Full Rippling Review – Is It Good For Small Businesses?

In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

This Rippling review will help you decide whether Rippling is the best workforce management solution for your team.

Relying solely on spreadsheets for onboarding new hires or running payroll is time-consuming. However, with tools like Rippling, you can streamline many HR and finance functions to save time and manual effort.

Rippling’s entry price of a $35/month flat platform fee plus $8/month/employee is slightly higher than its competitors. Is it worth the cost? You’ll have your answer by the end of this Rippling review.

As Rippling lacks a free trial, you’ll need a comprehensive guide to understand how it works. That’s why we’ve evaluated the tool’s features, pricing, pros, cons, user opinions, and how it compares to the top HR software.

Rippling Pros and Cons

Before we present our detailed Rippling review, here are the top pros and cons of the software.

Pros Local currency payments

Local currency payments Automatic and compliant tax filing

Automatic and compliant tax filing Inventory and device management modules

Inventory and device management modules Real-time sync between HR, IT, and finance data

Real-time sync between HR, IT, and finance data Customized pricing model

Customized pricing model A ‘recipe’ library of 100s of ready-to-use customizable templates Cons No free trial

No free trial It supports only English and French

It supports only English and French Its mobile app can be a bit slow

What is Rippling?

Rippling is an integrated SaaS solution that unifies your HR, IT, and finance functions, operating as a single source of truth for all your employee and finance data.

Typically, startups find a niche and focus on building a dedicated solution for one problem.

However, Parker Conrad, CEO and Co-Founder of Rippling, has broader thoughts. He proved that the ‘compound startup’ theory worked through Rippling’s success, which he developed to solve several problems affecting HR and finance teams.

The software effectively runs employee payrolls and provides tools to simplify onboarding new employees, track working hours and attendance, monitor performance, and more.

Although some of Rippling’s features are better suited to a large workforce, the tool’s custom price quotes are appropriate for companies ranging from 2 to 2,000 employees.

Its pay-as-you-go model means you only pay for what you use, making it a great fit for businesses of all sizes.

The best part? You can pay your employees on time and in their local currency. Other functions that Rippling’s software helps you manage include:

Sourcing and hiring

Sourcing and hiring Budget and expenses

Budget and expenses Headcount planning

Headcount planning Employee benefits administration

Employee benefits administration Performance monitoring

Performance monitoring Device management, such as assigning and shipping laptops

How secure is Rippling?

Organizations that prioritize data security value Rippling’s enterprise-grade security features. The company has a stringent security setup that secures everything from product data to the physical servers where it’s housed.

Each in-house employee is well-trained in security principles to ensure they safely handle data.

Rippling is transparent about its data storage policy. Notably, its framework follows ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53, which are industry standard security practices.

Plus, any new user logging into the application should pass an extra verification step other than entering a username and password. This can be answering a security question or inputting a unique code sent to their email or mobile.

Rippling’s Key Features

Unlike other HR software solutions built solely for recruiting, Rippling allows you to run payroll, track devices allocated to team members, and manage benefits.

It provides complete professional employer organization (PEO) services, such as calculating wages, offering flexible benefit plans, filing taxes, and ensuring compliance.

Let’s have a look at Rippling’s core features:

Application tracking system (ATS)

Application tracking system (ATS) Customizable templates

Customizable templates Approval workflow management

Approval workflow management Reporting and analytics

Reporting and analytics Payroll management

Payroll management Compliance

Compliance Access control

Access control Performance management

Performance management Integrations and API

Application Tracking System

Rippling’s ATS simplifies your entire hiring workflow, from sourcing to recruitment. You can easily share open opportunities on various job boards and attract top talent into your recruitment pipeline.

An ‘Applicants’ tab shows all the candidates who applied for your vacancies. Clicking on a candidate shows their profile, including the job they applied for, contact details, and CV.

Further, you can filter applicants by job role to quickly find candidates.

We found it easy to check a candidate’s availability and schedule interviews using the tool’s built-in calendar.

We also liked that Rippling’s ATS links all the related resources and policies to a new hire upon onboarding.

For example, a new hire in the tech department automatically gets access to the corresponding benefit packages, time-off policies, and learning modules.

It is important to equip new hires with the right skills and familiarize them with your in-house tools.

