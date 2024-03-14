Remofirst Review & Analysis – Is It A Good EOR?

Remofirst Pros and Cons

The employer of record (EOR) market size was $4.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass $8 bn by 2031. There’s also a boom in the number of EOR providers out there, and it’s helpful to understand what sets each of them apart.

As a result of other users’ insights and our own Remofirst review and testing, here are the key pros and cons of the platform:

Pros The hiring and onboarding process only takes up to 7 business days

The hiring and onboarding process only takes up to 7 business days RemoHealth, its healthcare insurance, can extend coverage for childbirth matters

RemoHealth, its healthcare insurance, can extend coverage for childbirth matters You can automate payrolls and set different payment options for part-timers and contractors

You can automate payrolls and set different payment options for part-timers and contractors Visa, work permit, and immigration assistance Cons Lacks integrations with other business tools, such as CRMs, communication software, applicant tracking systems, and project management solutions

Lacks integrations with other business tools, such as CRMs, communication software, applicant tracking systems, and project management solutions It could use an app version tailor-made for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac

What is Remofirst?

Founded in 2021, Remofirst is an EOR software and solutions provider headquartered in California. The company takes pride in working with Microsoft, Mastercard, and even the World Health Organization. It’s no surprise that it got recognition in the field of EOR marketing with the 2023 G2 award, “Easiest To Do Business With.”

Before we continue this Remofirst review, what’s an EOR?

An employee of record is an entity that stands as the official, legal employer on behalf of your company.

Having an EOR eliminates the need to register a branch in another country where you must hire only a few (or even many) employees. It means a lot less stress from the legalities associated with international employment.

Commonly, an EOR’s service excludes your regular business operations. But the good news is that such a provider can assist you with all your workforce needs up until an employee’s contract ends. That’s why subscribing to an EOR service is one of the cheapest and best ways to hire international employees.

Remofirst is way more affordable than its competitors, at a starting price of $199. You can easily compare that with Deel’s price tag of $599, which is justifiable with its offering of more customization, as well as its API and integration capabilities.

What Does Remofirst Do?

Considerably one of the most accessible EOR software and platforms we’ve tested, Remofirst simplifies international hiring by helping you with the following in general:

Payroll and tax management

Payroll and tax management Health insurance

Health insurance Visa and work permits

Visa and work permits Background checks

Background checks Workforce management

Workforce management Mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs

Mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs Local and international compliance

But there’s more to these benefits. Don’t worry, the next section of this Remofirst review reveals all the features and functions you can get from the platform. Get Remofirst Now Key Remofirst Features & Functions You can make this section the basis of your decision to try Remofirst. Let’s evaluate whether this platform is able to simplify remote hiring for you. Here, we’ll navigate their cloud-based platform, which you can access via a browser. In testing business solutions like Remofirst, we always ask for help from HR specialists in our company. This is done to give you insights from an industry-level perspective. We’ve divided it into three main categories – employer of record, contractors, and benefits – which are all based on the paid plans you get to choose from. Employer of Record Features You’ll see Remofirst’s core services immediately upon logging in and accessing the platform. Here, you’ll find a dashboard overview that gives you a quick look at how many employees you have, which countries they’re from, and your current expenditures. This ensures you won’t have to go back and forth with them when it comes to your expenses. Since EOR is a core service of Remofirst, we first tested the features it included. 1. Streamlined Hiring Staging a completed recruitment process, our HR specialist tried to test the Team function. We imagined that a candidate had passed the final interview and was ready to receive the contract. All we had to do was send the applicant’s details and resume to Remofirst, and they came back the next day with the following details: Pricing for the candidate

