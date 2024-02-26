What is Global Talent Acquisition?

Global talent acquisition is a strategy of attracting and retaining exceptional global teams to fulfill your business needs.

Here the recruiters can tap into a wider pool of skilled candidates to equip their businesses with the right talent and experience.

Global talent acquisition strategies empower you to find perfect fits for your team, no matter where they stay.

Essentially, companies in a competitive industry often seek candidates with specific skills, experience, and degrees that can be hard to find in the local market.

As proof, the United States has over 8 million monthly job openings, and only around 5 million locals are on the job hunt. That’s why organizations are open to hiring talents from anywhere on the planet.

The process involves defining the organization’s goals, identifying the right regional market for specific jobs, and developing the employer’s brand to attract top talents.

To simplify this workflow and maintain a strategic talent pipeline, recruiters use global talent acquisition software. Read on to find out how to use recruitment software for global talent acquisition and its benefits.

How Does Recruitment Software Help with Global Talent Acquisition?

HR teams always strive to find the best and brightest people for their companies. For this, they incorporate multiple recruitment phases into the plan. In the process, they should also take care of the candidate’s experience, budget, and company’s reputation.

Getting all this done manually and within a certain time frame is challenging for recruiters, as well as costly for companies.

In addition, global hiring requires a significant timeline as you need to deal with a high number of applicants. One effective way to streamline these tasks is using recruitment software.

Recruitment software provides you with a set of tools to streamline the process of attracting, evaluating, and onboarding new talent into your organization.

For example, you can use ready-made screening forms to filter out potential candidates, maintain all your applicants’ info in one place, distribute job postings across various job boards, and much more with recruitment software.

Thankfully, the best talent acquisition software unlocks insights into time spent on each hiring stage, effective sources where good candidates are found, and conversion and retention rates.

Plus, recruitment software makes hiring international candidates a breeze, as it includes dedicated global hiring features such as multi-language support, video interviewing tools, and international job board integrations.

Global Talent Acquisition Software at a Glance

That’s why over 75% of the current recruiters use global talent acquisition software for hiring purposes. We’ve listed some other key benefits of using global talent acquisition software:

Larger talent pool: With the best recruitment software, you’ll have access to dozens of career sites, job boards, and networking platforms. This broadens your selection pool.

With the best recruitment software, you’ll have access to dozens of career sites, job boards, and networking platforms. This broadens your selection pool. Automated job posting: You don’t need to navigate to every job board for posting. Simply tick the preferred job boards and set up the time in the tool, it will automatically handle the posting for you, greatly minimizing the time and manual effort involved.

You don’t need to navigate to every job board for posting. Simply tick the preferred job boards and set up the time in the tool, it will automatically handle the posting for you, greatly minimizing the time and manual effort involved. Assessment: Recruiters can leverage the tool’s capabilities for pre-assessment, screening, and skill tests to quickly identify potential hires.

Recruiters can leverage the tool’s capabilities for pre-assessment, screening, and skill tests to quickly identify potential hires. Manage resumes: Many recruitment tools come with a resume parser to pull necessary information from tons of resumes. Plus, resumes are kept in a centralized database so that it is easier for managers and recruiters to search and filter whenever they need to.

Many recruitment tools come with a resume parser to pull necessary information from tons of resumes. Plus, resumes are kept in a centralized database so that it is easier for managers and recruiters to search and filter whenever they need to. Increased visibility: A good talent acquisition software generates intuitive reports and visuals on candidates’ skills, experience, interview performance, and much more, helping your HR team make the right decisions.

What Are the Benefits of Using Recruitment Software for Talent Acquisition?

97% of the Fortune 500 companies already use talent acquisition software in their hiring process, and an additional 26% of the recruiters are in line with the idea of incorporating recruitment software.

You’re likely one among that 26%, entering the world of technology in the hiring landscape and keen to explore its perks. So below, we’ll outline all the core benefits of using recruitment software, and after this, we’ll introduce you to the best application tracking system.

