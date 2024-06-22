Countries
Close
chinese 中文 english English japanese 日本語 korean 한국어 vietnam Tiếng Việt portuguese Português (PT/BR)
Home 预售倒计时　筹集500万美元　SOL模因币潜力300倍
加密货币新闻

预售倒计时　筹集500万美元　SOL模因币潜力300倍

esther
Updated:

今年，Solana已经确立自己作为主流模因币网络的地位，承载了像$WIF、$BONK和$BOME这样的代币，它们分别暴涨了1,011%、5,644%和851%。现在，模因币社区的关注转向了最新的Solana预售代币 – Sealana ($SEAL)，在一个月内筹集了超过500万美元。

距离预售结束仅剩四天，投资者们争相抢购这些代币。让我们探讨一下$SEAL对degen投资者的吸引力以及项目的未来前景。

$SEAL 乘风破浪，预售仅剩4天

以一种边缘冒犯的风格玩弄美国爱国主义主题，$SEAL 的推出恰逢美国总统竞选活动进行中。

这只肥胖的红脖海豹没有实际效用，但这并未阻止$SEAL产生显著的炒作。时机显然是一个因素，这个月其他政治代币的表现也表明了这一点：

除了其象征自由的吉祥物外，$SEAL还受益于类似成功项目的经验。

Smog ($SMOG)是一种Solana模因币，采用了相同的预售策略，上市后一个月暴涨了 620%，而Slothana ($SLOTH)在24小时内飙升了156%

像$SMOG和$SLOTH一样，$SEAL的预售没有价格层级，这使得早期投资者能以更低的价格参与。目前1个$SEAL价值$0.022，但分析师预测它将在年底前暴涨300倍

虽然这是一个长期预测，$SEAL在上市交易所后立即有可能暴涨10倍。具体的去中心化交易所或上线日期尚未公布，增加了投资者的好奇心和恐慌情绪。

市场下跌，Solana上涨 – 对$SOL模因币是个好消息

尽管整体市场下跌，50大加密货币中有45个在24小时内出现了下跌，但币安社区对Solana ($SOL)仍然看涨。考虑到$SOL今年增长了686%，以及Solana模因币市场总市值达到了5.8万亿美元，这并不奇怪。

以太坊由于托管像$USDT和$USDC这样的顶级稳定币，仍然是总锁定价值（TVL）最高的网络。然而，Solana现在以4万亿美元的TVL排名第四，超过了Base、比特币、Polygon和Avalanche。

今天的消息是，数字资产管理公司3iQ正在为在多伦多证券交易所上市$SOL ETP提交申请，这将进一步增强积极的趋势。

在北美推出首个$SOL ETF可能会吸引大量资金流入该网络，潜在受益者包括所有Solana代币，包括$SEAL。

如果这一切发生，那些在$SEAL预售结束前入场的投资者可能会获得巨大的回报。购买$SEAL，请访问官方网站，连接您的钱包，输入您想购买的代币数量，并确认交易。然后，请关注Sealana的X频道，以获取有关代币空投的公告。

总结

我们不得不等待和观察$SEAL是否会为其持有者带来“Lambos、巨大收益和自由”。距离预售结束仅剩四天，现在是时候加入这场运动，亲自发现一番了。

Tech Report- 编辑流程我们的编辑流程

Tech Report的 编辑政策 着重于提供对读者有实际价值的有用、准确的内容。我们只与具有特定领域知识的经验丰富的作者合作，包括技术最新发展、在线隐私、加密货币、软件等方面。我们的编辑政策确保每个主题都经过我们内部编辑的研究和策划。我们保持严格的新闻标准，每篇文章都是100%由真正的作者撰写的。 .
将 Tech Report 添加到您的谷歌新闻订阅源

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Esther

Esther

Esther作为自由撰稿人已经有一段时间，撰写的文章数已百计，涉及的范畴众多。

她拥有国际新闻学学士学位，毕业后从事相关职业，从财经、时事新闻、体育、娱乐等领域均有触及。Esther更曾在中国内地、澳洲的中文报纸中担任过财经编辑，对于报道经济类领域新闻有相关经验，同时亦了解多国的经济发展趋势。

随着时间过去，Esther更跟紧时代的变化，从当初的经济发展，到现今流行的加密货币市场均有所研究，绝对能为你提供相关信息和专业意见。除此之外，Esther的新闻触角明锐，总能走在前方，为大家带来不同国家有关经济的信息来源。

