Teamwork Review — Tests & Best Use Case in 2024

Teamwork Pros and Cons

Before we dive into our Teamwork review, here is a look at its top pros and cons. Overall, it scores major points for its intuitive UI and well-thought-out feature set, with only a few limitations.

What’s Teamwork – History & Overview

Teamwork is a web-based software company headquartered in Ireland. Peter Coppinger and Daniel Mackey founded the company in 2007, and since then, it’s seen steady growth. The company purchased the domain “Teamwork.com” in 2014, which now functions as its primary web app interface.

In 2021, Teamwork announced its first-ever funding round of $70 million, obtaining investments from Europe’s Bregal Milestone. Today, it has offices in five countries and a team of 270 employees, catering to over 20,000 teams worldwide.

The Teamwork software has also evolved over the years. What started as the Teamwork Project Manager (TeamworkPM) is now a powerful project management platform with built-in communication and collaboration services as well as optional add-on functionalities.

For instance, apart from the core platform, the company also offers Teamwork Chat, Teamwork Spaces, Teamwork Desk, and Teamwork CRM (customer relationship management) – not to mention an Advanced Security capability.

How Good Is Teamwork?

Teamwork is a powerful B2B project management software for solopreneurs, startups, small to mid-sized businesses, and enterprises alike. Its five smartly priced plans, ranging from free to $19.99/month/user, make it affordable to all companies.

MSPs will get the most use out of Teamwork

Its ideal use case is for agencies and managed service providers (MSPs) that need to manage, monitor, and track several ongoing projects at the same time.

The client view gives you detailed insights on all your customers, and you can add users from your client company as well, simplifying collaboration.

A key advantage of the platform is that it bundles collaboration and productivity analysis into one interface. You can check on project health, budgets, invoice fulfillment, and workload capacity. You can also chat with colleagues, conduct calls, and share files from the Teamwork software.

Bear in mind that storage is limited to 250 GB unless you subscribe to the enterprise plan, Scale, which is also the only plan that lets you schedule reports. Ultimately, whether Teamwork is good or not will depend on your unique project needs and team composition.

Teamwork Key Features – What’s Included

The Teamwork.com web app has a slew of useful features to track your projects, assign tasks, generate reports, and collaborate with your team. You can expand this feature set with add-ons like the company’s messaging app, help desk, and document editing tool, which is similar to Google Docs or Notion.

Here’s a closer look at Teamwork’s core features:

1. Time Tracking

Teamwork also acts as a time-tracking software. Employees can track the number of hours they clock into each project, while managers can oversee the entire team’s time logs in a weekly view. It’s also possible to set up automated reminders so that you never miss a billable hour.

2. Budgeting

Teamwork lets you define and track budgets for every client. You can budget for both time allocation and the cost to your company. The app allows you to add client users to pre-selected views so that everyone is on the same page. Another handy feature we found is the ability to create task lists based on budgets.

You can monitor your expenses from a budget fund and schedule resources based on resource availability. At the end of the month, teamwork will automatically generate invoices, and the retainer management feature lets you reallocate budget surpluses or deficits for balanced spending.

3. Project Views

The Teamwork software lets you arrange and visualize project details in four ways. The List view shows all active projects in a list format, with filters and tags to help you look up specific information. The Table view displays all your tasks in a tabular format, showing the task owner, progress, priority, tags, etc.

You also have the Gantt chart, a project management staple. It’s a good way for managers to monitor task progress and resource utilization. The Board view arranges project tasks and details in the form of Kanban boards.

4. Task Management

We found that it’s quite easy to create and manage tasks in Teamwork. You can add sub-tasks to a particular task and assign them to different owners. We also liked the ability to assign task dependencies. That way, you’ll know if one task needs to be completed before the next one can begin.

5. Templates

Teamwork has an expansive library of task and project templates covering engineering projects, operations, creative assignments, IT, and marketing. You also have a few generic options like a sprint tracker, an agenda list, and Objectives and Key Results (OKRs).

You can also create and save your own task and project templates. The free Teamwork software supports up to two templates, while the paid plans offer 10 to unlimited template options.

6. Intake Forms

This new feature simplifies knowledge transfer during a project. For example, an agency can use Intake Forms to receive client requests, and software developers can use them to document product requirements. Once a form is submitted, the software automatically creates a new task.