Rippling’s ATS learning management module recommends suitable courses for each team member, considering their role, department, and level. Plus, it sends them automatic updates on their progress.

Customizable Templates

During our Rippling review, finding the template we needed was easy as the tool’s Recipe library is neatly organized into workflow, report, and survey categories.

Recipe is Rippling’s ready-made template library.

Recipe contains hundreds of advanced templates for generating instant reports, conducting detailed surveys, and automating workflows.

For example, the remote work survey template checks whether your remote employees are happy with their jobs and feel connected with the company.

We also liked Rippling’s customizable workflow templates. For example, you can choose a suitable hiring template from the library and tailor it by, for example, including an extra interview step or rearranging the interview phases.

Approval Workflow Management

Whenever someone requests an asset or a promotion, Rippling sends it to the right manager, and the system makes the necessary updates only when they have given approval.

You can design approval chains based on role levels, and the tool then alerts the right person for each request.

For instance, the tool automatically notifies the team manager when a new hire is waiting for work approval, while it alerts more senior leaders about budget requests.

Reporting and Analytics

Dozens of Rippling templates make it easy to generate reports on any metric. Its custom report builder lets you create reports from scratch and visualize them in pie charts, bar graphs, line graphs, and more.

For instance, the signed documents report template allows you to easily check what documents were signed, who signed them and when, cutting down on time spent manually looking for signature details.

A compensation report provides the HR team with statistics on salary spending and shows how monthly salaries are distributed among departments during the year.

Payroll Management

While TeamTailor may provide similar learning management, recruitment, and onboarding modules, no software can beat Rippling’s payroll processing system.

Paying employees accurately and on time has never been simpler, thanks to Rippling’s built-in payroll tools.

The software syncs all your HR and finance data, so you don’t have to manually enter information, such as the number of hours worked, pay rate, overtime, and time off. With all these details readily available, you simply need to click ‘Run Payroll’ at each payment cycle.

The tool automatically calculates and releases the payouts in just three minutes.

Compliance

Ensuring compliance with local tax laws and global transfer policies can be challenging. Rippling, however, handles tax and compliance work for you, ensuring your processes meet all legal requirements.

Rippling’s compliance database is always up-to-date so your payments always align with current laws and regulations.

The software sends automatic alerts about possible compliance issues or tax violations. For example, if you’re paying someone in Ontario, the tool won’t let you enter a wage below $15.50/hour due to the country’s local minimum wage policy.

Not many tools in the market can beat Rippling’s compliance and tax functionalities.

For example, Deel, one of Rippling’s competitors, is great at payroll processing. However, G2 users mentioned that the tool falls short regarding complying with local tax laws, especially for remote contractors.

Access Control

In any organization, different roles require varying levels of data access. Giving them only necessary access is essential for data security. With Rippling, you can control who can access what data.

Using its role-based access system, Rippling enables you to grant necessary permissions according to each role.

For example, managers can access each team member’s performance dashboards, while junior employees can only access their task-related data. This adds an extra layer of security for your services and data.

Performance Management

Employees’ goals should align with your company’s objectives to enhance profits. Rippling instantly assigns your team members the appropriate quarterly and annual goals based on their roles, departments, and levels.

Rippling’s performance reports show you the ratings and scores by department, role, and gender, facilitating yearly comparisons.

We went deeper into the performance capabilities and found a great feature for this function: managers can set salary increase guidelines based on various performance factors like rating, score, and progress, and the tool automatically recommends the appropriate pay rise.

After approval, the system updates compensation information and pays employees their new rates from the next payment cycle.

Integrations and API

Rippling allows you to automate recruiting processes with 20+ ATS integrations.

You’ll also find enough add-ons for other HR functions, such as background checks, compensation management, attendance tracking, and employee onboarding.

The software also supports integrations with numerous finance and security software. For example, you can integrate Rippling with the most popular password manager, 1Password, and simplify setting password policies, two-factor authentication, and access restrictions.

Not sure which integration to choose from the numerous options available? Rippling marks the top integrations with the tag ‘Rippling’s choice.’ Usually, these add-ons have more features and positive user reviews than others.

If you need additional integrations, Rippling’s API means you can seamlessly integrate the platform with any system your business uses. This API service is an add-on, so it costs extra.

