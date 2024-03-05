Can You Do Your Own Accounting for Small Businesses?

Understanding Small Business Accounting: Key Principles

Just because a business is small doesn’t mean keeping track of its finances is simple. That’s why you should take note of some key principles to strengthen how you track, record, and analyze financial transactions.

Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) set out the standards of accounting best practice. While GAAP accounting practices are optional for non-publicly traded companies, there are several advantages to following them:

Makes it easier to expand

Makes it easier to expand Helps avoid fraud

Helps avoid fraud Gives you a better understanding of your financial health

Gives you a better understanding of your financial health Minimizes wasteful spending

Following the ten GAAP concepts will help give you a more accurate overview of your finances:

GAAP Accounting Principle Explanation Regularity Strictly adhere to the rules and regulations Consistency Use the same accounting methods in every reporting period Sincerity Be accurate, impartial, and truthful with all accounting Permanence of methods Use GAAP consistently when preparing all financial reports Non-compensation Clearly report all assets and liabilities with no debt compensation Prudence Report financial data based on facts, not speculation Continuity Assume your business will continue Periodicity Report revenue according to standard accounting periods, such as fiscal quarters or fiscal years Materiality Act with honesty and integrity in all accounting practice Good faith Record all significant business transactions to fully disclose the financial situation

Pros and Cons of DIY Small Business Accounting

Similar to any business process you conduct internally, there are pros and cons to small business bookkeeping and accounting:

Pros Increased accounting knowledge

Increased accounting knowledge Cost savings

Cost savings Personalized work strategy

Personalized work strategy Better understanding of your business Cons Can take a long time to learn

Can take a long time to learn Room for mistakes without a professional’s intervention

Room for mistakes without a professional’s intervention More books to manage as your business expands

While the specific pros and cons depend on your business, you can find ways to take advantage of the pros and minimize the cons.

Making Use of the Pros

As you learn more about your business and how money flows through it, you can start tweaking the processes to manage your resources more effectively and make better decisions.

Implementing the best tech tools for small businesses can help you manage your business, especially as it scales.

You may want to consider software for customer relationship management, project management, and email marketing to help increase your productivity and efficiency.

Minimizing the Cons

Learning concepts like small business tax accounting takes time. Understanding this means you won’t rush the process and miss any important steps.

Consider using one of the best self-employment accounting software solutions like Freshbooks and Oracle NetSuite. These are tools specifically designed to help small businesses with DIY accounting. As well as being able to customize these tools to your needs, there are other benefits of using such software:

Reducing human error

Reducing human error Real-time visibility into your books

Real-time visibility into your books Streamlined tax preparation

Streamlined tax preparation Client collaboration

Client collaboration Cloud capabilities for accounting on the go

Also, don’t shy away from consulting a certified accountant. They can help analyze your business and develop tailored strategic accounting methods to better manage your finances.

How to Do Your Own Accounting for Small Business Operations

This article only aims to provide you with background knowledge on how to do accounting for small businesses. Consult a licensed small business accountant for accurate, industry-based advice if you need tax tips.

Doing small business accounting may seem like a long road, but don’t let that overwhelm you. With perseverance and our step-by-step guide, you should be able to master the basics. Let’s begin.

Step 1: Open a Business Bank Account

It isn’t only about professionalism – a business account makes it easier to track your business’s assets by drawing a line between your personal and business transactions. Additionally, it helps establish a credit history for your company.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a business bank account also helps you stay legally compliant and protected from personal liability. When choosing a bank for your business, the SBA suggests you consider the following factors:

Existing and new-member perks

Existing and new-member perks Savings and checking interest rates

Savings and checking interest rates Credit line interest

Credit line interest Transaction fees

Transaction fees Early account termination fees

Early account termination fees Fees for failing to meet the minimum balance

Fees for failing to meet the minimum balance 24/7 multi-channel support

To open a business bank account, you’ll need your Employer Identification Number or Social Security number if you’re a sole proprietor. Have your formation documents, ownership agreements, and business license ready, too.

