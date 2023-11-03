MightyCall Review — How Good Is It Compared to Other VoIP Services in 2023?

What is MightyCall?

MightyCall is a US-based business communication system provider that specializes in internet-based calling and call center solutions.

The company was established in 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Unlike some of the bigger VoIP names today (think 8×8 or RingCentral), MightyCall is a mid-sized company with less than 500 employees.

It caters to small to mid-sized businesses like Maestro Musicians Academy and Canadian non-profit REST Centres.

In June 2023, the company won the G2 Summer 2023 VoIP Leader Award. Last year, the company was also recognized as a Summer 2022 Top Performer by SourceForge.

MightyCall’s solutions are segmented into two categories: business communications and call center management, both built on the company’s award-winning VoIP technology. To complement the calling service, it enables a variety of integrations, automation, user management, and security features as well.

How Does MightyCall Work?

MightyCall uses Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to function. This lets users make and receive calls over the Internet from a device of their choice.

VoIP saw a meteoric rise in the late 2000s and 2010s, when reliable Internet became widely available. Over the next few years, companies started experimenting with VoIP calls in addition to landlines.

MightyCall brings the benefits of VoIP to small businesses with a powerful yet cost-effective way to modernize their telephony systems.

It converts the analog audio signals from our voice into a digital signal that can be compressed and shared over the Internet. At the call recipient’s end, the signals are converted back to audio so that humans can hear and understand them.

At the same time, MightyCall’s cloud-based software hosted on Amazon Web Services or AWS enables comprehensive call controls. For instance, an incoming call may go to either your smartphone or a desktop app. When a caller leaves a voicemail, you can convert it automatically into text.

Who is MightyCall Best For?

Our MightyCall review and testing experience revealed that a number of user demographics could benefit from the platform.

Small teams with 5-10 members can grow their startup using the service’s unlimited calling facilities. Mid-sized customer-facing businesses – for example, a retail chain with multiple stores – can manage queries and support calls by subscribing to this VoIP platform.

Optimally, MightyCall’s user base comprises small to mid-sized businesses with anywhere between 10 and 200 employees who need to attend to frequent customer calls.

Keep in mind that, unlike bigger companies such as RingCentral, MightyCall does not have any industry-specific solutions. It is a practical, easy-to-use telephony service without too many bells and whistles, ideal for those new to VoIP.

If you have in-house developer expertise, make sure to check out MightyCall, since its open API paves the way for highly flexible integrations if you have the right skills.

Pros and Cons of MightyCall

Before we take an in-depth look at the solution’s top features, here is a quick review of MightyCall’s pros and cons.

Pros Unlimited calling and messaging

Unlimited calling and messaging Two phone numbers included (including toll-free)

Two phone numbers included (including toll-free) Account manager for non-enterprise plans

Account manager for non-enterprise plans Call recording available for all plans

Call recording available for all plans Role-based feature access

Role-based feature access Outbound caller ID for your branding

Outbound caller ID for your branding 5 pre-built, free integrations

5 pre-built, free integrations International phone numbers in specific countries

International phone numbers in specific countries Easy setup even by non-technical users Cons Limited integration gallery

Limited integration gallery Limited call management in entry-level plans

Limited call management in entry-level plans Priority support only with enterprise plan

Priority support only with enterprise plan No advanced customer intelligence

MightyCall is an effective VoIP calling and customer support tool without too much customization or integrations that could otherwise overwhelm SMB users.

MightyCall Pricing

MightyCall’s pricing starts at $15/month/user, slightly more than Phone.com, which is admittedly one of the most affordable VoIP solutions today.

However, MightyCall is priced lower than Ooma, RingCentral, and Vonage, all of which cost around $20/month/user.

The software is available in three versions – Core, Pro, and Enterprise:

Core: All the features you need for a fully functional business phone system. For $15, you get unlimited calling, unlimited SMS, and two phone numbers.

