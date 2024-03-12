Papaya Global Review & Analysis – Is It a Good EOR?

Papaya Global Pros and Cons

Before you consider Papaya Global for your EOR and global HR needs, here are its top benefits and disadvantages at a glance.

Certified public accountants (CPAs) to provide advisory support

Massive knowledge base with information on 100+ countries

AI-based payment validation and fraud reduction

Tailored solution for oil & gas and maritime companies

Powerful business intelligence on HR and payroll data

Limited integrations as of now

Limited integrations as of now No solutions for organizational culture

What is Papaya Global?

Papaya Global is a 2016-founded global payroll and human resource (HR) services company based out of New York City. The company enables employees to hire freely and confidently by equipping them with a variety of mobility tools, from cross-border direct deposits to immigration assistance.

In 2021, Papaya picked up $250 million in a Series D round led by notable investors like Tiger Global. It’s currently valued at $3.7 billion and partners with other technology companies like Workday, Oracle, and NetSuite to deliver end-to-end HR solutions.

The company has offices in the US, the EU, Israel, Singapore, and Hong Kong and employs a workforce of 700+ employees. It launched its flagship platform, an artificial intelligence-powered payment automation software, in 2024. It’s among the few companies to offer a SaaS product for EOR.

Is Papaya Global a Legit Company?

Yes, Papaya Global is a legit company, with offices in the US, Israel, and Hong Kong. To bolster its presence and legitimacy, it has acquired tech companies like Azimo and NickNack. The company is a well-recognized startup that has held eight funding rounds so far.

If you’re concerned about whether Papaya is legit, here are the certifications it has obtained:

ISO compliance : The company complies with the rules and standards laid down by the ISO 27001 and 27701 rules, which specify stringent frameworks for information protection and privacy management.

: The company complies with the rules and standards laid down by the ISO 27001 and 27701 rules, which specify stringent frameworks for information protection and privacy management. SOC compliance : Papaya conforms to the SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II regulations. This means that it has set up a secure infrastructure for payment data sharing, and it has taken measures to protect customer data. These guardrails are also reviewed at regular intervals.

: Papaya conforms to the regulations. This means that it has set up a secure infrastructure for payment data sharing, and it has taken measures to protect customer data. These guardrails are also reviewed at regular intervals. Forbes Cloud 100 mention : In 2023, Forbes named Papaya Global as part of its prestigious Cloud 100 list for the third year running. It was also named one of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, owing, in part, to its commitment to compliance and regulatory adherence.

: In 2023, Forbes named Papaya Global as part of its prestigious Cloud 100 list for the third year running. It was owing, in part, to its commitment to compliance and regulatory adherence. GDPR compliance: The Papaya software is 100% GDPR compliant. The company practices data minimization wherever possible and deletes data when no longer needed. You can expect quick responses to all your data-related requests.

The Papaya software is 100% GDPR compliant. The company practices wherever possible and deletes data when no longer needed. You can expect quick responses to all your data-related requests. Data security: The software is hosted in secure AWS servers with physical measures like biometric access and security cameras. It uses encrypted S3 storage and practices network segmentation for different application components.

Papaya Key Features and Benefits

While Papaya’s core value proposition is global employee payments, it offers a wide range of features to help mid-sized and large companies manage their international workforce. Here are the top highlights from our experience reviewing and testing Papaya:

1. Global Hiring

The Papaya software allows you to hire and onboard employees in 160+ countries without having to establish a separate corporate entity in those regions. What’s more, these could be either full-time employees or contractors, depending on your needs.

Papaya acts as the employer of record (EOR) – which means it’s a third-party provider that acts as the legal local employer in the country of your choice, hiring on your behalf. To facilitate this, Papaya offers a dedicated Company Hub and an in-depth Countrypedia to the companies it works with.

2. Onboarding Automation

In addition to hiring in different countries, Papaya makes it easier to onboard employees following local laws and regulations. Our review found that onboarding workflows are tailored to country-specific needs, and the process follows all necessary labor laws.

All employee data and documents that you share via the Papaya software are fully encrypted. To automate onboarding, it will send you AI-driven alerts and reminders for approvals and task completion. You can monitor onboarding using Papaya’s intelligent status tracker tool.

3. Built-in HRIS

Papaya has a built-in HRIS or human resource information system, which means you can gather and store employee data in one central location. This makes it easier to facilitate other processes like onboarding, payroll, and benefits management.

Besides payroll, we were happy to find that the Papaya software can house other types of data as well, such as time and attendance information. This makes it a one-stop solution for companies looking to connect their employee database with payroll.