7. Automations

Automations are trigger-action combinations that the software will execute automatically whenever an appropriate event occurs – for example, if a task tag is updated, then the app will notify the project manager automatically. We found this feature simple and easy to use. You can define the trigger event, set additional conditions, and choose which action to carry out.

The free version of the software comes with 100 automations a month, while the paid plans go up to 50,000 automations.

8. Dashboards

Dashboards offer an at-a-glance view of all your active projects. The software gives you three pre-built dashboard templates – Personal, which has everything you’re tagged on, Starred, which displays the details of your starred projects, and Everything, which shows all options of all projects.

You can customize dashboards with different titles, color schemes, metrics, and layouts. Teamwork also supports a view-only dashboard version that you can share with others. We liked that each item in the metrics panel is clickable, so you can explore project items related to that metric.

Enterprises can access a special set of dashboards that comes with the Scale plan (custom-priced). These advanced features let you analyze project distribution and activity distribution across different teams and stakeholders.

9. Teams Management

The Teams feature lets you set up user groups for your project so you can enable collaboration and teamwork. All team members will have access to the same projects, and you can also assign a parent team (e.g., marketing) to organize sub-teams (e.g., SEO, email, and ads).

An important benefit of this feature is its ability to bulk assign tasks. You can assign one task to an entire team, saving time and effort. You can also send messages in bulk and assign template-based projects to the full team.

10. Inbox

This feature collects all your Teamwork.com notifications in one place. It looks just like a regular email inbox – but when you open a notification, you’ll be able to see an interactive, dynamically updated view. It’s a handy way to keep track of everything that’s happening without relying on disappearing notifications or switching back and forth from your email.

11. Collaborators

This was among the standout features in our Teamwork review. The software lets you add an external collaborator with limited permissions, which could be a freelancer, an agency, or a consultant you’ve hired. They can view tasks and complete milestones but not edit any of the tasks’ properties.

12. Project Reports

You can generate a project report at any time, capturing the details of the activities completed and what’s left. The Teamwork software lets you generate several types of reports, such as a report of task lists, time-based reports, risk reports, and a report of all the people involved in a project.

The reporting functionality is also helpful for managers and senior leaders. It lets you track project health, planned vs. actual progress, and project profitability. We were impressed that Teamwork lets you analyze the profitability of each project member.

In addition to these 12 core features, Teamwork.com offers a few value-added services to improve your project management experience.

13. Chat

Chat is an integrated app in Teamwork that lets you combine team messaging with project management. It supports one-on-one and multi-participant video and audio chat, as well as file sharing. You can also set up temporary channels for dedicated projects. The feature costs $4/month/user.

14. Desk

This feature enables a help desk experience within Teamwork, which you can use for internal support or as a contact center for your clients. You can track and manage service tickets, automate help desk workflows, and answer frequently asked questions with canned responses.

Agents can resolve customer issues in real-time using live chat. Teamwork Desk has a few useful features that can make agents’ lives easier – such as the ability to undo send and on-the-job training. Desk is available for $8.50-$29.50/month/user.

15. Spaces

Spaces is a knowledge base and document editing service, similar to Google Docs and Notion.

It includes a powerful editor that supports embedded images, videos, tables, and diagrams. Filters, tags, and categories make it easier to organize documents. You can also alert team members to document updates using the “Required Reading” notifications. It’s available for free.

Teamwork Ease of Use

Teamwork is easy to use and customized as per your corporate branding. It offers mobile apps for Android and iOS and a timer app to track billable and non-billable hours.

Teamwork is a web-based project management software meant primarily for browser-based use. Getting started is as easy as visiting Teamwork.com and signing in from the top right button. However, you could also access it from your mobile phone. Teamwork Chat has its own dedicated app for iOS and Android.

Here are the top highlights from our Teamwork usability review:

1. Navigation and User Interface

Teamwork has a clean, well-designed interface that anyone can use, even if you are new to project management software. The menu bar on top has all you need related to projects, planning, people, and calendar management. Clicking on any of these options opens up a series of sub-tabs underneath.

You can open and configure your account settings from the top right. This section also includes your personal inbox and storage area. Bear in mind that advanced features like privacy settings and report generation are slightly more complex, but Teamwork provides several tutorials that can help.

2. Desktop Apps

While Teamwork is primarily web-based, it also offers dedicated desktop apps for macOS and Windows. If you’ve signed up for Microsoft Office on Windows, then you can connect it with Teamwork.com.

