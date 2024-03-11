How to Set Up Automated Accounting on Magento E-Commerce – Comprehensive Guide for Success

Is Magento Accounting Automation Possible?

Magento doesn’t offer financial tracking and reporting tools. That’s why it’s important to integrate accounting software with your automated e-commerce store.

Accounting software automates all your accounting processes, from invoicing and payment tracking to expenses and bank reconciliations. This streamlines challenging tasks like manual data entry, tracking payments, generating financial reports, and reconciling credit card statements.

Here are the benefits and drawbacks of incorporating automated accounting into your Magento store:

Pros Helps you understand your business’s financial health through financial reports

Better and more informed decision-making about your business’s finances Faster business growth due to streamlined financial operations Cons Possible learning curve with implementing and using automated accounting integrations

Potential data synchronization issues between Magento and the accounting software Somewhat complicated initial set-up process

Accounting automation is a key factor in an e-commerce business’s financial management. You may think you can’t afford it or don’t have the knowledge to use it, but its benefits could far outweigh the costs.

Best Practices for Magento Accounting Integration

Our team has tested many of the best accounting software on the market, which allows us to provide you with comprehensive advice on the best practices for Magento accounting integration.

Let’s go over some of these practices. Magento tips and tricks included!

A key factor in using Magento accounting automation is ensuring everything is up-to-date.

Install all the updates and security patches upon release, and remain aware of recent feature enhancements and developments, as well as industry standards, to leverage the full potential of your accounting software.

There are five main benefits to keeping your software updated:

Patching security vulnerabilities

Getting new features that further streamline your workflow Remaining compliant with regulatory requirements

For instance, Zoho Books added a search bar in their ‘Reports’ section in January 2024, significantly decreasing the time wasted searching for a particular report. Other updates are even more critical, like when they added Apple Pay as a payment method via Stripe in December 2023.

2. Implement Robust Security Measures

In 2022, e-commerce merchants lost $3.75 for every dollar of online fraud.

Since 2019, e-commerce businesses have seen an increase of 20% in fraud. And that’s not all.

In recent years, online merchants have noticed a rise in new fraud types like policy abuse, reseller and bot activity, and ‘fraud as a service’ schemes.

To protect your online business from fraud, it’s important that you implement these security measures.



E-commerce security measure Reason for implementing Enable SSL/TSL encryption between Magento and the accounting software Secures data in transit Implement multi-factor authentication Prevents unauthorized access Perform regular security audits and vulnerability assessments Identifies threats ahead of time Monitor and log all financial records to find anomalies Mitigates data breaches effectively Implement the principle of least privilege Decreases the risk of unauthorized access

3. Customize and Configure

When you first integrate automated accounting with Magento, you might feel overwhelmed by all the options (like automations and inventory updates). However, it’s important that you customize the workflow to match your business’s specific needs.

Here are several aspects to prioritize:

Automate specific actions like invoice generation, order processing, and inventory updates

Automate specific actions like invoice generation, order processing, and inventory updates Predefine certain criteria for your automated actions

Predefine certain criteria for your automated actions Create custom mapping rules that synchronize Magento and the accounting software

Create custom mapping rules that synchronize Magento and the accounting software Build custom error-handling mechanisms to address errors and data discrepancies

Build custom error-handling mechanisms to address errors and data discrepancies Normalize the data formats between Magento and the accounting software for consistency

Optimization is the main benefit of customizing a personalized workflow between Magento and the accounting software. Every business is different, whether invoicing, order processing or preferred metrics.

A custom configuration streamlines your processes, reduces time wasted, and prevents human errors.

And speaking of streamlining workflow, you may want to read our list of the best workflow management software.

4. Implement Data Backup Strategies

Data loss is a significant cause of bankruptcy worldwide, especially unmitigated data loss. Simply put, not having data backup strategies for your e-commerce business can be catastrophic.

True List Up to 94% of companies that experience a severe data loss never recover.

We’ve done the research, looked at trends, and dealt with data loss situations before. Based on that, here are the main benefits of keeping an up-to-date backup of your financial data:

Mitigates effects of system failures (hardware or software) and accidental data deletion

Mitigates effects of system failures (hardware or software) and accidental data deletion Restores critical financial information during unforeseen events like data loss

Restores critical financial information during unforeseen events like data loss Ensures business continuity and minimizes downtime in cases of data loss

Ensures business continuity and minimizes downtime in cases of data loss Mitigates the financial and reputational damage of ransomware attacks

Mitigates the financial and reputational damage of ransomware attacks Accounts for human errors that may lead to data loss or corruption

Accounts for human errors that may lead to data loss or corruption Enables compliance with data retention policies

However, even with the increased accuracy of automated accounting systems, you’re still open to data corruption, data theft, or system failures.

