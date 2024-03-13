Full Zoho Books Review – What Are Its Disadvantages in 2024?

Zoho Books Pros and Cons

Before delving further into the details of Zoho’s bookkeeping software, we’ve compiled a list of its pros and cons.

Automated bank reconciliation

Robust desktop app

Extensive project tracking tools (like tracking tags)

Highly customizable reporting tools

Very tailored experience (like customizable invoices)

Demo version and free trial

Automations may be too complex for smaller businesses

Advanced features only available in higher-tier plans

Low user limit (15 users)

What Is Zoho Books?

Zoho Books is a cloud-based accounting software that simplifies project management, invoicing, and inventory. It’s an excellent option for medium-to-large-sized businesses looking for an affordable accounting solution.

The Zoho spreadsheet has several benefits over traditional accounting, like less wasted time, reduced risk of errors, and peace of mind. It also provides an overview of your company’s financial health and alerts you about potential issues (like a negative cash flow).

The Zoho accounting software is part of the Zoho software suite, which includes over 55 software tools. The company launched in 2000 and quickly stood out as a popular office suite for businesses to keep track of their finances.

A significant advantage of Zoho Books over its competition is its integration capabilities with other Zoho tools like Zoho CRM, Mail, People, and Desk. This creates a unified cloud platform that manages most aspects of your business instead of needing multiple tools.

Currently, Zoho Books is among the most popular online accounting software, often integrated into e-commerce platforms like Magento. In fact, it’s our top pick in our guide to the best accounting software.

Is Zoho Books Trustworthy?

Zoho Books has been around for over two decades, and has won several awards for its user experience and overall performance:

Expert's Choice Award 2019 by FinancesOnline

SupremeSoftware Award 2019 by FinancesOnline

User Experience Award 2019 by FinancesOnline

User Experience Award 2019 by FinancesOnline Leader Winter 2020 by G2 Crowd

Its website showcases several success stories of businesses that have benefitted from Zoho Books’ accounting services. They reflect the tool’s business-centric and quality-oriented approach. Most users on review sites also agree with this.

Zoho Books has 18 certifications that testify to its stance on information security, privacy, quality standards, and overall trustworthiness. The software also complies with GDPR and CCPA.

Our research also shows that Zoho has no hidden fees, fine print, or dubious clauses to surprise you later.

Zoho Books Key Features

During our tests, we used all the Zoho Books features and put them through a trial by fire. Below, we’ll summarize the key features, what we liked and disliked, and the best use cases.

Payroll and Invoicing

Zoho Books offers the basic invoicing features that most accounting software has, like customer name, invoice number, and order number. However, it also has advanced options like terms & conditions and payment gateway configurations.

You can customize the invoices to create a format that fits your business. For instance, we liked how you can specify shipping charges when selling physical goods.

One feature that impressed us was ‘Custom Buttons’ (created via the in-built script creator). These are useful for automating specific actions on the transaction page, like sending an invoice to a customer’s email address once created.

Inventory Management

Zoho Book’s Inventory Management feature tracks your products and assets across several categories (like price, opening stock, and stock on hand). This helps you see how much of each product you need, when to restock, and associated costs (with custom price lists).

You can adjust the information related to any product, such as modifying the quantity and price, assigning a reference number, and even providing a reason for the adjustment.

This allows you to track your inventory in greater detail and automate an otherwise tedious process, freeing up your time for more pressing concerns.

Zoho Books integrates with a multitude of third-party tools like Zapier, Google Workspace, Slack, and various Zoho-specific apps.

Third-party integrations expand the software’s capabilities with features like in-app bookmarks for invoices, automated notifications in Slack, or automations between Zoho Books and other apps via Zapier (like automatic client creation).

Besides these main integrations, Zoho Books has a Marketplace where you can browse through 60+ Zoho-specific integrations, such as marketing, customer service, analytics, and finance.

Combined with the over 500+ apps in Zapier (like Stripe, PayPal, Paygate, and Dropbox), which add new functionalities, you can integrate Zoho Books with almost 600 third-party tools. These are useful if your business expands to other industries and you need additional assistance and analysis metrics.

Automations

Zoho Books can automate actions based on predefined rules, letting you create email alerts and webhooks (automated notifications) or custom functions.

For instance, you can automate a webhook that triggers when someone creates an expense-type record for the ‘Advertising and Marketing’ category in Zoho Books. This keeps you appraised of the company’s expenses at all times.

The problem is that creating a custom function is a complex process involving script functions. Users unfamiliar with ‘if’ conditional rules or automated scripts may struggle to create a working function.

Fortunately, Zoho Books has a community section where users share their custom functions with step-by-step instructions on how to set them up.

Reporting and Analytics

Zoho Books provides over 70 general reports (like inventory summary, payments received, and refund history).