Automates Hiring Process

Talent acquisition software can automate monotonous tasks such as posting a job ad to multiple job boards and sending notifications and emails. Interview scheduling, one of the most tedious parts of the hiring workflow, can be automated either partially or entirely, making the overall process less hectic.

With some advanced recruitment tools, you can bring the perks of automation into your candidates’ database. For instance, the software automatically sends updates about new openings to older candidates in the database whenever there is a fit.

That’s not all, automating the hiring process reduces errors in your candidate pipelines, cuts down cost and time, and boosts productivity. Now, let’s dive into how the software actually reduces costs in the section below.

Cuts Down Cost

A CIPD report says, on average, $3243 is spent to fill a job vacancy in an organization, a significant sum, right? Plus, imagine your HR team working 40 hours per week at a rate of $20 per hour on tasks like posting jobs, filtering applicants, and evaluating candidates, this costs an overall $800 per week.

However, you can get top-notch recruitment software for just $57 per week, meaning you can save an impressive $743 every week.

Some tools also come with AI recommendations for hiring decisions. This lowers the probability of bad hires and the costs that come with it.

Reviewing countless submissions to filter out potential applicants takes up a lot of time. Even worse if many of those applications are not relevant to the job. The perfect solution to this can be – only attracting the right people.

Proper keywords in your job description, posting it on credible job boards, mentioning required skills – everything matters in attracting suitable candidates. However, don’t stress; a reliable recruitment software can handle all these things for you.

A happy candidate experience always pushes the potential hire to accept your offer over others. With recruitment software on board, you can guarantee instant replies to candidates and share detailed feedback, keeping them engaged throughout their hiring journey.

Thankfully, recruitment software CRM tools enhance the candidate experience, promoting your company brand and making it easier for you to attract top talents in the coming hiring events.

Collaborative hiring

Typically, hiring decisions are in the hands of the managers, recruiters, and interviewers, and there’s a real risk of selecting the wrong candidates if their thoughts aren’t in sync. A good recruitment software tackles this by letting them share their feedback right in the tool with visibility permissions to necessary people.

Moreover, the software is especially helpful for job roles that need multiple and lengthy hiring phases, as it allows you to distribute tasks between team members and speed up the overall process.

Smooth Onboarding

Getting new hires started often involves a ton of paperwork. By leveraging HR recruitment software, you can automate data entry and e-signing tasks and reduce human errors.

With the best recruitment software, everything is under one roof, whether a candidate needs to know your company policies or raise requests for accessing assets.

Some great recruitment software even integrates training and development tools into them to recommend personalized training programs and track employee progress.

Improved Retention Rate

Building upon the above section, research by Brandon Hall Group shows a great onboarding process improves employee staff retention by 82%. So good recruitment software is a smart two-in-one investment for a smoother onboarding process and keeping your team happy.

Employees feel more comfortable and stay longer in a company when they work on their passion project. For this, talent acquisition tools leverage AI and data analytics to accurately match applicants’ skills with job requirements, ensuring they land the roles they desire.

Centralized Database

With a strategic talent acquisition system, you don’t need to look into different emails and multiple spreadsheets for a candidate’s info.

Having access to candidates’ contact details, hiring status, progress, and results, everything at a single spot in recruitment software enables you to make quick and effective decisions.

This single source of truth is useful for your future hiring too. For instance, whenever there’s a new opening, you can quickly search for matching candidates in the existing database.

Key Features of Recruitment Software

Recruitment tools are well-known for their ability to manage interview schedules, and they also excel in automating job postings and candidate sourcing.

Some even have background check tools to validate a candidate’s credit history, educational background, criminal records, and previous employment experiences.

A comprehensive talent acquisition software will have more thorough and innovative features, including SEO-optimized job posts, candidate priority recommendations, and Gen AI assistance. In the search for good recruitment software, we found that Teamtailor stands out as a noteworthy option.

