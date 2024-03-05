Oyster HR Review with Tests – What Does It Do?

Oyster HR Pros and Cons

Before getting into the nitty-gritty, here’s a quick overview of Oyster HR’s strengths and where it can improve.

Pros User-friendly interface that makes navigation and overseeing your team simple

User-friendly interface that makes navigation and overseeing your team simple Provides international coverage in over 180 countries

Provides international coverage in over 180 countries An integrated cost calculator

An integrated cost calculator High-quality protection against legal and compliance risk

High-quality protection against legal and compliance risk A 30-day free trial

A 30-day free trial Competitive pricing

Competitive pricing Integrates with a host of other third-party services Cons Currency exchange rates and their impact on the cost can be unclear

Currency exchange rates and their impact on the cost can be unclear Some users have complained about the customer service

What is Oyster HR?

Oyster HR is an automated global employment platform that allows businesses to hire talent in over 180 countries. It lets you hire, pay, reward, and manage talent compliantly without setting up an entity in every country you want to employ people from.

The company was launched in 2019 to make it easier for companies and talented workers to find one another. Its core belief is that borders should not limit opportunities, which is the primary reason employers find it so hard to create their best team.

Today, the company has its own fully distributed team in over 60 countries to provide Employer of Record (EOR) services. EOR companies act as employers in jurisdictions where you wish to hire talent but lack presence.

Oyster HR helps thousands of businesses reach out to their dream employees, which helps improve their reputation and quality of service.

How Big is Oyster HR as a Company?

According to information from TrueUp, Oyster HR employs over 600 individuals and, as of April 2022, is valued at $1 billion.

Oyster HR has a fully distributed team based in 60+ countries, which it says is ‘expanding every week.’ With that said, the firm did undergo restructuring in 2023, when it removed several roles.

The platform lets you hire from 180 countries and uses local trusted EOR vendors in regions where it doesn’t have a presence.

Key Oyster HR Features — What to Expect?

Oyster HR has many features that help you hire, manage, pay, or reward your ideal team. Here are the key features we feel make it stand out.

Global Payroll

One of Oyster HR’s most useful features is its multi-country payroll. This feature lets you send payments to your international team members almost anywhere in the world. It supports over 150 currencies and helps you manage everything from invoices to reimbursements.

An additional benefit is you can manage salaries, bonuses, and expenses on the same platform. This way, paying your employees and rewarding them is simple and convenient.

During testing for our Oyster HR review, we found out that all you need to do is go to the ‘Pay’ section of the website and proceed to ‘Payroll.’ This page lists all existing payments and in the upper-right corner is a button that allows you to add a new payroll change.

Time Tracking

Since time tracking is legally required and recommended in some nations, Oyster HR added it to its platform to accommodate employers or employees from such nations. This also hints at the platform’s efforts to achieve compliance across different jurisdictions.

Employment Cost Calculator

Another feature Oyster HR has integrated into its website is an employment cost calculator.

This useful tool lets you calculate taxes and costs associated with your employees, such as training, wages, overtime pay and bonuses, commissions, and more. All you need to do is enter certain details, including the employee’s country and salary, and the tool does the rest.

Keep in mind that this tool is best used for estimates rather than precise calculations as taxes and other employee-related costs constantly change with regulations.

Keeping track of all these changes, even in one country, can be challenging. Doing it accurately on a global scale is next to impossible without a dedicated team of people. The cost calculator gives you better insight into your projected employment costs.

Global Hiring Guide

Oyster also offers a guide to help you with the intricacies of hiring globally.

Different countries have different regulations and expectations regarding salaries, paid vacation time, and more. For example, if you wish to hire a person from Argentina, you must first understand what hiring a local from this country entails.

Total Rewards

Many companies aim to incentivize their employees through rewards in addition to their salary. With Oyster HR, you can do this using the Total Rewards feature. By introducing rewards, you are more likely to attract experts.

The platform also has a Benefits Advisor section which recommends the best benefits for each country.

Contractor Conversion

Often, you might hire a contractor for a one-off task during which they impress you with their work and approach. When that happens, you might want to offer them a long-term position, but this is not always easy on EOR platforms.

Oyster HR anticipated this and introduced a feature that lets you convert a contractor to a full-time employee. This makes the process much easier and faster.

Even better, it reduces misclassification risk, which is what happens when a full-time employee is incorrectly classified as an independent contractor. This happens often and can have serious consequences for both the employer and the employee, including fines.

Protection Against Legal And Compliance Risks

In Oyster HR review we found out the platform also offers various templates of standard legal documents that you may need to get started.

You can use them in their existing form or reach out to the platform’s Customer Experience team to customize them to your specific needs. The available templates include the following:

Service Agreement

Service Agreement Confidentiality and Intellectual Property Agreement

Confidentiality and Intellectual Property Agreement Data Processing Addendum

Data Processing Addendum GDPR Privacy Notice

GDPR Privacy Notice ACH Authorization Form

ACH Authorization Form Equity Side Letter (Options)

Equity Side Letter (Options) RCA Template

Oyster HR Pricing — How Much Value Do You Get?

