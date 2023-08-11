Monday.com Review – The King of Team Collaboration or All Hype?

In this Monday.com review, we take a deep dive into a platform that’s become a well-known name in the team collaboration industry. It aims to revolutionize how teams work together, boosting efficiency and productivity and streamlining a large portion of a company’s workflow.

But there’s much to consider before deciding if Monday is the right tool for you. Stay with us as we explore everything about Monday in our Monday.com review to learn if it’s as good as it claims. From its features, strengths, weaknesses, and Monday.com reviews, here’s Monday.com under the microscope.

A Quick Overview of Monday.com

Monday is a platform designed to boost collaboration, team communication, and productivity in an office. It’s a highly-versatile project management software solution with numerous easy-to-use features.

As such, it can handle every task you throw at it by creating an incredible and customizable overview for everyone working on the company’s projects. The platform acts as a centralized hub for project management, and even customer relationship needs.

With it, teams can quickly assign tasks, create deadlines, and track the overall progress of the entire project, taking all the company’s operations to a whole new level.

As far as this is concerned, Monday significantly simplifies project management, boosts communication, and gives project managers and employees powerful insight into every aspect of a project.

What Type of Companies is Monday.com Best Suited for?

Due to its versatile features, high customizability, and tremendous flexibility, Monday can adapt to all kinds of businesses and teams.

Whether you’re a startup company with a few users, a small or medium-sized business, or a large enterprise where thousands of users need to collaborate, Monday is an excellent choice for all your project management needs.

Many companies in IT, software development, marketing, sales, customer support, and various other industries use Monday’s incredible management features in their daily routines because both in-office and remote teams can significantly benefit from the platform’s team collaboration and communication capabilities.

Pros and Cons of Monday.com

Before diving deeper into the Monday.com review, let’s go over the platform’s well-known strengths and weaknesses. Below, you’ll find more about what makes Monday’s workforce software so great, but you’ll also see the downsides:

The Good Interface – The entire Monday.com platform is built intuitively with customization in mind. Therefore, you can adjust all of Monday’s aspects to your and your company’s needs for effortless use.

– The entire Monday.com platform is built intuitively with customization in mind. Therefore, you can adjust all of Monday’s aspects to your and your company’s needs for effortless use. Centralization – Having everything on one platform allows businesses to easily make informed decisions with a complete overview of everything happening at every stage of a task or project.

– Having everything on one platform allows businesses to easily make informed decisions with a complete overview of everything happening at every stage of a task or project. Integrations — Monday.com integrates with various tools businesses use daily, and all are incredibly straightforward to set up and use. Having all this centralized effectively boosts communication and team collaboration and streamlines your workflow.

— Monday.com integrates with various tools businesses use daily, and all are incredibly straightforward to set up and use. Having all this centralized effectively boosts communication and team collaboration and streamlines your workflow. Automation – Monday is incredibly effective at what it does. Each task, process, and project can be sped up, boosting productivity and efficiency by not only giving you an easy means to do things like assign tasks but also automating tedious time-suckers like project reminders.

– Monday is incredibly effective at what it does. Each task, process, and project can be sped up, boosting productivity and efficiency by not only giving you an easy means to do things like assign tasks but also automating tedious time-suckers like project reminders. Free Trial and Plan – Before jumping on a paid plan, you can try Monday.com in all its glory for a full two weeks or use the limited free plan to determine if Monday.com’s price is worth it. The Bad Automation is Plan-Locked — The Free and Basic plans don’t offer automation features.

— The Free and Basic plans don’t offer automation features. It Can Be Expensive — Monday.com is priced per user, which can get expensive.

— Monday.com is priced per user, which can get expensive. Task Breakdowns — You’re limited with how much you can break tasks down, you won’t have sub-sub tasks.

We use Monday.com every day for our operations, and reviewing other user feedback further enhances our stance on the platform — there’s little not to love about Monday.com. There are small issues, as you’d find with any of the best project planning tools, but nothing significant.

What Actual Users Think of Monday.com

Monday has a massive user base of over 200,000 people and a rating of 4.7 on G2, 4.6 on Cloudwards, and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Forbes. Some dislike particular features (such as no sub-sub tasks), but most customers love the Monday app and its capabilities.