Pricing for the candidate A contract draft to be approved by us

A contract draft to be approved by us How much we should pay the candidate After approving the contract, Remofirst handled the rest for us and sent it to the candidate. Once they sign the contract, we now get to add them to the platform. And it was simple. We only needed to fill in some information manually. This includes their job descriptions, leave benefits and compensation details. You can skip on the additional benefits here, as you can add it later via the homepage. After finishing this form, we received an invitation to join via our dummy candidate’s email. 2. Automated Payroll While it would take some manual work, setting this up made payments a breeze during our testing. Since Remofirst’s payments are done via Stripe, you can add your bank details to it to connect it to the platform. The good news here is that you can add more than one payment method and set a primary one. Remember when we added the compensation details upon adding the employees? That’s the start of the automated process for payments. Every month/semi-month, Remofirst will send you the payroll information, which you have to approve every payment period. Once they receive your approval, you’ll receive invoices for each employee, which will include the breakdown. Your employees then receive their payments automatically, as done by Remofirst. 3. Customer Support Throughout the subscription period, you’ll be in contact with a dedicated account success manager. They can help you set up everything, too. Aside from them, a 24/7 customer support team is always there should you have any urgent concerns that the success manager cannot respond to. Meanwhile, the Remofirst team also works with your HR team in terms of onboarding and contract termination and creation. Contractor Services While this feature is on a completely different tab on the platform, it’s pretty much the same for full-time employees. The only difference is the layout of the payments tab and the payment options (monthly, daily, and bi-monthly). This opens the option for you to have different types of contractors, whether they’re freelancers or part-timers. Another difference here is that you have to manually generate invoices for each set period. That’s when Remofirst will initiate the payment process for your employees. You can still make on-demand additional payments, similar to the option for full-time workers. Miscellaneous Benefits While these benefits are accessible when you add your employees to the Remofirst platform, you can always work on these later on the webpage itself. Healthcare Insurance Remofirst offers comprehensive insurance, RemoHealth, which also has a tier of plans you can choose from. Related to better health outcomes, insurance in place can always assure you that your employees are in top condition to perform their tasks. Here’s a quick overview of your choices: Do these coverages sound good to you? There’s more. RemoHealth takes the extra mile with its offering of an additional plan: Family Matters. Here, your family is covered for the following: Maternity

Maternity Prenatal care

Prenatal care Childbirth at home or the hospital

Childbirth at home or the hospital Newborn care

Newborn care Essential caesarian childbirth

Essential caesarian childbirth Infertility treatments

Equipment Provisions Meanwhile, if you think you need to send your employees any form of equipment, Remofirst can also do it on your behalf. All you need to do is send them any shop link to a device you want to purchase for them, and they’ll try to find whether that’s available in your country of choice. If not, they’ll find the closest alternatives. Visa, Work Permit, and Immigration Assistance Let’s say you’ve found the perfect candidate, but they don’t have a permit to work legally wherever they are, or they have to relocate somewhere else. In the U.S., it takes 5–7 months and up to $495 to process. Remofirst’s sales team asks you about these possibilities during your demo with them. They are also the ones to administer the application in your selected country. Remofirst also has legal experts who can help you speed up the process. It’s important to note in this Remofirst review that, unlike recruitment software, Remofirst’s EOR solution doesn’t assist you with activities like job postings or interview arrangements. So, make sure you’ve already done these before signing up and paying for your first employee. Try Remofirst Today Remofirst Pricing – Is It Expensive? While there are many features from Remofirst, they don’t come in one paid plan alone. The two main sets of services you’ll encounter are its Employer of Record and Contractors packages. Meanwhile, the company considers the rest as its additional services. While this is a good starting price, note that it can go higher depending on which country you choose to hire employees from. Employer of Record With this tier, you’ll get to access the benefit of hiring employees from 180+ different countries – all with just a few clicks. The Employer of Record service also includes pretty much all the basics of the platform, including: 24/7 support from an account success manager

24/7 support from an account success manager Seamless payments with just one click

Seamless payments with just one click Contracts compliant with local laws

Contracts compliant with local laws International compliance, including that with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

International compliance, including that with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) On-demand expertise for a chosen country’s regulations

On-demand expertise for a chosen country’s regulations Tax filings

Tax filings HR guidance for onboarding and contract termination

HR guidance for onboarding and contract termination Remofirst software for payroll

Similar to most EOR providers, Remofirst doesn’t have any minimum number of hires. You’ll only have to pay for each applicant you wish to cater to. Contractors You can also consider this core service as an add-on, but since there’s no minimum number of employees, this plan works best for those who only need freelancers. Compared to the previous plan, this only lets you automate payments, create compliant contracts, and onboard contractors. Add-ons Features not mentioned in the previous plans are Remofirst’s additional services. These include: RemoHealth (Starts at $55/employee/month)

RemoHealth (Starts at $55/employee/month) Equipment provisions (Custom pricing)

Equipment provisions (Custom pricing) Visa and immigration assistance (Custom pricing)

Visa and immigration assistance (Custom pricing) Compliance with equity laws based on the country, including leaves and absences, bonuses, and benefits (Included in the Employer of Record and Contractors packages)

How does the price compare to other top EOR providers? We’re glad to say that among the solutions we’ve studied so far, Remofirst is the most affordable one.