Below we take a dive into the core features of recruitment software:

Job Posting

To find the right candidates, recruitment software attracts suitable and top talent across the web. From job boards to social media platforms, it advertises your vacancy everywhere. It also allows you to modify, delete, and archive any job post quicker and simpler.

Advanced talent acquisition software leverages SEO to optimize your job ads, ensuring they rank higher in searches on both social media and job boards.

Our top pick, Teamtailor’s job posting editor, is super user-friendly. It’s similar in layout to WordPress, which is known for its simplicity in creating online posts.

Moreover, you can see the number of applicants in each stage for each job post. For example, the frontend developer job post has 70+ applications in the initial stage, while the data engineer position has 10 candidates in the interview phase.

To speed up onboarding and save costs, businesses sometimes opt for internal hiring. So recruitment tools are designed to be flexible for both global hiring and can keep the job posts internal when needed.

Interview Scheduling

The entire video interview process is simplified with effective recruitment software. You can seamlessly conduct interviews within the tool, with no need for additional setup with Zoom or MS Teams.

Better yet, you can connect your meeting rooms to the tool and include the room number in the interview calendar, ensuring a seamless experience for in-person interviews.

By using interview scheduling tools, candidates can pick interview dates from the multiple time slots suggested by the interviewer. Once the mapping is done, the interview links are shared with the candidates.

Interviewees and candidates will receive timely notifications so that they don’t miss out on any scheduled meetings.

We really like that recruiters can instantly save their feedback on the platform right after the interview. They don’t need to maintain separate notes for this.

Many modern recruitment software come with built-in AI interview capabilities. That is, AI takes the initial interviews for all your candidates and filters out the best ones for you to proceed with. Here the system uses machine learning and predictive analytics to identify the ideal candidate for a role.

A single recruitment software can do it all, from finding candidates to staying in touch with them throughout the hiring cycle. This useful feature comes in handy in almost all popular recruitment tools.

Searching and filtering thousands of applicants for competitive job posts is a laborious task. Therefore, good recruitment software allows you to filter candidates by their skills, name, years of experience, and education.

In a good recruitment software, you can access every detail about a candidate in one place – their progress, current status, feedback, results, and more.

Dashboards and Reporting

Realizing your mistakes from history will help you make smarter moves this time. Good recruitment software provides insights into past recruitment data and helps you adjust the hiring process to changing trends.

For example, a report on recruitment can show average hiring time, conversion rate, rejection reasons, and much more.

We found that the Teamtailor has incredible reporting capabilities, revealing strategic insights into your visitors, employees, hires, referrals, surveys, and interviews.

With the tool’s custom reports module, you can create tailored reports by using different columns and filters of your choice.

Integration Capabilities

HR teams use different tools to handle things like payroll management, training and development, tracking employee performance, and recording work hours. A good recruitment software seamlessly integrates with those tools to keep everything in sync.

During our tests, we found that the best recruitment software can easily bring in thorough background checking, candidate experience, and referral checking features by seamlessly integrating with relevant tools.

For instance, you can connect Teamtailor with LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Flexa, Monster, and many others to advertise your job posts across the web. If you use DocuSign, Adobe Sign, or any other digital tool for secured e-signs, the tool even integrates with them.

Many of these add-ons will come at a cost, so be sure to check out the tool’s website.

Customizable Templates

Crafting all the components of a template entirely from scratch for each job post is time-consuming. However, recruitment software with customizable templates solves this problem.

With effective recruitment software, you can access pre-configured templates to modify the text and choose which components to keep and remove to quickly create a fantastic job post. This feature is really useful for job posts that are regular or repetitive.

We really liked how simple it is to tailor job templates for different roles using the best recruitment software.

You can save unique job templates for different departments and quickly edit them whenever you need to post a new job.

It’s not limited to departments; you can also craft specific job templates for different locations, roles, job types, and more.

