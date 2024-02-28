How to Successfully Migrate to a New Project Management Software

Pre-Migration Planning for Your Project Management

Pre-migration planning for project management is crucial – it can make your break the entire process.

The planning phase entails creating a migration plan, aligning your team, knowing your migration goals, and selecting your new project management software and any migration tools you may need – with leadership support at every step of the way.

If you’re using a project management app, it’s likely your employees and workflows are deeply entrenched in the app’s ecosystem.

The team is familiar with the user interface (UI), and project timelines are synced with the app’s goal-setting and tracking capabilities. That’s why project management software migration can be a major change.

You need to spend time and effort in pre-migration planning to minimize the disruption to your project workflows. Furthermore, you want to implement the new system without antagonizing employees or imposing a very difficult learning curve.

Without pre-migration planning, you risk running into issues like incompatibility with your other business apps and low user adoption. To avoid this and ensure your new software investment leads to the returns you expect, pay attention to the pre-migration planning stage.

1. Knowing When to Switch to a New Project Management Software

Migrating to a new project management tool isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. First, ask yourself why you’re considering the switch. Is the app’s interface too complex and difficult to navigate?

Does it lack integrations with other apps, like customer relationship management (CRM)? Are employees struggling to use it on their mobile phones? Discuss any ongoing issues with project managers and their teams, and document your findings.

2. Building the Business Case for Project Management Software Migration

Based on the results of the previous step, you’re now ready to obtain buy-in, both from the leadership and team members. This means presenting the potential benefits of new software and the returns on investment you expect.

Senior leadership (business unit heads, regional leads, and even the CXOs in smaller businesses) will need to sign off on the change. This is because project management software houses a lot of confidential data, making it an important security and compliance consideration.

A company’s leaders will also refer to the app’s reports and data analytics to make decisions – so they need to fully support the switch.

Employee buy-in is equally important, as these are the people who’ll use the software every day. Problems with the software will slow them down, make it harder to collaborate, and cause information silos.

At the pre-planning stage, explain to your leadership and employees (and other stakeholders, such as your suppliers) why you’ve decided to switch. Mention the benefits that apply to them specifically so they have a reason to be patient during the change and feel motivated to use the new tool.

3. Creating the Migration Plan and Timeline

The project management software migration plan is simply the entire activity broken down into manageable tasks.

For example, research could be a phase in the migration, but it’s virtually impossible to scan the entire $7+ billion project management software market to find the best tool. So, break it down into smaller chunks, like going through the most reputable review sites, compiling user reviews for analysis, and asking for five to six demos.

Create a sequential list of tasks and assign each task an owner. In some cases, you’ll have to involve the IT team – like when integrating the new software with your existing systems. The migration plan should also include a timeline for each broad phase and their sub-tasks, with a little wiggle room.

Bear in mind that the actual migration process will take a few weeks. In the meantime, your project workflows should be able to continue without interruptions. To achieve this, some companies phase it out, migrating non-critical projects first so that the system is tested and stable before switching 100% of workflows.

Concurrent migration streams are another option, where different tasks, for example, demoing the shortlisted solutions and budgeting for the app, happen side by side.

4. Document your Security Requirements

Switching to a new project management software also means painstakingly setting up your security configurations all over again. Most companies will assign users different roles with varying levels of access rights.

They may also enforce login policies – such as time-bound passwords and multi-factor authentication – which need to be replicated in the new app.

Therefore, you need to document your security requirements in the pre-planning stage. Divide this into three parts: people, processes, and technology.

People : How user roles and relationships are set up, data that each user can view or modify, and the features different users can access

: How user roles and relationships are set up, data that each user can view or modify, and the features different users can access Processes: How authentication measures, one-time passwords, passkeys, storage drive organization, and data retention rules influence security

How authentication measures, one-time passwords, passkeys, storage drive organization, and data retention rules influence security Technology: Where your project data will be hosted, data encryption options, backups, physical security at the server site, and encryption options

Plan security training for software users, and don’t assume that existing knowledge with the previous software will seamlessly carry over to the new system. Remember, ‘unaware employees’ are the biggest security vulnerability in 1 in 3 companies. Include your security requirements in the request for proposal (RFP) and user onboarding and training resources.