曾在中国内地、香港、澳洲等地担任过记者的Esther，对于不同地方的经济领域均有独到的心得和意见，总是能以快捷作出报道，报道的内容从当地的经济发展，到元宇宙、NFT、加密市场、加密货币等均有接触，是投资者的好帮手。想了解更多经济新闻，绝对要看看她所撰写的文章和内容，绝对能为你打开前往经济世界的大门。

Most Popular News

1 预售倒计时　筹集500万美元　SOL模因币潜力300倍
2 Hamster Kombat 在 Ton 上爆红拥有 1.5 亿活跃用户　而这款代币可能是下一个
3 CertiK发现Kraken漏洞提取300万美元事件　正将资金返还给交易所
4 以AI驱动迷因币Wiener AI预售突破600万美元　或成下个加密货币趋势？
5 狗狗币价格面临进一步下滑风险　技术形成下跌三角警示

Latest News

加密货币新闻

Hamster Kombat 在 Ton 上爆红拥有 1.5 亿活跃用户　而这款代币可能是下一个

mark
加密货币新闻

CertiK发现Kraken漏洞提取300万美元事件　正将资金返还给交易所

mark

区块链安全公司 CertiK 确认发现了 Kraken 交易所存款系统中的漏洞，并表示正在将资金返还给交易所。这一消息引起了加密货币界的广泛关注。 Kraken 的首席安全官 Nick Percoco 在週三早些时候透露，由于该漏洞，大约有价值 300 万美元的资金被从其钱包中提取。Percoco 指出，漏洞使得任何人都可以在未完成存款的情况下，向平台发起存款并接收资金，这一漏洞目前已被修復。 根据 CertiK 的说法，该漏洞使得数百万美元可以被存入任何 Kraken 帐户，并且可以从这些帐户中提取大量虚假加密货币（价值超过 100 万美元），并转换为有效的加密货币。CertiK 在多天的测试期间没有触发任何警报，Kraken 也仅在漏洞披露的几天后才作出回应并锁定其测试帐户。 在与 Kraken 就漏洞修復进行了一些初步成功的讨论后，CertiK 指控 Kraken 的安全团队曾威胁个别员工要求在六小时内偿还一笔数额不匹配的加密货币，且未提供偿还地址。CertiK 公布了其事件时间表，显示其测试存款交易都是使用 Polygon...

加密货币新闻

以AI驱动迷因币Wiener AI预售突破600万美元　或成下个加密货币趋势？

esther

WienerAI（$WAI）的投资者兴趣正在增长。最近在预售期间突破了 600 万美元，即将推出旨在简化加密货币交易的 AI 交易机器人。 $WAI 的 AI 创新性和可爱的维纳狗吉祥物可能会使其超过其他 AI 迷因币，如 Turbo（$TURBO），后者在过去一天上涨了 26%。 目前，AI 代币的价格是 $0.00072（明天将会上涨），为早期支持者提供了在主要中心化交易所上市前获得可观收益的机会，正如其路线图第三步所述。 AI-加密市值激增至 299.7 亿美元 加密 AI 领域正在显著增长。Grand View Research 估计，到 2030 年，AI 行业将超过 180 亿美元。...

加密货币新闻

狗狗币价格面临进一步下滑风险　技术形成下跌三角警示

mark
加密货币新闻

全球热玩打仓鼠Hamster Kombat Coin原因：探索游戏与加密无缝结合热潮

mark
加密货币新闻

Sealana在预售中筹集500万美元　预售仅剩6天

esther
加密货币新闻

老虎证券获香港证监会批准　为散户提供加密货币交易出入金服务

mark

规定和高风险投资警告：交易外汇、差价合约（CFD）和加密货币具有高度的投机性，存在一定风险，可能不适合所有投资者。你可能会失去部分或全部投资的资本，因此你不应该用不能承受损失的资本进行投机。本网站上的内容不应视为投资建议。投资具有投机性。投资时您的资本存在风险。请注意，我们确实会收取广告费，用于引导用户开立与经纪商/广告商的帐户和/或将流量引导至广告商网站。

该网站上的加密货币促销活动不符合英国金融促销制度，并不面向英国消费者。

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.