All the features you need for a fully functional business phone system. For $15, you get unlimited calling, unlimited SMS, and two phone numbers. Pro: Designed for small call centers. For $20, you get all the features of Core, as well as analytics, call monitoring, a workspace for call center supervisors, and more support options.

Designed for small call centers. For $20, you get all the features of Core, as well as analytics, call monitoring, a workspace for call center supervisors, and more support options. Enterprise: Custom-priced and you can expect volume discounts if you sign up a large team. For our review, we found that MightyCall Enterprise offers the best support of the three.

We had a couple of interesting findings from our tests: first, the Enterprise plan isn’t necessarily more feature-rich, nor is it more expensive per user. It does include priority support, which is missing from all other plans.

This approach of delivering similar features across pricing tiers is beneficial for small to mid-sized businesses. They won’t lose out on enterprise-level features like better security or call recording even if they sign up for an entry-level plan.

Another interesting thing about the company’s pricing model is its minimum seat requirement. You need to sign up for at least 3 users for the Core and Pro plans, respectively, and for 10 users in the case of the Enterprise plan.

Keep in mind that customer support, implementation, and number porting are all available free of cost. The company doesn’t charge for any integrations either.

Given that every plan includes unlimited calling, all you’ll be paying for are your monthly subscription fees, one-time fees for acquiring new numbers, and any international calling costs.

As we mentioned, support is one of the few areas where the three plans are different.

Core customers get live support from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekends. Pro customers are assigned a dedicated account manager but no priority support. Enterprise customers get live and priority support as well as an account manager.

A few other subtle differences we found in the plans include reports (only basic reports for Core), and customer support features like call monitoring, barging, listening, and real-time analytics, which are only available from the Pro plan onwards.

MightyCall offers a free trial for 7 days and 100 call minutes. We found this sufficient for a pretty thorough test drive, and you can cancel or switch to a paid plan anytime.

Review of MightyCall’s Features

As part of our testing, we went through its many functionalities across business communications, call management, monitoring, integration, and user management.

Any MightyCall review would be incomplete without a detailed discussion of its VoIP features. Here are the highlights:

VoIP Phone Numbers and SMS

Like most VoIP providers, MightyCall supports local, international, as well as toll-free numbers. What’s interesting is that it’s one of the few companies to offer unlimited calling, SMS, and MMS across Core, Pro, and Enterprise tiers.

Two local or toll-free numbers are included in the Core and Pro plans. Every additional domestic phone number will cost $5 and international ones will cost $10. Enterprise users can speak with their MightyCall account managers to negotiate the exact volume of phone numbers they need.

Like domestic calling, SMS and MMS are unlimited when you subscribe to MightyCall. You can also send texts from your business number on the iOS and Android apps, in addition to the web interface.

An interesting feature we found is MightyCall’s SMS translation capabilities. Simply long-tap on any message to translate it to French, German, or Spanish. In addition to these three default languages, most global languages can be downloaded as per your requirements.

In case you already have a bunch of phone numbers from an old provider, MightyCall makes it easy to port your current numbers, so you can save on phone number acquisition costs.

International and Vanity Numbers

International numbers allow your customers outside the US and Canada to call your company more easily, at their local rates.

When you open the MightyCall dashboard, the country’s flag is conveniently displayed next to each international number. Even the dialler shows the number’s associated country, making it easy for you to keep track.

Local numbers can be used for international calling, but calls to and from anywhere outside the United States and Canada are considered international, incurring an additional fee outside of your unlimited minutes. Rates can start as low as $0.05, which is the case for Mexico.

MightyCall supports international calling to nearly every country in the world. However, we found that international phone numbers are only available in select regions like Australia, China, New Zealand, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK, and a few others.

In addition to international numbers, MightyCall lets you create vanity numbers like 800-123-DOGS, which are easier to remember.

Inbound and Outbound Caller ID

MightyCall’s caller ID feature is extremely seamless, working for both callers and call recipients. When a customer dials your VoIP number, their contact details will pop up.