If it could integrate with CRM, project management, and even recruitment tools, it could win against Deel (which starts at $599) even if Remofirst raised the price. It’s also the same with Multiplier, which has more advanced reporting systems and payroll tech.

Despite all these comparisons, it can all fall to cancellation policies if you’re after a pay-as-you-go provider. You can cancel your Remofirst subscription anytime you wish to. This is a win, especially if your business has to build a branch in a chosen country eventually.

Just note that your cancellation, with a 30-day notice, only applies to the next billing period.

If you’re looking to hire employees in your home country, however, you may also be interested in applicant tracking systems (ATS) instead. With your own legal team handling the compliance, an ATS can assist you by making the recruitment process more accurate and efficient.

Remofirst Ease of Use

Although mentioned as its disadvantage, Remofirst’s browser-only work management and payroll platform simply means you won’t have to download any application to access it.

All we had to do was load it on any browser and any choice of device, and there we could pull up the platform.

The good thing about this is that you can expect a regular loading speed for each time you need to access Remofirst’s services. Meanwhile, as per our HR team, the website would be intuitive for those with experience in recruitment, hiring, and project management.

However, they added that it’s relatively user-friendly for an entry-level HR specialist, hence the product-learning period of up to five days.

Remofirst vs Top EOR Services

As promised, we’ll give you a closer look at how Remofirst goes up against its competitors. These include their best features, starting price, and best use cases. See the table below to decide better on which EOR platform to choose:

Best Employer of Record Best For Starting Price per Employee Free Trial Standout Features Remofirst Startups and small businesses $199/month Free demo 1. Localized compliance

2. Customer success manager

3. Hire in 5–7 business days Deel Integration and API needs $599/month Free demo 1. Expense tracking

2. Reporting capabilities

3. Local legal professionals Rippling Beginner-friendly HR ops Available upon request Free demo 1. User-friendly interface

2. IT capabilities

3. Local compliance training for EOR staff Papaya Workflow management $650/month Free demo and/or discount for bigger companies 1. Automated onboarding workflows

2. Applicant status tracker

3. Employee relocation assistance

In the end, Remofirst still wins as an optimal budget-friendly EOR solution that doesn’t lack the basic functions of local compliance, onboarding, support, and payroll.

But if you have any specialized needs, such as the reporting capabilities of Deel and the status tracker of Papaya, feel free to visit another TechReport article on the best employer of record providers. There, you’ll learn more about the features of other platforms, too.

Remofirst Reviews — What Are the Customers Saying?

While looking for real-user insights for this Remofirst review, we found that their experience echoes ours. As it’s a recipient of a G2 award, we weren’t surprised by its 4.3-star rating on the same review site and even on Trustpilot.

The top factor for users from these company review sites – apparently, it’s the same for us during testing – is the speed of Remofirst’s 24/7 support team. This includes your dedicated success manager.

With round-the-clock support, you’ll get timely help with any problem that may come up with your hiring process or usage of the platform.

Note, however, that although Remofirst helps you hire talent abroad, it doesn't have the in-app capability to advertise and market your brand. That's why there are no EOR marketing reviews for it.

Why You Can Trust Our Remofirst Review

Whenever possible, we always assign dedicated testing teams for software reviews. For this type of business software, it’s usually people from or who’ve had some experience in HR that we ask for help from.

We ran test runs of Remofirst’s payroll solution, consulted its tech support, and tried the process of hiring friends from other countries.

We didn’t stop there. To give you a better look at the platform, we also sourced the G2 and Trustpilot platforms. While they’re not as detailed, end-user opinions stem from their long-term use of Remofirst.