The HRIS feature also includes a detailed organization chart containing data like employee departments, worker IDs, employment contracts, and so on. The org chart is almost like an interactive dashboard – you can collapse/expand specific details to investigate further, zoom in/out, and filter/sort the data.

4. Self-Service Employee Portal

While your HR team will benefit from the built-in HRIS, dashboards, and automation, employees can access the Papaya software using a self-service portal. The portal shows you timesheets, attendance records, payslips, tax statements, and any documents you might have saved.

One feature we particularly liked was the portal’s Payment Request Builder. The tool lets contractors upload tax-compliant invoices and supporting documents so they can get paid on time. Papaya’s self-service functionality will also send automated alerts to help stay on track.

5. Payroll Management

This is Papaya’s core functionality, a set of tools to manage global payroll for your full-time and part-time workers, no matter where they’re situated. The software supports an impressive degree of flexibility when it comes to payroll. For instance, you set up payments at weekly, monthly, or bi-monthly intervals.

You can also configure your global payroll calendar to accommodate local holidays. That way, employees can be sure of receiving their payments on time while navigating their work calendar and bank holiday schedules.

You can set up one-time or recurring payments as well. We also liked that you could update payroll processes in bulk, a handy feature for large companies running multiple payroll cycles.

6. Payroll Analytics

Another key feature of Papay’s payroll module is the data analytics system. It lets you analyze payroll data for specific regions, departments, and business units. You can see how different cost and benefit plans are performing and their impact on your bottom line. It also generates gross-to-net payroll reports.

7. People Analytics Reports

Besides payroll, Papaya Global includes a wide range of analytics capabilities that help you monitor each and every aspect of your HR function. It categorizes and classifies workforce data across different countries, and even monitors and displays retention trends, as well as attendance and time off patterns.

Using the people analytics feature, you can also delve into the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) aspect of your workforce. Papaya helps investigate your workforce composition according to DEI parameters and ensure you meet your diversity goals.

8. Benefits Management

As companies scale, it can be difficult to manage different benefits plans in different countries. You have to partner with multiple providers, ensure compliance with healthcare and labor laws, and meet localized employee expectations.

To address this, Papaya offers a Global Health Plan that provides both physical and mental health coverage for employees worldwide. To streamline benefits administration, it gives you a single prepaid card that can be used anywhere in the world, simplifying claims and reimbursements.

This benefits management feature also includes telehealth services delivered via a mobile app. And, if you provide coverage for more than 30 people worldwide, Papaya doesn’t even require medical histories, which speeds up the benefits onboarding process.

9. Equity Solutions

Several companies include an equity component in the total compensation they offer employees. This instills a sense of ownership among the workforce since the company’s growth directly benefits them. It also allows startups to manage cash flow more efficiently by deferring some portion of the payment until the employee decides to cash in their equity options.

Papaya offers a Global Equity feature that makes it easier to include stock options in employee pay, no matter the region. To that end, it supports:

Regular stock options (NQSOP, ISO, and ESOP)

Regular stock options (NQSOP, ISO, and ESOP) Restricted Stock Units (RSU)

Restricted Stock Units (RSU) Restricted Token Units (i.e., cryptocurrency)

Restricted Token Units (i.e., cryptocurrency) Employee Share Purchase Plans (ESPP)

Employee Share Purchase Plans (ESPP) Phantom Stock Plans

Papaya will calculate taxation, maintain local compliance, and provide reporting on your behalf, reducing your operational burden.

10. Immigration Services

Another key aspect of international hiring is immigration. Large companies typically have to navigate complex immigration laws, visa requirements, and work permits in different regions to ensure sufficient mobility among their workforce. Thankfully, Papaya’s immigration team guides you through each step.

The company manages visa paperwork and compliance on your behalf, and the Papaya software lets you track visa status across your workforce with automated alerts for important events. The company will evaluate visa applications to ensure they adhere to each country’s rules, minimizing bottlenecks.

The Papaya software platform includes a module for contractor and freelancer management. Your non-payroll workers across the globe can submit their invoices via a dedicated portal. This will automatically generate a digital invoice that integrates with your accounting tool.

Papaya then automatically verifies, calculates, and processes the invoice amount and disburses the payment in the freelancer’s local currency. Our Papaya review found that the company has five money transfer licenses to ensure same-day payment delivery in 12 currencies.

If you want to convert your existing freelancer into a full-time employee, Papaya makes it possible in minutes. You can switch contractors to an EOR worker status with a few clicks and easily transition payroll. You can analyze global freelancer spending at any time using Papaya’s dashboards.