This allows you to share data between the two software and log time into Teamwork from any Microsoft Office app. If you subscribe to the Grow or Scale plan, then you can connect the Teamwork desktop app with Microsoft Project.

Apart from the primary interface, Teamwork offers an extra app for desktop users called Timer. You can import your tasks to Timer and log billable hours accordingly. It auto-pauses when the computer is idle and resumes when the user restarts work, helping to measure productivity.

3. Mobile Apps

Teamwork’s mobile apps allow you to stay productive on the go. Bear in mind that there isn’t 100% feature parity between the mobile and web/desktop apps, which means you’ll get a slightly limited user experience.

Nevertheless, it has all the important features like creating and assigning tasks, managing calendar events, completing project milestones, uploading files, replying to messages, and logging time. Rather than being a full-fledged project management software, the Teamwork mobile app is a basic but useful tool for when you can’t access your desktop.

Additionally, the company offers mobile apps for its chat and helpdesk services. The chat app is similar to Google Chat, and you should have no problems getting started. Teamwork Desk for Mobile lets you respond to tickets on the move and monitor your assigned and completed tickets.

4. Customizability

Customization is a big part of app usability, especially for enterprise users. Luckily, Teamwork makes it easier to change visual elements like the color scheme and custom branding. You can also add your own domain – for example, teamwork.yourcompany.com. However, this feature is available only in the two most expensive plans.

5. Developer Experience

Teamwork offers three sets of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for developers – its primary project management service, the help desk, and Spaces. The developer documentation is extensive, with API references for a wide range of features, from tasks and summaries to calendars and budgets and more.

Teamwork Pricing – How Much Value Do You Get?

Teamwork pricing starts at $5.99/month/user. Its free plan supports up to five users, and the enterprise plan, called Scale, is custom-priced.

Our Teamwork review found that the software is competitively priced – currently compared to Trello (5/month/user onwards), Monday ($9/month/user onwards), and Asana ($10.99/month/user onwards). All three offer a free version, just like Teamwork.

You can choose from five plans when you sign up from Teamwork:

1. Free

This plan is free forever for up to five users but has a limited set of features. You can track time, view billable hours, and generate invoices. However, it supports just five projects and only has built-in storage of up to 100 MB. integrations are also limited to Zapier, Slack, MS Teams, SoftSync, and Harvest.

On the plus side, all the project views are available, as are features like the Inbox, integrated chat, dashboards, and task management. For small teams with only a few projects, this is a good choice.

2. Starter

The Starter plan is slightly more advanced and costs $5.99/month/user. You can add up to 100 projects and get 50GB of storage. For security, you get two-factor authentication, but Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is missing in this plan. Advanced reports aren’t available either, and you don’t get the Teams feature.

Overall, this is a good choice for medium-sized teams running multiple but simple projects. You can make use of additional integrations, intake forms, Teamwork Spaces, and 1000 automations per month.

3. Deliver

The Deliver plan, at $9.99/month/user, is meant for mid-sized to large businesses with robust project management needs. With this plan, you can monitor project status and health, enjoy 100GB of storage, and add up to 300 projects. However, you still don’t get the complete set of integrations, nor can you add your custom domain.

While most necessary features are included in the Deliver plan, our Teamwork review found that the plan falls short in terms of reporting capabilities. For instance, you can’t schedule reports or create custom ones.

4. Grow

Priced at $19.99/month/user, Grow has all the features we have discussed so far. You need a minimum of five users to subscribe to this plan, and you can add up to 600 projects. The plan includes 250 GB of storage, a custom domain, all the integrations, 20,000 automations, and advanced reports.

The only missing features in the Grow plan are profitability reports, scheduled reports, and enterprise dashboards. These are reserved for the custom-priced plan, Scale.

5. Scale

Scale is the company’s top-tier plan meant for enterprise use. In addition to all the features we discussed, it includes advanced resource scheduling, budgetary allocation capabilities, enterprise dashboards, and unlimited projects.

Storage increases to 500GB+, depending on your needs, and you can schedule unlimited reports and share unlimited dashboards. The number of automations also goes up to 50,000 per month.

Teamwork’s Trial and Refund Policy

As part of our Teamwork review, we also tested the company’s trial and refund policy. All paid plans give you the option of a 30-day free trial. You don’t need to enter your payment details when signing up for a trial, and you won’t be charged during these 30 days.