5. Give Your Team the Heads Up and Prepare Training Materials

A crucial step during the pre-planning stage of a project management software migration is your communication plan. You need to share key updates with employees at the right moments in the move without overwhelming them with too much information.

A weekly newsletter for those 2–3 months is a good idea, where you share project management inspiration from leaders, learning opportunities, news of new features, and recent announcements.

You can also conduct an employee survey during this process and find out if they need any extra functionalities. If anyone is worried about their workload being replaced with a more advanced automated tool, you can alleviate those fears right at the pre-planning stage.

Also, work with your learning and development team to prepare training materials for employees using the new app. Consider self-paced training so it doesn’t come off as a mandatory switch that’s suddenly being imposed on the team. Self-paced e-learning allows employees to learn at their convenience and match their own cognitive levels and pace.

You can always refer to vendor-provided tutorials, documentation, and user forums after the implementation in case you need further help.

6. Define your Migration Success KPIs

Before you start the migration process, you need to know exactly what you’re trying to achieve. This means tangible, quantifiable outcomes from your new project management software. During the pre-planning stage, identify what a successful migration initiative might look like, and write down the key performance indicators (KPIs) related to your goals. Some of these will include:

Timelines : The estimated time for implementation, configuration, and user training

: The estimated time for implementation, configuration, and user training Costs : The estimated budget for the migration, including technical resources and lost productivity costs

: The estimated budget for the migration, including technical resources and lost productivity costs Adoption : The number of users actively engaged with the platform after it’s implemented

: The number of users actively engaged with the platform after it’s implemented User experience: Feedback and service tickets arising from app issues

Assign projected numbers to these KPIs at the pre-planning stage. Then, as you implement the project management software, monitor if the actuals match your projections and how far you’re deviating.

Preparing Your Project Management Data for Migration

Data migration is often the most difficult part of switching to a new project management software. You’ve already invested a lot of time in setting up your projects, tasks, and sub-tasks, complete with assignees, prioritization, ETAs, and other details.

Luckily, you don’t have to start from scratch when you’re migrating. Here are three ways to prepare your project management data for a smooth transition:

Option 1. Use a CSV File

Comma-separated values (CSV) is a spreadsheet format used to store large volumes of data. Each line of the file has one data record, and commas separate the fields in the data record. This makes it easy to read for any system, from spreadsheet tools like Excel to text editors.

Most project management tools allow you to export data as a CSV file. For example, in Asana, you can click the drop-down arrow in the Project Actions menu and select ‘Export > CSV.’ In Microsoft Project, open Backstage view and choose ‘Save as’ from the file menu to save your project as a CSV file.

After installing the new software, you can import this CSV file into the platform. The format is universal, so all top project management tools support CSV imports. You won’t face any compatibility issues, which is the benefit of this approach to project management data transfer.

However, you’ll have to export and import each project as an individual CSV. This can take a considerable amount of time and effort.

Option 2. Leverage Pre-Built Integrations

Most vendors know that customers might want to switch project management platforms sooner or later. They are aware that locking you in will only lead to frustration and dissuade companies from switching to their app. That’s why vendors like Trello, Asana, Monday, ClickUp, and Teamwork let you easily migrate project data from one platform to another through pre-built integrations.

For example, imagine you’re switching to ClickUp from Trello. After implementing ClickUp, simply head to the Import/Export page, start the import, and choose Trello. Once you give ClickUp access to your Trello account, it automatically fetches data related to project tasks, boards, and members.

Similarly, if you’re switching to Monday from Trello, you can import data just by connecting the two accounts.

Do not underestimate the power of pre-built integrations, they can save you a lot of time and effort.

The advantage of this approach to project data migration is that it’s quick, easy, and simple.

Depending on the complexity of your project and, therefore, the amount of data, the migration will take anywhere between a few seconds to an hour – and very little manual effort on your part.