12. Payments Cloud Connector

Papaya acts as a universal connector for all your payroll systems, including local data. It is built on Citibank and J.P. Morgan’s account and rails infrastructure to ensure maximum security and resilience. Once your systems are connected, Papaya standardizes and transforms local data (like employee bank details, salary, and benefits) into payout-ready files.

13. Fraud Prevention

Fraud prevention and security are among the key features of Papaya’s payment system. It uses artificial intelligence to screen and verify each transaction, reducing the risk of fraud. It adheres to stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) practices as enforced by regulatory authorities worldwide while also running Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

14. Global Workforce Wallet

Papaya Global offers an international wallet through which you can pay your workforce anytime, anywhere. The platform enables complete transparency, making sure that global direct deposits are credited on the stipulated payroll land date without any delays. You can also enjoy lower fees for cross-border transactions.

Papaya will automatically classify your transactions as payroll and maintain an accurate record of your identity as the ultimate debtor for the banking system. This prevents hassles during expense management, audits, and tax calculations.

The underlying infrastructure, powered by JP Morgan and Citibank, is custom-designed for payroll, which is what makes the software so effective as a digital wallet. You can open a new wallet for your desired location and currency through a self-service process, which automatically triggers the KYC workflow.

Our Papaya review found that you can complete KYC proceedings in just two days, so you can start making payments almost immediately. Once you complete the KYC, simply fund your wallet, set up payroll cycles, and pay your employees and vendors with ease.

15. Journal Entry (JE) Reconciliation with ERP

Journal entry is a key step in the financial closing process. It validates the accuracy of entries into your company books, such as payroll expenditure. The journal entry is then integrated with your enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, centralizing all your resource-related workflows.

Papaya automates the entire journal entry generation process through a one-time mapping technique. In other words, it scans your ERP to recognize the specific type of journal entry it requires and generates JEs accordingly. This ensures error-free reconciliation without any manual effort.

Papaya natively integrates with NetSuite, Oracle’s popular ERP software, but it supports automated JE reconciliation with any resource planning system.

16. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Advisory

Papaya Global partners with 40 top-tier CPA firms worldwide. This is part of its advisory solutions in the field of global payroll and compliance. When you sign up for Papaya, you get an assigned local CPA in addition to dedicated account managers. They’re there to provide prompt responses to your payroll queries and also assist you in navigating the local culture.

Papaya Global Pricing – How Much Value Do You Get

Pricing for Papaya Global starts at $15/month/employee and goes up to $599/month/employee. The final pricing depends on your team size, the features you need, and your international presence.

Unlike several enterprise-facing software, Papaya Global follows a transparent pricing model. For example, ERP solution NetSuite is a custom-priced hiring and onboarding platform, and ClearCompany doesn’t disclose its pricing either, and neither does Workday.

So, we were pleased to find that Papaya makes its starting prices clear at the outset, making it much easier to budget for your HR solution. Here are the pricing options you can choose from:

1. PayrollPlus – Starting from $15/month/employee

PayrollPlus is the company’s flagship, AI-powered SaaS platform. It automates payroll through AI-based data verification, compliance alerts, and automated calculations in line with local laws. It has a built-in post-payroll engine for payslip approvals directly on the platform, and you can set up custom approval chains as well.

PayrollPlus comes with the Papaya Personal mobile app – an employee-facing software for self-service, where they can manage their PTO, payslips, and documents. Pricing starts at $15/month/employee for companies with 1000+ employees and 10+ corporate entities.

Other pricing options include $20/month/employee for companies with 501-1000 employees and up to 10 corporate entities and $25/month/employee for companies with 101-500 employees and up to 4 corporate entities. Papaya becomes more affordable as you scale.

2. Enterprise Grade EOR – Starting from $599/month/employee

As we mentioned, Papaya Global lets you establish your company as an Employer of Record (EOR) in a different country by processing payroll on your behalf. The EOR plan is meant for companies that want to hire, onboard, and pay their international workforce while maintaining a centralized corporate identity.

The plan includes the core EOR platform, a global knowledge base, a user-friendly wizard for adding new workers, EOR payments without deposits, and designated country experts (DCEs) with a 48-hour turnaround time for your responses.

Pricing for Papaya Global EOR starts at $599/month/employee, which is their standard rate, but it can vary based on the number of workers and locations, among other factors.

3. Contractor Payments & Management – Starting from $30/month/employee

Contractor or freelancer management is a key feature of Papaya Global, and you need to subscribe to it as a separate module. This plan provides you with a dedicated contractor management platform with bulk onboarding of up to 1000+ contractors at a time.

This plan supports payouts in 100+ currencies and supports templated, localized contracts. You also get a contractor-facing self-service platform as well as a knowledge portal for contractor classification. Pricing for this plan starts at $30/month/employee.