The Possible Challenge for This Step

Opening a business account isn’t always a breeze. It’s tough comparing and choosing the ‘perfect’ bank, considering each has unique offers.

It can be even trickier if you have complex business structures with multiple owners or partners. It involves the time-consuming process of gathering all the relevant documents and filling out all the necessary forms.

Step 2: Set a Budget and Financial Goals

Setting a budget isn’t the most exciting task. However, without one, you can easily spend all your money before you even know it. One CBS Insights study proves this point, showing that running out of cash is the top reason startups fail.

So, start by analyzing your costs, checking whether supplier costs are negotiable, and estimating your revenue. Doing this can help you calculate your potential gross profit margin, which refers to the money left after all your expenses in a fiscal year.

A financial goal is the backbone of your business plans. Here are some steps to consider when setting them:

Study how your competition is doing : This should give you a grasp of what works and what doesn’t in your niche.

: This should give you a grasp of what works and what doesn’t in your niche. Consider your company’s past : Reflect on previous strategies and results to avoid past mistakes and repeat successes.

: Reflect on previous strategies and results to avoid past mistakes and repeat successes. Don’t forget your brand’s voice : Your financial goals should align with your company’s vision and mission.

: Your financial goals should align with your company’s vision and mission. Make clear and actionable plans : Plan how to achieve your financial targets, considering potential challenges that may affect your budget.

: Plan how to achieve your financial targets, considering potential challenges that may affect your budget. Use key performance indicators to track progress: This way, you’ll know if you’re on track or need to make adjustments.

The Possible Challenge for This Step

Measuring all your costs, revenues, and profit margins can be tricky. This is especially true when you’re just starting, as you don’t have any historical data to guide you.

Unexpected expenses and market fluctuations may mean you have to adjust your financial goals and budget during a fiscal period.

Step 3: Understand Your Business’s Financial Statements

This is a core part of DIY accounting. These statements include the income statement and balance sheet.

Common Financial Terms & Definitions

One Harvard Business School guide defines common terms you’ll need to understand your financial statements.

A balance sheet lets you see what resources were available and how they were funded at a particular time. This is where one of the most common accounting formulas applies: Assets = Liabilities + Owners’ Equity.

Balance Sheet Terms Explanation Asset: What your company owns Liability: What your company owes Owners’ Equity: The amount owners have invested

Your income statement (the profit and loss statement) summarizes your revenue and expense transactions for a given period. Here are some of the terms you’ll see in this statement:

Income Statement Terms Explanation Revenue: Income generated Expenses: Costs of conducting normal business operations Owners’ Equity: The amount owners have invested Cost of goods sold: Direct cost of production Gross profit: Total sales revenue left after producing the goods or services sold Operating income: Profit from core business operations Income before taxes: Earnings before tax expenses Net income: Total earnings after expenses and taxes Earnings per share: A unit of profit for each outstanding share of common stock Depreciation: Decrease in value of assets over time Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization: Earnings from operations minus the interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

The Possible Challenge for This Step

Understanding and implementing these terms and concepts can be a steep learning curve. Thus, use reputable online resources, business forums, and books.

Step 4: Decide On Your Accounting Method

The two accounting methods, cash-based and accrual-based, each have their merits and demerits. Cash-based accounting records transactions when cash is received or paid. It’s an uncomplicated method that suits smaller businesses with straightforward transactions.

However, for companies with more complex operations, accrual accounting might make more sense. This method records transactions whenever orders are placed, goods are delivered, or services are rendered, regardless of whether payment has been received or made.

While accrual accounting requires higher financial skills, it provides a more accurate financial image of your business.

The Possible Challenge for This Step

Using the wrong method can lead to incorrect financial statements. Consider using highly customizable software tools like Freshbooks to improve your chances of doing it correctly.

Step 5: Record Income and Expenses

Recording every income and expense is crucial in accurately tracking your business performance. One way is to use native apps like Excel. However, manually tracking piles of receipts, salaries, and invoices can be daunting.

