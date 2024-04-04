What to Look for in Retail Accounting Software for a Store

What is Retail Accounting Software?

The purpose of retail accounting software lies in its name — it’s a specialized application that streamlines the financial record-keeping of retail businesses.

Manual accounting in retail can be a nightmare. You have to record a massive number of daily transactions with different items, prices, and taxes, which is time-consuming and prone to errors.

Additionally, you must keep track of inventory, and it isn’t limited to updating stock levels based on sales. You also need to identify slow-selling items and reorder popular stock on time.

The good news is that retail accounting software automatically records sales and updates stock levels, improving accuracy and efficiency. It connects directly with your Point-of-Sale (PoS), inventory tracking, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Plus, modern retail accounting software helps in decision-making by generating reports. For example, you can get insights into sales trends, profitability by product or location, or customer demographics.

How Does Retail Accounting Software Work?

Retail accounting software functions as a central database for your store’s financial transactions. Here’s how it works, step-by-step:

Your POS, IMS, SCM, and CRM systems feed sales data into the software. You can also enter data manually if something is not included in digital systems.

Your POS, IMS, SCM, and CRM systems feed sales data into the software. You can also enter data manually if something is not included in digital systems. The software records transactions into appropriate accounts (for instance, sales revenue or inventory costs) and updates your inventory levels accordingly.

The software records transactions into appropriate accounts (for instance, sales revenue or inventory costs) and updates your inventory levels accordingly. The software calculates the appropriate tax for each transaction.

The software calculates the appropriate tax for each transaction. At the end of the cycle, the software generates various reports for compliance and analysis.

Throughout the entire process, retail accounting software performs data validation, which includes identifying missing information, nonsensical data formats, or negative inventory values.

Some software offers additional features like bank reconciliation, accounts payable management, and automatic stock replenishment.

Because retail accounting software comes with different feature sets, it’s useful for a variety of businesses within the industry, such as:

Small and medium-sized businesses : This is the software’s core market. Many SMBs lack the resources for dedicated accounting staff and rely on manual processes.

: This is the software’s core market. Many SMBs lack the resources for dedicated accounting staff and rely on manual processes. Larger retail chains : While larger chains might have dedicated accounting departments, the software can still offer benefits like streamlined data collection and consolidated reporting.

: While larger chains might have dedicated accounting departments, the software can still offer benefits like streamlined data collection and consolidated reporting. Franchise retail businesses : The software helps to maintain consistent accounting practices across multiple locations.

: The software helps to maintain consistent accounting practices across multiple locations. Online retailers: Retail accounting software isn’t only for brick-and-mortar stores. Online retailers can also record ecommerce transactions, manage inventory across multiple fulfillment centers, and analyze sales trends.

How Retail Accounting Software Can Help a Store

Accounting software may seem an unnecessary investment – after all, you can do most of the tasks manually or manage them in different applications. However, data shows that 80% of businesses report higher profits after getting accounting software.

Here’s how retail accounting software can improve your store’s performance and make your work easier.

Improving Organization of Accounts

Uncategorized receipts and invoices create a mess in your financial accounts. Fortunately, a digital filing system automatically assigns each transaction to the appropriate category for clear, consistent organization.

As a result, you can quickly find specific information when necessary based on keywords, dates, or transaction types.

Mitigating Errors

Human error is inevitable with manual data entry. However, using reliable retail accounting software allows you to automate each step of the process, from transaction recording and categorization to reporting and bank reconciliation.

Apart from eliminating manual input, retail accounting software implements data validation rules. For example, it can flag negative inventory values so they don’t impact your financial statements and create a logistical headache.

It’s worth noting that discrepancies are still possible with automation. Thankfully, retail accounting software maintains a clear audit trail, so you can easily trace the issue back to its source.

Giving a Clear Overview of the Store’s Finances

The best accounting software offers customizable real-time dashboards with key metrics like sales figures, profit margins, and inventory levels, so you can tell your store’s financial state at a glance.

Data visualization and reports help you analyze trends, which, in turn, allows you to make informed decisions about pricing, future product purchases, and overall business strategy.

Plus, you can make a comparative analysis, assessing your store’s current performance against historical data to evaluate the results of your decisions.

Ensuring Tax Compliance

Tax season is a stressful time for retailers because of the sheer volume of transactions and sales tax fluctuations across product categories and locations.

For example, groceries are exempt from sales tax in many regions, whereas clothes aren’t, so if your store sells both, preparing tax reports becomes a burden.