5. Automate Data Synchronization

Automated data synchronization between the two platforms is another essential aspect of optimizing your Magento accounting system. It ensures your financial operations are accurate, efficient, scalable, and seamlessly integrated into the overall business strategy.

Ideally, you want real-time data flow between the accounting system and Magento. If that’s not possible, set up automatic data synchronization at regular intervals.

This way, you avoid manual data entry or file transfers between the two tools, saving time and effort and enabling faster business upscaling. This also enables real-time data communication between Magento and the accounting software, giving you up-to-date insights into the company’s financial performance.

More importantly, automations mitigate the risk of human error in manual data entry and they offer timely access to up-to-date financial information for decision-making and business operations (like stakeholder meetings).

To top it all off, it can enhance customer experience by ensuring product information, like availability and pricing, is always accurate. Cloud-based accounting software is ideal for automating data synchronization due to real-time updates and improved scalability.

Lastly, double-check you enter the correct login credentials for Magento and the accounting software into Zapier. Otherwise, data won’t transfer between the two apps, preventing the automations from triggering.

How to Integrate Your Accounting Software with a Magento Store

To integrate your Magento store with accounting software like Zoho Books, which doesn’t natively integrate with Magento, you will need a third-party extension like Zapier.

Here’s how you integrate Magento with an accounting software solution in six easy steps. We’ll use Zoho Books as an example.

1. Create a new Zap

First, open your Zapier dashboard. Click the ‘Create’ button in the top-right corner and select ‘Zaps’, which are automations.

2. Select Magento as The ‘Trigger’

On the Zap creation page, select ‘1. Trigger.’ This is the app that starts the automated process (like automatically creating an invoice when a payment comes through).

Find ‘Magento’ in the app list once you select ‘Trigger.’ Magento should already be in the app list, but if you don’t see it, use the search bar to find it.

3. Define an Event for Magento

With Magento selected as a trigger, choose an event that triggers the ‘Zap’ (automated process).

Select the ‘Event’ box to see a list of options. Choose the option that matches your needs – whether you want the automated process (the ‘Action’ in steps 4 and 5) to begin when a new product is created or a new order is placed, for instance.

4. Select Zoho Books as The ‘Action’

Next, select Zoho Books as the ‘Action’ on Zapier. First, click the ‘Action’ button on the left of the page.

A pop-up window will appear. Select Zoho Books from the list of built-in tools and then log into your Zoho Books account.

5. Define an Event for Zoho Books

After selecting Zoho Books as an ‘Action,’ define an ‘Action’ for it to accomplish once the trigger (Magento) occurs.

Choose an event that you want to automate. For instance, you may want Zoho Books to create a new customer once Magento registers a new customer.

Remember that the order is Magento > Zoho Books; the latter depending on the former. So whenever something occurs on Magento (for example, receiving an invoice), it triggers an action on Zoho Books (automatically creating a customer).

6. Log Into Magento & Zoho Books

The last step is to connect Magento and Zoho Books to your Zapier account so that the rules you created apply to both platforms.

To do this, select the ‘Trigger’ (Magento) and the ‘Action’ (Zoho Books), go to ‘Account’, and select ‘Sign in’. Enter your credentials to log in.

Then, depending on the automation you defined, provide the necessary details for the Magento/Zoho Books integration in Zapier, such as the invoice number, date, customer name, and organization.

Common Pitfalls When Integrating Magento with Your Accounting Software

When trying to integrate Magento and your accounting software on Zapier, several potential problems may occur.

Issue Solution Authentication problems Double-check the API credentials or authentication tokens for Magento and the authentication software when integrating them in Zapier. Also, check the permissions and access settings for both platforms. Otherwise, the two platforms won’t be able to communicate. Failed data transfers Check your usage limit on your Zapier account. Data won’t transfer is you exceed your limit. Optimize the workflow to decrease the data volume or upgrade your Zapier subscription. Integration errors Review the error logs and API response codes and contact support (for Zapier, Magento, and your accounting software) for help. Integration issues Ensure that Zapier, Magento, and Zoho Books are all running their latest versions. Also, test the integration setup multiple times to ensure it runs smoothly.