Rippling Pricing – Does it Offer Good Value?

Rippling doesn’t solve just one problem. It’s a unified platform for all your HR and finance needs.

Similar to top application tracking systems like TeamTailor and ClearCompany, Rippling doesn’t disclose its pricing. However, you can easily customize a package with the features you need, so you only pay for the services you use.

We can help you compare its cost against the industry average. Basic HR software costs $5/month/user, but Rippling’s pricing starts at $8/user plus a monthly platform fee. However, the tool’s automated payroll and thorough hiring workflow features justify this price.

Sadly, Rippling currently doesn’t offer a free trial for hands-on testing. TeamTailor takes the lead here; it provides a 14-day free trial.

However, you can book a 30-minute demo call to discover what the tool can offer.

Rippling HR has two main pricing structures:

Rippling Unity: Rippling’s primary product designed for small to mid-sized businesses that need complete payroll management services Modular pricing: Build your own package with only the features you need

Pricing for Rippling Unity

Rippling Unity has four tiers: Core, Pro, Unlimited, and Enterprise. The pricing for these tiers varies according to the features you choose.

Core Plan

The core plan lets you create custom fields to collect the data you need and use it in any way, from generating reports to setting up automation guidelines.

You’ll have access to its Recipe library furnished with 100s of premade customizable templates for workflow automation and report generation.

Role-based access permissions and building approval chains with multiple steps are other noteworthy features of Rippling’s Core plan. You can create HR, finance, and IT policies for different departments, roles, and levels. The tool then automatically applies them to all relevant employees.

Pro Plan

The Pro plan includes everything in the Core plan plus ten formula fields, allowing you to add extra fields using Excel-like formulas.

This plan offers a remarkable Slack approvals feature, allowing you to approve new requests directly in Slack without entering Rippling.

Fully customizable workflows are something the Core plan lacks, and if this interests you, the Pro plan is the way to go, as you get ten custom workflow templates.

In addition, you can build up to ten advanced reports using data from three or more external sources.

Unlimited & Enterprise Plans

For big businesses with a large workforce, the Unlimited plan is the better choice. The name justifies its features.

You’re now entitled to unlimited workflows, formula fields, and advanced reports.

The Enterprise tier adds Rippling’s API to its feature list. This allows you to seamlessly connect Rippling with any external tool.

Modular Pricing

Rippling’s modular pricing allows you to define exactly what your business needs, and Rippling will provide you with a tailor-made package and pricing.

The HR, IT, and finance cloud modules offer different features, such as comprehensive payroll services, strategic headcount planning, benefits administration, and expense management. The price you pay depends on the features you choose.

For example, if you need a learning management system that assigns the right courses, tracks progress, and sends reminders, you can request the HR cloud to be included in your plan.

Overall, the Modular pricing plan is for large enterprises and businesses with custom requirements.

Rippling Interface and Ease of Use

Delivering a comprehensive array of recruitment and finance features in a straightforward platform can be challenging. However, Rippling stands out by keeping things simple and easy to use.

You don’t need much training to get started with the tool. Both leaders and team members can quickly adapt to its easy-to-use interface.

However, we think it would be even more straightforward if it included ‘How-to’ articles among its resources.

Navigating through Rippling’s features is effortless on a computer. The desktop app’s home page is neatly organized, with all the focus features in the expandable toolbar on the left of the screen.

You’ll find the ‘Apps’ category at the bottom of the main menu. Click it to view all the Rippling services your company has access to. Tapping each app icon further navigates you to associated features.

You can get quick approvals and share updates with the mobile app. However, for running payroll and creating workflow automations, we recommend using the desktop app for faster load time.

Rippling’s iOS app has a better reputation than its Android one. On Android devices, the load time is too long for forms, paychecks, and time-off calendars. However, many iPhone users have mentioned that the software is easy to use.

Rippling vs Top Recruitment Apps

Rippling is a robust workforce management software solution. However, like all products, it has competitors. The table below compares Rippling with some of the top HR software providers in the market.