After you complete the trial period, Teamwork will prompt you to subscribe to a paid plan. You’ll be charged a monthly price by default, slightly higher than the annual plan rates we discussed. If you don’t continue after the trial, you’ll be downgraded to the free-forever plan.

Teamwork does not entertain refund requests for monthly or annual plans. If you’ve paid upfront for one month or year, your account will be live for the entire period. To cancel your account, you can simply visit your account settings from the subscription page.

Bear in mind that if you pay via Paypal, you’ll need to cancel the payment from within the Paypal account, besides canceling your Teamwork account.

Teamwork Integrations and Scalability

Adopting project management software is often an early sign of growth for any company. It means your resource allocation, time sheets, and invoicing processes have outgrown a manual system. So, when you choose an app, it needs to have multiple integrations and should be easy to scale.

We tested the Teamwork software for ease and scope of integration. Even the free plan supports integrations with Zapier, Slack, Microsoft Teams, SoftSync, and Harvest (a time-tracking tool). For custom integrations, you’ll need to rely on Teamwork’s application programming interfaces (APIs) and webhooks.

Webhooks are pieces of code that let you fetch data from specific project events, like when tasks are created or a milestone is completed. The feature is available in all paid plans and lets you enable app-to-app data flow for project, calendar, user, task, and company-level events.

Importantly, Teamwork’s integration capabilities aren’t limited to only the 15 software listed on its website. You can benefit from its large integration marketplace, which has Teamwork-built, partner-built, and third-party connectors for sales & marketing, storage, productivity, accounting, and more.

Is Teamwork Easy to Scale?

Teamwork’s five-tier pricing model makes it highly suitable for scalability.

There’s an option at every price point, and if you’re new to project management technology, you can always start with the free app and scale later.

Bear in mind that only one plan supports an unlimited number of projects – the enterprise plan, Scale, which is custom-priced. All other plans, even the paid ones, have a cap on the number of projects you can track.

There’s a cap on storage as well. The Free, Starter, Deliver, and Grow plans offer 100 MB, 50 GB, 100 GB, and 250 GB of storage respectively. Only Scale comes with 500 GB+ of storage. For perspective, Trello offers unlimited storage in all its plans, with only a cap on the file size.

Security is also a key aspect of growth. As you add more users, projects, and data, you need to protect your assets through strong security mechanisms. Teamwork supports two-factor authentication, Single Sign-on (SSO), and daily backups on Amazon S3.

You can also purchase an advanced security add-on for an extra fee. This includes custom SSO, network-level access policies, and automatic logout after a pre-specified duration.

Teamwork vs Top Project Management Software

A good project management app is a business essential. Gartner reports that over 85% of businesses actively use this software, and the market will reach $7 million by 2026. It is important to carefully evaluate your options before deciding which tool works best for your company.

Here are the top software apps available today and how they compare to Teamwork.com:

Top Choice For Starting Price Standout Features Free App Teamwork Agencies $5.99/month/user Advanced reporting

Doc management

Client management Yes Monday Product companies $9/month/user Unlimited boards and items

Whiteboard collaboration

Daily live webinars Yes Wrike Professional service firms $9.8/month/user SharePoint and HTML5 editing

Audit reports

Business intelligence Yes Smartsheet Marketers and IT $7/month/user User-based personalization

Data retention policies

Custom emails Yes Trello Engineering and product teams $5/month/user Atlassian Access for security

Advance checklists

Simple data export Yes Asana Marketers and IT $ 10.99/month/user Artificial intelligence

Portfolio management

Workflow builder Yes

The best project management software won’t just offer powerful features, but it will also be well-designed and easy to use, so employees are actually encouraged to incorporate the tool into their daily work. This is where Teamwork really shines.

The Teamwork software is among the best in terms of usability and extensions (chat, helpdesk, and document management). For features like AI and advanced security, you can consider alternatives such as Trello and Asana.

Teamwork vs ClickUp – Side-by-Side Comparison

Like Teamwork, Clickup is a popular project management tool founded in 2016. It is based out of the US and has approximately 900 employees worldwide. In 2021, it raised $400 million in Series C funding, at a valuation of $4 billion. Here’s how Teamwork compares to Clickup.