What’s more, it will display whether the call is made to your professional number or your personal line. This can be incredibly beneficial when the same device is used for work as well as home use.

For outbound calls, the software has a feature called Caller ID Name or CNAM. Without CNAM, your name will turn up on the customer/prospect’s phone only if they have it saved already.

CNAM lets you associate a 15-character name that appears whenever you call someone.

To use this feature, you need to let MightyCall know that you want a CNAM number. Fill out a form with the 15-character name you want to associate your business phone number with and wait for up to 10 days.

The outbound caller ID capability is excellent for businesses looking to stand out from spam callers and reach their customers successfully.

Emergency Calling

MightyCall offers a 911 service that works on both desktop and mobile apps. A standout feature here is the unique callback capability. Calls from 911 operators bypass any Interactive Voice Response (IVR) or pre-recorded greeting to reach you quickly.

MightyCall also supports an enhanced emergency service called E911.

E911 is a new type of location information sharing system that works for Internet calls just like landlines. If your area is E911 compatible, MightyCall automatically sends your address to the operator.

STIR/SHAKEN to Prevent Robocalls

STIR (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) are two new protocols designed to reduce the number of spam calls you receive.

They are mandatory as per government rules, and effectively implemented in the MightyCall VoIP system. What it does is check the caller’s identity against who they appear to be on caller ID. It uses digital certificates to authenticate calls made over the Internet.

While MightyCall mandatorily provides the STIR/SHAKEN feature, you can turn it on or off from the system. When turned on, it will show that a caller’s number is verified and safe.

Call Notes, Routing and Distribution

Notes is a unique MightyCall feature that lets users add notes or annotations to calls. You can add notes to customer profiles as well.

In our testing, we found that Vonage and Nextiva offer similar annotation features. This is meant to boost call center productivity by giving agents a bit of context for every call.

Like most VoIP solutions, an important use case for MightyCall is customer support. A major pain point for small businesses is managing the queue of customers who want to get in touch with them. For this, MightyCall offers Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), which supports a number of routing rules.

You could attend to the caller who has been waiting the longest or can ring multiple team members at the same time so an available agent can take the call. Or, you can let the customer say the name of a department and route the call without effort.

To simplify routing, MightyCall also gives you several queue management options. For every number, you can set up call flows to go to voicemail, to priority support, to a specific greeting, or disconnect. Customers can leave a voicemail after waiting in queue for a certain threshold.

Call Transfer and Forwarding

Sometimes, you may not be able to solve a customer’s query in one go. MightyCall’s transferring features lets you bring in some extra help. You can hold a three-way call, like a mini-conference, right from the mobile app.

The software supports two kinds of transfer techniques – warm and cold, both of which can improve your customer experience.

In a warm transfer, you tell your colleague that you are transferring a call to them so they can prep and gather information. Alternatively, the cold call option lets you transfer an incoming call without checking in with your colleague, assuming they are ready and available to take the call.

Not only can you forward calls to any number and any device, but you can also set up your own forwarding rules. For example, you can “set” a timeout duration for a specific device or phone number, after which the call will be forwarded to a different device/number.

Call Monitoring

MightyCall gives you several ways to monitor calls and ensure quality. Supervisors can listen without interfering, barge in on calls to help a struggling agent, or “whisper” some pertinent advice without the customer knowing.

The supervisor can simply open their designated dashboard. All live calls will appear here; select the call where you want to or listen or join in.

Detailed Call Analytics

You can access your VoIP calling data in three ways, call logs, the call center dashboard, and the administrator dashboard. In our MightyCall review, we found that the app’s call logs are an amped-up version of call history. Admins can choose to retain logs for a specific period, say a year.

MightyCall logs are searchable with up to 7 filtering options. You can find your interactions on the basis of “read,” “unread,” “missed,” “dropped,” “accepted,” “unanswered,” and “connected” parameters. When you find the call you’re looking for, you can add notes to it or share it with a team member.