One thing to keep in mind when choosing an EOR is the cost. The platform offers three plans: Contractor, Employee, and Scale. Oyster HR offers a free trial, but while this is very helpful for testing the platform, it does not have a free plan, unlike Deel.

Contractor

The first plan, Contractor, offers a free 30-day trial, which is unique. Most EOR services offer a free demo, but not a free trial, especially one that lasts for an entire month. Once the trial expires, however, the Contractor plan will cost you $29/month/user.

The Contractor plan makes hiring, paying, and managing contractors easy.

You can generate compliant contracts for over 180 countries, and you can pay invoices in more than 140 currencies.

It can also onboard contractors in mere minutes, making it fast and reliable. It also lets you manage expenses, allowances, reports, time off, and more.

Employee

The Employee plan is best for hiring long-term employees rather than contractors. It allows you to onboard talent compliantly in over 130 countries in as fast as 48 hours. However, Multiplier claims it can onboard employees in less than a day.

The plan also provides access to local intelligence to help you through the stages of employing someone in that country. As with the Contractor plan, you can set up payroll, and manage expenses, bonuses, and allowances in 140+ currencies.

You can manage tasks like onboarding, contract changes, equity, time off, and offboarding. You also have access to confidentiality and IP assignment agreements to help reduce risks. And, it comes with an insurance coverage of over $8 million.

Scale

Scale is a custom plan that with all the features in the Employee plan. The subscription is annual, and the price depends on your needs.

It’s a seat-based plan that allows you to hire five or more global full-timers efficiently and cost-effectively. It also locks in reduced rates for an entire year and lets you reuse the empty seats at no extra cost.

You can access bulk hiring and partner with dedicated customer success and account managers for personalized support. In short,

What Else Do You Need to Know About Oyster HR Pricing

Compared to other EORs, Oyster HR’s pricing is somewhere in the middle. It’s neither the most expensive nor the cheapest service. Deel, for example, is significantly more expensive, while Remofirst and Papaya are slightly cheaper.

We found that its offerings and pricing are well-balanced, meaning you get decent value for money.

It’s also worth noting that when you hire a team member through the platform, you are charged a refundable one-month cost of services deposit for each hire.

There is no need to do anything for a deposit return, as it will start automatically upon termination, resignation, or end of a team member’s services.

However, to cancel your plan, you need to provide Oyster HR with a 30-day written notice. Otherwise, the firm will keep providing services until the consultancy, outsourcing agreement, or payrolls are terminated in accordance with applicable law. The platform also notes that this might last for more than 30 days.

Is Oyster HR Easy to Use?

Oyster HR has a very intuitive interface, making it simple to use. Once you log into the platform, all its pages are listed in the left sidebar. Pages that belong together are grouped under the same category.

The interface is clean and doesn’t bombard you with too many options or ads. Instead, it has helpful tips and explanations of what each page does.

Unfortunately, unlike Rippling, Oyster HR does not have desktop or mobile apps, meaning only the web version is available. But, since it can be easily accessed via any browser, you can use it on mobile devices.

With no desktop app, there are no software or hardware requirements, meaning you can use the app on virtually any device with a browser. And Oyster HR is compatible with all browsers.

Oyster also allows you to book a personalized demo. All you need to do is leave your details, including first and last name, phone number, and your business email, and Oyster HR’s experts will contact you.

Oyster HR vs Top EOR Services

We briefly mentioned the differences in pricing between Oyster and its competitors, but now, we want to make a more thorough comparison. To make it easy to understand the differences, we created this table.

Best Employer of Record Best For Starting Price /month/contractor) Free Trial Standout Features Oyster HR International team members $29 30 days – Easy talent hiring and team management

– Global payroll

– Plenty of integrated tools and resources Deel Startups and established firms $49 Free plan, but no free trial – Compliance management and ACA reporting

– HR tools

– Easy contractor management Rippling Simplifying payroll and HR management $8, but the firm adds on costs depending on the services you want No free trial – Employee onboarding automation

– Customizable workflow automation

– IT device management Remofirst Small to medium-sized businesses $25 No free trial – Competitive pricing

– Intuitive and easy to use

– Robust customer support and a dedicated account manager Papaya Large enterprises $25 No free trial, only a free demo – Efficient HR tools

– International payroll capabilities

– Sliding scale price structure based on the number of employees

Every EOR in the table provides a quality service, each with its unique strengths. Choosing the right one for your business depends on your needs and budget.

It’s worth repeating that Oyster HR is the only EOR that offers a free trial for a whole month. This allows you to test its services before committing.

To learn more about the other service providers in the table, check out our 7 Best Employer of Record (EOR) Services for International Hiring to learn more.