On the downside, not every integration is built the same, and you may not be able to retain all your project details when you use a pre-built integration. For instance, the Trello to Monday data migration will leave out the descriptions and files you’ve attached to a task. It will only export the Trello task name, label, and dates.

Option 3: Find a Project Data Migration Solution

If CSV files and pre-built integrations aren’t cutting it, another option is to use a dedicated solution for project data migration. It’s a niche market, with few options, like FluentPro’s Project Migrator. It supports Trello, Office 365 Planner, Asana, Monday.com, Project for the Web, Smartsheet, Dynamics Project Operations, and Project Online.

The tool will automatically map data fields, identify user data, and populate the project template on your new app. Relokia is another tool in this segment.

Select managed service providers can also migrate the project data for you. This means outsourcing the activity to a third-party company with the manual and technology resources and experience to complete the migration on time.

The benefit of this approach is that it’s the most accurate and reliable. You’ll capture the maximum amount of data from your old platform, which improves your productivity and the returns from the new project management software. The migration is also more likely to be completed on time. However, extra tools and services can be expensive, adding to your migration costs.

How to Migrate to a New Project Management Software, Step-by-Step

While the end-to-end migration can take several weeks, you can break down the process into ten steps. Here is a detailed breakdown of how to migrate to a new project management software.

1. Decide on the New Project Management Software

In the pre-planning stage, you identified the business problem you want to solve and gathered feedback from your team(s). Based on this, you can now choose the best project management software for your business.

Create a checklist for evaluating project management tools – the key parameters for evaluation include built-in storage, communication features, task management, reports and analytics, and security. Next, demo the tools to understand the user interface and how easy it is to navigate. Not everyone using the tool will be tech-savvy, so ease of use can help them be more productive.

Finally, read reviews on trusted websites and user forums. Watch for red flags like slow response from the support team, frequent bugs in the app, and integration difficulties.

Once you select the software, you can conduct a pilot – either with the app’s free version or a free trial of the paid plan. We’d recommend the latter so you get a realistic feel of how the app would function in real-world scenarios.

For instance, ClickUp offers a 14-day free trial for all its plans and a free-forever plan.

2. Prepare Your Data

Once you have chosen your preferred software, it’s time to prepare the data for migration. As previously mentioned, project management data transfer can occupy the lion’s share of the migration’s timeline and effort. A successful transfer means your team can get started immediately after the migration without any lost productivity.

To prepare the data, conduct an audit to identify duplication and gaps. For example, you might find users who are no longer with the organization. A few user roles may need to be updated. Certain long-term projects with recurring tasks may need another look.

Then, choose one of the three approaches to data transfer: CSV files, import/export integrations, or data migration solutions.

3. Install and Configure the Software

The third step is installing the software on your and your employees’ devices. Your IT team can remotely install the software on company-owned devices, which lets you roll out your new project management app faster.

You’ll need to communicate with external stakeholders, such as freelancers, agencies, and suppliers, to install the app on their devices.

If you have a remote team, it’s a good idea to install the app’s mobile version. This ensures that team members don’t miss any important notifications and updates while away from their PCs.

After installing the app on all the necessary endpoints, the administrator needs to configure it for your organization. This could mean adding a custom domain and branding. You can configure your hosting location, for example, storing data on EU servers to bring it under GDPR jurisdiction.

Integration is the next step in the configuration process. In some cases, the admin will implement organization-wide integrations to apps that everyone can access, such as a chat add-on or productivity app. In other cases, the admin assigns managers with integration privileges. The manager then installs the integrations specific to their team, such as an expense management app for the HR team.

Managers also need to configure teams and user groups. Some of this data will be transferred as part of the data migration, which happens later. However, chat groups and email groups will need to be configured afresh.

4. Set up Security Measures

Setting up security measures is an essential step in the project management software migration process. Pay special attention to:

Authentication : Most project management apps support two-factor authentication (2FA). It means users can’t just sign in with their password but must also provide additional authentication, like a one-time password sent to a different device or through biometrics.