4. Global Workforce Payments – Starting from $2.5/transaction

If you’re looking for a pureplay payments solution for your global workforce, then this is the plan for you. It encompasses Papaya’s very own payment platform similar to PayPal or Venmo. It lets you create payroll wallets in 14 currencies, automates payment reconciliation, and maintains reports.

It comes with two human capital management (HCM) connectors so you can integrate your existing HR software. It also includes one ERP connector for JE reconciliation and a cloud connector to equip your local payroll system with global payment capabilities.

This plan starts at $2.5/per transaction, which applies to all types of worker payments anywhere in the world.

5. Agent of Record – Starting from $200/month/contractor

Just like an employer of record (EOR) system sets you up as a registered employer in a different country (with Papaya working on your behalf), the Agent of Record system lets you hire contractors in any country, with Payapa handling contractor management, classification and payments for you.

This plan includes built-in contractor/freelancer payments and record-keeping for several years. You can benefit from competitive foreign exchange rates and refer to Papaya’s DCEs for assistance. The Agent of Record plan starts at $200/month/contractor.

Testing the Papaya Interface

Papaya is primarily a web-based application, which means you can access it via any browser you choose. Its neat and relatively simple user interface (UI) packs in a surprising number of features. You’ll find your profile information on your left, the dashboard on the right side, and the main navigation menu on top.

We found the UI intuitive and easy to use with little to no learning curve, even if you don’t have prior expertise in handling payment management systems. The streamlined design is almost reminiscent of the Google Workspace app ecosystem, which makes it very user-friendly.

Papaya also offers a mobile app for employees that provides basic self-service functionalities on the go, called Papaya Personal.

You can download payslips, retrieve your commonly used documents, add timesheet hours, and upload invoices if you’re a contractor/freelancer. The app is available from the general Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for easy access.

One of the most notable features of the Papaya interface is its responsive design. We tested the app on other mobile form factors like tablets, and we were pleased to see that the dashboards and charts render without any issues. This is extremely useful for HR professionals looking to access full-feature payroll management from a mobile device.

Coming to the integration experience, you can add four types of integrations at present – HRIS, file import, expense management, and single sign on (SSO). It doesn’t have an integration marketplace, but admins can head to the Connectors Hub from their dashboards to easily set up integrations.

Once the integration is set up, you’ll be able to access Papaya data through other apps. This enables a frictionless embedded experience. For example, we tested the Papaya integration with NetSuite ERP and were able to access payment analytics from inside the NetSuite UI, as shown below.

Papaya Global vs Top EOR Services

Employer of Record (EOR) solutions can be extremely useful for mid-sized to large companies looking to do business worldwide. And with the SaaS revolution, EOR services are easier to access than ever before. Papaya EOR is among the best in its category that we’ve reviewed so far; here’s how it compares to its industry rivals:

Best For Starting Price Free Trial Standout Features Papaya Global Companies of every size; esp., for hiring freelancers $15/month/employee NA Equity options and payroll Immigration assistance Built-in HRIS Deel Regulated industries; esp. for running background checks $14/month (free plan available) NA WeWork partnership and integration WFH equipment Slack for employee engagement Rippling Complete HR, IT and finance digitization $8/month/employee NA Employee engagement surveys Performance management module Employee device management Remofirst Pureplay global payroll and international payments $25/month/employee NA 180+ countries supported International time and attendance management IP protection

Based on our tests, Rippling is one of the best companies if you’re looking to digitize your HR, IT, and finance functions end-to-end, while Deel’s thorough background checks offer a competitive advantage.

However, for complete international workforce management – including hiring and onboarding – Papaya Global is the best EOR option out there.

Papaya Global Reviews – What Are People Saying?

Papaya app reviews are overwhelmingly positive across trusted forums like G2, Gartner Peer Insights, and TrustRadius. Since the company is relatively new, it has only a few reviews and is yet to be fully battle-tested.

Papaya Global has racked up positive reviews – over 4 out of 5 and more than 9 out of 10 – despite being in the market for just a few years. We turned to Papaya app reviews from verified customers to understand what people are saying about the EOR and payroll platform.

On G2, Papaya has a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Users appreciate the number of countries supported, Papaya’s customer success team, and the seamless onboarding process. Interestingly, small businesses with 50 employees or less also rely on the platform. Prompt customer service is one of its most notable features.

On Gartner Peer Insights, Papaya is rated a stellar 4.7 on a scale of 1-5. Users rate the ease of integration and deployment the most highly, followed by customer support, and product capabilities. However, users also note that API performance isn’t up to the mark, which can cause problems with integration.