Verified Oyster HR Reviews — What Others Are Saying

While we tested Oyster’s platform to get a first-hand experience for our Oyster HR review, we also wanted to see what others thought about it. So, we researched reviews of users on sites like Trustpilot, G2, and Reddit.

We started with Trustpilot, where Oyster was rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, with around 70% of reviewers giving it the top mark. The impressions are overwhelmingly positive, meaning that most users had a similar experience to ours.

Users commented that the platform is professional, reliable, and a great HR solution overall.

On G2, it also had a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with similar positive experiences among the platform’s reviewers.

Some reported slight issues with the customer service team taking too long to reply. However, even these users commented that they were generally able to solve all issues without problem once they reached out.

On Reddit, multiple users recommended Oyster HR’s services to others in search of a quality EOR.

Our experiences, combined with those of verified users confirmed that the platform is reliable, the UI is easy to use, and the pricing is fair for the features you receive.

Best of all, it allows you to discover talent around the world instead of being limited to a single location.

Why You Can Trust Our Oyster HR Review

We tested Oyster HR’s service to evaluate its quality. We did this to understand its benefits and potential downsides to provide you with a comprehensive and unbiased Oyster HR review.

We also tested other leading EOR services, including Deel and Rippling. The idea was to compare them based on characteristics like price, features, and user experience.

Our research did not end there; we also looked at reviews, comments, and general thoughts of the platform’s users. This is why we believe you can trust our Oyster HR review. Our experience with similar platforms taught us what to look for, as did other users’ impressions.

How to Use Oyster HR, Step-by-Step Guide

Let’s discuss how you can start using Oyster HR yourself.

The platform is user-friendly, and the registration process is quick and painless. Simply follow these steps, and you can start hiring global talent in no time.

Step 1: Sign up

The first step, of course, is to sign up and create your account. Simply head to Oyster HR’s website and click the sign-up button.

Note that you can sign up easily with Google or enter your name, email address (which must be a business email), and password. However, if you choose to use Google, you must have a GSuite professional account, or the platform will not let you sign up.

Step 2: Review Your Dashboard

Once you’ve created an account, you will see your dashboard, or Home page, as the platform calls it. On the left side of the screen is your account and several tabs, including:

Home

Home Team

Team Hire

Hire Pay

Pay Total Rewards

Total Rewards Company

Company Tools and Resources

Tools and Resources Support Center

This sidebar allows for easy navigation; all you need to do is click on any of the options. Most will open a drop-down menu with additional tabs within that category.

For example, if you click on Team, you can access four more tabs: Team Members, Team Management, Time Off, and Time Tracker.

In the middle of the Home page is a dark ‘Start Hiring’ button, which you need to click to move to the next step.

Step 3: Review The Hiring Process

To make hiring talent easy, Oyster HR provides a guide on how the hiring process works and what happens in the background after you submit your hiring form. After reviewing it, we can confirm that the company does do most of the work as advertised.

After reviewing the process, you’re ready to hire your future employees.

Step 4: Hire Talent

Clicking the ‘Start Hiring’ button takes you to the second of the three tabs on the ‘Hire’ page. Here, you are asked to select the country where your new hire lives.

For our test, we selected the United States, which opened up three new hiring options:

Contractor

Contractor Employee

Employee Scale

Here, you choose a plan for hiring employees. However, the platform offers you the chance to try the Contractor plan for free for 30 days.

Selecting this option takes you to the page where you can add the details of your soon-to-be contractor such as name, email, country of residence, and state/region or province.

By following the steps and filling in the necessary information, you give the platform everything it needs to find worthy candidates for the position you wish to fill.

Step 5: Review Your Team Members

Finally, by going back into the ‘Team’ section and clicking ‘Team Members,’ you can review all the individuals you have hired. You can navigate to other tabs to set up rewards, payrolls, invoices, subscriptions, expenses, and other details.

Oyster HR Review Verdict — Is It a Good Choice for You?

For our Oyster HR review, we focused on all aspects of the platform. We reviewed its features, services, tools, pricing, and reputation among other users.

We found that Oyster operates as advertised, a simple-to-use EOR with adequate pricing and plenty of features. It has some advantages over its competitors, such as a 30-day free trial for contractor hiring.

On the other hand, it doesn’t have a free plan and the cost calculations can be unclear. However, given that the platform points out that its calculations are more of an estimate, we don’t see this as a deal-breaker.

Overall, Oyster HR is a reliable, user-friendly platform that can help you form a strong team of talented individuals from all around the world. It makes them easy to find, as well as pay and reward them. That being the case, we recommend trying it out.

This is where the free trial comes in handy. Given that it’s the only platform that offers one, it suggests that the platform expects you to stick around even after the free month expires.

But, if you feel this is not the right service for you, consider some of the other best HR software available.

FAQs