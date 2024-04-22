Integrating Accounting Software with CRM Systems – Maximize Business Efficiency

Benefits of CRM Accounting Integration

CRM and accounting are the two business software that any serious organization owns these days. CRM collects and analyzes customer data to streamline communication and build stronger relationships. While accounting software handles all finance aspects, from day-to-day transactions to annual turnover.

Integrating these two systems ensures seamless data flow. Whether you need finance data in CRM to address client queries or customer data in accounting software to analyze purchase patterns, this integration is the key.

Beyond this, there are a lot more benefits from this integration. Let’s explore them in detail.

Centralized Database

Toggling between CRM and accounting software for customer interactions is like pieces of a puzzle scattered around. However, having a combined CRM and accounting software makes sure your data is up to date and in sync everywhere, helping you make informed decisions.

Another reason to have centralized data is that you don’t need to manually enter finance data into CRM or vice versa. Just linking them automatically keeps your company’s data in sync, eliminating the chance of human errors.

Maximize Profits

CRM software tracks and stores all your customer interactions and contact information. You can use this data to analyze customers’ behavior and improve your services for better profits.

However, increasing profits isn’t just about fostering better client relations. Offering them tailored discounts specific to their needs can significantly enhance your sales.

This is possible through integrating accounting software with CRM. With this connection, CRM will have access to customer’s transaction history and purchase patterns, which can help you come up with personalized plans for loyal customers. In total, increasing your sales and revenue.

Billing and Invoicing

Integrating a CRM with an accounting system drastically improves billing and invoicing processes, offering numerous benefits. This fusion of tools automates tasks, improves overall accuracy, speeds up payments, and improves the customer experience.

For example, by integrating accounting information into a CRM, the software can generate invoices tailored to each customer’s orders and rates. Integration allows for automatic generation and delivery of invoices based on CRM data, reducing manual effort and ensuring timely billing.

Enhanced Customer Service

Customers today expect instant replies and zero waiting, and many are ready to pay a premium for it. According to McKinsey research, providing an excellent customer support service can boost your sales by 2 to 7%.

But if your CRM and accounting software are separate, it might take a while for the support team to address the finance-related queries of your users.

Typically, the support team should log in to the accounting software, find the finance data, and then respond to the customer’s query.

Even worse, if your support team can’t access confidential finance data. In this case, they need to request the finance for certain details. After the finance team responds with the right info, it finally goes to the user, which is a lengthy and slow process.

However, when you have these two systems connected, teams can simply check in the integrated system and address most of the finance queries instantly.

For example, if a customer needs an update on a refund for the returned item, you can quickly share the refund status by just looking in the integrated CRM system. The support team no longer needs to rely on the finance team or switch to the accounting software.

Cuts Down Costs

Tasks like manual data entry, accurate invoice generating, and finance reporting will be automated when you have integrated CRM and accounting software. This means you won’t need as many people for these mundane tasks, minimizing the labor expenses.

Enterprises having separated finance and customer relationship management software will likely have two teams maintaining each. However, by integrating accounting software with CRM, you won’t need two separate teams anymore, reducing the overall maintenance costs.

Increased Visibility

Your sales team’s interest is bringing in more customers and boosting product sales, while your finance team’s primary goal is to track the cash flow and manage all your money matters. Though their objectives are slightly different, they might miss out on their goals if they don’t have access to shared data.

Building upon this, imagine your sales team accepting new orders from a client with outstanding invoices. This might not be something they wanted to do, but can happen due to lack of visibility into data.

However, when your CRM and accounting software are connected, everything from customer acquisition to their latest transaction is shared among your sales and finance teams, increasing overall visibility into customer data.

Are There Drawbacks of Accounting Software CRM Integration?

Data is prone to leaks when it’s frequently moving between different systems. So, ensure your data is well protected, as it’s often exchanged between your integrated CRM and accounting software.

Two systems connected means they are dependent on each other. Therefore, a failure in one software can affect the functionality of the other.

Two systems connected means they are dependent on each other. Therefore, a failure in one software can affect the functionality of the other. Tools lacking built-in integration capabilities require technical expertise to connect them.

Obstacles When Integrating Accounting with CRM Software

Having a unified, integrated software isn’t an easy task. In fact, combining two distinct software that can talk in real time requires time and effort.

However, when done, companies can reap the benefits of increased sales and productivity.

Here are the common challenges that might occur while integrating accounting software with CRM and effective ways to deal with them.

Software Compatibility

Today, we have dozens of CRM and accounting tools on the market, each with its unique architecture, format, and APIs. So combining them to have data in sync and in real-time is a practical challenge.

One smart way is to pick the software within the same provider as your current CRM or one that seamlessly integrates into your present CRM system.

For example, if you’re using Zoho CRM, go for Zoho accounting software, as they both work really well together. Alternatively, identify the software that smoothly integrates with your existing system.