You can also easily create custom reports (unlimited with the Ultimate plan) by editing general reports or creating reports from scratch.

For instance, you can modify a typical ‘Inventory Summary’ to only show items with a quantity greater than zero and a package weight less than a specific value. Or a specialized ‘Expenses by Customer’ report that only shows reimbursed payments per quarter.

You can use these to assess every aspect of your business, from sales to income, credit notes, and timesheets. This lets you create financial strategies, foresee periods of instability, and oversee your growth with in-depth analytics.

Time Tracking

Zoho Books’ Time Tracking feature lets you optimize your workflow by tracking the time spent working on your projects. This is useful when employing someone who works on an hourly basis, as it allows you to track the project’s cost.

Our tests showed that you can only track one task or one project at a time, not multiple tasks or projects simultaneously.

Therefore, we found that sometimes, it’s more practical to log a custom time spent working on a project instead of using the in-app tracker.

Although you have to track the time separately, it allows you to track (and record) as many simultaneous tasks as necessary (if you’re working as a team).

Customer & Vendor Portal

Zoho Books lets you create a customer portal for every client. There’s no need to go back and forth, emailing vendors quotes, invoices, or payment confirmations.

The portals are unified spaces where you can work with your customers and vendors to deal with these matters, streamlining all your processes.

Other cloud accounting software solutions like QuickBooks don’t have a customer portal, making Zoho Books a better option for medium-to-large companies.

Through the portal, you can request reviews, discuss work comments in real time, or submit your time entries for approval. You’ll also see all income earned from that client and statements for their transactions. This helps you organize your finances better and improves your analytics.

We also liked that you can enable or disable permissions for your customers. For instance, you can allow them to leave reviews and provide feedback but not view sales orders or projects.

Zoho Books Pricing – Is It a Valuable Purchase?

Pricing is a big factor when choosing an online accounting software solution. In this section, we’ll help you decide if Zoho Books gives you the features you need at a price you can afford.

Zoho’s prices tend to be more affordable than other accounting software solutions in terms of the features offered.

Free Trial

Zoho Books offers a 14-day free trial with access to all features in the Premium plan (like validation rules, budgeting, vendor portal, and custom buttons).

Unlike QuickBooks, Zoho Books requires no credit card to sign up for the free trial. You’ll also be eligible for discounts when moving to a paid plan, unlike QuickBooks, which doesn’t offer this perk.

Free Plan

Zoho Books is a rare provider in the online accounting space due to its forever-free plan for businesses with an income below $50,000/year. Although limited to one user/account and up to 1,000 invoices/year, the Zoho Books Free plan remains an attractive choice for start-ups and freelancers.

Small-scale businesses and freelancers will find Zoho’s Free plan a good starting point. It offers a reliable range of features and makes transitioning to a paid plan easy.

Wave is the only other online accounting software offering a free plan, although its free plan offers far fewer functionalities. For instance, Wave doesn’t offer bank reconciliation or integrations with third-party apps.

Standard Plan

At $20/month or $15/month billed yearly, Zoho Books’ Standard plan includes everything in the Free plan plus other features, like transaction locking, ten custom reports, and reporting tags.

It also allows up to three users, while QuickBooks’ SimpleStart plan costs $18/month and only allows one user. QuickBooks also has no free plan and offers fewer payment gateway options (four) than Zoho Books (nine).

The Standard plan is geared toward businesses looking to grow their operations. For instance, you now get 5,000 invoices/year, which is ideal for growing your customer base. Combined with recurring expenses, you’ll streamline much of your business during its growth phase.

Professional Plan

Costing $50/month or $40/month billed yearly, the Professional plan allows five users/account plus advanced features like bills, multi-currency contracts, 25 custom reports, and sales orders.

The Professional plan is great for established businesses.

With this plan, established businesses can improve operational efficiency, reduce time waste, and streamline their procedures.

You now have stock tracking, which helps you replenish the stock when it’s nearing exhaustion. This improves business continuity.

Zoho Books’ Professional plan stands out from the competition through more advanced features at a lower price point. For instance, QuickBooks Essentials ($55/month) doesn’t have features like sales approval, vendor credits, a client portal, or stock tracking.

Zoho Books’ Professional plan has 21 more advanced features than QuickBooks Essentials, making it far better value than QuickBooks ($40/month vs $55/month).

Premium Plan

The Premium plan costs $70/month or $60/month billed yearly and allows ten users/account. Aside from the features in the Professional plan, you also get things like record locking, related lists, WebTaps, and validation rules.

The vendor portal also offers a unified platform to oversee all your vendors and track transactions and product stocks, improving overall efficiency and streamlining operations.

For instance, the 50 custom reports allow you to track multiple business parameters and effectively manage financial operations.