To streamline communication among recruiters, candidates, and HR teams, recruitment software will have features for interactive conversation with automatic replies and email integrations.

We looked into the communication features in recruitment software, and they’re just as good for making communication simpler and faster. They offer message templates that you can easily tailor and send personalized messages to the candidates.

A personalized chatbot can be added to job posts, allowing you to seamlessly interact with potential candidates. Moreover, enabling the bulk messaging feature in the tool lets you send an update to multiple candidates with a single click.

Privacy

Good recruitment also comes with privacy and security capabilities. The entire hiring process involves a lot of sensitive data. Sometimes, it’s not required for everyone on the team to see all the information on a candidate’s card.

That’s where the “Restricted candidates” feature in Teamtailor shines. When you restrict a candidate, their profile will be accessible only to the senior roles in the hiring team.

There’s also an “Anonymous candidate” option to turn on. In this case, the candidate’s personal information will be kept private from the recruiters to avoid bias in the hiring decisions.

How to Use Recruitment Software To Help with Talent Acquisition?

In this guide, we’ll show you how to use recruitment software for global talent acquisition. To illustrate, we’ll use Teamtailor, one of the best recruitment software.

1. Creating Departments and Roles

Dividing into departments is a great way to keep your team organized. If we can think of “Development” as a department, then frontend developer, full stack developer, and software developer are the possible roles under it.

To create departments:

Login to your Teamtailor account. Click on your company name in the top right area next to your profile icon and select “Settings” and choose “Departments” on the left side panel.

Click the “+New department” button.

Now, fill in the department name and welcome message, and you can assign a manager too for that particular department.

Adding roles to different departments:

To add a new role under a department, go to the department’s page as shown above and click ‘+New role‘.

2. Setting up Locations

In the realm of global talent acquisition, good recruitment software allows you to add multiple locations to a single job while posting. For this, you’ll first have to add all your office locations to the tool and select from them while posting.

To add multiple locations to the tool:

On the settings page, select “ Locations ” from the left side panel.

On the settings page, select “ ” from the left side panel. Click the “Create your first location” or “+Location” button. Now fill up the location form with your complete address.

3. Creating Message Templates

Teamtailor already comes with three default templates:

Default reply – sends automatically for anyone who applies for a job post

Default reply – sends automatically for anyone who applies for a job post Reject email – automatically sent when you reject a candidate

Reject email – automatically sent when you reject a candidate Welcome to connect – sent immediately when a candidate connects with your company.

These templates are customizable; however, you can create a new template too. Open settings and select “Message templates” from the left pane, and click on the “+” icon in the top right corner to create a new message template.

4. Schedule Video Meetings

Click on the “Candidates” tab on the Teamtailor’s home page, and open the candidate’s card you wish to schedule the interview with.

Here, click on the calendar icon, input the time, and choose “Teamtailor” in the location field.

But you’ll have to connect your calendar with the tool for this feature to work. Here’s how you can do this:

Click on your profile icon on the top right area of the home screen.

Click on your profile icon on the top right area of the home screen. Select “Your account” from the drop-down menu. Choose “Meetings” from the left menu bar. Click “ Connect your calendar ”

Click “ ” In the pop-up window, you can choose the calendar service you use.

Further, follow the regular instructions and connect the calendar.

5. Design your Company’s Career Site

Login to your Teamtailor account and head over to “Content” on the top main menu.

Open your career site and edit, it’s that easy!

The tool provides different content blocks for jobs, social widgets, testimonials, teams, and more, as all these play a crucial role in creating the best career site.

Should You Use Recruitment Software for Talent Acquisition?

Recruitment software is a powerful way to streamline your hiring with automated job posting, application tracking, and interview scheduling abilities, essential for anyone looking to expand their team.

By leveraging the best talent acquisition software, businesses can spend less time and save more to invest in other critical tasks.

Our test found that Teamtailor provides advanced recruitment features and endless integrations to provide the best overall value. So we recommend you explore its free trial today.

FAQs