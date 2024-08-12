Countries
Close
chinese 中文 english English japanese 日本語 korean 한국어 vietnam Tiếng Việt portuguese Português (PT/BR)
Home 比特币新地址增长显现散户买家新兴兴趣
加密货币新闻

比特币新地址增长显现散户买家新兴兴趣

esther
Updated:
免责声明
免责声明
在我们的内容中，我们偶尔会包含联盟推广连结。如果你点击这些连结，我们可能会获得佣金，但这不会对你产生任何额外费用。你使用本网站即表示你接受我们的条款和条件以及我们的隐私政策。

The Tech Report - 中文 为何信任Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report是互联网上最资深的硬件、新闻和科技评测网站之一。我们撰写有用的技术指南、公正的产品评测，并报道最新的科技和加密货币新闻。我们保持编辑独立性，并认为内容质量和事实准确性是不可妥协的。

补充信息
Close icon

我们编辑团队的专业知识涵盖了对我们的使命至关重要的多种背景，包括网络安全、金融与金融科技、在线隐私和硬件。 我们真正专注于提供用户价值，这是我们编辑标准的核心。

分析平台 IntoTheBlock 透露，比特币每日新增地址数量增加，暗示散户加密投资者正在回归市场

IntoTheBlock 指出，自 2023 年 11 月以来，比特币每日新增地址数量持续下降，表明市场参与者减少。

然而，最新观察显示趋势出现逐步转变，新地址数量近期有所增加。

IntoTheBlock 揭示散户投资者的新兴趣

Glassnode 数据显示，2024 年 6 月 7 日，新比特币地址数量降至 203,536 的低点。然而，8 月份新比特币地址数量有所增加，徘徊在 286,000 和 337,000 之间

IntoTheBlock 指出，这一增加可能会导致市场更加平衡，为比特币的下一阶段增长奠定更强的基础

🚀 寻找下一个100倍加密货币？
查看我们精选的加密货币预售，获取高回报

值得注意的是，比特币在 8 月初经历了一次显著的价格下跌，8 月 5 日跌至 $49,221 的低点。然而，价格已经从低迷中恢复，目前接近 $61,000 的门槛

分析师发现死亡交叉形态，暗示比特币可能迎来大涨

在近期的复苏过程中，ITC Crypto 创始人 Benjamin Cowen 在 X 上发布消息，透露加密市场可能形成死亡交叉形态

为了清楚说明，死亡交叉是指 50 日简单移动平均线 (SMA) 下降穿越 200 日 SMA 的形态

Cowen 指出，比特币的 2023 年涨势是在形成死亡交叉后开始的。同样，在 2022 年，比特币在形成死亡交叉后曾短暂上涨，但随后出现下跌

根据 Cowen 的说法，涨势只有在比特币突破其 50 日 SMA 的 $62,000 并将其转为支撑位时才能持续。然而，如果 $62,000 的支撑位未能守住，比特币的价格将会缓慢下跌，直到通胀率降低。

虽然这看起来较为看跌，但网络经济学家 Timothy Peterson 表示，比特币的死亡交叉并非那么致命。他指出，自 2015 年以来，死亡交叉仅出现过八次。Peterson 还表示，在一些情况下，比特币在死亡交叉后 60 天内上涨了 62%

比特币今天的表现如何？

比特币在 8 月 7 日形成了看涨吞没形态，此前在 7 月 29 日至 8 月 5 日期间进入下行趋势，在日线图上形成了更低的低点

这一看涨形态使比特币突破了 $60,350 的支撑位，目前正在接近 $62,000 的阻力位，若突破该阻力位，可能会进一步推动价格上涨。

然而，技术指标显示未来几天可能会出现看跌走势。50 日简单移动平均线 (SMA) 正在下降，并即将与 200 日 SMA 形成死亡交叉。

如果形成死亡交叉，比特币可能会回撤至 $60,350 的支撑位。相对强弱指数 (RSI) 指标确认了这一看跌情绪，已从中性区域降至 47.23。

尽管比特币显示出改善的迹象，但投资者情绪仍然中性。因此，比特币在未来几天可能会下跌，然后再继续上涨。

Tech Report- 编辑流程我们的编辑流程

Tech Report的 编辑政策 着重于提供对读者有实际价值的有用、准确的内容。我们只与具有特定领域知识的经验丰富的作者合作，包括技术最新发展、在线隐私、加密货币、软件等方面。我们的编辑政策确保每个主题都经过我们内部编辑的研究和策划。我们保持严格的新闻标准，每篇文章都是100%由真正的作者撰写的。 .
将 Tech Report 添加到您的谷歌新闻订阅源