Besides logs, the call center dashboard shows you detailed records in real time. It displays the number of active calls, average waiting time, and service levels, longest waiting period, and much more.

Or, you can drill down to the administrator dashboard and look up historical analytics. This includes KPIs over several months or years, analysis for each phone number, and user-specific analysis.

MightyCall Integrations

MightyCall has 5 integrations ready to go: HubSpot, Salesforce, Zapier, WhatsApp, and Zoho.

These allow you to set up handy automations and sync customer data. For instance, you can click to dial a HubSpot contact from MightyCall, and you can automatically back up the interaction history on Salesforce.

We found the WhatsApp integration particularly impressive in our MightyCall review. It’s simple and practical, replacing the call functionality on WhatsApp chats with MightyCall’s own VoIP service.

If you want more integrations, the company doesn’t offer an app gallery or marketplace like RingCentral or Vonage. Instead, you need to develop custom integrations using MightyCall’s API.

Roles and Permissions for Security

MightyCall protects your privacy by making sure only authorized users can access certain features. For example, a call center agent can only access their own voicemails and contacts. Managers can access data but not change any configurations, and admins have the highest level of privilege of all.

But we were happy to see that limited access doesn’t mean limited productivity.

For instance, you can set up certain agent roles to share calls within a group without breaching security protocols. Similarly, managers can be allowed to change agent workflow settings, but nobody else’s.

MightyCall has three roles in total (administrator, manager, and agent) and three types of permissions (personal, call group, and call flow).

Agent and Supervisor Workspace

Agent and supervisor workspaces are the two MightyCall interfaces your team members will work with on the daily.

The first one is designed for agent productivity, allowing users to handle calls and complete tasks using a simple workflow. It is available in all plans. The supervisor workspace is more feature-rich and is available from the Pro plan onwards.

The agent workspace has interaction logs on the left pane. Select an interaction to add more details from the central workspace or send/receive files. When you click on an interaction, the contact details will show up on the right-hand side.

We found that the supervisor workspace is slightly different. You’re greeted by a series of key analytics insights on top. In addition to interactions, you can dive into reports, phone numbers, integrations, and account settings. The workspace also shows the details of all the agents you’re managing.

How Useful Is MightyCall’s Interface?

MightyCall is available for all major devices and operating environments, including Android and iOS smartphones and Mac and Windows PCs. Linux users can access the software from the company’s equally powerful web app.

From our testing, we found that MightyCall achieves performance parity across all its different interfaces. So, you’ll find advanced features like CRM integration and call recordings on the mobile app as well.

Let’s review the MightyCall interface options in more detail:

1. Android and iOS VoIP Apps

Mobile VoIP apps are one of the most compelling benefits of Voice over Internet Protocol, and MightyCall doesn’t disappoint. The user interface design fits seamlessly into the rest of the mobile ecosystem, complete with a dark theme.

You can configure the app to switch to the dark theme automatically, so it’s easier on the eyes during night/dark hours.

The MightyCall mobile interface integrates with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools so you always have a fully synchronized contact list no matter which device you use.

Apart from this, a few other useful features we found on the mobile interface include voicemail transcriptions, real-time SMS translation, notifications for important events, status management, and even analytics. You can manage billing straight from the mobile app.

2. The MightyCall Web App

MightyCall’s primary interface is its web-based application, accessible from any browser. Simply visit panel.mightycall.com and enter your credentials to get started. Once you navigate to the app’s home page – called Journal – you’ll be able to turn on the WebPhone (the app’s dialler) from the top right.

The web app’s features will vary based on the user’s function and role. Call center agents and regular users will simply see their Journal page populated with interactions and tasks, while supervisors will see an additional analytics pane on top and some user controls.

The admin interface is the most powerful, as it lets you configure your entire VoIP ecosystem, including integrations.

3. Desktop Application

MightyCall offers a desktop app only for Mac and Windows PCs, and not Linux. This interface is available only via the third-party software gallery, WebCatalog.

