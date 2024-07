香港立法会议员吴杰庄推动将比特币纳入国家金融储备

香港立法会议员吴杰庄表示,比特币值得作为国家储备资产考虑。

在X上的一篇帖子中,吴杰庄透露计划与各方合作,探讨将比特币纳入香港金融储备的可能性。

Former U.S. President Trump recently gave a speech at the U.S. Bitcoin Summit, sharing his views on Bitcoin. Bitcoin and Web3 have already gained the attention and development of countries around the world, and Hong Kong is also actively becoming a hub to promote technological… pic.twitter.com/e1UFCb6g1q

— Johnny Ng 吴杰庄 (@Johnny_nkc) July 28, 2024