As usual, this isn’t the first EOR we tried. Having tested around 10 of them, including Deel and Rippling, you’re sure to receive a standpoint that’s balanced and reliable.

How to Use Remofirst — Starter Guide

Ready to try the Remofirst platform? You may first want to familiarize yourself with the process, which was pretty straightforward for us. Let this step-by-step guide help you get started:

1. Book a Demo With the Remofirst Sales Team

Since there’s no free trial, you can’t just sign up to get started. Instead, you’ll have to fill out a form and schedule yourself for a 30-minute demo meeting with their sales team.

Upon finishing the form, you’ll receive an email invitation, where you’ll select a suitable timeslot. Due to the time zone differences or the volume of requests they receive, the nearest schedule we’re able to secure was after around 5 hours.

You won’t be able to use just a regular email address in this part. Ensure you have a work email that has your company’s domain. Don’t worry, though, as the calendar invite page allowed us to use just a regular email.

2. Attend the First Meeting with a Sales Agent

Before even attending your first meeting with them, you’ll see the level of personalization you get with Remofirst.

Instead of a multiple choice form, they have an open-ended question before you book the interview, which prompted us to write a detailed answer.

Meanwhile, as you talk with your Remofirst sales agent, they’ll ask you a few confirmatory questions, including:

What type of business are you running/planning to create?

What type of business are you running/planning to create? How many employees are you looking to hire from foreign countries?

How many employees are you looking to hire from foreign countries? Do you have any sort of timeline for accomplishing these new hires?

During the call, they’ll also confirm with you whether the countries you wish to hire employees from are available for the setup. Once you have decided on the candidate to hire, you can onboard them and have them start within 5–7 business days with Remofirst.

The phone conversation will help them tailor their value proposal to you, which will be sent via email later. The same email also includes a standard agreement and a slideshow of the services, including the price and more detailed plans of each.

Note that upon receiving the email, that’s when we decided to request a demo of their work management platform. This is where we saw that it’s an all-in-one platform for general remote employee management, helping you deal with contractors, payroll, Invoices, contracts, expenses, and your team’s time-off requests.

After a very reasonable timeframe of up to a week, you’ll then start adding people to your workspace. Ensure that before doing so, you’ve already posted jobs on online platforms and processed applicants for the final step: the job offer.

This is where Remofirst steps in. The process can now continue with you sending them the details of your applicants, and they’ll speak with you about how much it would cost you to hire them. You’ll also receive a contract draft, subject to your approval.

4. Onboarding and Admin Tasks

This is the stage where the beauty of an EOR comes in. Once you approve the contract, Remofirst will take care of all your legal obligations pertaining to hiring the candidate.

You’ll also get to choose here whether you’ll make use of their services for background checks, visa and immigration assistance, and healthcare insurance.

5. Start Building Your Global Workforce

This is the first step to effectively managing your remote team. With everything in place, meaning your new hires have been onboarded, you can now get to work with them.

But Remofirst won’t stop while you operate. They’ll still handle the payments for your full-time employees and contractors. It all boils down to one thing: you can bring focus to your core business functions.

Who knows? Sooner or later, you might even start opening other positions and better enjoy the benefits of an EOR service.

Remofirst Verdict — Should You Use It?

Having tested and reviewed Remofirst’s EOR services, it’s a solid yes, but you’ll have to look at its pros and cons again first before trying to use it. As for us, we can confidently say its set of services, affordable pricing, and simple process make it a valuable choice among other EOR providers.

Meanwhile, they also have speed and quality in their 24/7 support and dedicated account success managers. This further adds to their value as a service provider.

However, Remofirst can still strengthen its offerings by starting to think of integration and API capabilities. It would be far better to see them raise their price a little but let the Remofirst software communicate with CRMs, project management tools, and recruitment platforms.

Remofirst is still a good choice, though, if your only aim is to hire employees abroad without the legal burden and excessive costs.

But you don’t have to only take our word for it. Simply book a demo with them and try their platform. As this takes only about an hour in total, you’ll quickly see the benefits outlined in this review. So, make sure to give Remofirst a try and make international hiring a breeze.

FAQs