In this tech-savvy era, consider investing in accounting and payroll software to help you save time, eliminate human errors, and access real-time financial reports.

The Possible Challenge for This Step

To do this, you need to categorize your expenses, which can especially be difficult for startups. The key here is to gather data regularly to get better projections of your income and expenses by the end of each set period.

Step 6: Reconcile Accounts Regularly

This refers to comparing your business transactions with your bank statements. Now, why should you do this regularly? Consistently updating your ledgers and comparing them with the bank’s statements helps spot the following errors or discrepancies:

Fraudulent activity

Fraudulent activity Inaccurate data entry

Inaccurate data entry Bank mistakes that, although rare, can still happen

Bank mistakes that, although rare, can still happen Incorrect tax reports

The Possible Challenge for This Step

Some banks may take time to process your account and produce a statement. So, choose a bank with a reasonable turnaround time and factor it into your financial planning.

Step 7: Prepare for Tax Time

Unpreparedness for tax season is a common misstep.

A prime example is when businesses were caught out by the expiration of the tax cuts and the Jobs Act of 2017.

A lack of awareness about changes to tax benefits could lead to unaccounted extra expenses. Additionally, being unprepared may compromise compliance, given that businesses might overlook modifications to tax regulations.

However, you’ll be glad to know that it’s avoidable. Use accounting software to help track your business expenses while keeping yourself updated via the news and user forums.

The Possible Challenge for This Step

There’s always the chance your business will grow, resulting in more employees and possible regulation changes. Thus, it might make sense to hire a professional to ensure you’re entirely compliant with and updated on the relevant tax laws.

This advice applies to established companies and startups. While it’s another expense, you can rest assured that you’re not violating any regulations.

How to Choose the Best Accounting Software for Small Businesses

We’ve tested and compared numerous accounting solutions based on features, use cases, and price. We’ve summarized our findings to simplify the quest for that perfect tool to make your accounting process easier.

Best Small Business Accounting Software Top Choice For Starting Price Standout Features Freshbooks Self-employed individuals $6/month Multi-bank compatibility

Billable-hour tracking

Country-specific customized tax calculations NetSuite Real-time financial updates Custom pricing Multiple templates for invoices

Asset management

Role-based dashboard Zoho Books Cloud-based accounting Free Accounting task automation

Time tracking

Vendor bills payment

Based on our research, Freshbooks stands out as one of the best small business accounting solutions with its powerful reminder system, online remittance capabilities, and expense tracking.

However, you can take advantage of Zoho’s free plan if you’re on a tight budget. You can test the software for as long as you want before paying for a subscription.

If you want to know more about these solutions and how they compare, our blog about the best accounting software products gives you more information.

Best Accounting Software Guides

Interested in learning about other accounting software and their specific uses? We’ve tested several to determine the optimal ones for specific business types, countries, and processes:

We also have in-depth reviews of other business software solutions, such as project management, employee monitoring, website hosting, CRM, and recruitment.

Small Business Bookkeeping Takeaways

Your journey into DIY small business accounting may seem lengthy, but every step we’ve described has its purpose and is crucial in determining your business’s financial health.

Thus, it’s optimal that you use accounting principles to guide all your accounting processes. Also, remember that the backbone of sound accounting lies in a systematic approach. Here’s a quick recap of the steps:

Open a business bank account

Open a business bank account Set your budget and goals

Set your budget and goals Understand financial statements

Understand financial statements Choose an accounting method

Choose an accounting method Record your income and expenses

Record your income and expenses Compare bank statements with your data on business transactions

Compare bank statements with your data on business transactions Prepare for tax time

It may seem overwhelming, but with accounting software as your ally, you’ll have fewer worries. These tools can automate complex calculations, help you track expenses, and process real-time reports.

Freshbook’s robust features make it a reliable partner in your DIY accounting journey. Say hello to organized finances and wave goodbye to unnecessary stress with the power of small business accounting software.

FAQs