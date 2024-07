奥运会官方倒计时开始　$MGMES十天内筹集$267,000

$ETH 的价格显示出从 7 月 24 日的暴跌中恢复的迹象,那天 SEC 批准了 $ETH ETF,导致其价格暴跌了约 9.23%(从 $3,400 降至 $3,100)。

然而,尽管 $ETH 的价格下跌,其 ETF 总体资金却超过了 $10 亿,这突显了 $ETH ETF 的看涨前景——尽管仍落后于 $BTC ETF。

DAY ONE in the books for Eth ETFs who did $1b in total volume, which is 23% of what the spot bitcoin ETFs on their first Day and $ETHA did 25% of $IBIT's volume. The gap between $ETHE and The Newborn Eight is a healthy +$625m (a sizable chunk of which *should* convert to inflow pic.twitter.com/jaP4dKLrOs

— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 23, 2024