Another way to tackle this is by leveraging technology. You can develop a custom solution or use a third-party tool or service to integrate your accounting software with CRM.

Staff Training

If your employees are used to the traditional setup of separate CRM and accounting software, transitioning to an integrated platform requires proper training.

Without the right knowledge, your sales and finance team wouldn’t effectively leverage the integrated system. That’s why training them on utilizing the unified platform for both accounting and CRM needs, is crucial to fully benefit from this idea of integration.

Different Data Formats

Different languages have different names for the same thing, right? Well, it’s the same with software. For example, your CRM might call your customer “buyer”, while the finance team may prefer the term “client”.

It’s important to deal with these data inconsistencies while integrating accounting software with CRM. One way is to agree upon one data format for all your software.

Or, you can convert the data in both systems to the same format and integrate them. This way, you can avoid data inconsistency issues.

How to Choose the Right Accounting or CRM Systems to Integrate

No doubt, integrating accounting and CRM software takes your business operations to the next level. But this only happens when you choose the best CRM and accounting software to integrate.

A quick checklist to choose the right accounting or CRM software:

The software should seamlessly integrate with other business tools

It should cater to your specific business needs

The chosen tool should be suitable to the size of your business

The chosen tool should be suitable to the size of your business The software should be compatible with your existing system

While choosing a CRM or accounting software, you should consider the size of your business. Large enterprises need advanced tools capable of handling complex business operations, while a small business can opt for a more budget-friendly solution.

Ideally, you should pick the tool that can manage your current operations and can scale up as your business grows.

Moreover, each business has its unique priorities for features – some might need automated invoicing and financial reporting, while others prioritize advanced security.

So first, you need to understand your business needs. Once you’ve decided on them, finding the perfect accounting software is a breeze. Look for the ones that tick all your preferred feature boxes.

The same is the case with CRM software. If you’re in search of the best CRM software, you’ve to know your business-specific requirements and look out for them in the CRM software.

The next big thing your software should have is seamless integration capabilities. Luckily, there are plenty of tools out there that offer both comprehensive features and smooth integration options.

Finally, as you are dealing with sensitive finance and customer data, make sure the chosen software is developed with security in mind.

Choosing the right integrated system can bring the following:

Personalized customer interactions: The tool efficiently manages customer queries by integrating a centralized accounting and CRM database. For example, it can instantly provide transaction status upon request.

The tool efficiently manages customer queries by integrating a centralized accounting and CRM database. For example, it can instantly provide transaction status upon request. AI chatbots: Leading CRM tools utilize AI chatbots, extracting CRM data to swiftly resolve queries. Integration with compatible accounting software enhances chatbots, enabling faster query resolution.

Leading CRM tools utilize AI chatbots, extracting CRM data to swiftly resolve queries. Integration with compatible accounting software enhances chatbots, enabling faster query resolution. Automated finance processes: The ideal accounting software integrated with CRM automates finance processes like billing, expense tracking, profit monitoring, and budgeting.

Best Accounting Software in 2024

For any business, big or small, tracking its expenses, revenue, and liabilities is crucial. However, hiring a professional accounting team to manage these tasks is not within everybody’s budget, especially for small and growing businesses.

That’s why they are constantly in search of effective software to handle their invoices, payrolls, assets, and taxes. 64% of U.S. small business owners have already incorporated accounting software into their systems. Let’s see the key features that make accounting software this popular.

Security

Security Expense tracking

Expense tracking Automated Invoicing

Automated Invoicing Reporting & Analytics

Reporting & Analytics Tax compliance

Tax compliance CRM integration options

When it comes to the best accounting software, FreshBooks works great, especially if you’re a freelancer or a small business owner, due to its affordability.

As your accounting software will be dealing with sensitive finance data, compromising on security isn’t an option. The selected software should offer top-notch security features.

FreshBooks features 256-bit SSL security, Cisco-powered firewalls, and an intrusion detection system. Their physical servers are under constant surveillance coupled with uninterrupted power supply and biometric access controls.

One of the primary features of good accounting software is built-in integration capabilities. You can easily connect FreshBooks with HubSpot CRM, Glances, Zendesk, HappyFox Help Desk, and more.

If the tool doesn’t offer enough built-in integrations. Don’t worry, the best accounting software will have APIs to enable seamless data flow between integrated systems.

When you have the right accounting tool, you don’t need an accountant to handle invoices. The tool simplifies the process with its automated invoice generator, ensuring accurate and timely invoices are sent to your clients.

The top accounting software also allows you to personalize the invoice template with your company’s logo, email address, and more.

Robust finance reporting features of accounting software reveal insights into opportunities that can optimize your business.

Take Freshbooks, for instance, it has ready-made reporting templates like profit & loss, sales tax, expense report, and more. These templates extract relevant data from dashboards and present you with insightful numbers to shape your finance strategy.