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Esther

Esther

Esther作为自由撰稿人已经有一段时间，撰写的文章数已百计，涉及的范畴众多。

她拥有国际新闻学学士学位，毕业后从事相关职业，从财经、时事新闻、体育、娱乐等领域均有触及。Esther更曾在中国内地、澳洲的中文报纸中担任过财经编辑，对于报道经济类领域新闻有相关经验，同时亦了解多国的经济发展趋势。

随着时间过去，Esther更跟紧时代的变化，从当初的经济发展，到现今流行的加密货币市场均有所研究，绝对能为你提供相关信息和专业意见。除此之外，Esther的新闻触角明锐，总能走在前方，为大家带来不同国家有关经济的信息来源。

曾在中国内地、香港、澳洲等地担任过记者的Esther，对于不同地方的经济领域均有独到的心得和意见，总是能以快捷作出报道，报道的内容从当地的经济发展，到元宇宙、NFT、加密市场、加密货币等均有接触，是投资者的好帮手。想了解更多经济新闻，绝对要看看她所撰写的文章和内容，绝对能为你打开前往经济世界的大门。

Most Popular News

1 香港加密货币ETF面临结构性障碍：发展困境与前景分析
2 市场回暖信心恢复：比特币重返六万大关，以太币回升至2600
3 比特币新地址增长显现散户买家新兴兴趣
4 美国现货比特币ETF录得1.92亿美元流入　ETH ETF则出现净亏损
5 2024年8月比特币的显着回升与市场的未来展望

Latest News

加密货币新闻

香港加密货币ETF面临结构性障碍：发展困境与前景分析

mark
加密货币新闻

市场回暖信心恢复：比特币重返六万大关，以太币回升至2600

mark

在经历了上周的市场恐慌之后，加密货币市场和股市逐渐恢复平稳。投资者的情绪得以平复，美股三大指数在上周五（8月9日）小幅收高，几乎完全收复了之前的跌幅。同时比特币重新站上了六万美元的关口，以太币也回升至2600美元附近。 投资者恐慌情绪的消退与市场回暖 上周市场一度陷入恐慌，投资者情绪极度紧张。然而，随着美国劳工部公布的新数据，投资者的担忧开始逐渐消退。 数据显示，截至8月3日当周，美国初次申请失业救济金的人数降至233,000人。这一数据表明，就业市场的状况并没有市场之前预期的那么糟糕，之前的数据很可能只是受到恶劣天气的短暂影响。投资者对劳动力市场崩溃的担忧因此得以缓解。 与此同时芝加哥商品交易所（CME）的FedWatch数据显示，市场对美联储在9月降息的预期也有所调整。此前，由于担心经济下行，市场普遍预期美联储将不得不大幅降息以刺激经济。 然而随着通胀压力的缓解，市场对降息的预期有所放缓。数据显示，投资者预期9月降息一次和两次的可能性各占一半，而此前预期降息两次的概率曾高达七成。此外，年底前的降息预期也从五次降至四次。这些变化表明，投资者对经济前景的信心有所恢复。 在这种背景下，美股三大指数在上周五收高，几乎完全收复了之前的跌幅。投资者正在等待下周三公布的关键消费者物价指数（CPI）数据。市场普遍预期，美国通胀正在放缓，这将为美联储在9月开始降息提供足够的信心。 比特币重返六万大关，ETF市场流动显现 在加密货币市场方面，比特币在上周一度跌破五万美元大关，给投资者带来了一定的压力。然而，随着市场逐渐企稳，比特币价格重新站上了六万美元的关口。摩根大通的分析师此前曾指出，比特币的平均生产成本约为49,000美元，价格一旦低于此水平，将给矿工带来压力，并可能进一步影响比特币的市场价格。幸运的是，比特币已经成功脱离这一危险区间，重新走高。 此，比特币期货市场的溢价较高，这显示出期货投资者对未来市场的信心。再加上FTX为债权人提供的现金索赔可能将进一步提振市场需求，这些因素都为比特币的价格提供了支持。然而，分析师提醒，投资者仍需对后市保持谨慎。 尽管比特币价格回升，但根据SoSoValue的数据，比特币现货ETF在昨日仍然出现了8,973万美元的净流出，其中灰度GBTC流出7,700万美元，富达的FBTC流出1,985万美元，Bitwise的BITB流出1,814万美元。这表明，尽管市场有所回暖，投资者对比特币的信心尚未完全恢复。 以太币回升至2600美元，市场压力依然存在 以太币同样在上周的市场波动中受到了较大的影响。由于Jump Trading的清算，以太币的走势相对疲软，累计一周跌幅仍达12%。目前，以太币的价格虽已回升至2600美元附近，但仍未能站上2800美元的关键阻力位。 根据SoSoValue数据，以太坊现货ETF昨日净流出1,571万美元，主要来自灰度ETHE的4,168万美元净流出，尽管其他基金有少量流入，但不足以抵消这一流出量。这显示出，尽管以太币价格有所回升，市场压力依然存在，投资者情绪仍较为谨慎。 结论：市场回暖，但投资者需保持谨慎 随着投资者情绪的逐渐平复，股市和加密货币市场都呈现出一定的回暖迹象。比特币重新站上六万美元关口，以太币也回升至2600美元。然而，ETF市场的资金流出显示出，投资者对市场的信心尚未完全恢复，未来市场仍存在一定的不确定性。投资者在享受市场回暖带来的机会时，也需保持谨慎，关注即将公布的经济数据以及全球市场的动态变化。

