and the rest of your team.
Your usual onboarding process focuses on introducing new employees to the position in a local context, such as company culture and job expectations.
Conversely, onboarding international employees is far more involved. You need to understand and be sensitive to various cultures, languages, and business practices. It’s a big responsibility, but with the right approach, you can create a welcoming and inclusive environment for your new global team members.
The benefits of assigning a mentor to help international employees adapt to new business values and processes are invaluable.
Deel is our global HR provider of choice. It equips your team with the tools, guidance, and features they need in a single platform to eliminate hiring and management borders.
Step 6: Foster a Diverse and Inclusive Work Culture
When working with people from different countries, creating a work environment that promotes mutual understanding and connectivity is vital. Diversity training helps combat prejudices, promote inclusion, and improve communication among people from different backgrounds.
Encourage discussions on values and beliefs and how they impact people’s attitudes and behaviors. Also, educate your employees on the similarities and differences between cultures. One way to do this is by observing holidays from each culture to demonstrate that every employee’s background is valued and respected.
It’s best to implement diversity training as early as possible to set a positive tone.
- Promote cross-cultural understanding and respect
- Provide opportunities for international employees to share their experiences and perspectives
- Address potential cultural barriers like language, stereotypes, and behaviors
A Comparison of the Best Tools for Hiring Abroad
Numerous recruitment tools are available to help you hire the best international talent. We’ve reviewed some of the best and compiled this overview of their key features.
Top EOR Services Number of Countries Starting Price Free Version Top Three Features Deel 150+ $599 per year Free demo Payroll taxes, compliance concerns, and advanced integrations Rippling 120+ Price upon request Free demo Payroll, contracts, and IT service Papaya 160+ $770/year Free 14-day trial available Employee benefits, packages and workforce management Remofirst 150+ $199/year Free forever with limited features International payroll, invoicing administration, 24/7 customer support OysterHR 180+ $499 per year Free demo Global hiring solutions and HR support Multiplier 150+ $300 per year Free demo Payroll, HR services, employee onboarding
Reviews of The Top 3 Global Hiring Tools
Here’s a little more detail about our top three recommendations.
1. Deel — Best for Compliance Concerns, Global Hiring, and Payroll Taxes
Deel is a highly trusted platform that allows employers to hire individuals in over 150 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India. With it, employers can use the skills and experience of a worldwide workforce by expanding abroad without creating a new company.
Deel also streamlines contract administration by providing built-in compliance and automatic invoicing, ensuring you pay international employees the right amount on time. To assist you in calculating the cost of an international worker, the platform provides free calculator tools.
With their internal experts, they provide the best advice and support for your pre-existing payroll setup. Plus, they offer fast and accurate help whenever you need it, with live chat and 24/7 customer service available to all users.
Deel also offers end-to-end management, including onboarding and termination services, and their easy-to-use web application makes it easy for you to manage your workforce properly. With features like contract management, overseas benefits, and expense tracking, you’ll have everything you need to keep your business running smoothly.
And if you need sophisticated adaptations like stipends, signing bonuses, and stock options, their integrated contract management feature has you covered!
Pros
- Available in over 150 countries
- Free for companies with less than 200 workers
- Excellent skilled support staff
- Local attorneys with relevant knowledge
- Offers hassle-free global payroll in 90+ countries
Cons
- Some features, such as compensation management, have additional costs
2. Rippling — Best for Running Global Payroll
Rippling is a trusted all-in-one HR, payroll, and IT platform that simplifies payroll administration by paying each distributed team or employee in their local currency. The unified platform takes care of everything from payroll and benefits to time tracking and reporting, making managing your staff from a single user interface easy.
Plus, it ensures enterprise-grade security, scalability, and operational efficiency. With its EOR service, you can hire and pay staff members anywhere in the world without having to establish a local subsidiary. Rippling takes care of payroll, contracts, employment taxes, benefits, and other legal and compliance concerns so that you can focus on growing your business.
With the platform, there’s no need for manual calculations and data entry, as everything is done automatically. All you have to do is select the pay intervals for your staff, review the payroll, and give your approval.
Rippling also takes care of assigning country-specific compliance training to EOR staff members, so you don’t have to worry about whether your employees are getting the training they need.
The US payroll system takes care of tax deductions and filing and even provides a mobile app allowing employees to view their W-2s, check their pay stubs, and request time off.
Pros
- Quick and easy global payroll
- Seamless new hire onboarding
- User-friendly interface that offers great scalability
Cons
- Pricing for all services isn’t public
3. Papaya — Best for Employee Benefit Packages and Workforce Management
Papaya’s cloud-based SaaS platform offers an all-in-one solution to help you manage your labor-related tasks effortlessly. You can use it in over 160 countries without needing to establish a local entity. It has country-specific onboarding workflows, an intelligent onboarding status tracker, and immigration services to make creating work permits a breeze. It also helps with employee relocation.
Moreover, Papaya connects with all management systems, supports all employee types (payroll, EOR, and contractors), and uses cutting-edge technologies to ensure compliance and avoid errors. Plus, it has a highly visible system for monitoring business intelligence and payroll expenditures in real time.
It also offers premium features like liability protection, advanced compliance, immigration and visa support, employee contract lifecycle management, and data security monitoring.
Pros
- Payments are processed in three days
- Supports multiple currencies
- 24/7 support network
- Secure payment processes
Cons
- More expensive than other EORse
How We Test Hiring SoftwareOur team at TechReport is dedicated to providing authentic information and impartial rankings with editorial independence.
So, how did we decide on our best hiring tools?
We thoroughly test, review, and compare all the leading EOR and HR service providers based on criteria like features, price, ease of use, and use case. We use the same approach for all our reviews so you can easily compare the different providers.
We’ve included verified user reviews from reputable sites like G2, Reddit, and Trustpilot to give you different perspectives, ensuring our analysis is comprehensive and unbiased.
Our Other EOR and HR Guides
If you’re still undecided and need more information, we have other EOR and HR guides that may help ease your international hiring in 2024:
- The Best Accounting Software Solutions Compared
- The Best Employer of Records [EORs] Services in 2023
- Best HR Software of 2023
- Best Recruiting Software
- Best Recruitment Software for Small Businesses
Embrace the Benefits of Hiring International Talent
Hiring international employees significantly benefits your company and opens opportunities for growth in new markets. You’ll also save on hiring costs, and there’s huge potential for remote collaboration.
However, hiring international employees isn’t a walk in the park. It involves numerous processes, from defining job requirements to interviewing potential candidates and visa processing. But it doesn’t have to be daunting; the right tool can streamline your global expansion. That’s why choosing the provider with the expertise that best fits your business needs is important.
This is why we recommend Deel. With it, you can hire potential candidates from over 150 countries without worrying about legal requirements. Plus, you’ll enjoy excellent 24/7 customer support.
If you’ve considered hiring international employees but are daunted by its complexities, we hope this guide will help.
International Hiring FAQs
Why should I hire international employees?
How does global recruitment work?
How can I hire someone from another country in the US?
Can a US company hire foreign independent contractors?
How much does it cost to hire a foreign worker?