Here’s a look at some recent Monday.com reviews that we feel accurately sum up the overall experience with the software:

Overall, Monday.com boasts a solid reputation and proves to be the go-to solution for businesses of all sizes. It can be expensive, but considering the value on offer, it’s a small price to pay for complete organization-wide collaboration and insights.

A Look at Monday.com’s Features

There’s a reason why Monday.com has such a tremendous user base, and its features play a significant role in this. Many features are available, but we’ll only mention the five most remarkable ones below:

Task Management

As a project management tool, Monday.com offers numerous task management features — from assigning, setting due dates, and priorities, adding comments to tasks, categorizing them, and nesting tasks in a project; this is all effortless to manage.

And to simplify things further, you can also use the templates on offer. In fact, even the free plan offers over 200 templates you can use to get started right away. What we love most is that you’re able to fully customize your board to track the information that’s most relevant to your business.

Beyond this, Monday.com lets you visualize the work in a way that best suits your business and team’s needs. So if the board-style Kanban project view isn’t ideal for you, you have other options like Gantt charts, calendar view, and chart view, amongst others, to better visualize what’s going on in your day-to-day operations.

Automation

Although automation isn’t available with the Free and Basic plans, most Monday.com users go for the Standard and higher-level plans, which offer automation. The number of automation actions does range depending on the plan you go for, and it’s between 250 and 250,000 automations per month.

This is a must-have as it lets you turn any repetitive task into a piece of cake, completely automating it from start to finish with simple IF/THEN functionality. This allows your team to focus on other vital things while Monday handles all the tedious activities, effectively boosting productivity and efficiency in the long run.

Whether it’s sending Slack alerts automatically when a task is done, letting your team members know when there’s a new comment or action on one of their tasks, or similar, it’s all handled automatically.

Customer Relationship Management

Monday.com isn’t a one-trick pony – project management isn’t the only thing the company does. There’s also a powerful and capable customer relationship management platform (CRM), which perfectly integrates with other Monday.com tools.

Everything from pre- to post-sales can be streamlined and automated. Having all the relevant details shown in an easy-to-understand way gives you the means to empower your sales team to easily manage all leads and customer relations.

All your customer data in a centralized hub will streamline customer lifecycle tracking and communication, making everything easy to not only see but also access when you need it. Plus, email is built into the workflow to make managing it all even easier.

Although the functionality on offer might not be as fully-fledged as some of the market’s top CRM software solutions, it’s often enough for most, and if you need more as your business is hyper-sales focused, then you’ll be glad to know that Monday does integrate with popular CRMs, including Pipedrive, SAP, and HubSpot.

Content Marketing

Like CRM, the Monday.com app is terrific for content marketing teams. Experts in this field can quickly automate repetitive and tedious tasks, streamline their work, effortlessly manage requests, track marketing goals, and efficiently communicate with their teams, coordinating them with the platform’s help.

With a similar process to adding tasks, you can easily create a fully-fledged content plan — with the names of who every task has been assigned, any due dates, priorities, categories, and whatever else you wish to include.

Beyond this, you can create a proofing and approval process to streamline the content production process and ensure each piece follows the correct procedure before going live. The automation goes beyond this, as you can even get Monday to notify a relevant team member if a keyword goes beyond, say, 2,500 search volume.

Integrations

Playing well with other software your employees might need in their daily routines is a vital aspect of every project management and team collaboration platform, as these are never the only thing an employee uses. Therefore, integrations are a critical part of every excellent collaboration platform.

This is a big reason why so many users love Monday.com. With over 30 incredibly straightforward integrations to set up, which can turn the platform into a well-designed and highly-customizable centralized hub for all your work, it’s clear why Monday.com enjoys such a fantastic reputation.

Monday.com’s integrations include Gmail, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Slack, SurveyMonkey, Typeform, Zendesk, LinkedIn, GitHub, Jira, Stripe, and ample others.

Monday.com Pricing

The platform’s highly customizable pricing plans come in five different options. Whether you’re an individual or a business and regardless of your business size, Monday.com’s pricing plans fit everyone’s needs, and you have the option of monthly or annual billing, with the latter offering the best value for money.