And that’s just the surface. Many more factors come into play, like whether your state allows you to deduct manufacturer rebates from the taxable amount or how it treats trade-ins.

The worst part is that tax laws are not static. You must keep up with local regulations to file your tax reports accurately.

Retail accounting software automates tax calculations based on your location and product categories.

Furthermore, the best retail accounting systems regularly update sales tax rates, exemptions, filing requirements, and other details to ensure spotless compliance with the latest regulations.

Streamlining Supply Chain Management

Real-time inventory level updates help you keep track of overstocks and stockouts to ensure you use resources effectively. You can see your inventory’s value at any given time to understand the cash flow and avoid tying up too much capital in excess stock.

Advanced retail accounting software can even reorder products automatically when inventory dips below a certain threshold. To make this possible, the software maintains your supplier information like contact details, pricing agreements, and past purchase history.

Moreover, past purchase data helps you identify your most reliable and cost-effective suppliers to optimize purchase strategies or negotiate better deals.

Lastly, the best accounting tools use historical sales data and external factors (like seasonality) to forecast future demand.

Key Features of Retail Accounting Software

Not every accounting solution is the same, but some features, like invoicing and reporting, are a must. Here are the most important features to look for in accounting software for retail.

Invoicing

Retail accounting software can generate invoices with branding, product details, and payment terms. This is particularly helpful for online retailers who don’t send traditional POS receipts to customers.

Furthermore, some accounting systems integrate with payment getaways for automatic invoice reconciliations.

Budgeting and Forecasting

Not every accounting software can do this, but advanced systems help predict future sales, inventory needs, and cash flow using historical data. This way, you can proactively adjust pricing, supply, and overall strategy.

For instance, you can allocate more funds for high-performing products and advertise them in peak periods to increase revenue.

Asset Management

Apart from managing transactions and calculating tax, accounting tools can track the value, location, and condition of your physical assets. For example, a grocery store can track the state of refrigerators across all locations for timely preventive maintenance.

Asset management can increase your store’s profitability in the long term because you spend less money repairing equipment and make more informed decisions. Plus, automatic depreciation tracking results in more accurate reports.

Integration with POS and Other Software

Accounting software can integrate with your POS and other business applications, like CRM, inventory management, and marketing automation.

Imagine a customer makes a purchase at a clothing store and scans their loyalty card at the POS terminal. Then, accounting software connected to the POS system retrieves customer information and sends it to the CRM, which helps in personalizing email campaigns.

Integration removes data silos, meaning that data seamlessly flows between your systems without manual work.

Supply Chain Management

Some accounting applications come with SCM functionality, so you can manage inventory, place orders, and forecast demand from one dashboard.

It’s worth noting that multi-state or international retailers with hundreds of locations usually need a dedicated system because built-in SCM might not be able to handle the complexity and scale of such a supply chain. In this case, you can integrate your SCM with accounting software.

Multichannel Selling

Many retailers operate both online and offline or use several ecommerce platforms, like Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy. Ecommerce accounting software with multichannel selling support makes shopping more convenient for customers.

For example, your customer can place an order on your website and pick it up in-store. Multichannel integration also allows them to make returns in-store or online, regardless of where they made the original purchase.

Furthermore, centralized data helps you to optimize stock levels across channels and gives deeper insights into customer preferences.

Tax Management

Automatic tax management might be the biggest benefit of retail accounting software because it takes the burden of calculations and reporting off your shoulders.

Apart from local sales tax, the software can calculate payroll taxes like income tax, Social Security, and Medicare for your employees. Some applications also handle inventory and international taxes.

However, not all retail accounting software is equally sophisticated. Some apps will only let you know which taxes to calculate and when to file them, but you must do the work yourself. Others fully automate the process and integrate with tax authorities, so you can file taxes directly through the software.

Reporting

The best accounting software for retail businesses can generate customizable sales, inventory, and financial reports to help you monitor your store’s performance and comply with local laws.

Some software also has data visualization features. You can access real-time dashboards with easy-to-understand charts to quickly identify patterns instead of sifting through endless spreadsheets.

Bank Reconciliation

The sooner you spot errors, the less headache you’ll have down the road.

Retail accounting software regularly matches your records with bank statements to ensure they accurately reflect reality. With some tools, you upload bank statements manually, whereas others integrate directly with your bank.