Recruitment Software Best For Starting Price (/month/user) Free Trial Standout Features Rippling Finance operations $8 No free trial, only a demo call – Fully automated payroll processing system

– Unified solution for all your HR, IT, and finance needs

– Role-based access control features Teamtailor Recruiting and hiring Quote based 14-day free trial – Unlimited users

– Generative AI assistance

– Robust career site builder that’s easy to use ClearCompany Medium to large-sized businesses Quote based No free trial, but a free demo call – Intuitive user interface

– World-class customer support

– Data visualization and analytics tools Monday.com Recruitment Ease of use and scalability $9 14-day free trial and free plan – 200+ templates

– Clear visibility into employee data

– User-friendly and visually appealing interface Zoho Recruit Number of in-house tools for integration $25 15-day free trial and free plan – Supports 75+ job boards

– AI tool that can generate job descriptions

– Video interviews

Rippling offers similar features as its top competitors, but it’s the best for the global payment automations and security measures.

We recommend Rippling for businesses needing an all-in-one tailor-made solution for administrative, hiring, and payroll services.

However, each software mentioned in the table has its strengths and drawbacks. For a more detailed comparison of these tools, check out this page on the best recruitment software.

Other Rippling Reviews – What Are People Saying?

Besides testing the platform for this Rippling review, we looked at other verified users’ experiences across popular review sites, such as G2, Capterra, and TrustRadius. It has an impressive average of 4.9 stars out of 5 in Capterra.

On Capterra, many users are happy with Rippling’s simplicity in centralizing all HR and payroll data, allowing them to manage both full-time and contract employees with the same tool.

A G2 4.8 rating out of 5 reflects the tool’s impressive HR features.

Other reviews mentioned Rippling’s noteworthy global payroll, expense and asset management, reporting, and analytics capabilities.

Many reviews say the tool is easy to use. Others found ordering and shipping equipment, downloading paystubs, and comparing various benefit plans handy features.

However, a few users were disappointed with the tool’s customer service. It appears they didn’t get instant support when something went wrong with the onboarding feature.

Another concern is the lack of live chat or phone support, with the tool relying solely on email communication.

Why You Can Trust Our Rippling Review

There’s a lot to consider when selecting the right tool. We’ve reviewed many other top providers in the market, so we know what features matter in workforce management software.

We looked at Rippling’s recruiting, onboarding, learning management, and payroll features. Beyond our hands-on testing, we researched what other users are saying about the tool on reputable review sites like Capterra and G2. This helps us provide you with an objective Rippling review.

How to Use Rippling – A Step-by-Step Guide

1. How to Onboard an Employee with Rippling

Rippling is an Employer of Record (EOR) and enables you to hire people across the globe while handling the legalities of onboarding international employees.

Like any other EOR software, you need to manually input candidate details into Rippling. While this requires some initial effort and time, once completed, the tool automatically syncs this data to all other modules in the backend.

Expand the toolbar on the left side of the screen and click ‘Hire.’

The system will ask you to choose whether you’re hiring a previous employee, a new employee, or an employee from ATS. If you choose a previous employee, you can conveniently select from a list of existing employees. However, for a new employee, manually enter their details.

You’ll be asked to provide information such as compensation, role, device allocation, and shipment details.

Click ‘Continue’ on the bottom right-hand side.

.

Once you’ve completed the set-up process, the tool automatically applies the company policies and benefits specific to that role and grants your new hire access to necessary data.

2. How to Run Payrolls with Rippling

Running payrolls with Rippling takes only a few minutes as long as all the data provided is accurate.

On the left toolbar, click ‘Payroll & Time’ and then ‘Payroll.’

The tool syncs the employees’ time off, working hours, and pay rate information and calculates the net pay. You can adjust the numbers if needed.

Now, you can preview and approve the final payroll.

Rippling Verdict – Is It for You?

One of Rippling’s best features is that it offers a full range of recruiting and finance features on a single platform.

Its Recipe library, automated payroll system, security standards, and easy interface make it the best payroll software for finance teams.

So, is Rippling worth the price? Our hands-on testing and user reviews show that Rippling can generate reports on anything happening in your workplace, run payroll with just a few clicks, and automate administrative tasks based on custom triggers. So we believe these features make it worth the investment.

Overall, this Rippling review should help you determine if it can satisfy your needs or is too advanced. Ideally, Rippling’s features best suit medium-to-large businesses.

FAQs