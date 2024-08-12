比特币新地址增长显现散户买家新兴兴趣

为何信任Tech Report Tech Report是互联网上最资深的硬件、新闻和科技评测网站之一。我们撰写有用的技术指南、公正的产品评测，并报道最新的科技和加密货币新闻。我们保持编辑独立性，并认为内容质量和事实准确性是不可妥协的。 补充信息 我们编辑团队的专业知识涵盖了对我们的使命至关重要的多种背景，包括网络安全、金融与金融科技、在线隐私和硬件。 我们真正专注于提供用户价值，这是我们编辑标准的核心。

，暗示散户加密投资者正在回归市场。 分析平台 IntoTheBlock 透露， 比特币 每日新增地址数量增加

Bitcoin's New Addresses Show Renewed Interest Since November 2023, The number of daily new addresses has trended downward, a bearish signal indicating fewer new participants, particularly on the retail side. However, the trend seems to be shifting, with the number of new… pic.twitter.com/EpAjaqpcZG — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) August 8, 2024

IntoTheBlock 指出，自 2023 年 11 月以来，比特币每日新增地址数量持续下降，表明市场参与者减少。

然而，最新观察显示趋势出现逐步转变，新地址数量近期有所增加。

IntoTheBlock 揭示散户投资者的新兴趣

Glassnode 数据显示，2024 年 6 月 7 日，新比特币地址数量降至 203,536 的低点。然而，8 月份新比特币地址数量有所增加，徘徊在 286,000 和 337,000 之间。

IntoTheBlock 指出，这一增加可能会导致市场更加平衡，为比特币的下一阶段增长奠定更强的基础。

值得注意的是，比特币在 8 月初经历了一次显著的价格下跌，8 月 5 日跌至 $49,221 的低点。然而，价格已经从低迷中恢复，目前接近 $61,000 的门槛。

分析师发现死亡交叉形态，暗示比特币可能迎来大涨

在近期的复苏过程中，ITC Crypto 创始人 Benjamin Cowen 在 X 上发布消息，透露加密市场可能形成死亡交叉形态。

On Monday on my YouTube channel I mentioned that we would likely see a #BTC rally into its death cross. You can see that rally has now arrived. So perhaps some context is needed – What happened during prior death crosses? Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/pDbfYTseYs — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) August 8, 2024

为了清楚说明，死亡交叉是指 50 日简单移动平均线 (SMA) 下降穿越 200 日 SMA 的形态。

Cowen 指出，比特币的 2023 年涨势是在形成死亡交叉后开始的。同样，在 2022 年，比特币在形成死亡交叉后曾短暂上涨，但随后出现下跌。

根据 Cowen 的说法，涨势只有在比特币突破其 50 日 SMA 的 $62,000 并将其转为支撑位时才能持续。然而，如果 $62,000 的支撑位未能守住，比特币的价格将会缓慢下跌，直到通胀率降低。

虽然这看起来较为看跌，但网络经济学家 Timothy Peterson 表示，比特币的死亡交叉并非那么致命。他指出，自 2015 年以来，死亡交叉仅出现过八次。Peterson 还表示，在一些情况下，比特币在死亡交叉后 60 天内上涨了 62%。

#Bitcoin 'death cross' not so deadly.

Bitcoin faces an imminent "Death Cross" where the 50-day average crosses below the 200-day average.

This has happened only 8 times since 2015.

What happens next?

60 days later, Bitcoin was up 62% of the time. The median return was +18%. pic.twitter.com/EdTz5n5C8L — Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredvalue) August 7, 2024

比特币今天的表现如何？

比特币在 8 月 7 日形成了看涨吞没形态，此前在 7 月 29 日至 8 月 5 日期间进入下行趋势，在日线图上形成了更低的低点。

这一看涨形态使比特币突破了 $60,350 的支撑位，目前正在接近 $62,000 的阻力位，若突破该阻力位，可能会进一步推动价格上涨。

然而，技术指标显示未来几天可能会出现看跌走势。50 日简单移动平均线 (SMA) 正在下降，并即将与 200 日 SMA 形成死亡交叉。

如果形成死亡交叉，比特币可能会回撤至 $60,350 的支撑位。相对强弱指数 (RSI) 指标确认了这一看跌情绪，已从中性区域降至 47.23。

尽管比特币显示出改善的迹象，但投资者情绪仍然中性。因此，比特币在未来几天可能会下跌，然后再继续上涨。