There are many other tools suitable for different ranges of businesses, providing all the features that an ideal accounting software offers. Here are the three best accounting and payroll software our test found to be worth exploring:

Best Business Accounting Software Top Choice For Starting Price Standout Features FreshBooks Small Businesses $7.6 per month Very easy-to-use interface

Highly affordable pricing with a 30-day free trial option

Good mobile app NetSuite Mid to large-sized businesses $99 per user per month + licensing fee

(approximate numbers) Manages complex business functions on a global scale

Fully customizable and enterprise-grade features

Modular pricing Zoho Books Scaling Businesses $15 per month Free plan available

Live customer support

Various in-house tools for seamless integration

Best CRM Software in 2024

With 74% of businesses reporting that CRM systems have made customer data more accessible, it is evident that the best CRM excels in tracking every detail about a customer, from the source of contact to their most recent purchase.

Every business has a unique set of requirements when it comes to CRM software. However, many of them will have a standard feature list in common: contact management, reporting and analytics, customization, integrations, and automation. One of the best CRMs we found with all these features is Salesforce.

Valuable insights from CRM will help you make informed decisions to bring in new customers and retain current ones. For example, a report on customer purchase patterns can suggest personalized discounts or add-on services to keep the client with you longer.

Salesforce CRM is the go-to choice for businesses needing customization. Although its price quote is not affordable for everyone, its dedicated customization services can make it an integral part of your systems.

From layout to workflow automation, the best CRM lets you customize everything beyond your expectations.

The key capability you might be looking for in the best CRM software is generous integration options.

Salesforce provides AppExchange, a cloud marketplace where you can search and install tools for finance, marketing, recruiting, and much more directly into your CRM.

The best part? These tools are highly capable, backed by the most trusted user reviews, and customized to Salesforce CRM. The only thing you’ve to bear is that these add-ons cost extra.

In addition, the best CRM offers APIs and middleware support for additional integration options.

Here are the top three CRM tools and how they compare against each other:

Best CRM software Top Choice for Starting Price Standout Features Salesforce Large Enterprises $25 per user per month Forecasts future sales performance

AppExchange for additional add-ons

Gives you ideas about sources of acquiring potential customers Freshdesk Small Businesses Offers a free plan. Paid versions start at $15 per month Easy integration with other apps in the Freshworks ecosystem and many third-party tools

Email ticketing, live and phone support for your customers

Freshdesk Gamification features to motivate your employees to efficiently solve more customer problems Zoho CRM Small to Mid-sized Businesses Offers a free plan. The paid version starts at $14 per user per month Ease of use

Highly affordable software

AI-powered tools

Plenty of other tools in the same hood provide seamless integration options

Advice for Implementing CRM & Accounting Software Integration

Integrating accounting software with CRM isn’t a simple process. It involves a lot of phases and strategies to consider. This guide will walk you through the exact steps needed for a seamless and successful integration.

Define your Objectives and Plan the Integration

Start with knowing why you’re doing CRM accounting integration. What are the exact goals you want to achieve through this? You should have a detailed plan of integration goals, technical requirements, security compliance, and performance objectives.

Such a clear blueprint ensures that you’re moving on the right path to achieving what you’ve signed up for. Also, by the end, it’s easier for you to measure the success rate by comparing your outcomes with the targets you’ve set in the beginning.

Backup your Systems

Accounting software integration with CRM means a whole lot of data exchange between them. But if something goes wrong with the connection, issues like data breach or data loss could take place. Many companies even step back from the idea of integration as they can’t afford the risk of data loss.

To handle this, you’ve to back up your systems. Before making any changes to the workflow, save your data and configurations in a secure place. If something bad happens, you can reload to the current state easily.

Check Integration Compatibility

As soon as you save the data, it’s time to check the software compatibility. Choosing tools that come with default integration options for connecting with each other saves a lot of time and effort involved.

However, if your accounting software lacks built-in integration options and you still want that tool to be in-house, check if it provides an API. With API access, you can build a custom link between your CRM and accounting to talk.

If both these options don’t work, look for some third-party integration tools or services that can connect your accounting and CRM software. These tools act as a middleman for your CRM and bookkeeping software to exchange data in real time.

Implement Integration

Now you’ve chosen the method of integration. The next step is to implement it. Try implementing CRM accounting integration in the test environment without risking your actual systems, and make sure everything flows as intended.

Once you’re confident with the results of the test, implement it in real time and enjoy the benefits of integration.

Verdict: Is There an Ideal CRM for Accountants?

As your business expands, your accountant should be focusing on more strategic tasks to improve the revenue, instead of recording entries and generating invoices. That’s where a CRM for accountants shines.

CRM alone can automate various routine tasks such as updating contact lists, generating reports, welcome and follow-up emails, and much more.

Now imagine giving it extra power by linking it with accounting software. Together, they put all your data in one place, making managing customers and finances a breeze.