The Premium plan caters to medium-to-large-sized businesses that need extra control over their finances. With validation rules, you can start automating financial records, for instance.

QuickBooks’ equivalent plan (Plus) costs $90 non-discounted. So, it’s more expensive but doesn’t offer any additional features to justify the price.

Elite Plan

Costing $150/month or $120/month billed yearly, Zoho Books’ Elite plan offers more in-depth inventory features like warehouse management, batch tracking, and integrated Shopify stores (up to two).

This plan targets large-scale companies that may have expanded to multiple locations and are collaborating with several vendors. For example, warehouse management, batch tracking, and serial number tracking can significantly streamline commercial operations across your franchises.

The QuickBooks alternative is the Advanced Plan at $200/month (non-discounted). However, it lacks all the advanced inventory features mentioned above. It also has no vendor portal, custom domain, or custom functions.

Ultimate Plan

Zoho Books’ Ultimate plan costs $275/month or $240/month billed yearly. It delivers everything from the Elite plan, plus things like 25 custom modules, customizable reports, and collaborative reports.

The Ultimate plan mostly innovates through advanced analytics for a more granular view of your business’s financial performance. For instance, real-time reports and dashboards give you a zero-delay view of your finances, a great benefit for large-scale businesses.

You can analyze the impact of recent socioeconomic changes on your products/services. Or closely assess the performance of the holiday season or marketing campaigns.

Neither QuickBooks nor Freshbooks has an equivalent plan.

Cancelation & Refunds

Zoho Books has one of the most extensive cancelation and refund policies we’ve seen in the online accounting industry:

Monthly subscription: Full refund for 30 days

Yearly subscription: Full refund for 45 days

Automatic renewal of a monthly subscription: Cancelation for up to 5 days

Automatic renewal of a yearly subscription: Cancelation for up to 15 days

Remainder of a yearly subscription: Pro-rata refund if features initially included in the plan break down or are removed/discontinued

Remainder of a yearly subscription: Pro-rata refund if features initially included in the plan break down or are removed/discontinued Partial downgrade of an annual subscription: Extension of the lower-paid plan(s)

Comparatively, FreshBooks, Xero, and Wave offer a 30-day refund on all plans, while QuickBooks offers a generous 60-day refund on its monthly and yearly plans.

However, we didn’t find any information about QuickBooks’ mid-subscription downgrading, pro-rated refunds, or partial downgrades.

Zoho Books Interface and Ease of Use

Zoho Books emphasizes ease of use and user-friendliness across the board.

The main dashboard shows an overview of total income, expenses, cash flow, tracked projects, and bank and credit card details.

Everything you need to manage your business is on the left-hand side menu, from sales and time tracking features to reports, purchases, and banking reconciliation options.

To set up inventory stock, issue invoices, or record expenses, select the appropriate options from the left-hand side. The dropdown options are intuitive to use and straightforward.

Device Compatibility & Usability

You can use Zoho Books on:

The Web App

Desktop (Windows 10 ver. 18362.0 or later) and macOS (11.0 and later)

Android (7.0 and later)

Android (7.0 and later) iOS (14.0 or later)

We tested the mobile (Android) and desktop (Windows 10) apps, which both performed smoothly.

There are slight delays when opening new windows on the desktop app. That’s because it opens some features in another window, which takes longer to load than opening them in the same window.

The desktop app also has fewer settings than the web app. For instance, you can’t define automations, customize webhooks, or define a vendor portal. However, you have access to the same number of reports.

Unfortunately, the mobile app has far fewer settings than the desktop version. The basics are there – you can create invoices, define customers, record payments received, track your time, and more.

The mobile app is great for checking general analytics and controlling surface-level settings like currency, invoice prefixes, and expense categories.

However, you get approximately 83% fewer reports (12 compared to 70). There are no automations, organization branding options, accounting settings, or customer or vendor portals.

Zoho Books vs Top Accounting Software

We want our Zoho accounting review to be as relevant and objective as possible, so we compared Zoho Books with other popular accounting software and compiled a handy reference table.

Best Accounting Software Best For Starting Price (/month) Free Trial Standout Features Zoho Books Versatile accounting $15.00 14 days Customer & vendor portal

Warehouse management

Shipment tracking

WebTaps QuickBooks Unlimited invoicing $18.00 30 days Work with independent contractors

Easy bank integration Freshbooks Estimates & proposals $12.66 30 days Pre-populated account charts

Online remittance NetSuite Excellent automations Unpublished No Workflow automation

CRM & ERP integrations

We found that Zoho Books is the most versatile accounting solution for small, medium, and large-scale businesses. It offers basic features like invoicing and time tracking and advanced options like customer portal, vendor credits, and transaction number series.

The service also has a good cost-to-feature proposition, with a starting price of $15/month and a permanent free plan for businesses that make less than $50,000/year.

