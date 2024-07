Pepe Unchained预售达360万美元　$WIF和$MOG的Meme币崛起

以太坊创始人 Vitalik Buterin 认为,meme 币因其零知识声誉、身份和资质等多个因素而越来越受欢迎。

i understand why memecoins can have a moment.

but how is it *still* the dominant narrative?

every cycle has expanded the functionality and reach of crypto:

+ decentralized, tamper-proof money

+ p2p, cross-border payments

+ programmable money

+ permissionless financial…

— 0xDesigner (@0xDesigner) June 11, 2024