However, it’s worth noting that all paid plans come with a minimum of three seats. This can be a downside for some looking for advanced functionality, like automations, for less than three users, but unfortunately, this is common with most of the best task management tools.

Basic

Monday.com’s price is low with the Basic plan, especially when you consider that it offers unlimited users, items, free viewers (perfect for collaborating), 5GB of file storage, and a one-week activity log. Boards are also endless, with over 20 column types for board customization.

Overall, you get phenomenal value for money here. However, you won’t get any integrations or automations on this plan, and you’ll be limited to the Kanban view. One thing we would have hoped to see in this plan is time tracking. However, the only tool offering this for free is ClickUp, with many not offering it at all.

Standard

The Standard plan offers everything the Basic plan does but increases the file storage to 20GB and allows users to track changes for six months, as opposed to a week — a big, welcomed increase for many businesses.

Zoom integration, 250 automation actions, timeline, calendar, and map view, plus guest access where four guests are billed as one user, and a modest price increase over the previous tier plan also add to the allure of the Standard plan, making it the most popular one of the bunch.

Time tracking and the chart view and the two notable features missing from this plan.

Pro

The Pro plan kicks it up a notch, building upon the previous tier plan by adding 100GB of file storage, one year of activity logs, the chart view, and unlimited guest access where guests aren’t billed. Moreover, you’ll get 25,000 monthly automations. This is ideal for larger businesses as it also adds:

Private boards and documents

Board administrators, and

The ability to log in with Google apps instead of a password

The workload feature is another added extra, and it lets you gain insight into your team’s capacity, allowing you to allocate resources, employees, and tasks accordingly to avoid under-or-over utilizing your available resources.

Enterprise

Being the creme de la crop of the Monday.com platform, the Enterprise plan gives users everything the tool offers. That includes everything from the lower tier plans, plus 1,000GB of file storage, five years of activity logs, 250,000 automations per month, and premium integrations such as SalesForce.

You’ll also gain access to single sign-ins, while the tool also adds seat management, the content directory admin feature, custom roles, subteams management, and up to 50 boards under a single dashboard. Beyond this, guests can be invited from specific domains, while domains can be blocked from signup.

Overall, phenomenal functionality for enterprises looking for a loaded project management platform with all the necessary security.

Is Monday.com Free?

If Monday.com’s cost is too much for you, you’ll be pleased to learn that, among the platform’s five plans, there’s also a Monday.com Free plan, which is entirely free and will be free forever. In fact, despite common limitations, it’s undoubtedly one of the best free project management tools.

This plan is perfect for individuals wanting to track their projects or smaller companies needing up to two seats, which is one of the Free plan’s limitations. Forms are shareable, notifications are customizable, tasks can be assigned effortlessly with Kanban views, and there’s 500MB of file storage.

The Free plan offers up to three boards where you can organize all your data, eight different column types for these boards, and unlimited documents to collaborate in real-time. Over 200 Monday.com templates also let you customize the tool completely, and mobile apps for Android and iOS are available.

And to top it all off, a knowledge base, 24/7 customer support, and live webinars are included with the Free plan. That said, this plan is unlikely to meet many needs, but it is a fantastic option if you’re looking to try Monday without spending a penny.

Although, for this, we do recommend doing the trial instead, as it gives you full reign to explore everything on offer before committing.

Monday.com’s Main Competitors

Although Monday.com is a fantastic team collaboration and project management platform, it certainly isn’t the only one on the market. Other excellent tools can also handle what Monday does, and they come with numerous features, diverse free and paid plans, and different prices.

However, the question arises. Are these tools as incredible as Monday.com? Testing and comparing numerous tools has allowed us to assemble a list of the best ones. Some of the best Monday.com alternatives on the market include the following:

ClickUp – A worthy competitor with the best free plan that includes unlimited free users and time tracking. Wrike – An intuitive project management tool with enterprise-grade security. Smartsheet – A spreadsheet-style project management app with many customization features. Teamwork – A budget-friendly collaboration tool with powerful financing capabilities, perfect for client work Zoho Projects – One of the cheapest PM software solutions with fantastic invoicing software. Quire – An excellent PM and collaboration tool for small and medium-sized businesses. Awork – A great project management and collaboration solution with excellent visual planning capabilities. ProWorkflow – A web-based PM solution with potent time-tracking and collaboration features.

