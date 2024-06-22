预售倒计时　筹集500万美元　SOL模因币潜力300倍

尽管整体市场下跌，50大加密货币中有45个在24小时内出现了下跌，但币安社区对Solana ($SOL)仍然看涨。考虑到$SOL今年增长了686%，以及Solana模因币市场总市值达到了5.8万亿美元，这并不奇怪。

以太坊由于托管像$USDT和$USDC这样的顶级稳定币，仍然是总锁定价值（TVL）最高的网络。然而，Solana现在以4万亿美元的TVL排名第四，超过了Base、比特币、Polygon和Avalanche。

今天的消息是，数字资产管理公司3iQ正在为在多伦多证券交易所上市$SOL ETP提交申请，这将进一步增强积极的趋势。

3iQ Corp. is pleased to announce that we have submitted a preliminary prospectus for The Solana Fund (QSOL) in Canada in relation to an initial public offering.

This continues our track record of innovation, and if receipt of applicable regulatory approvals is obtained, the… pic.twitter.com/7ghv05f8gU

— 3iQ Digital Asset Management (@3iq_corp) June 20, 2024