: Most project management apps support two-factor authentication (2FA). It means users can’t just sign in with their password but must also provide additional authentication, like a one-time password sent to a different device or through biometrics. SSL : Secure sockets layer (SSL) enables an encrypted link between the server and your browser. When you set up your new project management software with a custom domain, make sure it’s SSL-protected.

: Secure sockets layer (SSL) enables an encrypted link between the server and your browser. When you set up your new project management software with a custom domain, make sure it’s SSL-protected. Role-based access : Project management apps support a variety of roles, such as team member, manager, external collaborator, admin, and client. Each role comes with its own viewing and editing rights and should be set up while considering security.

: Project management apps support a variety of roles, such as team member, manager, external collaborator, admin, and client. Each role comes with its own viewing and editing rights and should be set up while considering security. Single sign-on: Single sign-on (SSO) is a convenient but highly secure way of logging into project management apps. If your software supports it, you can set up SSO integrations like Okta. This will save employees the trouble of remembering passwords without compromising security.

5. Migrate the Data to the New Project Management Software

Migrate your project data only after you’ve configured the security measures we explained. Once your projects, tasks, and boards are up, it’s likely that employees will start using the app for daily work. Therefore, security should precede the project management data transfer.

By now, you either have CSV files ready to import into the platform, or you have an integration marketplace with import/export tools. If you’re leveraging an external migration tool or service, the vendor will now be ready to start the import process.

After importing all your information into the new project management tool – which can take anywhere between a few minutes to a few hours – conduct an audit of what’s missing. Sometimes, the project management company will tell you about import restrictions.

In that case, you may have to manually fill in any essential information that couldn’t be moved from your old project management software to the new one.

6. Test the New Project Management System

After all the project and task data has been transferred, you’re ready to start testing the system. In some cases, the vendor will provide testing assistance, especially if you’re a large company with a complex implementation spanning several layers of user hierarchies, groups, and permissions.

It is also possible to conduct these preliminary tests yourself so that once you start using the software for tracking, analysis, and data capture, you don’t run into any issues.

Take a simple project for your test and examine how the software can support you and where it falls short. Different teams can run their own tests, as it will reveal if they need a new integration, different templates, or additional features. Go through the end-to-end project lifecycle, from inception to delivery, to see if you hit any bottlenecks.

Another key aspect to test is security. Only the appropriate users and roles should be able to access your project data and files. Make sure external collaborators don’t have any privilege creep and that your login policies work as expected.

7. Train Your Users

User training is a critical step in the project management software migration process, as the success of the new app depends on the extent of adoption. Without training, it’ll either take too much time to get your projects up and running, or different teams will end up using different tools leading to security, data fragmentation, and collaboration issues.

There are three types of training you need to factor into the migration plan:

Classroom training : Some companies choose to have a trainer manually introduce the new app and its project management features. It’s typically mandatory for employees to attend these classes (in-person or online) as part of their role. Classwork training enables quick, consistent learning, and users can get their issues answered in real time.

: Some companies choose to have a trainer manually introduce the new app and its project management features. It’s typically mandatory for employees to attend these classes (in-person or online) as part of their role. Classwork training enables quick, consistent learning, and users can get their issues answered in real time. Online courses : Complex and feature-rich tools like Trello or Asana have their own online courses. These are meant for managers, decision-makers, and other power users who get deep into the app. Companies can fully or partially sponsor this type of learning on Coursera, Udemy, or LinkedIn Learning.

: Complex and feature-rich tools like Trello or Asana have their own online courses. These are meant for managers, decision-makers, and other power users who get deep into the app. Companies can fully or partially sponsor this type of learning on Coursera, Udemy, or LinkedIn Learning. Vendor tutorials: This is one of the most common ways to train users on project management software, and most vendors maintain an impressive collection of tutorials. Encourage users to visit the vendor’s resources page as frequently as they can. Some vendors will also host webinars on more complex project management topics, ideal for managers.