For those new to WebCatalog, this is a technology that lets you turn your web apps into desktop applications. As you might have guessed, we found MightyCall’s desktop app identical to the web interface with no additional features.

4. Hardware Interfaces

Unlike a few other companies like RingCentral or Ooma, MightyCall doesn’t design or sell hardware. This means you could either use the VoIP service from one of its software interfaces. Or, you could integrate it with your existing desk phone.

Currently, MightyCall is compatible with Cisco, Grandstream, Polycom, and Yealink devices.

MightyCall’s Uptime and Security

The company offers an uptime of 99.99%, which is slightly less than some of its competitors. For comparison, Vonage offers “five nines” or 99.999% uptime, as does Nextiva.

On the other hand, Google Voice promises only 99.9% uptime, which is significantly less.

In our review, we found MightyCall’s uptime and reliability guarantee more than sufficient for all our tests. You can check the system’s availability and uptime as well as past downtime incidents, on status.mightycall.com.

Importantly, the company follows the principle of N+1 redundancy. This means that MightyCall maintains the base level of resources for system functionality, as well as one additional back up.

These resources are distributed across different data centers, so that even if one location goes down, it doesn’t interrupt connectivity.

For security purposes, MightyCall ticks all the industry standards. This includes PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), which mandates the highest level of network protection when handling customers’ payment data.

It’s compliant with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), which lays down privacy and security provisions for exchanging medical information.

As we previously mentioned, the company employs STIR/SHAKEN protocols to combat scams, and all sensitive information is stored in an encrypted, segmented network with no public Internet access.

The MightyCall service and software applications are hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers, which adds another layer of protection through AWS’ own measures and defenses.

How Does MightyCall Compare Against Other Leading VoIP Services?

VoIP is a growing industry expected to cross $100 billion by 2032, indicating stiff competition among Internet telephony providers. Therefore, to understand our MightyCall review in context, we compared it with some of its top alternatives.

Best VoIP Solutions Top Choice For Starting Price Countries Supported Standout Features MightyCall Small businesses looking for reliable, easy-to-use call center software $15/month/user 60+ International phone numbers, Outbound caller ID Ooma Small to mid-sized businesses that need bundled VoIP software plus hardware solutions $19.95/month/user 60+ Branded Ooma hardware, POTS replacement solutions Vonage Companies that want to use AI and other technologies to improve customer experience $19.95/month/user 50+ Standalone mobile app, massive integration marketplace Nextiva Companies looking for video calling and online reputation management tools $17.95/month/user 50+ Unlimited video calling, unlimited voice and video recording Phone.com Small companies that need international VoIP calling $12.74/month/user 50+ Powerful call analytics, live streaming on YouTube RingCentral Mid-sized to large companies on the market for tailor-made communication solutions $20/month/user 60+ SSO in every plan, low-code automation

While these are among the best VoIP services out there, MightyCall is a strong contender due to its affordable and transparent pricing and no-nonsense features. Depending on your use case, budget, and the size of your company, any of these solutions could be the right fit for you.

What’s important is to conduct a thorough internal assessment and zero in on the software that’s a suitable match.

How Good is MightyCall? What Other MightyCall Reviews Say

In addition to our in-house testing, we turned to trusted forums like G2, Capterra, and TrustRadius to find out what customers are saying about the VoIP platform. Most reviews align with our experience, and MightyCall has a stellar rating on all of these websites.

On TrustRadius, MightyCall has a rating of 9 out of 10, with one customer reporting that the tool increased their order processing efficiency by 16X.

On G2, it earns a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Customers do note that the cost may not be worth it if you’re just a single user.

The VoIP platform wins a rating of 3.8 out of 5 on Capterra. Several customers mention that they have switched from other platforms like Google Voice and RingCentral due to the value for money (VFM) factor.