On TrustRadius, Papaya Global earns a rating of 9.1 out of 10, with its biggest pros being ease of use and the fact that the company provides you with a single point of contact. On the other hand, users note that it can sometimes be challenging to navigate, with a few design issues hindering data representation.

Why You Can Trust Our Papaya Global Review

Our Papaya Global review is based on several weeks of research and hands-on testing of the core platform, as well as our analysis of customer reviews on trusted forums and independent websites. This allows us to present you with a complete and objective understanding of the software’s features and how it works.

At TechReport, we’ve been reporting on the world of technology since 1999, covering diverse areas such as productivity apps, employee time-tracking software, ERP, and human resources. In fact, HR technology is one of our key focus areas; we’ve tested and reviewed industry leaders in this space, like ClearCompany, Zoho Recruit, and Monday.com recruitment.

This gives us a broad understanding of this particular technology segment so we can arrive at a comparative analysis of how Papaya Global stacks up against the competition. For this review, we signed up for the company’s Payroll Plus plan. We also tested its mobile platform and analytics interface to determine its capabilities.

Further, we referred to G2, Gartner Peer Insights, and TrustRadius to understand how real-world customers perceive the Papaya software and its performance in daily work scenarios. Finally, we analyzed Papaya’s pricing model to find out how much value it offers for your investment.

How to Use Papaya Global, Step-by-Step

To start using Papaya Global, visit the company’s website and head to the login button on the top right. You can either log in with your email ID (provided your company admin has already signed up for Papaya and given you permission), or you can click on the login link you receive via email.

Once you are logged in, here are some of the key tasks you can perform:

1. Viewing Payment Information

Since Papaya is a SaaS tool, you can access it directly from your browser. Once you log in, you’ll be greeted with the project page, where you’ll see all your active projects (i.e., corporate entities) active in different countries.

From this page, click on the Payments Management button on the top right. Here, you’ll see options for different funding methods and the projects where you’ve activated automated payouts. Click on your preferred funding method to deep-dive into account statements.

Once you deep dive into a funding method (which is essentially a digital wallet), you’ll be able to see all the analytics data related to this payment method. Papaya Global is powered by predictive analytics, so it automatically calculates projected funding requirements based on your workflow size and invoicing history.

In addition to predictive analytics, you can view your account statement for that particular wallet at any given time. Use the interactive calendar on the top left to select your statement period and find more granular details.

2. Adding New Employees

The next common task you’ll probably perform using the Papaya software is to add new employees in a specific region. Click on the Add Worker button on the top right of the project page, just below payment management. Click on Add Worker; you can also view pending requests from this section.

Next, you’ll be redirected to the new employee workflow. First, choose the type of worker you want to add (EOR, direct payroll, or contractor). Then, choose which payroll project they’ll work on. In our tests, we found that specific countries are termed “projects” in the Papaya software, so make sure to add workers accordingly.

After this step, you’ll be prompted to enter the employees’ personal details like name, date of birth, contact information, etc. Add their employment information, like joining date and form of employment, before proceeding to the next step. Here, you can add their compensation data – use the cost calculator to figure out the cost-to-company and the net salary your worker will take home.

You’ll be prompted to accept Papaya’s terms & conditions and submit the form, after which Papaya will contact the worker to finish all the hiring formalities.

One of the best features of the Papaya software is that it lets you update payroll cycles in bulk. To use this functionality, navigate to the top menu bar and click on Payroll from the top menu next to the project. This shows you your active projects and the compensation data associated with them.

Select the payroll entries you want to edit, and click on the Download button on the top right. This creates an Excel spreadsheet containing all the salary entries you’ve selected, stored in your local device. Make any changes you need to the Excel sheet.

Save your changes locally and switch back to the Papaya software platform. Now, on the top left, find the Import button. Click on Import to add your local file – with all your bulk changes – to Papaya. The software makes the changes automatically and implements them in the next payroll cycle.

Papaya Global Verdict – Is It for You?

Employer of record (EOR) software is a business essential for most large companies and Papaya Global smoothens your growth journey by providing you with the right software tools, advisory services, and localization capabilities.

At its core, Papaya harnesses J.P. Morgan and Citibank’s powerful payment infrastructure to build an easy-to-use, feature-rich payments solution that works in 160+ countries. We like that it supports freelancers as well as full-time employees, and you can seamlessly transition workers from the former to the latter role.

Papaya’s latest AI engine adds to its benefits by curbing risk and improving its automation functionalities. However, users should note that the company is still young, and its integration marketplace has a ways to go. Also, Papaya isn’t a replacement for your end-to-end HR suite (yet).