8. Get Urgent Issues Resolved

As you start using the new tool, you’ll probably encounter several issues in the first few weeks after the project management software migration. Some of these will appear in the testing phase, while users will point out others during training. These are teething problems, and your vendor will address them promptly.

Depending on the severity of the issue, contact your new project management software vendor via chat, email, or phone. Pay special attention to security issues and software bugs, as these can have negative effects. Customization and integration issues are slightly lower on the priority list, and you can resolve them over time.

At this stage of the migration process, you’ll also know if employees can access all the features they need. If you subscribed to a free project management software, you may have to upgrade to a paid plan to address some of these issues, for example, limited storage or not enough project boards.

9. Perform a Data Cleanse

Before the last and final step in the migration process – canceling the old software – delete all data associated with your account. You may assume that canceling your subscription automatically deletes all your account data, but that’s not always the case.

Trello doesn’t delete names and email addresses typed into user content, such as project board descriptions. That’s why it’s important to take time and carefully complete this step.

Ask team managers to manually delete the projects they own. Document all the third-party apps you have installed and check if any of them can store your data. Email your project management software vendor as well as the third-party companies regarding a deletion request.

Thanks to GDPR, most companies are now compelled to delete user data when asked. Take advantage of this rule to fully cleanse your old system. That way, you can minimize your exposure to data breaches or similar security incidents.

10. Cancel the Old Subscription

Now that your new project management tool is implemented, you’re ready to cancel the old subscription. It’s best to defer this step until this point in the process. That way, if you face any insurmountable issues with the app, you can return to your existing tool without migrating your data again.

To cancel your subscription, open the software’s web app from an admin account. Your account settings will have options to cancel the plan. Some apps like Monday.com have a separate admin section of the app where you can cancel your account from the billing module.

If you have set up recurring payments, you may need to cancel the standing instructions at the payment source. For example, if you were paying via PayPal, visit the website to cancel your upcoming project management software payment.

Bear in mind that vendors will not refund any remaining days in the plan, which can really add up. For example, if you’re paying $7/month/user for 50 team members and have six months left, that’s a waste of $2,100. So, time your project management software migration wisely, ensuring you cancel just before the plan is about to renew.

Once the plan is canceled, users will be automatically logged out or downgraded to the free app. You may need to separately delete your account, in addition to canceling the paid subscription.

Also, work with IT to remove the app from employees’ devices like desktops and company-owned phones. IT teams will use an endpoint management solution for this so they can de-provision the old software from devices in bulk.

Calculate the Cost of Migrating to a New Project Management Software

The cost of switching project management software is one of the key reasons why many teams hesitate to migrate. This cost isn’t just monetary – you also have to put in a significant amount of effort and may risk data loss.

Being honest and upfront about these costs is essential to a successful migration so you can keep your expectations realistic.

Software costs : Project management software pricing starts at around $6/month/user for annual plans. You also have free options.

: Project management software pricing starts at around $6/month/user for annual plans. You also have free options. Implementation costs : If you don’t have an in-house IT team or the necessary tech skills, you’ll need outside help with the implementation. Companies like WorkFlowPower, ZenPilot, and Adaptavist are notable examples of implementation partners.

: If you don’t have an in-house IT team or the necessary tech skills, you’ll need outside help with the implementation. Companies like WorkFlowPower, ZenPilot, and Adaptavist are notable examples of implementation partners. Training costs : If you opt for classroom training and/or online courses, it’ll come with an extra fee. Luckily, if you’ve already subscribed to a learning platform like LinkedIn, courses on project management tools are included.

: If you opt for classroom training and/or online courses, it’ll come with an extra fee. Luckily, if you’ve already subscribed to a learning platform like LinkedIn, courses on project management tools are included. Support : Paid software plans will have the usual support options like chat, email, and phone included in the price. However, for advanced options like priority support and a dedicated account manager, you’ll have to pay extra.