Moreover, the software can automatically categorize transactions based on your accounts. You only need to review the reconciliation result and deal with any discrepancies the software flagged.

Mobile Applications

Many accounting software nowadays are cloud-based and have user-friendly mobile apps. You can access your financial data on the way to work, from your couch, or when traveling, which simplifies collaboration and improves decision-making.

Suppose that you’re thinking of new seasonal promotions, but you’ve already left the office. With a mobile app, you can quickly access your dashboard and evaluate which products are selling the best instead of waiting for the next workday.

Another scenario is when your colleague needs an urgent clarification on records, but you’re on leave. You can open the app on your phone and comment on the matter so as not to create bottlenecks in the workflow.

Collaboration with Accountants

While software automates many tasks, you might still want to work with an accountant.

Plus, they can help you handle non-standard transactions and discrepancies in reconciliation statements.

Online retail accounting software allows you to collaborate with your accountant in real time. You can comment on reports and securely share files directly in the app.

You can also set role or user-level permissions to maintain confidentiality of sensitive data. For instance, you, as the owner, may have full access, while your accountant can only see information related to financial reporting.

How to Choose the Right Retail Accounting Solution

Choosing the right accounting software isn’t easy due to the sheer number of available options. Here are some key points to consider.

Business Needs

First and foremost, the software should match your business model and needs. There’s no reason for a high-end furniture store to be grappling with an application designed for fast-moving inventory, like a convenience store.

Software tailored to your processes will streamline your operations instead of adding to the complexity.

To find the right solution, think of your core processes and what you want to achieve from the software. Then, look for industry-specific applications and see whether they offer customization.

Feature Fit

Create a list of must-have features and search for software that has them all. Missing features like tax management or POS integration can create chaos.

Initially, you may think that the only issue is extra manual work. However, it also increases the risk of errors and limits the visibility of your business performance.

Customer Experience

Retail accounting software benefits both you and your customers. For example, access to real-time inventory data helps you quickly answer customer queries, and multichannel support allows for in-store pickups of online orders.

Look for features like order tracking, CRM integration, loyalty card management, and automated refunds to improve your customer experience.

Budget

Ideally, you want the software to help you save money, not strain your finances.



Furthermore, many accounting applications offer free trials and demos, so you can test them and see if they’re worth the money.

Integrations

Make a list of all essential business applications you currently use. Then, look for sales accounting software with pre-built integrations for these systems.

If the software doesn’t integrate with your existing apps, check whether it offers open APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). An API acts as a messenger between different software, defining how they exchange data and what functions they perform.

Security

Robust security is a must for any accounting software because it stores sensitive financial data. Ensure the application encrypts data both at rest (stored on servers) and in transit (when transmitted between your systems) so as not to risk your business confidentiality.

Access controls are essential if you have employees or collaborate with an accountant. You can set role or user-level permissions so that only authorized users can access specific data.

Other security features to look for are two-factor authentication, regular data backups, and compliance with industry-recognized standards like PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) for credit card processing or SOC 2 (Service Organization Controls).

Provider

Ultimately, the security and performance of accounting software depend on the provider’s commitment and trustworthiness.

Picture this: you’re in the peak holiday season and encounter a critical bug. Transactions aren’t processing, and frustrated customers are waiting. A reliable software provider will have a competent support team to quickly resolve the issue.

Furthermore, a good provider is more likely to keep up with software updates to reduce the likelihood of bugs in the first place.

DYOR (Do Your Own Research) on the provider’s background – look for any past controversies or data breaches.

You also want the provider to have experience. As a rule of thumb, you’ll be safer with established providers like Freshbooks, who have been in the industry for decades, than with companies that emerged last year.

Scalability

When you own a single store, you can suffice with a cash register and manual transaction records. But as your business grows, you’ll need better data management, security, and inventory tracking. Perhaps, you’ll also benefit from task automation and integrations with other apps.

The point is that your accounting solution should grow with your business, so ensure it’s scalable.

Check for pricing plan limitations – often, you must pay extra for additional users or data storage. Compatibility with other apps and collaboration features also add to the scalability.

Final Thoughts

Whether you run a brick-and-mortar or ecommerce store, sales accounting software can help keep track of your finances. Apps like Freshbooks automate tedious tasks, ensure compliance with local regulations, and improve your customer experience.

Most importantly, you should find a solution that suits your unique needs and grows with your business. If possible, make use of free trials and demos to see the software in action before you commit.