Monday.com Vs. Competitors: A Quick Comparison

Some of Monday.com’s competitors offer free plans with different limitations, diverse paid plans, compatibility with various platforms, and multiple integrations. Here’s a quick head-to-head comparison to help you compare your options now that you know loads more about Monday.com:

Free Plan & Limits Paid Plan Starting Price Platform compatibility Integrations Monday.com 2 users 3 boards 500MB storage $8 /user/month Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS 30+: Outlook, Dropbox, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Zapier ClickUp Unlimited users 100MB of storage for attachments $7 /user/month Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS 50+: Zapier, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive. There’s native time-tracking, too Wrike Unlimited users 2GB of storage/per account $9.80/user/month Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS Tableau, Google Drive and Sheets, Microsoft OneDrive and Teams, Zoom Smartsheet One user + two editors 500MB of storage for attachments $7/user/month Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS Slack, Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, Tableau, Jira, Adobe Creative Cloud, Miro Teamwork Five users 100MB of storage space $5.99/user/month Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS Slack, Microsoft Teams and Outlook, Plecto, Stripe, Pabbly Zoho Projects Two projects 5GB of storage space $4/user/month Web app, iOS, and Android Zoho CRM, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zapier, Office 365 Quire Ten users 400MB of storage space $7.65/user/month Web app, iOS, and Android Google Drive, Slack, Zapier, GitHub, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams Awork No free plan. 14-day free trial $10/user/month Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zapier, Make, Google Sheets and Drive, OneDrive ProWorkflow No free plan. 14-day free trial $18/user/month Web app, iOS, and Android Xero, Quickbooks, Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Workspace, OneDrive

Security and Support

The company behind Monday.com believes in trust and transparency, and it takes security very seriously. Regarding hosting providers and network architecture, the Monday.com desktop app and its mobile counterparts rely on reputable Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CDN providers like Cloudflare and Fastly.

The platform uses state-of-the-art load balancers, web application firewalls, and intrusion detection systems to prevent unauthorized access to your data and website crashes. Powerful AES-256 encryption protects all your data, while backups are regularly created so you don’t lose anything even if something happens.

This is included in all plans, so although the Enterprise plan comes with added security, you can rest assured that your data is safe, even on the lower-tier plans. And if you find a vulnerability in the platform, you can report it directly to Monday.com.

Customer support is undoubtedly one of the best you’ll ever encounter. A team of highly-skilled employees is available 24/7, and they’re ready to answer any questions you might have and resolve possible issues you might encounter.

How to Use Monday.com

Using the platform is incredibly straightforward and intuitive. Nevertheless, we’ve included a step-by-step guide for some default actions below:

Setting Up a New Board

Once you’ve registered your account, you can start organizing your work, and the first thing you’ll need to do is create a Monday board.

Here’s how:

Click the Plus button on the left side, under Main Workspace Select New Board and give it a name Select your privacy settings and what you’ll manage with this board Hit Create Board

Choosing a View

Monday.com offers ample project view types, including Kanban, calendar, chart, and timeline view — plus, it’s one of the best Gantt chart software solutions, and you can mix and match between these depending on your company’s needs. Let’s see how you’d switch or add views.

Hit the Arrow next to the Main Table on the Dashboard Select Add View Choose a Kanban board or whatever view you wish to use

Adding Colleagues

Since Monday.com is a team collaboration platform, you’ll want to add your colleagues to your projects.

Here’s how:

Click on ‘invite members’ Invite the team member either by using the link produced or by inputting their email Choose what access rights they should have

The Final Verdict

The Monday.com app is far more than hype. This project management platform offers numerous benefits in task management, automations, content marketing, and customer relationship management.

With its incredible customizability, straightforward interface, and ease of use, the platform can adapt to any workflow and suit companies in all industries, boosting communication and productivity. Thus, the Monday project management tool deserves the crown and is genuinely the king of team collaboration.

Try it now with the free plan, and scale only when or if you need to.

FAQs