Teamwork ClickUp Pricing Free app; paid plans start at $5.99/month/user Free app; paid plans start at $7/month/user Security Two-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and SSL domain Two-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and restricted access Integrations Large integration marketplace with 50+ integrations, APIs, and webhooks Large integration marketplace with 70+ integrations, APIs, and webhooks Top Features Very intuitive UI, multiple mobile and desktop apps AI-driven writing, dedicated customer success manager Limitations Capped storage on most plans Only chat support in most plans

Both Teamwork and Clickup are excellent project management tools in their own right. Teamwork is easier to set up and use and is purpose-built for client management. ClickUp is better suited to internal workflows and productivity tracking.

What Do Other Teamwork Reviews Say?

Teamwork reviews are overwhelmingly positive across customer forums like G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights. Users appreciate its usability and collaboration features. Some have noted that their preferred integrations are missing.

Teamwork has a rating of 4.5/5 on Capterra based on 800+ reviews.

On G2, it’s rated 4.4 out of 5 based on 1000+ reviews.

Customers on Gartner Peer Insights also give it a 4.4 out of 5 based on nearly 200 ratings.

Teamwork Alternatives – Guides to Project Management

If you’re new to the world of project management, check out our reviews and guides below:

Why You Can Trust Our Review of Teamwork

Tech Report is one of the world’s most reputed technology publications, bringing you insights on hardware, software, and communication services since 1999. Project management and productivity apps are among our key focus areas of research and review.

For this Teamwork review, we signed up for a trial of the paid plan, Starter. We also installed the company’s mobile apps on both iOS and Android to test their functionalities. In addition to this, we tested the web and desktop versions of the Teamwork software.

To bolster our insights, we referred to trusted user review forums such as G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights. This helps us gain an objective understanding of how the app would work in your daily life and in different user conditions.

Our analysis of the Teamwork experience is also informed by our tests and reviews of other top tools in this space, such as ClickUp. This allows us to bring you a contextualized and bias-free evaluation of the Teamwork software.

How to Use Teamwork Step-By-Step

Our Teamwork review found that the software is easy to set up and use, you don’t need to enter your payment details to sign up for the free plan or to start a trial of any of the paid plans. Simply follow these steps to start using Teamwork:

1. Sign Up for Your Preferred Plan

Visit the Teamwork.com website and click on the login button on the top right. Here, you’ll see an option to sign up for an account if you don’t have one already. Enter your work email ID, name, and preferred password. We liked that the app lets you host your data in Europe, so you fall under GDPR jurisdiction.

As part of the signup process, Teamwork will ask you about your industry, the number of employees in your company, and your role. You can choose from an exhaustive list, covering agencies, professional service firms, industrial sectors, education, technology, healthcare, and many more.

Next, specify your primary use case for Teamwork, so it can personalize the experience accordingly.

This is the last step in the account setup process, after which you’ll be redirected to your first project.

2. Create Your First Project

To create your first project, you can choose one of the templates that Teamwork will recommend based on your responses during the signup process. In our Teamwork review, we found the template extremely intuitive and convenient. Give your project a name, select a view, and invite your team members.

After this, the Teamwork web app opens on your browser, with the navigation pane on your left and your personal items on top. If you click on the “My Projects” tab under the Home option, you’ll see the first project you created using the template.

3. Populate Your Project with Data

The next step is to populate your project with the relevant data, some of which will already be pre-populated, thanks to the template we used. From your project window, switch between Board, Table, and List views to add tasks, sub-tasks, assignees, due date, priority, and estimated times.



You can change any of the information here and add new tasks. Your team members will be notified via email and on their own apps. As they start completing tasks, all the activity will show up in the dashboard view.

Is Teamwork Right For Your Project Management?

Launched in 2007, Teamwork.com has been around for many years. It has grown its user base steadily and caters to some of the world’s top companies, from Disney and Netflix to Paypal and Panasonic. Importantly, it is among the few project management apps meant for agencies and not only engineering, operations, or software development workflows.

The app’s ease of use and task management features make it a standout offering in its space. You can also benefit from its project health and profitability insights. Built-in resource and time-tracking ensure you don’t under or over-utilize your assets.

However, it doesn’t have cutting-edge features like artificial intelligence, and the absence of Salesforce in the integration marketplace is a notable miss. Also, you’ll have to subscribe to their most premium plan to enjoy its advanced features.

Overall, Teamwork is a great project management tool for agencies and a suitable entry point for those new to this space.