Zoho Books integrates natively with other business tools like PayPal, G Suite, and Stripe. It’s also an intuitive and easy-to-learn accounting software. During testing, we liked its extensive reporting capabilities, with over 70 types of reports.

It’s also a very affordable accounting software solution. If your business makes under $50,000 per year, you get the fundamental features of automated accounting, such as invoice management, recurring invoices, customer portal, and bank reconciliation for free.

Advanced Magento Accounting Features and Customization

Beyond basic functionality, accounting extensions have several advanced features that will take your e-commerce business to a new level.

Our team has tested many of the best accounting software, and below, we’ll summarize our findings about these advanced features.

1. Inventory Tracking

Your automated e-commerce store needs software that can reliably track your inventory. While most accounting software offers this feature, not all are equally reliable.

Here’s what proficient inventory tracking should let you do:

Add a stock-keeping unit to track your stock

Add a stock-keeping unit to track your stock Add custom product images to differentiate between products

Add custom product images to differentiate between products Add vendor details, if applicable

Add vendor details, if applicable Add product costs (the more detailed, the better)

Add product costs (the more detailed, the better) Specify the stock on hand

Specify the stock on hand Create a customized price list with markdowns or markups

Create a customized price list with markdowns or markups Create alerts to notify you if stock is running low

2. Vendor Portal

If you operate an e-commerce business, you probably work with external vendors. If you do, a Vendor Portal is a premium benefit of Magento accounting you don’t want to miss.

Instead of calling your vendors or emailing them with updates about transactions and payments, the Vendor Portal lets your vendors self-manage their transactions, stay updated with alerts, and comment on your invoices and documents, all in one place.

Conveniently, it integrates natively with other accounting features like bills. For instance, your supplier can upload an invoice to the Vendor Portal, which you then record as a bill in Zoho Books. You can also automate this process using Zapier.

The data analytics and reporting tools of accounting extensions give you deeper insights into your financial health. They provide you with the information you need to create up-to-date business plans based on income, expenses, invoices to pay, and current stock.

A quality accounting software solution should allow you to customize and schedule reports, share analytics, calculate country-specific tax liability, and keep a detailed audit trail.

4. Bank Reconciliation

Automatically reconciling your bank and credit accounts with your accounting software is a must because it saves time, reduces errors, and helps you grow your e-commerce business faster.

Every accounting software worth its salt offers some form of automated bank reconciliation feature that lets you import records from most banking institutions straight to your accounting software in real time.

As part of the analytics, you also get balance mismatches, past reconciliations, and recurring payments. Using bank (filtering) rules lets you filter and categorize all transactions automatically. It’s all customizable according to your needs and business type.

Top Automated Magento Accounting Software in 2024

Choosing the right automated accounting software isn’t easy, so we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated tools on the market and summarized their characteristics.

Best Mangeto Accounting Integration Top Choice For Starting Price Standout Features Zoho Books E-commerce Accounting $15/month – Vendor portal

– Inventory tracking

– Bank reconciliation

– Data analytics NetSuite Accounting suite $99/user – Audit trails

– Cash management QuickBooks Mobile support $15/month – Invoice tracking

– Cloud accounting

The first step is choosing the best accounting software for your business. The solution you choose will determine how you integrate the platform with Magento. Hopefully, our step-by-step guide, using Zoho Books as an example, will give you a better understanding of what’s involved.

We’ve chosen Zoho Books as our top pick due to its extensive feature list (like customer portal, warehouse management, and bank reconciliation), affordability, and ease of use. However, NetSuite, QuickBooks Magento integration, and Sage Magento integration (another robust accounting solution for small businesses) also have their strengths.

Automating Magento Accounting Takeaways

Magento accounting automation makes it easier to keep track of all your financial data. It reconciles your bank transactions automatically, tracks your income and expenses, and helps you collaborate with your vendors and customers in the appropriate portals.

Accounting automations also inform you about your company’s financial well-being, offering priceless insights in times of economic duress and optimizing your marketing strategy.

As your business grows, tracking your financial operations manually becomes more challenging. Magento accounting automation solves this by delegating these processes to automated algorithms that work with your input.

Given the above, we believe any company can benefit from automating its accounting operations.

FAQs