加密货币新闻

美国现货比特币ETF录得1.92亿美元流入　ETH ETF则出现净亏损

esther

随着整体加密市场复苏，美国现货比特币ETF录得了更高的流入量，周四净流入达1.92亿美元。 其中，BlackRock的IBIT ETF主导了流入，约为1.576亿美元，而Grayscale的GBTC ETF则出现了中等规模的净流出。尽管比特币ETF获得了增长，但美国现货以太坊ETF在8月8日出现了287万美元的流出。 与此同时，比特币和以太坊自8月5日以来从多月低点略有回升，目前分别交易在60,300美元和3,600美元左右。 现货比特币ETF单日净流入1.92亿美元 根据SoSovalue的数据，美国现货比特币ETF在8月8日（星期四）累计净流入1.9256亿美元。这一大规模流入发生在整体加密市场经历剧烈下滑后显现复苏迹象之际。 当天，共有11只比特币ETF中的五只录得显著净流入，其中BlackRock的IBIT表现最佳，流入约为1.576亿美元。 WisdomTree的BTCW表现也非常出色，紧随IBIT之后，流入1.1852亿美元，创下自推出以来的最大流入量。BTCW的周四净流入相比周三的1050万美元（其之前的最高记录）增长了十倍。 此外，Fidelity的基金FBTC紧随其后，总流入额为6525万美元，而Ark Invest和21Shares的ARKB则累计流入3279万美元。VanEck的HODL也录得正向流入，流入金额为338万美元。 相对而言，Grayscale的GBTC则成为当天流出最多的基金，流出金额为1.8294亿美元。因此，GBTC的净流出将ETF整体资产流入削减至当天的1.9256亿美元。 现货比特币ETF的累计交易量在周四达到20亿美元，而前一天为17.9亿美元。截至8月8日，美国现货比特币ETF累计净流入为174.3亿美元。 现货以太坊ETF继续亏损，以太坊表现逊色于比特币 在8月8日，美国现货以太坊ETF录得几乎相等的流入和流出。ETH ETF的净流出为287万美元，总流出为278万美元。 其中，Grayscale的ETHE流出最多，达到1980万美元，而Fidelity的FETH则录得258万美元的净流出。 反之，BlackRock的ETHA基金获得了最大净流入，为1174万美元，Grayscale的小型以太坊信托紧随其后，流入金额为500万美元。 此外，周四以太坊ETF的交易量为3.3849亿美元，自推出以来总流出额为3.9023亿美元。 与此同时，比特币和以太坊在经历了近期市场低迷后略有回升。投资者情绪有所改善，恐惧与贪婪指数为56/100，表示中性，此前8月5日为极度恐惧。 整体加密市场在过去一天内上涨超过5%，总市值达到2.12万亿美元。比特币当前交易价格为60,693美元，较前一天上涨5.9%。以太坊价格目前徘徊在2,639美元，过去一天上涨7.97%，其市值为3,174.6亿美元。

加密货币新闻

2024年8月比特币的显着回升与市场的未来展望

mark
新闻

市场准备迎接特朗普加密货币新爆料　行业将如何反应？

esther
加密货币新闻

数字资产投资者乐观情绪回归：加密货币市场的强劲反弹

mark
加密货币新闻

着名金融作家揭示比特币为何无法有效对冲市场崩盘

mark

规定和高风险投资警告：交易外汇、差价合约（CFD）和加密货币具有高度的投机性，存在一定风险，可能不适合所有投资者。你可能会失去部分或全部投资的资本，因此你不应该用不能承受损失的资本进行投机。本网站上的内容不应视为投资建议。投资具有投机性。投资时您的资本存在风险。请注意，我们确实会收取广告费，用于引导用户开立与经纪商/广告商的帐户和/或将流量引导至广告商网站。

该网站上的加密货币促销活动不符合英国金融促销制度，并不面向英国消费者。

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.