If you’d like to learn more about the other options, you can read our guide to the best accounting software.

Zoho Books Reviews – What Are Past and Current Users Saying?

When researching accounting software solutions, user reviews are key metrics. So, we looked at what past and current Zoho Books clients say for a more objective evaluation of its services.

Users like Zoho Books’ versatile services and its unified platform for all accounting needs. This element of controlling everything from one platform instead of many is a common theme.

Zoho Books has a rating of 4.5/5 stars on G2, and most people praise its user-friendly interface, extensive integrations, professional customer service, and versatility of its features.

A common drawback users mention is the steep learning curve, especially for automations and customization options.

Many of the Zoho Books reviews on G2 are incentivized, though (the reviewer receives a gift card for leaving a review), which may have swayed some of the opinions.

Overall, most Zoho Books users feel satisfied with the quality of the accounting services they receive. They praise the tool for its all-in-one accounting solutions, ease of use, and integrations.

Why You Can Trust Our Zoho Books Review

For this Zoho Books review, we tested the tool’s web, Android, and desktop apps, experimenting with the basic and advanced features. For instance, we used its Time Tracking feature to oversee an unfinished team project.

We had no issues when testing Zoho Books. However, it took some time to familiarize ourselves with the many customization options and automations which have a fairly high learning curve. The setup procedures were also fairly difficult.

We supported our experience with that of other users, looking for commonalities and pain points.

We also looked across multiple review sites like Trustpilot, Trustradius, and G2 to get a feel for the community pulse around Zoho Books.

We’ve reviewed other accounting software, so we know what these platforms should offer, the expected service quality, and common pain points.

Beginner’s Guide to Zoho Books: How to Use It

Zoho Books is easy to start with but harder to master. Thankfully, its intuitive interface helps with that.

Let us walk you through the initial steps of using Zoho Books.

1. Create an Account

First, create an account on Zoho Books’ website and select ‘Start My Free 14-Day Trial.’

On the sign-up page, enter your company and personal details.

After you fill in these details and create your account, you’ll receive an email with a confirmation link. Then, sign into your account using the email address and password you entered on the sign-up page.

2. Set Up Your Organization Profile

After accessing your account, select the gear icon in the top-right corner (to the left of your profile picture) to access the settings.

On the ‘Settings’ page, select ‘Profile’ under the ‘Organization’ heading to customize your organization’s profile.

Alt text: You can see the ‘Profile’ option highlighted in the Zoho Books settings

Then, fill in your company details (profile picture, industry, and location) alongside general information like currency used, time zone, and company ID.

You’re now ready to harness the power of Zoho Books accounting.

3. Upgrade Your Plan (When Ready)

After taking advantage of the 14-day free plan, you may decide it’s the right fit.

To subscribe to a paid plan, select ‘Subscribe’ at the top of your Zoho Books account page and click ‘Upgrade Plan’ to choose the plan you want.

We should mention that the features you get during the free trial correspond to the Premium plan. So, if you subscribe to the Standard or Professional plans, you’ll have fewer features than during the free trial.

4. Add New Customers

To add a new customer, select ‘Sales’ and then ‘Customers’ on the left-hand side of the dashboard.

Then, select ‘Add’ in the top-right corner. On the next page, you’ll see all the necessary details to fill in.

After you fill in all the customer’s details, select ‘Save’ at the bottom of the page to add the customer to your Zoho Books database.

5. Add New Invoices

You can add new invoices by navigating to ‘Sales’ → ‘Invoices’ on the left-hand side of the dashboard.

Select ‘New’ in the top-right corner to add a new invoice.

On the invoice page, select a customer and input the invoice number and date.

Then, enter the rest of the information as needed (like item details, quantity, price, and tax) and save the invoice by selecting ‘Save as Draft’ or ‘Save and Send’ to automatically email the invoice to the customer.

6. Add a New Expense

To add a new expense, select ‘Purchases’ → ‘Expenses’ from the left-hand side of the dashboard. Then, click ‘New’.

Fill in the mandatory details and any relevant optional ones. You then need to create a new vendor entry: select ‘Vendor’ and click ‘New vendor.’

Once you finish, click ‘Save’ at the bottom of the page to save the expense entry.

Zoho Books Verdict – Is It Right For Your Business?

Zoho Books is an excellent cloud-based accounting software with a versatile and competitively priced range of features (like recurring bills, warehouse management, and Zapier integrations), an intuitive interface, and great customer service.

You can also integrate Zoho Books with over 60+ Zoho-specific and 500+ third-party apps through Zapier, significantly expanding the tool’s functionality.

Despite the desktop and mobile versions offering limited functionality, Zoho Books’ web platform is responsive and straightforward.

This makes Zoho Books a worthwhile accounting software solution for any company looking to streamline its accounting processes and optimize its financial health.