: Paid software plans will have the usual support options like chat, email, and phone included in the price. However, for advanced options like priority support and a dedicated account manager, you’ll have to pay extra. Add-ons and integrations : The project management software may offer paid add-ons you need, such as the Chat app for Teamwork ($4/month/user). To use integrations, you may have to upgrade your account, which has an added cost component. For example, you’ll need to upgrade to Tableau Enterprise to use it with ClickUp.

: The project management software may offer paid add-ons you need, such as the Chat app for Teamwork ($4/month/user). To use integrations, you may have to upgrade your account, which has an added cost component. For example, you’ll need to upgrade to Tableau Enterprise to use it with ClickUp. Lost productivity costs: Finally, the hours you put into the implementation, training sessions, and issue resolution are all part of the migration costs. Of course, the tool will bring major productivity improvements in the long term, but make sure to factor in these costs during the migration and the first couple of months.

How to Choose the Best Project Management Software

Selecting the right tool is an essential part of the migration process. Besides functionalities and security, there are three factors to consider: ease of use, compliance with data management rules like HIPAA (healthcare), PCI DSS (payments), GDPR (consent), and cross-platform compatibility.

To help you decide, this table summarizes seven options that meet all these criteria.



Top Choice For Starting Price (/month/user) Standout Features Free App Monday Product companies $9.00 – Unlimited boards and items

– Highly customizable

– Daily live webinars Yes Wrike Professional service firms $9.80 – SharePoint and HTML5 editing

– Audit reports

– Live editing of all content Yes Smartsheet Marketers and IT $7.00 – Content management system

– Data retention policies

– No code app building Yes ClickUp Technology companies $7.00 – Whiteboards

– Object relationships

– 15+ views Yes Teamwork Agencies $5.99 – Integrated chat

– Doc management

– Client management Yes Trello Engineering and product teams $5.00 – Atlassian Access for security

– Advance checklists

– Customization through Power-Ups Yes Asana Marketers and IT $10.99 – Artificial intelligence

– Portfolio management

– Workflow builder Yes

Each of these top project management apps fulfills a unique use case, and your decision will depend on your project goals. Overall, ClickUp offers a good balance between cost and features, and recently, it introduced ClickUp Brain, a set of handy conversational AI features.

What to Do After You Migrated to a New Project Management Software

Once the software is implemented and embedded into your workflows, there are a few things you can do to ensure its continued smooth operations.

1. Gather User Feedback

Ask employees to share their feedback periodically. How hard are they finding it to complete tasks and milestones? How long does it take them to find information? Which project views are the most intuitive? Project management tools come with ready-to-use feedback forms and templates. These can help monitor feedback over time.

2. Improve the System

The next step is to improve the system based on the feedback you’ve gathered. Trying different project views is one of the most effective ways to make things easier for employees. For example, lists and tables are simpler to understand, while boards are better suited to time-bound projects.

You may also need to reconfigure user rights and privileges based on feedback, or even drop in a feature request to your vendor’s customer success team.

3. Measure Mid and Long-term Outcomes

Measuring the outcomes of migration in quantifiable terms helps you understand how it has really impacted your business. First, measure your key KPIs, like project speed, employee satisfaction with task management, and profitability, before the implementation. You probably did this as part of your pre-migration planning processes.

These KPIs act as the benchmark. Then, after the migration, measure the same KPIs at regular intervals. Also, remember to monitor user adoption rates and active engagement. This will tell you if employees are genuinely happy with the migration and find the app useful.

Project Management Migration Is Not Impossible

While, at first, project management software migration may seem like a daunting task, it’s not impossible. Switching apps enables important benefits like cost savings, new features and integrations, and better security.

Also, some project management apps are much easier to use than others. The switch can increase adoption, reduce your dependence on manual processes, and make employees happier. For fast-growing companies, migrating is often unavoidable.

With careful planning and a structured migration process (with a dedicated budget), your move to a new project management software can be hassle-free. Prepare your data, choose the right app, and prioritize user training.

The software you choose also determines the value you derive from the migration, so be sure to research all the potential options, including globally popular platforms like ClickUp.

FAQs