Our Reviews of MightyCall Alternatives

Choosing the best VoIP provider isn’t an easy task. Once you’ve read our MightyCall review, check out our analysis of its top alternatives to know how this VoIP tool stacks up:

Why You Can Trust Our Review of MightyCall

The TechReport team is committed to bringing you the latest, reliable insights in the world of communication technology. Our reviewers are industry veterans, informed not only by years of practice but also regular hands-on testing and use of competing platforms.

For our MightyCall review, we started by signing up for a trial service, and then converting to a paid plan for a 12-member team. This gives us a thorough understanding of the user experience as expected by MightyCall’s target audience, i.e., small and mid-sized businesses.

TechReport tested the platform on a number of parameters, including features and functionality, performance parity across interfaces, uptime, ease of setup and use, and cost. We then conducted a comparative analysis with its key competitors like Ooma, Vonage, Nextiva, and others.

We’ve referred to reputed user review platforms such as Capterra, G2, and TrustRadius to reaffirm our findings and add another valuable dimension to our MightyCall review.

How to Use MightyCall — A Step-By-Step Guide

On its website, MightyCall claims that you can set up the VoIP application in 5 minutes. In our experience, it takes a bit longer than that, but we were still able to get MightyCall up and running in a few hours, which isn’t that bad considering all the value you get from it. Here are the steps for getting started:

From the pricing page, purchase a plan that best fits your needs. You can click on the “try for free” button, and you’ll be redirected to the trial workflow.

2. Choose your MightyCall phone number

Next, you need to add your first phone number to your account. You have several options here – either port an existing number, select one of the numbers that appear on the screen, or dial their helpline to purchase a number.

The app is extremely intuitive, and we found it easy to switch between different area codes, paid/toll-free numbers, and vanity numbers. Once you’re ready to go with your first number, MightyCall will create your account.

3. Set up your account

Next, enter your primary account details. Make sure to enter the name of an administrator and use the cellphone number of someone in your company who has admin privileges.

At the end of this step, you’ll have your user credentials and a cellphone number linked to your VoIP account, where you’ll get all your notifications.

Finally, enter your billing details (address, payment method, and promo code). You won’t be charged just yet, and we were happy to see a 25% discount automatically applied to our order when signing up for an annual plan.

4. Configure users and extensions

Once your account is ready and you have the credentials to sign in as an admin, you’re ready to configure your users. On the top of the app, find the Manage Users section. Click on Invite User and fill out the required fields, including the number you want to assign to them, and extensions if any.

MightyCall will automatically send an email invitation to the user. Once they accept, they’ll be added to your organization’s directory. When assigning users, make sure to specify the appropriate role – administrator, manager, or agent.

5. Integrate MightyCall with your apps

As we mentioned, MightyCall supports 5 pre-built integrations that are available free of cost. From your account settings, choose the type of integration you want and click Install. Choose the VoIP numbers you want to link with the app.

Next, sign into the app you’re looking to integrate with – for example, HubSpot. Here, you can select the Hubspot you would want to connect with MightyCall, and then confirm the integration request.

If the integration process seems too complex or you’re not sure you can do it on your own, you can dial +1 (888) 256-8312 with the extension 2 for help. All active integrations will appear in a separate tab in your account.

6. Make a call

In our experience, one of the easiest ways to make a call from the software is by using its web phone.

When you open the agent, supervisor, or admin workspace, you will find a dialpad icon right next to your profile name and picture. Click on it and click on the Power button to turn the WebPhone on. Give MightyCall permission to use the microphone so you can start calling.

A Good Thing in a Light Package: Is MightyCall Worth It?

MightyCall is among the best VoIP calling solutions available to small and mid-sized businesses today.

It can be difficult for companies with less than 50 team members to switch to VoIP, to negotiate a competitive price, to get all the features they want, and not overspend on functionalities they don’t need. MightyCall strikes a careful balance between ease of use and a power-packed experience.

While it doesn’t cut any corners, the company has stepped back from building industry solutions or multiple integrations, the costs of which generally trickle down to the buyer.

Overall, MightyCall is a smart choice for a small team looking to deliver excellent customer support by integrating VoIP with their CRM.

FAQs